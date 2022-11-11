Hippo Restaurant Hippo HLP
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Italian inspired menu from James Beard Award winning Chef Matt Molina. Large selection of wine and cocktails. The LA Times says " a dinner at Hippo can also be a startlingly clear window into this nebulous, indefinable, magnificent thing we call California cooking."
Location
5916 ½ N Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Maciel's Plant-Based Butcher & Deli
No Reviews
5933 York Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurant
Triple Beam Pizza - HIGHLAND PARK
4.7 • 8,805
5918 N. Figueroa Street Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Los Angeles
Triple Beam Pizza - HIGHLAND PARK
4.7 • 8,805
5918 N. Figueroa Street Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurant
TOWN Pizza Highland Park - York Boulevard
4.2 • 1,233
5101 York Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurant