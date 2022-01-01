Restaurant header imageView gallery

58HUNDRED 5800 Southwest Ave

5800 Southwest Ave

Saint Louis, MO 63139

Order Again

Popular Items

Brussels Tacos
58 Burger
Quinoa Bowl

Starters

Smoked chicken flatbread, cheddar mornay, red onion, chimichurri

Biscuits

$8.00

house made biscuits with local apple butter

Braunschweiger

$14.00

house made braunschweiger, grain mustard, garlic mayo, house pickles, pickled red onion, grilled country bread

Brussels Tacos

$11.00

lime crema, pickled red onions, toasted almonds-2 per order

Pimento Cheese Toast

$8.00

Nashville pimento cheese served on grilled country bread

Tomato Soup

$6.00

Wings

$12.00

house smoked chicken wings served. Choose side ranch, side hot sauce or both.

Burrata

$14.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

3-Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

sharp, white cheddar, blue cheese, portabellas, artichoke hummus, tomato cream soup

58 Burger

$11.00

smash patty, white cheddar, brioche bun, garlic herb fries.

Double Burger

$15.00

2 smash patties, white cheddar, brioche bun, garlic herb fries

Shrimp Po'Boy

$14.00

breaded shrimp, marinated tomato, house pickles, lettuce, sriracha remoulade, garlic herb fries

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

House Smoked Brisket, Pepper Jack Cheese, Horseradish Cream, Brioche Bun, Garlic Herb Fries

Italian Beef

$15.00

Sides

Beets

$7.00

Smoke & Vineagar Beets

Charred Broccoli

$7.00

Lemon, Garlic, Chili Oil

Fries

$7.00

Garlic & Herb Seasoning

Side Bread

$2.50

Grilled Country Bread

Side Potatoes

$7.00

Whipped Golden Potatoes

Thru Garden

$1.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions

Truffle Aioli

$2.00

Whipped Feta

$7.00

Roasted Garlic cloves, Garlic Crostini, Root Vegetable Slaw

Side Pickles

$1.50

Greens

Roasted beet salad with edamame, blue cheese, pistachios in a honey oregano vin

Chopped Salad

$10.00

Volpi salami, chickpeas, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, herbs, red wine vinaigrette

Apple Salad

$10.00

Local apples, blue cheese, spiced pecans, apple cider vin

Entrees

grilled skirt steak, sautéed mushrooms, garlic herb fries, chimichurri

Braised Beef

$26.00Out of stock

brown butter gnocchi, zucchini, carrot, red wine reduction Add a side of our grilled country bread to scoop up the sauce

Chicken

$22.00

smoked & oven roasted, whipped golden potatoes, carrots, celery, mushrooms, lemon zest, chicken gravy

Pork Chop

$25.00

roasted yukon gold potatoes, house-smoked pork belly, roasted root vegetables, shaved brussels sprouts, pork jus

Quinoa Bowl

$16.00

quinoa & brown rice, broccoli, butternut squash, red onions, peppers, carrots

Salmon

$28.00

Salmon, gulf shrimp, yellow squash, red pepper, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, shallots, lobster broth

Skirt Steak

$29.00

grilled skirt steak, garlic-herb fries, chimichurri sauce

Puttanesca

$27.00Out of stock

Meatloaf

$28.00

Dessert

Brownie

$7.00

Key Lime

$7.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$3.50

Kid's Menu

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Family Meals

Braised Beef - Serves 6

$62.00Out of stock

Brussels Tacos - Serves 6

$36.00

12 Tacos, Lime Crema, Pickled Red Onions, Toasted Almonds

Burger Box - Serves 6

$34.00

6 (4oz) Smash Burgers with White Cheddar Cheese

French Fries-Serves 6

$16.00

French Fries Family Style

Fresh Green Salad - Serves 6

$24.00

Green Salad with Cucumber, Garbanzo Beans, Tomatoes & Red Wine Vinaigrette

Green Beans - Serves 6

$16.00Out of stock

Grilled Broccoli - Serves 6

$17.00Out of stock

Roasted Carrots - Serves 6

$15.00

Three Cheese Penne - Serves 6

$28.00Out of stock

Penne Pasta in a Three Cheese Cream sauce

Whipped Potatoes - Serves 6

$16.00Out of stock

58Market

Bacon - Market

$12.00

per pound

Broccoli - Market

$2.00

Brussels Sprouts - Market

$4.00

Butter - Market

$6.00

Carrots - Market

$2.00

Flour - Market

$2.00

Ground Beef - Market

$9.00

Onion, Yellow - Market

$2.00

Pasta - Penne - Market

$2.50

Pork Chop - Market

$12.00

Potatoes - Market

$2.00

Quinoa - Market

$11.00

Sharp Cheddar Cheese - Market

$8.00

Sugar - Brown - Market

$2.50

Sugar - White - Market

$2.00

The Block Spices - Market

$6.00

Tomatoes - Market

$3.00

White Cheddar Cheese - Market

$8.00

Zucchini - Market

$2.00

Cocktails ToGo

Manhattan for 2 ToGo

$12.00

Old Fashioned for 2 ToGo

$12.00

Pineapple Daiquiri for 2 ToGo

$12.00

Margarita for 2 ToGo

$12.00

Margarita for 4 ToGo

$24.00

Retail Wine ToGo

Retail Averaen Pinot Noir

$30.00Out of stock

Retail Dipinti Pinot Grigio

$22.00

Retail Folk Machine Parts/Labor

$30.00

Retail Heavyweight Cabernet

$22.00

Retail House Chardonnay

$19.00

Retail House Rare Black Blend

$19.00

Retail Lucky Star Pinot Noir

$22.00

Retail Prosecco 187

$9.00

Retail Rose

$19.00

Retail Selbach Reisling

$24.00

Retail Talia Malbec

$22.00

Retail Tapiz Cabernet

$35.00

Retail TYDY Sauv Blanc

$24.00

Taco Tuesday

Brussel Taco Box

$32.00

12 Tacos

Shrimp Taco Box

$44.00

12 Tacos

TT Brussel Taco

$3.00

TT Shrimp Taco

$4.00
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

5800 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63139

