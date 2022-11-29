Restaurant header imageView gallery
5Church Midtown Midtown

3,702 Reviews

$$

1197 Peachtree street NE

Atlanta, GA 30361

Popular Items

Salads

$12.00

quinoa, blueberries, candied pecans, feta cheese, orange garlic chili vinaigrette

$12.00

smoked bacon, heirloom tomato, creamy Bleu cheese dressing

Appetizers

$28.00

chefs selection of cured meats & cheeses

Steamed PEI Mussels

$15.00
$18.00

crispy sushi rice, yellowfin tuna, sriracha mayo, eel sauce, nori, wasabi tobiko

Burnt End Bacon

$13.00

black garlic-bourbon glaze, yuzu slaw

Main Course

$35.00

pickled corn monte blanc, parsnip puree, cauliflower & pepita sead salad, raspberry citronette

$25.00

creamed coconut rice, pink lady peas, mango gastrique

Red Snapper

$32.00

root vegetable & pomme puree, hen of the woods mushrooms, carrots, raspberry vinegar

Chicken Saltimbocca

$30.00
$35.00

san marzano tomato sauce, fresh clams, mussels, shrimp, fresh herbs

$18.00

red onion marmalade, gorgonzola fondue, arugula, secret sauce, brioche bun, hand-cut fries

$35.00

almond polenta, cauliflower-mint gremolata, golden raisin agrodolce

Walk in the Woods

$27.00

coconut polenta, tomato mushroom broth, roasted carrots, mushroom, sweet pepper, citrus gremolata

Steaks

NY Strip 10 oz

$43.00

USDA Prime 10oz. served with whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and black garlic bourdelaise

NY Strip 14 oz

$55.00

served with whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and black garlic bourdelaise

Filet Mignon

$50.00

USDA Prime 8oz. served with whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and black garlic bourdelaise

Flat Iron

$32.00

served with whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and black garlic bourdelaise

Flatbreads

Salami & Hot Honey Flatbread

$19.00

fresh tomato sauce, genoa salami, sweet peppers, mozzarella, arugula, hot honey

Margherita Flatbread

$19.00

fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, basil, balsamic glaze

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Whipped Potatoes

$8.00

Roasted Mushrooms

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

smoked bacon, maple sherry gastrique

Broccolini

$6.00

Collard Greens

$8.00Out of stock

Orecchiette

$10.00

truffle & white cheddar

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

5Church Buckhead serves New American cuisine in a casual, yet refined atmosphere in the heart of Buckhead Atlanta. Cutting-edge design, world-class food and stellar service are all part of the 5Church experience.

