+58 Gourmet - Doral

review star

No reviews yet

7520 Northwest 104th Avenue unit A-106

Doral, FL 33178

Popular Items

BOMBA
HAM & CHEESE CACHITO
HAM CACHITO

Bakery

Breads

SWEET BREAD

SWEET BREAD

$1.50

(PAN DULCE)

BOMBA

BOMBA

$3.25
BAGUETTE

BAGUETTE

$3.25

(PAN FRANCES)

ARTISAN BREAD

$5.00Out of stock

(PAN CAMPESINO)

ANDINO BREAD

ANDINO BREAD

$4.50Out of stock

(PAN ANDINO)

CHEESE BREAD

$9.99Out of stock

(PAN DE QUESO)

GUAVA BREAD

GUAVA BREAD

$10.99Out of stock

(PAN DE GUAYABA)

GOLFEADO

GOLFEADO

$5.00
VENEZUELAN HAM BREAD

VENEZUELAN HAM BREAD

$3.99+Out of stock

(PAN DE JAMON)

10x10 PROMO

10x10 PROMO

$10.00

Cachitos

HAM CACHITO

HAM CACHITO

$3.99

(CACHITO DE JAMON)

HAM & CHEESE CACHITO

HAM & CHEESE CACHITO

$3.99

(CACHITO DE JAMON Y QUESO)

TURKEY & CREAM CHEESE CACHITO

TURKEY & CREAM CHEESE CACHITO

$3.99

(CACHITO DE PAVO Y QUESO CREMA)

Viennoiserie

Croissants

HAM & CHEESE CROISSANT

HAM & CHEESE CROISSANT

$5.25Out of stock

(CROISSANT DE JAMON Y QUESO)

TURKEY & CREAM CHEESE CROISSANT

$5.25Out of stock

(CROISSANT DE PAVO Y QUESO CREMA)

CROISSANT

CROISSANT

$3.99+
PAIN AU CHOCOLAT

PAIN AU CHOCOLAT

$4.80

(CROISSANT DE CHOCOLATE)

CINNAMON SWIRL

$5.00Out of stock

(CARACOLA DE CANELA)

RAISINS SWIRL

RAISINS SWIRL

$5.00Out of stock

(CARACOLA DE PASAS)

GUAVA AND CHEESE DANISH

$5.00

(DANES DE GUAYABA Y QUESO)

CHEESE DANISH

$5.00

(DANES DE QUESO)

APPLE DANISH

$5.00Out of stock

(DANES DE MANZANA)

Pastelitos

RICOTTA PASTELITO

RICOTTA PASTELITO

$4.99Out of stock

(PASTELITO DE RICOTTA)

RICOTTA & SPINACH PASTELITO

RICOTTA & SPINACH PASTELITO

$4.99Out of stock

(PASTELITO DE RICOTTA Y ESPINACA)

CHICKEN PASTELITO

CHICKEN PASTELITO

$4.99

(PASTELITO DE POLLO)

GROUND BEEF PASTELITO

GROUND BEEF PASTELITO

$4.99

(PASTELITO DE CARNE)

GUAVA PASTELITO

$4.99Out of stock

Paninis & Toasts

Paninis

PROSCIUTTO PANINI

PROSCIUTTO PANINI

$14.99
BLUEBERRY PANINI

BLUEBERRY PANINI

$13.35
HAM & CHEESE BAGUETTE

HAM & CHEESE BAGUETTE

$9.99

TUNA SANDWICH

$9.99Out of stock

Toasts

SALMON TOAST

SALMON TOAST

$14.75
AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$11.95
NUTELLA TOAST

NUTELLA TOAST

$8.50

Coffee & Tea

Hot Coffee & Tea

ESPRESSO

$1.65

AMERICANO

$3.80

GUAYOYO

$3.50

TETERO

$3.50

LATTE

$3.99
CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$3.99

MARRON

$4.39

CORTADO

$2.80

MACCHIATO

$2.99

MOCACCINO

$6.20
HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.25Out of stock

HOT MILK

$3.00

MATCHA LATTE

$6.50

GREEN TEA

$3.99

CHAMOMILE TEA

$3.99

TROPICAL TEA

$6.00

STRAWBERRY KIWI TEA

$6.00

Iced Coffee & Tea

ICED LATTE

$5.20

ICED CAPPUCCINO

$5.20

ICED MOCHA

$6.50

ICED MATCHA LATTE

$6.99

ICED GREEN TEA

$4.49

ICED CHAMOMILE TEA

$4.49

ICED TROPICAL TEA

$6.00

ICED STRAWBERRY KIWI TEA

$6.00

COLD MILK

$3.00

Drinks

Cold Drinks

PEACH NESTEA

$3.99

(Nestea de Durazno)

LEMON NESTEA

$3.99

(Nestea Limon)

FRESCOLITA

$4.20

MALTA

$3.50

COKE

$3.50

COKE ZERO

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

SPARKLING WATER

$3.50

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

CHICHA

$5.25

Juices

ORANGE JUICE

$6.50

MANGO JUICE

$6.25Out of stock

PASSION FRUIT JUICE

$6.25Out of stock

BLACKBERRY JUICE

$6.25Out of stock

Desserts

Regular Desserts

CLASSIC MILHOJAS

CLASSIC MILHOJAS

$6.50
DULCE DE LECHE MILHOJAS

DULCE DE LECHE MILHOJAS

$6.50Out of stock
PROFITEROLE

PROFITEROLE

$6.50
NUTELLA PROFITEROLE

NUTELLA PROFITEROLE

$6.50Out of stock
CANNOLI

CANNOLI

$4.00Out of stock
NUTELLA CANNOLI

NUTELLA CANNOLI

$4.00
PASSION FRUIT TART

PASSION FRUIT TART

$6.50
STRAWBERRY TART

STRAWBERRY TART

$6.50Out of stock
WILD BERRY TART

WILD BERRY TART

$6.50Out of stock
SKY-HIGH LEMON MERINGUE TART

SKY-HIGH LEMON MERINGUE TART

$6.50Out of stock
CLASSIC LEMON MERINGUE TART

CLASSIC LEMON MERINGUE TART

$6.50Out of stock
TRES LECHES

TRES LECHES

$6.50
TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$6.50Out of stock
ST. JAMES CAKE

ST. JAMES CAKE

$6.50

(TARTA DE SANTIAGO)

PALMIER

PALMIER

$0.99

(PALMERITA)

TORTA NEGRA

$6.50Out of stock

YOGURT PARFAIT

$6.50Out of stock
ZEPPOLE

ZEPPOLE

$6.50Out of stock
NUTELLA ZEPPOLE

NUTELLA ZEPPOLE

$6.50Out of stock

ZEPPOLE DULCE DE LECHE

$6.50Out of stock

Bowls & Salads

Bowls

ARETHA BOWL

$7.50Out of stock

Salads

FRIDA SALAD

$11.99Out of stock

NINA SALAD

$14.95Out of stock

EDITH SALAD

$12.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a bakery with a fusion of the traditional French bakery and the best of the Venezuelan flavors. Everything here is baked every four hours to complete your paladar expectations

Location

7520 Northwest 104th Avenue unit A-106, Doral, FL 33178

Directions

58 gourmet image
58 gourmet image
Main pic

