Five Boys Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1114 Halsell St

Bridgeport, TX 76426

Breakfast

Classics

Southern Scrambler

$9.00

Two split top biscuits topped with sausage or bacon, two scrambled eggs, gravy and shredded cheese.

Mom's Breakfast

$7.00

Two pancakes, two strips of bacon or one sausage patty and one egg. Served with hashbrowns and toast.

Dad's Breakfast

$9.00

Three pancakes, two eggs & three strips of bacon or two sausage patties. Served with hashbrowns and toast.

Favorites

Chopped Steak & Eggs

$10.99

Served with choice of hashbrowns, tater tots, fresh fruit, or tomato slices. Choice of pancake, biscuit, or toast.

Pork Chop & Eggs

$8.99

Served with choice of hashbrowns, tater tots, fresh fruit, or tomato slices. Choice of pancake, biscuit, or toast.

Corned Beef Hash

$9.25

Served with choice of hashbrowns, tater tots, fresh fruit, or tomato slices. Choice of pancake, biscuit, or toast.

Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Choice of egg, bacon, sausage, ham, chicken. Served with 2 eggs on a hand pressed tortilla. Served with choice of hashbrowns, tater tots, fresh fruit, or tomato slices. Choice of pancake, biscuit, or toast.

Burrito Only

$5.00

Choice of egg, bacon, sausage, ham, chicken. Served with 2 eggs on a hand pressed tortilla.

Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$16.99

1” hand cut ribeye Served with choice of hashbrowns, tater tots, fresh fruit, or tomato slices. Choice of pancake, biscuit, or toast.

Egg Breakfast

One Egg Any Style

$4.99

Served with choice of hashbrowns, tater tots, fresh fruit, or tomato slices. Choice of pancake, biscuit, or toast.

Two Eggs Any Style

$5.99

Served with choice of hashbrowns, tater tots, fresh fruit, or tomato slices. Choice of pancake, biscuit, or toast.

Three Eggs Any Style

$6.99

Served with choice of hashbrowns, tater tots, fresh fruit, or tomato slices. Choice of pancake, biscuit, or toast.

Omelet's

Single Meat Omelet

$8.75

Choice of sausage, bacon, ham, brisket, chicken or chorizo and cheese.

Western Omelet

$8.99

Diced ham, onions, jalapeños, and cheese.

The Works Omelet

$9.99

Sausage, bacon, ham, onions, mushrooms, and cheese.

Veggie Omelet

$8.75

Spinach, tomatoes, onions, mudrooms, and cheese.

Skillets

Bridgeport Skillet

$8.99

Ham, bacon, sausage

Tex-Mex Skillet

$8.99

Chorizo, onions, jalapenos, and tomatoes served with salsa

Cowboy Skillet

$11.99

Rib-eye steak, onions, mushrooms

Pancakes, Waffles & French Toast

Single Pancake

$2.25

Short Stack

$4.25

Full Stack

$5.25

Texas Shape Waffle

$4.99

Chicken & Waffles

$10.95

Hand breaded chicken fried chicken in our zesty blend fried to a golden brown atop our house made waffle recipe.

French Toast

$4.99

(3) slices of Texas toast.

Breakfast Sides

Just a side of Hashbrown

$2.65

Just a Fruit Cup

$2.65

Just some Bacon (3)

$3.00

Just some sausage (2 patties)

$2.75

Just some Corn beef Hash

$2.85

Just a side Tater tots

$3.65

1/2 Order French Toast

$2.99

Bowl of Oatmeal

$4.50

Side of Ham

$2.25

Lunch / Dinner

Burgers & More

Avocado Bacon Burger

$10.50

1/3lb patty seasoned on the grill topped with American cheese, bacon, and avocado slices, and served on a lightly toasted bun dressed the way you want it.

B.L.T. Club

$8.75

Toasted double decker sandwich with ham, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato and American cheese.

B.L.T. Sandwich

$7.50

House smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on thin sliced toast.

Bacon Gouda Burger

$10.50

1/3 patty served on a lightly toasted bun, topped with bacon and gouda cheese, with thousand island dressing and dressed the way you want it.

Blueberry Bourbon Bacon Burger

$10.50

1/3lb patty served on a lightly toasted bun topped with bacon, swiss cheese, and our own blueberry concoction dressed anyway you like it.

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Cheeseburger Basket

$9.00

1/3lb patty seasoned on the grill on a lightly toasted bun dressed the way you want it.

Chopped BBQ Sandwich

$8.50

House smoked finely chopped brisket served on a lightly toasted bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.75

Marinated and grilled chicken breast served on a lightly toasted bun dressed the way you want it.

Grilled Mushroom Onion Burger

$10.50

1/3lb patty seasoned on the grill, topped with American cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, and served on a lightly toasted bun dressed the way you want it.

Hamburger

$8.50

1/3lb patty seasoned on the grill and served on a lightly toasted bun dressed the way you want it.

Hammy Burger

$9.50

1/3lb patty seasoned on the grill, topped with swiss cheese and thinly sliced ham, served on a lightly toasted bun dressed the way you want it.

Patty Melt

$10.50

Sandwiched between grilled rye with melted American cheese & sautéed onions

Rise & Shine Burger

$9.95

1/3lb patty seasoned on the grill, served with American cheese and topped with a fried egg, bacon and served on a lightly toasted bun dressed the way you want it.

Desserts

Fried Cheesecake

$5.25

Blueberry Cheesecake

$5.25

Lava Cake w/ Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.25

Key Lime Pie

$4.50

Kentucky Bourbon Pecan Pie

$4.50

Scoop of Ice cream

$1.25

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strip Basket

$6.00

3 hand breaded chicken strips and choice of one side

Kids Steak Finger Basket

$6.00

3 hand breaded steak fingers served with one side

Kids Burger

$6.00

Comes with one side

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Comes with one side

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Comes with one side

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Comes with one side

Kids Fish

$5.00

Like it Fried

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.50

Hand breaded in our zesty blend and deep fried to a golden brown.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.50

Chicken breast hand breaded in our zesty blend and deep fried to a golden brown.

Steak Fingers

$11.50

Hand breaded in our zesty blend hand cut made to order steak fingers

Chicken Fingers

$10.50

Hand breaded in our zesty blend, hand cut and marinated made to order.

Family Order Chicken Tenders

$19.49

Family Order Steak Fingers

$21.49

Like it Grilled

1" Ribeye

$24.50

Chopped Steak

$10.95

Black angus ground beef with grilled onions and mushrooms topped with brown gravy.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.75

Marinated in our own special blend and cooked to perfection.

Grilled Fish Plate

$10.25

House seasoned catfish nuggets grilled to perfection, served with 5 boys tartar sauce.

Salads & Taters

Bacon & Ham Salad

$8.75

Large tossed salad topped with house smoked bacon and ham served with your choice of dressing

Breaded Chicken Salad

$8.75

Large tossed salad topped with marinated and hand breaded deep fried chicken breast served with your choice of dressing

Cowboy Loaded Baked Potato

$8.00

Comes stuffed with your choice of brisket OR bacon served with butter, chives, cheese and sour cream

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.75

Large tossed salad topped with marinated and grilled chicken breast served with your choice of dressing

House Salad

$6.49

Large tossed salad topped with bacon bites, cheese and croutons served with dressed of choice

Steak Salad

$14.95

8oz USDA Choice steak, with bacon bits, onion, tomatoes, crispy tortilla strips, avocado & corn. Served with choice of dressing.

Starters

5 Boys Chips & Queso

$6.00

Fresh cut potato chips served with queso

Boudin Balls

$9.00

Perfectly breaded and fried balls of boudin sausage

Brisket Nachos

$8.00

Fresh cut potato chips topped with house smoked brisket and shredded cheese, topped with homemade BBQ sauce.

Calf Fries

$9.00

Thin sliced, breaded and fried to perfection.

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Fresh cut seasoned fries topped with shredded cheese served with house made ranch.

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Fresh mozzarella hand breaded and made to order

Cheese Tots

$9.00

Seasoned tots topped with house smoked bacon and shredded cheese. Served with house made ranch.

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Hand breaded in our zesty seasoning blend and fried to perfection, served with house made ranch.

Onion Rings

$6.50

Hand breaded with our zesty seasoning and made to order

Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken , brisket, or bacon loaded in a large handmade tortilla, served with homemade ranch.

Sample Platter

$13.00

Pick any three items of the above items to start any meal off right

Straight from the Smoker

Smoked Meatloaf

$11.50

House made perfectly seasoned and smoked to perfection

Smoked Parmesan Pork Chop

$12.75

Thick cut boneless pork chop crusted with he savory parmesan crust smoked to perfection.

Taco Time

Bacon, Avocado, Chicken Fajita Tacos (3)

$10.50

Brisket Taco (3)

$11.00

Chopped, house smoked brisket. Topped with cilantro and onions, served on house made flour tortillas

Chicken Fajita Tacos (3)

$10.50

Marinated and grilled chicken, grilled onions, topped with shredded cheese and sour cream served on house made tortillas

Grilled Fish Tacos (3)

$10.99

Fresh grilled fished, topped with cabbage, and cilantro. Served on house made flour tortillas, served with 5 boys tarted sauce.

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$10.50

Mexican street corn breaded shrimp tacos on a wonton taco shell with fresh cabbage, cilantro and house made cilantro sauce.

Just a Side

Just a side Corn

$2.65

Just a side Fresh cut fries

$2.65

Just a side Fresh cut Chips

$2.65

Just a side Bacon Cheeze Fries

$3.65

Just a side Baked potato

$3.65

Just a side Brisket cheeze fries

$3.65

Just a side Cheeze fries

$3.65

Just a side Fried okra

$2.65

Just a side Fried Pickles

$3.65

Just a side Green Beans

$2.65

Just a side House Salad

$3.65

Just a side Loaded Baked potato

$3.65

Just a side Loaded Mashed potato

$3.65

Just a side Mac&Chz

$2.65

Just a side Mashed potato's

$2.65

Just a side Onion Rings

$3.65

Side (2) Chz Sticks

$3.65

Just a side Sweet Potato Fries

$2.65

Just a side Tater tots

$3.65

Just a side Vegetable medley

$2.65

Taco Only

One Bacon Avocado Taco

$3.75

One Brisket Taco

$3.75

One Chicken Taco

$3.75

One Fish Taco

$3.75

Dozen Tortillas

$3.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.29

Pepsi Zero

$2.29

Sierra Mist

$2.29

Mountain Dew

$2.29

Root Beer

$2.29

Lemonade

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Freshly Brewed Sweet Tea

$2.29

Freshly Brewed Unsweet Tea

$2.29

Coffee

$1.09

Orange Juice

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.29

Half & Half Tea

$2.29

Water

Kids Drinks

$1.00

Beer

Bud Light

$3.35

Miller Lite

$3.35

Shiner Bock

$3.65

Dos XX

$3.65

Coors Light

$3.35

Michelob Ultra

$3.35

Corona

$3.65
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1114 Halsell St, Bridgeport, TX 76426

