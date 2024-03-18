Tartufo Canestrato

$24.99 /lb

This aged pecorino from Lazio is based on a traditional style of cheese with the addition of black truffle. Aged a minimum of 6 months, it is sharp, buttery, and savory, with a slightly granular texture and hints of truffle that complement rather than overwhelm the flavor of the paste. It's an excellent value for a 100% sheep's milk cheese with truffle. We source our Canestrato al Tartufo from a maker that aims to protects traditional cheesemaking values while incorporating modern methods. The curds are placed in a basket and left to drain, imprinting a gorgeous, pronounced basket rind. As it ages, the flavor becomes sharper.