5Bar 530 East Grand Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

530 East Grand Avenue

Beloit, WI 53511

Order Again

House Spirits Sub-Category

Vodka

$6.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$6.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$6.00

El Jimador Tequila

$6.00

Flor de Cana

$6.00

Vodka (Copy)

$6.00

Harry Potter

Golden Snitch

$3.00

VoldeMalort

$8.00

Felix Felicis-Fizz

$8.00

Amortentia

$9.00

Cold Butterbeer

$10.00

Warm Butterbeer

$10.00

Polyjuice Potion Martini

$10.00

Aloho-Amaro

$12.00

Patronus

$15.00

Autumn Harvest Pumpkin 2022

Egg White Pumpkin Sour

$10.00

Pumpkin Russian

$10.00

Pumpkin Rumpkin

$10.00

Pumpkin Spiked 'n Spicey

$10.00

Cute As A Pumpkin

$10.00

Steep'd-tember 2022

Mango Green Tea

$5.00

Hibiscus Margarita

$10.00

Oolong Old Fashioned

$8.00

Matcha Colada

$15.00

Jasmine Martini

$9.00

Dark Side of the June

Strawberry (Banana) Fields Forever

$6.00

Trip Around the Sun

$10.00

You're So Golden (Milk)

$8.00

Forever Green

$12.00

Goodbye Blue Sky

$9.00

Purple Haze

$14.00

Star Wars

Darth Mulled Wine

$8.00

Jabba The Hut Juice

$15.00

Death Star of Anise

$8.00

Boba Tea Fett

$8.00

Red Saber Soda

$8.00

Princess Lillet Martini

$15.00

Johnnie Skywalker Manhattan

$15.00

C3Pisco Sour

$15.00

Chai Bacca

$8.00

Blue Saber Soda

$8.00

420 Friendly

Cocoa Puff Puff Pass

$5.00

Acid Trip

$8.00

Smoked Rosemary Jane

$12.00

LLSSDD Martini

$10.00

Kissed by Molly

$12.00

Staple Signatures

Power Puff Girl

$10.00

Pretty In Pink

$8.00

Pimpin' Paddy Shot

$5.00

Pimpin' Paddy Drink

$10.00

Spring Break: Wisconsin Style

2nd Base on the Beach

$5.00

Capri Run-Rise

$7.00

Korbel Kolada

$8.00

Door County Daiquiri

$10.00

Malort-Mai Thai

$12.00

5Love Languages: February 2022

Acts of Service

$10.00

Muddled basil, mint, strawberry, rum, lime

Receiving Gifts

$5.00

50/50 cherry and sweet-heart vermouth. Comes with a Starburst gift to unwrap now or later

Words of Affirmation

$8.00

Your chance to give a heartfelt compliment to someone special. Mint, strawberry, cream, cocoa, vodka, raspberry

Quality Thyme

$9.00

Quality thyme, or in this case thyme as a syrup and garnish. For everyone else its merely a visual spectacle, for you both who are spending time together it’s aromatic and lasting

Physical Touch

$10.00

Garnished with Pop Rocks, its both repulsive and explosive, and also clinging due to the honey rim. Lemon vodka, lemon juice, ginger beer, pop rocks

Hot Cocktails: January 2022

Old Fashioned Cortado

$5.00+

Old Fashioned Cortado | $5 1.5oz Four Roses Bourbon, 0.5oz old fashioned syrup, 3oz oat milk, 4 dashes Cocoa Bitters, 1 scoop instant coffee, served steamed from our La Marzocco Linea Mini. At 5oz it is low in both size and caffeine, but it is still big in tastiness Pairs well with: procrastinating anything at all

London Fog

$7.00

London Fog | $7 1.5oz New Amsterdam Gin, 0.5oz Earl Gray tea syrup, 0.5oz cream, 6oz hot water (to top), express orange oils Creamy vanilla, balanced with Earl Gray tea. A surprising combination when used with gin (our suggestion), but can also be made with vodka for a smoother treat. Pairs well with: holding your loved one’s hands on a cold night.

Weekend Vibes

Redbull +

$5.00+

Something Fruity

$7.00

Coconut water infused rum, pineapple juice, lime juice, ginger beer, grenadine

Moscow Mule

$8.00+

Paloma

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

$10 for call

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Made with fresh espresso, exactly what you'd love

Ginger Basil Lemon Drop

$8.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

French 75

$10.00

The perfect New Years Eve drink

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Gin & Tonic

$7.00+

Screwdriver

$6.00

Gin Gmlet

$9.00

Last Word

$10.00

Negroni

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Cuba Libre

$9.00

Dark and Stormy

$9.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00+

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

$6.00

Cafe Related

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Boozy Latte

$8.00

Steamer / Cocoa

$6.00

Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Low to No ABV

Black Tea Tonic

$5.00

Mocktail

$5.00+

Brown Sugar Haymaker

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Old Fashioned Cream Soda

$6.00

Matcha Lemonade

$6.00

Can of Soda Pop

$2.00

Bulk Sale

Custom price

$1.00

Otherssssss

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Americano

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Bitter Giuseppe

$10.00

Brandy Old Fashioned

$7.00

Caiparinha

$9.00

Corpse Reviver #1

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Midori Sour

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Pimm's Cup

$9.00

Pisco Sour

$10.00

Porch Swing

$9.00

Redbull +

$5.00+

Sangria

$7.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Singapore Sling

$15.00

Party Mode

Titos Vodka

$8.00+

Jameson

$6.00+

Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum

$7.00+

Korbel

$5.00+

Botanist Islay Dry Gin

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00+

Jack Daniels Black

$7.00+

Jack Daniels Fire

$5.00+

Jack Daniels Honey

$4.00

Green Chartreuse

$12.00+

Montebelos Blanco

$9.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00+

Doctor Cherry

$6.00

Doctor Mentholmint

$5.00

Crown Apple

$7.00+

Jagermeister

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00+

Jack Daniels Fire

$5.00+

Doctor Butterscotch

$5.00

Rumple Minze

$5.00

Mixed Shots

Jell-O Shot

$2.00

Green Tea Shot

$4.00

Wet Doggy Nose

$5.00

Cherry Bomb

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$4.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Kamikaze

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Odd Shots

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Salted Nut Roll

$5.00

Breakfast (Pancake)

$4.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$4.00

Spirits

10Cane Rum

$7.00

360 Vanilla Vodka

$6.00

Aalborg Aquavit

$7.00

Aberlour A'bunadh Alba

$20.00

Agwa

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Appleton Signature Blend

$7.00

Aqua Perfecta Brandy

$6.00

Averna Amaro

$8.00

Averna Siciliano

$7.00

Aviation Gin

$7.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00+

Barsol Pisco

$7.00+

Basil Hayden's

$11.00

Beefeater Pink

$7.00

Belvedere

$10.00+

Blackberry Brandy

$5.00

Blue Ice Huckelberry Vodka

$5.00

BOLS AMARETTO

$6.00

Botanist Islay Dry Gin

$8.00

Bourbon Malort

$8.00

Breckenridge Vodka

$7.00

Broker's Gin

$6.00

Brovo 04 Rhubarb

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00+

Bulleit Rye

$9.00+

Bushmills

$6.00

Cachaca 51

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Camus Cognac

$12.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Cantera Negra

$7.00

Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum

$7.00+

Cardamaro Vina Amaro

$8.00

Carpano Antica Formula

$7.00

Carpano Bianco

$7.00

Carpano Punt e Mes

$8.00

Casamigos Anejo

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00+

Casamigos Mezcal

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$8.00

Chauffe-Coeur Rum Agricole

$10.00

Cherry Heering

$7.00

Citadelle Gin

$8.00

Cointreau Triple Sec

$7.00

Crop Cucumber Vodka

$7.00+

Crown Apple

$7.00+

Crown Royal

$8.00+

Cynar Ricetta Original

$8.00

Dalmore 12 Year Highland Single Malt Scotch

$12.00

Del Maguey Creme de Mezcal

$8.00

Diplomatico Exclusivo 12 Year Blend

$11.00

Diplomatico Mantuano 8 Year Blend

$10.00

Diplomatico Plantas

$9.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$8.00

Doctor Cherry

$6.00

Doctor Mentholmint

$5.00

Domaine de Canton Ginger

$8.00

Don Felix Peposado

$11.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$11.00

Doundrins Coffee Liqueur

$7.00

Doundrins Hibiscus Liqueur

$7.00

Doundrins Spicy Pepper Liqueur

$7.00

Drambuie

$6.00

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin

$10.00

Effen Cucumber

$9.00+

Effen Green Apple

$9.00

El Jimador Blanco

$6.00+

Elijah Craig

$8.00+

Empress 1908

$12.00

Espolon Anejo

$10.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00+

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Fireball

$5.00+

Five Farms Irish Cream

$6.00

Flor De Cana White Rum

$5.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$6.00+

Four Roses Single Barrel

$9.00

Giffard Banane du Bresil

$7.00

Giffard Carribbean Pineapple

$7.00

Giffard Creme de Rhubarbe

$7.00

Giffard Creme de Violette

$7.00

Giffard de Mure

$7.00

Giffard Dreme de Pampelmousse Rose

$7.00

Giffard Framboise

$7.00

Giffard Orgeat

$7.00

Giffard Triple Sec

$7.00

Glendronach 12 Year Single Malt

$9.00

Glenlivet 12 Year Highland Single Malt

$12.00

Godiva Chocolate Original

$7.00

Gosling's Black Seal

$6.00+

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Green Chartreuse

$12.00+

Heirlom Pineapple Amaro

$9.00

Heirloom Creme de Flora

$9.00

Hendrick's Gin

$12.00+

Hendrick's Orbium

$12.00

Herradura Blanco

$9.00

Herradura Reposado

$9.00

High West Double Rye

$10.00+

Highland Queen Majesty

$7.00

Hill Rock Estate Solera Bourbon Bottle

$80.00

Hiram Walker Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Italicus Bergamont

$8.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$4.00

Jack Daniels Black

$7.00+

Jack Daniels Fire

$5.00+

Jack Daniels Honey

$4.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00+

Jameson Black Barrel

$9.00+

Jeppson's Barrel Aged Malort

$5.00

Jeppson's Malort

$6.00

Jim Beam White Label

$6.00

Johnny Walker Red Label

$9.00

Kapali Coffee

$6.00

Ketel One

$8.00+

Knob Creek Bourbon

$9.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00+

Korbel

$5.00+

Laird's Applejack

$7.00

Laphroaig Islay Single Malt 10 Year

$12.00

Larceny Small Batch

$8.00+

Licor 43 Original

$7.00

Lillet Blanc

$8.00

Lillet Rose

$8.00

Lillet Rouge

$8.00

Liquore Strega

$9.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$7.00

Macallan Gold Double Cask

$30.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00+

Malfy Arancia

$7.00

Malfy Lemon

$7.00

Midori Melon

$7.00

Monkey Shoulder Blended

$9.00

Montebelos Blanco

$9.00+

Montenegro

$8.00

Montezuma Triple Sec

$5.00

Mount Gay Eclipse Heritage Blend Rum

$7.00+

Mr Boston Silver Rum

$5.00

Mr. Boston Peach Schnapps

$4.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$6.00+

New Amsterdam Lemon Vodka

$6.00

New Amsterdam Orange Vodka

$6.00

New Amsterdam Raspberry

$6.00+

New Amsterdam Vodka

$6.00+

Nikolai

$5.00

Oban Little Bay

$16.00

Ocho Anejo

$11.00

Ocho Blanco

$9.00

Ocho Reposado

$10.00

Pama Pomegranate

$6.00+

Patron Cafe

$7.00

Patron Silver

$10.00+

Pernod Absinthe

$14.00

Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac

$14.00

Pimm's Cup

$6.00

Plantation 5 Year

$7.00

Plantation Dark Pineapple Rum

$8.00

Probitas

$5.00

Puntagave Rustico Mezcal

$9.00

Pyrat XO

$6.00

R.L. Seale's Barbados Rum

$7.00

Romulo

$7.00

Ron Pontalaba White Rum

$4.00

Rum Haven Coconut

$7.00+

Rumchata

$5.00

Rutte Celery Dry

$9.00

Sambuca

$5.00

Seagram's 7

$5.00

Sfumato Amaro

$8.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$6.00+

Soho Lychee

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

St George Absinthe

$12.00

St George Baller Whiskey

$9.00

St George Basil Aqua Perfecta

$6.00

St George Chile Vodka

$6.00

Suntory Roku Gin

$7.00

Sweet Vermouth

$5.00

Tanqueray London Dry Gin

$7.00+

That Boutiquey Islay #2 25yr Bottle

$140.00

Titos Vodka

$8.00+

Tortilla Gold

$4.00

Tosco Silver

$5.00

Twisted Path Barrel Aged Gin

$9.00

Uncle Val's Gin

$10.00+

Vida Mezcal

$8.00+

Whistlepig Piggyback Rye Whiskey

$12.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Wild Turkey 81

$7.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$10.00+

Woodford Reserve Rye

$10.00+

Wray & Nephew

$8.00

Xicaru Anejo

$11.00

Xicaru Blanco

$9.00

Xicaru Reposado

$10.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$14.00

360 Vanilla Vodka

$5.00

Chambord

$8.00

Dancing Goat Limousin Rye

$9.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$13.00

Flecha Azul Blanco

$11.00

Pendleton Blended Canadian

$6.00

Sipsmith Gin

$7.00

Sexton Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Red Bush

$6.00

Sazerac Rye

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.00+

McQueen & The Violet Fog Gin

$10.00

Villon Liqueur Blended Cognac

$10.00

Rumbu Rum

$8.00+

Chicken Cock Rye Whiskey

$12.00

Town Branch

$7.00

McFarlane's Reserve 12

$18.00

Woodinville Bourbon Whiskey

$7.00

Bubba's Secret Stills

$6.00

Wyoming Whiskey

$8.00

Teeling Whiskey

$8.00

B&B

$8.00

Bombay Saphire Gin

$8.00

Plantation O.F.T.D.

$7.00

Plantation Original Dark

$7.00

Plantation Isle of Fiji

$7.00

Norden Aquavit

$8.00

Stockholms Akvavit

$8.00

Genepy

$8.00

Tefel Akvavit

$8.00

Howler Head

$7.00

I. W. Harper Cabernet Cask

$14.00

Hatozaki Japanese Whisky

$14.00

Uncle Val's Zested Gin

$10.00+

Rock and Rye Downtown Tooledoo

$7.00

State Line Aquavit

$9.00

G4 Reposado

$12.00

Amaro Dell Etna

$8.00

Busker Irish Whiskey

$6.00

Malibu Coconut Liqueur

$6.00

Edinburgh Gin

$11.00

Angel's Envy Bourbon

$13.00+

Angel's Envy Rye

$15.00+

Dancing Goat Brandy

$7.00

Del Maguey Crema Mezcal

$8.00+

Parrot Bay Spiced Rum

$5.00

Flor De Cana Anejo Oro Gold Rum 4 Year

$6.00+

Flor De Cana Gran Reserva Rum 7 Year

$7.00+

Flor De Cana Centenario Rum 12 Year

$8.00+

Flor De Cana Centenario Rum 18 Year

$10.00+

Park Cognac VS

$8.00+

Junipre

$6.00+

Xicaru Silver Mezcal

$10.00+

Copper and Kings American Brandy

$7.00+

Drink Wisconsinibly Brandy

$7.00+

Elijah Craig Toasted

$12.00+

Evan Williams 1783

$5.00+

Evan Williams White 100PR

$6.00+

J Henry & Sons

$13.00+

Lagers

Banquet

$4.00

Coors

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

Pabst

High Life

$3.00

Miller

Mexican Honey

$5.00

Indeed

Hamm's

$3.00

Tecate

$3.00

IPAs

Warpigs Foggy Geezer Hazy IPA

$6.00

Revolution Anti-Hero

$6.00

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$6.00

Karben4 Fantasy Factory

$6.00

3 Floyd's Zombie Dust

$7.00

3 Floyds Gumball Head

$6.00

3 Floyds Barbarian Haze

$7.00

Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue

$7.00

Toppling Goliath King Sue

$11.00

Bell's Clown Shoes Space Cake

$12.00

Bell's Clown Shoes Pineapple Space Cake

$12.00

Hazy Rabbit, Lakefront Brewery

$5.00

Double IPA Futon Candor, Youngblood

$12.00

Waking The Witch, Warpigs, Imperial IPA

$11.00

Hopslam

$8.00

Dark

Driftless Cow Cult Milk Stout

$8.00

Fat Pug Oatmeal Milk Stout

$9.00

Belching Beaver Nitro Peanut Butter Milk Stout

$7.00

Moody Tongue Caramelized Chocolate Churro Porter

$12.00

Dunkel Warsteiner Dark Lager

$6.00

Ales

Spotted Cow Ale (Farmhouse Saison)

$4.00

Soft Parade Fruit Ale

$6.00

Bell's Amber Ale

$5.00

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$6.00

Warpigs Four Phantoms American Blonde Ale

$7.00

Indeed Pistachio Cream Ale

$6.00

Plumptuous Scotch Ale

$9.00

Light / Non

Woodchuck Amber Cider

$5.00

Woodchuck

0.0% Non-Alcoholic Heineken

$5.00

Heineken

Orange Brunch Nova Kombucha

$8.00

Nova

Peach Passionfruit Nova Kombucha

$8.00

Nova

Hefeweizen

$8.00

Dovetail

Kolsch Dovetail

$8.00

0.0% Non Alcoholic IPA

$5.00

Grapefruit Radler, Paulaner

$6.00

Paulaner

Truly Variety Pack

$5.00

Truly

Lucy Session Sour

$6.00

Indeed

Octoberfest

$2.00

Red

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Rose All Day

$7.00

White

Chardonnay

$7.00

Cherry Moscato

$7.00

Moscato

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Lamarca Prosecco

$8.00

Lamarca Prosecco Bottle

$32.00

Wycliffe

$6.00

Wycliffe Bottle

$16.00

1VODKA

Moscow Mule

$8.00+

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Made with fresh espresso, exactly what you'd love

Martini

$9.00

Ginger Basil Lemon Drop

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Classic and slightly sweet, balanced with cranberry tartness

White Russian

$8.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Sweet, complex and tart, try with gin

Black Russian

$8.00

A White Russian without cream, likely appeared as a drink before the White Russian did

Blind Russian

$10.00

AKA Blonde Russian in some parts. But the real idea here is ALL booze so we think it should be called a Blind Russian, like being blind drunk

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Boozy Cocoa

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Cocoa Puff Russian

$8.00

Italian Russian

$9.00

Vodka Tonic

$7.00

1CORN

Blood & Sand

$11.00

Boulevardier

$10.00

Traditionally with Rye Whiskey, but interchangeable with Bourbon. Can be up or on the rocks

Bourbon Whiskey Smash

$8.00

Cold-Fashioned

$8.00

The name comes from a combination of Old Fashioned and cold brewed coffee, which pair wonderfully

Gold Rush

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Kentucky Cherry

$8.00

Riff on Kentucky Mule with Dark Cherry

Manhattan

$9.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

New York Sour

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00+

Paper Plane

$10.00

Penicillin

$10.00

Rusty Nail

$8.00

Vieux Carre

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00+

1GIN

Aviation

$10.00

We'll work with what we have, and you'll have to try it at least one time. Or was that one more time?

Bee's Knees

$8.00

Clover Club

$11.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

The perfect New Years Eve drink

Gin Gmlet

$9.00

Gin Fizz

$10.00

Gin & Tonic

$7.00+

Hanky Panky

$8.00

Last Word

$10.00

Lumiere

$9.00

Negroni

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Vesper

$10.00

1AGAVE

Margarita

$8.00

Mexican Firing Squad

$9.00

Mezcal Margarita

$10.00

Mezcal Paloma

$9.00

Naked & Famous

$12.00

Paloma

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

1 SUGAR CANE

Something Fruity

$7.00

Coconut water infused rum, pineapple juice, lime juice, ginger beer, grenadine

Cuba Libre

$9.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Dark and Stormy

$9.00

Eggnog

$12.00

Fruitlooped Cereal

$8.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$11.00

Jungle Bird

$9.00

Mai Thai

$10.00

Painkiller

$8.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Rum Punch

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Merch / Other

Sticker

$2.00

69BAR Event

$69.00

Keep this receipt as your set of 2 tickets <3

Sunday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Your fave bar should feel like home. Welcome to our spot. We like hosting house parties and figured, why not move above a bar and make the space below feel like our living-room? The vibe is cozy house-party, the decor is midcentury modern, the drink menu changes monthly, the dogs are friendly. "Why is it called 5BAR?" Because drinking isn't just about tasting, its about all 5 of our senses. Touching the glass, hearing the soda bubbles or sips of liquid, seeing the beautiful drink, smelling the garnish or orange zest. And let's not forget the 5 perceptions of flavor: sweet, bitter, salt, sour and umami That and 5BAR kinda sounds like 'dive-bar'

530 East Grand Avenue, Beloit, WI 53511

Directions

