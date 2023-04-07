5Bar 530 East Grand Avenue
No reviews yet
530 East Grand Avenue
Beloit, WI 53511
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Harry Potter
Autumn Harvest Pumpkin 2022
Steep'd-tember 2022
Dark Side of the June
Star Wars
420 Friendly
Staple Signatures
Spring Break: Wisconsin Style
5Love Languages: February 2022
Acts of Service
Muddled basil, mint, strawberry, rum, lime
Receiving Gifts
50/50 cherry and sweet-heart vermouth. Comes with a Starburst gift to unwrap now or later
Words of Affirmation
Your chance to give a heartfelt compliment to someone special. Mint, strawberry, cream, cocoa, vodka, raspberry
Quality Thyme
Quality thyme, or in this case thyme as a syrup and garnish. For everyone else its merely a visual spectacle, for you both who are spending time together it’s aromatic and lasting
Physical Touch
Garnished with Pop Rocks, its both repulsive and explosive, and also clinging due to the honey rim. Lemon vodka, lemon juice, ginger beer, pop rocks
Hot Cocktails: January 2022
Old Fashioned Cortado
Old Fashioned Cortado | $5 1.5oz Four Roses Bourbon, 0.5oz old fashioned syrup, 3oz oat milk, 4 dashes Cocoa Bitters, 1 scoop instant coffee, served steamed from our La Marzocco Linea Mini. At 5oz it is low in both size and caffeine, but it is still big in tastiness Pairs well with: procrastinating anything at all
London Fog
London Fog | $7 1.5oz New Amsterdam Gin, 0.5oz Earl Gray tea syrup, 0.5oz cream, 6oz hot water (to top), express orange oils Creamy vanilla, balanced with Earl Gray tea. A surprising combination when used with gin (our suggestion), but can also be made with vodka for a smoother treat. Pairs well with: holding your loved one’s hands on a cold night.
Weekend Vibes
Redbull +
Something Fruity
Coconut water infused rum, pineapple juice, lime juice, ginger beer, grenadine
Moscow Mule
Paloma
Old Fashioned
$10 for call
Espresso Martini
Made with fresh espresso, exactly what you'd love
Ginger Basil Lemon Drop
Amaretto Sour
French 75
The perfect New Years Eve drink
Long Island Iced Tea
Margarita
Gin & Tonic
Screwdriver
Gin Gmlet
Last Word
Negroni
Tom Collins
Cuba Libre
Dark and Stormy
Daiquiri
Tequila Sunrise
Sex on the Beach
Old Fashioned
Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Low to No ABV
Bulk Sale
Otherssssss
Amaretto Sour
Americano
Aperol Spritz
Bitter Giuseppe
Brandy Old Fashioned
Caiparinha
Corpse Reviver #1
Long Island Iced Tea
Midori Sour
Mimosa
Pimm's Cup
Pisco Sour
Porch Swing
Redbull +
Sangria
Sazerac
Sidecar
Singapore Sling
Party Mode
Titos Vodka
Jameson
Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum
Korbel
Botanist Islay Dry Gin
Bacardi Limon
Jack Daniels Black
Jack Daniels Fire
Jack Daniels Honey
Green Chartreuse
Montebelos Blanco
Casamigos Blanco
Don Julio Blanco
Doctor Cherry
Doctor Mentholmint
Crown Apple
Jagermeister
Fireball
Jack Daniels Fire
Doctor Butterscotch
Rumple Minze
Mixed Shots
Spirits
10Cane Rum
360 Vanilla Vodka
Aalborg Aquavit
Aberlour A'bunadh Alba
Agwa
Aperol
Appleton Signature Blend
Aqua Perfecta Brandy
Averna Amaro
Averna Siciliano
Aviation Gin
Bacardi Limon
Barsol Pisco
Basil Hayden's
Beefeater Pink
Belvedere
Blackberry Brandy
Blue Ice Huckelberry Vodka
BOLS AMARETTO
Botanist Islay Dry Gin
Bourbon Malort
Breckenridge Vodka
Broker's Gin
Brovo 04 Rhubarb
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Bushmills
Cachaca 51
Campari
Camus Cognac
Canadian Club
Cantera Negra
Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum
Cardamaro Vina Amaro
Carpano Antica Formula
Carpano Bianco
Carpano Punt e Mes
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Mezcal
Casamigos Reposado
Chauffe-Coeur Rum Agricole
Cherry Heering
Citadelle Gin
Cointreau Triple Sec
Crop Cucumber Vodka
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Cynar Ricetta Original
Dalmore 12 Year Highland Single Malt Scotch
Del Maguey Creme de Mezcal
Diplomatico Exclusivo 12 Year Blend
Diplomatico Mantuano 8 Year Blend
Diplomatico Plantas
Disaronno Amaretto
Doctor Cherry
Doctor Mentholmint
Domaine de Canton Ginger
Don Felix Peposado
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Doundrins Coffee Liqueur
Doundrins Hibiscus Liqueur
Doundrins Spicy Pepper Liqueur
Drambuie
Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin
Effen Cucumber
Effen Green Apple
El Jimador Blanco
Elijah Craig
Empress 1908
Espolon Anejo
Espolon Blanco
Espolon Reposado
Fernet Branca
Fireball
Five Farms Irish Cream
Flor De Cana White Rum
Four Roses Bourbon
Four Roses Single Barrel
Giffard Banane du Bresil
Giffard Carribbean Pineapple
Giffard Creme de Rhubarbe
Giffard Creme de Violette
Giffard de Mure
Giffard Dreme de Pampelmousse Rose
Giffard Framboise
Giffard Orgeat
Giffard Triple Sec
Glendronach 12 Year Single Malt
Glenlivet 12 Year Highland Single Malt
Godiva Chocolate Original
Gosling's Black Seal
Grand Marnier
Green Chartreuse
Heirlom Pineapple Amaro
Heirloom Creme de Flora
Hendrick's Gin
Hendrick's Orbium
Herradura Blanco
Herradura Reposado
High West Double Rye
Highland Queen Majesty
Hill Rock Estate Solera Bourbon Bottle
Hiram Walker Peach Schnapps
Italicus Bergamont
Jack Daniels Apple
Jack Daniels Black
Jack Daniels Fire
Jack Daniels Honey
Jagermeister
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Jeppson's Barrel Aged Malort
Jeppson's Malort
Jim Beam White Label
Johnny Walker Red Label
Kapali Coffee
Ketel One
Knob Creek Bourbon
Knob Creek Rye
Korbel
Laird's Applejack
Laphroaig Islay Single Malt 10 Year
Larceny Small Batch
Licor 43 Original
Lillet Blanc
Lillet Rose
Lillet Rouge
Liquore Strega
Luxardo Maraschino
Macallan Gold Double Cask
Maker's Mark
Malfy Arancia
Malfy Lemon
Midori Melon
Monkey Shoulder Blended
Montebelos Blanco
Montenegro
Montezuma Triple Sec
Mount Gay Eclipse Heritage Blend Rum
Mr Boston Silver Rum
Mr. Boston Peach Schnapps
New Amsterdam Gin
New Amsterdam Lemon Vodka
New Amsterdam Orange Vodka
New Amsterdam Raspberry
New Amsterdam Vodka
Nikolai
Oban Little Bay
Ocho Anejo
Ocho Blanco
Ocho Reposado
Pama Pomegranate
Patron Cafe
Patron Silver
Pernod Absinthe
Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac
Pimm's Cup
Plantation 5 Year
Plantation Dark Pineapple Rum
Probitas
Puntagave Rustico Mezcal
Pyrat XO
R.L. Seale's Barbados Rum
Romulo
Ron Pontalaba White Rum
Rum Haven Coconut
Rumchata
Rutte Celery Dry
Sambuca
Seagram's 7
Sfumato Amaro
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
Soho Lychee
Southern Comfort
St George Absinthe
St George Baller Whiskey
St George Basil Aqua Perfecta
St George Chile Vodka
Suntory Roku Gin
Sweet Vermouth
Tanqueray London Dry Gin
That Boutiquey Islay #2 25yr Bottle
Titos Vodka
Tortilla Gold
Tosco Silver
Twisted Path Barrel Aged Gin
Uncle Val's Gin
Vida Mezcal
Whistlepig Piggyback Rye Whiskey
Wild Turkey 101
Wild Turkey 81
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
Woodford Reserve Rye
Wray & Nephew
Xicaru Anejo
Xicaru Blanco
Xicaru Reposado
Yellow Chartreuse
360 Vanilla Vodka
Chambord
Dancing Goat Limousin Rye
Dos Hombres Mezcal
Flecha Azul Blanco
Pendleton Blended Canadian
Sipsmith Gin
Sexton Irish Whiskey
Red Bush
Sazerac Rye
Tullamore Dew
McQueen & The Violet Fog Gin
Villon Liqueur Blended Cognac
Rumbu Rum
Chicken Cock Rye Whiskey
Town Branch
McFarlane's Reserve 12
Woodinville Bourbon Whiskey
Bubba's Secret Stills
Wyoming Whiskey
Teeling Whiskey
B&B
Bombay Saphire Gin
Plantation O.F.T.D.
Plantation Original Dark
Plantation Isle of Fiji
Norden Aquavit
Stockholms Akvavit
Genepy
Tefel Akvavit
Howler Head
I. W. Harper Cabernet Cask
Hatozaki Japanese Whisky
Uncle Val's Zested Gin
Rock and Rye Downtown Tooledoo
State Line Aquavit
G4 Reposado
Amaro Dell Etna
Busker Irish Whiskey
Malibu Coconut Liqueur
Edinburgh Gin
Angel's Envy Bourbon
Angel's Envy Rye
Dancing Goat Brandy
Del Maguey Crema Mezcal
Parrot Bay Spiced Rum
Flor De Cana Anejo Oro Gold Rum 4 Year
Flor De Cana Gran Reserva Rum 7 Year
Flor De Cana Centenario Rum 12 Year
Flor De Cana Centenario Rum 18 Year
Park Cognac VS
Junipre
Xicaru Silver Mezcal
Copper and Kings American Brandy
Drink Wisconsinibly Brandy
Elijah Craig Toasted
Evan Williams 1783
Evan Williams White 100PR
J Henry & Sons
Lagers
IPAs
Warpigs Foggy Geezer Hazy IPA
Revolution Anti-Hero
Bell's Two Hearted Ale
Karben4 Fantasy Factory
3 Floyd's Zombie Dust
3 Floyds Gumball Head
3 Floyds Barbarian Haze
Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue
Toppling Goliath King Sue
Bell's Clown Shoes Space Cake
Bell's Clown Shoes Pineapple Space Cake
Hazy Rabbit, Lakefront Brewery
Double IPA Futon Candor, Youngblood
Waking The Witch, Warpigs, Imperial IPA
Hopslam
Dark
Ales
Light / Non
Woodchuck Amber Cider
Woodchuck
0.0% Non-Alcoholic Heineken
Heineken
Orange Brunch Nova Kombucha
Nova
Peach Passionfruit Nova Kombucha
Nova
Hefeweizen
Dovetail
Kolsch Dovetail
0.0% Non Alcoholic IPA
Grapefruit Radler, Paulaner
Paulaner
Truly Variety Pack
Truly
Lucy Session Sour
Indeed
Octoberfest
1VODKA
Moscow Mule
Espresso Martini
Made with fresh espresso, exactly what you'd love
Martini
Ginger Basil Lemon Drop
Cosmopolitan
Classic and slightly sweet, balanced with cranberry tartness
White Russian
Screwdriver
Arnold Palmer
Sweet, complex and tart, try with gin
Black Russian
A White Russian without cream, likely appeared as a drink before the White Russian did
Blind Russian
AKA Blonde Russian in some parts. But the real idea here is ALL booze so we think it should be called a Blind Russian, like being blind drunk
Bloody Mary
Boozy Cocoa
Chocolate Martini
Cocoa Puff Russian
Italian Russian
Vodka Tonic
1CORN
Blood & Sand
Boulevardier
Traditionally with Rye Whiskey, but interchangeable with Bourbon. Can be up or on the rocks
Bourbon Whiskey Smash
Cold-Fashioned
The name comes from a combination of Old Fashioned and cold brewed coffee, which pair wonderfully
Gold Rush
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Kentucky Cherry
Riff on Kentucky Mule with Dark Cherry
Manhattan
Mint Julep
New York Sour
Old Fashioned
Paper Plane
Penicillin
Rusty Nail
Vieux Carre
Whiskey Sour
1GIN
Aviation
We'll work with what we have, and you'll have to try it at least one time. Or was that one more time?
Bee's Knees
Clover Club
Corpse Reviver #2
French 75
The perfect New Years Eve drink
Gin Gmlet
Gin Fizz
Gin & Tonic
Hanky Panky
Last Word
Lumiere
Negroni
Tom Collins
Vesper
1 SUGAR CANE
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Your fave bar should feel like home. Welcome to our spot. We like hosting house parties and figured, why not move above a bar and make the space below feel like our living-room? The vibe is cozy house-party, the decor is midcentury modern, the drink menu changes monthly, the dogs are friendly. "Why is it called 5BAR?" Because drinking isn't just about tasting, its about all 5 of our senses. Touching the glass, hearing the soda bubbles or sips of liquid, seeing the beautiful drink, smelling the garnish or orange zest. And let's not forget the 5 perceptions of flavor: sweet, bitter, salt, sour and umami That and 5BAR kinda sounds like 'dive-bar'
530 East Grand Avenue, Beloit, WI 53511