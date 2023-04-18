- Home
Five Boys Restaurant
1114 Halsell St
Bridgeport, TX 76426
Breakfast
Classics
Southern Scrambler
Two split top biscuits topped with sausage or bacon, two scrambled eggs, gravy and shredded cheese.
Mom's Breakfast
Two pancakes, two strips of bacon or one sausage patty and one egg. Served with hashbrowns and toast.
Dad's Breakfast
Three pancakes, two eggs & three strips of bacon or two sausage patties. Served with hashbrowns and toast.
Favorites
Chopped Steak & Eggs
Served with choice of hashbrowns, tater tots, fresh fruit, or tomato slices. Choice of pancake, biscuit, or toast.
Pork Chop & Eggs
Served with choice of hashbrowns, tater tots, fresh fruit, or tomato slices. Choice of pancake, biscuit, or toast.
Corned Beef Hash
Served with choice of hashbrowns, tater tots, fresh fruit, or tomato slices. Choice of pancake, biscuit, or toast.
Breakfast Burrito
Choice of egg, bacon, sausage, ham, chicken. Served with 2 eggs on a hand pressed tortilla. Served with choice of hashbrowns, tater tots, fresh fruit, or tomato slices. Choice of pancake, biscuit, or toast.
Burrito Only
Choice of egg, bacon, sausage, ham, chicken. Served with 2 eggs on a hand pressed tortilla.
Ribeye Steak & Eggs
1” hand cut ribeye Served with choice of hashbrowns, tater tots, fresh fruit, or tomato slices. Choice of pancake, biscuit, or toast.
Egg Breakfast
One Egg Any Style
Served with choice of hashbrowns, tater tots, fresh fruit, or tomato slices. Choice of pancake, biscuit, or toast.
Two Eggs Any Style
Served with choice of hashbrowns, tater tots, fresh fruit, or tomato slices. Choice of pancake, biscuit, or toast.
Three Eggs Any Style
Served with choice of hashbrowns, tater tots, fresh fruit, or tomato slices. Choice of pancake, biscuit, or toast.
Omelet's
Skillets
Pancakes, Waffles & French Toast
Breakfast Sides
Lunch / Dinner
Burgers & More
Avocado Bacon Burger
1/3lb patty seasoned on the grill topped with American cheese, bacon, and avocado slices, and served on a lightly toasted bun dressed the way you want it.
B.L.T. Club
Toasted double decker sandwich with ham, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato and American cheese.
B.L.T. Sandwich
House smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on thin sliced toast.
Bacon Gouda Burger
1/3 patty served on a lightly toasted bun, topped with bacon and gouda cheese, with thousand island dressing and dressed the way you want it.
Blueberry Bourbon Bacon Burger
1/3lb patty served on a lightly toasted bun topped with bacon, swiss cheese, and our own blueberry concoction dressed anyway you like it.
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Cheeseburger Basket
1/3lb patty seasoned on the grill on a lightly toasted bun dressed the way you want it.
Chopped BBQ Sandwich
House smoked finely chopped brisket served on a lightly toasted bun
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated and grilled chicken breast served on a lightly toasted bun dressed the way you want it.
Grilled Mushroom Onion Burger
1/3lb patty seasoned on the grill, topped with American cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, and served on a lightly toasted bun dressed the way you want it.
Hamburger
1/3lb patty seasoned on the grill and served on a lightly toasted bun dressed the way you want it.
Hammy Burger
1/3lb patty seasoned on the grill, topped with swiss cheese and thinly sliced ham, served on a lightly toasted bun dressed the way you want it.
Patty Melt
Sandwiched between grilled rye with melted American cheese & sautéed onions
Rise & Shine Burger
1/3lb patty seasoned on the grill, served with American cheese and topped with a fried egg, bacon and served on a lightly toasted bun dressed the way you want it.
Desserts
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Strip Basket
3 hand breaded chicken strips and choice of one side
Kids Steak Finger Basket
3 hand breaded steak fingers served with one side
Kids Burger
Comes with one side
Cheese Quesadilla
Comes with one side
Grilled Cheese
Comes with one side
Mac & Cheese
Comes with one side
Kids Fish
Like it Fried
Chicken Fried Steak
Hand breaded in our zesty blend and deep fried to a golden brown.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Chicken breast hand breaded in our zesty blend and deep fried to a golden brown.
Steak Fingers
Hand breaded in our zesty blend hand cut made to order steak fingers
Chicken Fingers
Hand breaded in our zesty blend, hand cut and marinated made to order.
Family Order Chicken Tenders
Family Order Steak Fingers
Like it Grilled
1" Ribeye
Chopped Steak
Black angus ground beef with grilled onions and mushrooms topped with brown gravy.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Marinated in our own special blend and cooked to perfection.
Grilled Fish Plate
House seasoned catfish nuggets grilled to perfection, served with 5 boys tartar sauce.
Salads & Taters
Bacon & Ham Salad
Large tossed salad topped with house smoked bacon and ham served with your choice of dressing
Breaded Chicken Salad
Large tossed salad topped with marinated and hand breaded deep fried chicken breast served with your choice of dressing
Cowboy Loaded Baked Potato
Comes stuffed with your choice of brisket OR bacon served with butter, chives, cheese and sour cream
Grilled Chicken Salad
Large tossed salad topped with marinated and grilled chicken breast served with your choice of dressing
House Salad
Large tossed salad topped with bacon bites, cheese and croutons served with dressed of choice
Steak Salad
8oz USDA Choice steak, with bacon bits, onion, tomatoes, crispy tortilla strips, avocado & corn. Served with choice of dressing.
Starters
5 Boys Chips & Queso
Fresh cut potato chips served with queso
Boudin Balls
Perfectly breaded and fried balls of boudin sausage
Brisket Nachos
Fresh cut potato chips topped with house smoked brisket and shredded cheese, topped with homemade BBQ sauce.
Calf Fries
Thin sliced, breaded and fried to perfection.
Cheese Fries
Fresh cut seasoned fries topped with shredded cheese served with house made ranch.
Cheese Sticks
Fresh mozzarella hand breaded and made to order
Cheese Tots
Seasoned tots topped with house smoked bacon and shredded cheese. Served with house made ranch.
Fried Pickles
Hand breaded in our zesty seasoning blend and fried to perfection, served with house made ranch.
Onion Rings
Hand breaded with our zesty seasoning and made to order
Quesadilla
Chicken , brisket, or bacon loaded in a large handmade tortilla, served with homemade ranch.
Sample Platter
Pick any three items of the above items to start any meal off right
Straight from the Smoker
Taco Time
Bacon, Avocado, Chicken Fajita Tacos (3)
Brisket Taco (3)
Chopped, house smoked brisket. Topped with cilantro and onions, served on house made flour tortillas
Chicken Fajita Tacos (3)
Marinated and grilled chicken, grilled onions, topped with shredded cheese and sour cream served on house made tortillas
Grilled Fish Tacos (3)
Fresh grilled fished, topped with cabbage, and cilantro. Served on house made flour tortillas, served with 5 boys tarted sauce.
Shrimp Tacos (3)
Mexican street corn breaded shrimp tacos on a wonton taco shell with fresh cabbage, cilantro and house made cilantro sauce.
Just a Side
Just a side Corn
Just a side Fresh cut fries
Just a side Fresh cut Chips
Just a side Bacon Cheeze Fries
Just a side Baked potato
Just a side Brisket cheeze fries
Just a side Cheeze fries
Just a side Fried okra
Just a side Fried Pickles
Just a side Green Beans
Just a side House Salad
Just a side Loaded Baked potato
Just a side Loaded Mashed potato
Just a side Mac&Chz
Just a side Mashed potato's
Just a side Onion Rings
Side (2) Chz Sticks
Just a side Sweet Potato Fries
Just a side Tater tots
Just a side Vegetable medley
Taco Only
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1114 Halsell St, Bridgeport, TX 76426