Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hippo Restaurant Hippo HLP

review star

No reviews yet

5916 ½ N Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, CA 90042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garden Lettuces
Brussels Sprouts
Fettuccini with Pork Ragu

First

"Fett'Unta" Bread

"Fett'Unta" Bread

$5.00

Griddl’d fett’unta bread with sea salt.

Hippo House Rolls

Hippo House Rolls

$10.00Out of stock

Honey Butter, Sea Salt.

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Shaved brussels sprouts, toasted almonds, mint, lemon, and parmigiano reggiano. *modifications or substitutions are politely declined*

Wax Beans

Wax Beans

$14.00

Vegan. Cool wax beans, fresh serrano Chile, toasted hazelnuts, and frenchie vinaigrette. *modifications or substitutions are politely declined*

Garden Lettuces

Garden Lettuces

$14.00

Spring lettuces and radish vinaigrette, fresh dill, walnuts, and shallots. *modifications or substitutions are politely declined*

Prosciutto

Prosciutto

$16.00

18 month prosciutto di san danielle, burrata di bufala and fett’unta.

Griddled Cauliflower

Griddled Cauliflower

$16.00

Vegan. griddle’d cauliflower “tahini,” walnut raisin caper relish.

Pasta

Fettuccini with Pork Ragu

Fettuccini with Pork Ragu

$19.00

Heritage pork ragù

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$19.00

Tomato & Petit Basil.

Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$16.00

Please Choose Butter or Tomato Sauce. (Available Gluten Free)

Fettucini with Duck Ragú

Fettucini with Duck Ragú

$20.00

Ricotta Tortelloni

$20.00

Market lettuces, lemon zest & fennel pollen.

Celery Root Triangoli

Celery Root Triangoli

$20.00

Celery Root Triangoli, Buttered wild leeks, Chives.

Butternut Squash Cappallacci

$20.00

Brown Butter, Amaretto, Sage

Rigatoni

$21.00

Rigatoni with guanciale, cornito rosso peppers, spicy pickled peppers, and tomato

Meat/Fish

Scallops

Scallops

$28.00

cool soy onion vinaigrette, griddle asparagus, lettuces, cilantro

Cedar Smoked Ocean Trout

$27.00

umbrian lentils in soffrito, mushrooms “à la grecque,” aceto balsamico.

Grilled Chicken Thighs

$26.00
BBQ Honey Balsamic Hanger Steak

BBQ Honey Balsamic Hanger Steak

$36.00

fresh marinated shell beans, roasted pimento peppers & oregano.

Sweet

Butterscotch Pudding

Butterscotch Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Caramel, Sea Salt, Crème Fraîche

Beverage

San Pellegrino Blood Orange 11.15 oz. Can

$5.00

San Pellegrino Blood Orange 11.15 oz.

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Mexican Coke 12 oz.

Sprite Can

$5.00

Sprite 12 oz.

All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian inspired menu from James Beard Award winning Chef Matt Molina. Large selection of wine and cocktails. The LA Times says " a dinner at Hippo can also be a startlingly clear window into this nebulous, indefinable, magnificent thing we call California cooking."

Location

5916 ½ N Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042

Directions

Gallery
Hippo Restaurant image
Hippo Restaurant image
Hippo Restaurant image
Hippo Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Amara Kitchen - Highland Park - LA
orange star4.4 • 2,184
519 N Avenue 64 Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext
Pocha - LA
orange starNo Reviews
6101 York Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext
Maciel's Plant-Based Butcher & Deli
orange starNo Reviews
5933 York Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext
Triple Beam Pizza - HIGHLAND PARK
orange star4.7 • 8,805
5918 N. Figueroa Street Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext
Ichijiku
orange starNo Reviews
5629, 1/2 North Figueroa Street Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext
HomeState - Highland Park
orange star4.3 • 1,010
5611 N Figueroa St Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Triple Beam Pizza - HIGHLAND PARK
orange star4.7 • 8,805
5918 N. Figueroa Street Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext
Amara Kitchen - Highland Park - LA
orange star4.4 • 2,184
519 N Avenue 64 Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext
Kitchen Mouse - Cafe
orange star4.9 • 1,938
5904 N. Figueroa St. Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext
TOWN Pizza Highland Park - York Boulevard
orange star4.2 • 1,233
5101 York Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext
Highland Park Bowl
orange star4.3 • 948
5621 N Figueroa Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext
La Cuevita
orange star4.3 • 791
5922 N Figueroa Street Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Harvard Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hancock Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Atwater Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Larchmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)
University Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Beverly Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Windsor Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pico-Robertson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston