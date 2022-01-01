Restaurant header imageView gallery

5Church Buckhead 3379 Peachtree Rd NE

3379 Peachtree Rd NE

Atlanta, GA 30326

Dessert (Copy)

Carrot Cake Composition

Carrot Cake Composition

$14.00

mascarpone mousse, pineapple compote, carrot pineapple syrup

Chocolate Semi Freddo

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00
Toasted Coconut Mousse

Toasted Coconut Mousse

$15.00

white chocolate, coconut chiffon cake, strawberry jam

Banana Creme Brulee

$14.00

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$40.00

Short Sleeve

$25.00

Employee Shirt

Employee T-Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
5Church Buckhead serves New American cuisine in a casual, yet refined atmosphere in the heart of Buckhead Atlanta. Cutting-edge design, world-class food and stellar service are all part of the 5Church experience.

3379 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326

