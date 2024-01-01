5D Steakhouse & Lounge - 632 West Main Street Yorktown
No reviews yet
632 West Main Street
Yorktown, TX 78164
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
5D STEAKHOUSE
Non-Alcholic Drinks
Appetizers
- Chips & Salsa$3.99
- Chips, Salsa, & Queso$6.98
- Fried Pickles$9.99
- Fried Mushrooms$9.99
- Texas Cheese Fries$11.99
Fries with queso and bacon
- Jalapeno Cheese Curds$11.99
- Boudin Balls$13.99
- Chicken Wings$14.99
- Crab & Shrimp Spring Rolls$18.99
Specialty Appetizer
- Crab Cake Balls$18.99
Specialty Appetizer
- Queso Refill$2.99
Salads
Burgers and Sandwiches
Tacos
Bowls
Hearty Steaks
Dockside Favorites
Classic Favorites
Sides
Extras
- 5D Signature Sauce$0.99
- Add Coconut Shrimp$5.99
- Add Grilled Chicken$6.99
- Add Jumbo Shrimp$5.99
- American Cheese$0.99
- Bacon Bits$0.99
- Bacon Strips$0.99
- Bottled 5D Sauce$7.99
- Bottled Honey Chiptole$7.99
- Bottled Salsa$5.99
- Bottled Steak Sauce$7.99
- Brown Gravy
- Butter
- Cornbread$1.99
- Extra Dressing$0.50
- Extra Patty$3.99
- Extra Salmon$9.99
- Extra Tender$2.99
- Fish Filet$6.99
- Grilled Jalapenos$1.99
- Grilled Mushrooms$1.99
- Grilled Onion$1.99
- Honey Chiptole$0.99
- Hot$0.99
- Jalapenos$0.99
- Mild$0.99
- Pepper Jack Cheese$0.99
- Shredded Cheese$0.99
- Sour Cream$0.75
- Swiss Cheese$0.99
- Toast$0.50
- Whiskey Glaze$3.99
- White Gravy
- Shredded Cheese$0.99
Kids
Lunch Special
Student Menu
Desserts
Meat Market
- Ribeye Steak
- Sirloin Steak
- Porterhouse
- Beef Cutlet
- Hamburger Meat
- Hamburger Patty
- Pork Chops
- Bacon
- Fresh Sausage
- Chopped Ham
- Cooked Ham
- Pressed Ham
- Party Ham
- American Cheese
- Cheddar Cheese
- Colby Jack Cheese
- Pepper Jack Cheese
- Swiss Cheese
- Casings
- Smoked Turkey
- Dessert Whole
- Dry Sausage$9.95
- Texan Dry Sausage$5.90
- Beef Jerky
- Open Grocery
- Open Meat
- Party Trays
- Deli Sandwich$3.99
- Deli Sandwich Combo$6.99
- Potato Chips$1.49
Gift Shop
- V-Neck$25.00
- Red V Neck$25.00
- Long Sleeve$35.00
- Hoodie$40.00
- Red Crew Neck$20.00
- Crew Neck$20.00
- Tank Top$25.00
- Red Tank Top$25.00
- Kids Shirt$20.00
- Mens Mesh Cap$25.00
- Dri-Fit Caps$25.00
- Pony Tail Hat (Taven)$25.00
- Silipints$16.00
- Wine-Silipints$14.00
- Koozie$5.00
- Speaker Cooler$219.00
- Soft Cooler$159.00
- 30Oz Tumbler$40.00
Uniforms
Cocktails - Steakhouse
Signature Cocktails
- 5D Fishbowl Punch$15.99
Hurricane Glass .5 oz Captain Morgan, .5oz Coconut Rum, .5 oz Blue Curacaoo, .5 oz Peach Schnapps, top with equal parts Pineapple Juice, Sweet n Sour, and Sprite. Garnish with a lemon and a cherry.
- Island Punch$8.95
Hurricane Glass. 1.25 oz Cruzan Mango Rum, .75 oz Peach Schnapps, Fill glass 1/2 pineapple juice, 1/2 orange juice. Top with a splash of cranberry. Toss and garnish with an orange and cherry.
- Ocean Water$8.95
Hurricane Glass. .75 oz Blue Curacao, .75 oz Coconut Rum, Top with sprite. Garnish with lime.
- Ranch Water$9.95
Pint Glass. 1.5 oz Don Julio Silver. Top with Topo Chico. Splash of Fresh Lime Juice. Garnish with Lime
- Blue Hawaiian$8.95
Hurricane Glass. 1 oz Coconut, 1 oz Blue Curacao. Add a splash of pina colada mix, fill with pineapple juice. Garnish with cherry and orange.
- Long Island$9.95
22oz Mug. 2 oz Barton LIT, Fill with sweet n sour, top with splash of Coke. Garnish with Lemon.
- 5D Slammer$9.95
Hurricane Glass. 1 oz Absolut, 1/2 oz Southern Comfort, 1/2 oz Disaronno Amaretto. Splash of Strawberry Puree and Mango Puree. Fill with Sweet n Sour. Garnish with a Lime
- Adios MF$8.00
Pint Glass. 1 oz LIT, 1 oz Blue Curaco. Top with Sweet n Sour. Splash of Sprite. Garnish with a lemon.
- Mango Burst$8.95
Hurricane Glass. 1.5 oz Absolut, Splash of Finest Call Mango. Splash Of Pina Colada Mix. Top with Pineapple Juice. Garnish with a Cherry.
- Colorado Bulldog$6.00
Rocks Glass. 1 oz Vodka, 1 oz Kahlua, Fill with Milk or Heavy Whipping Cream. Splash of Coke.
- Happy Hawaiian$8.95
Hurricane Glass. 1 oz Coconut Rum, 1 oz Peach Schnapps. Fill 1/2 way with OJ and 1/2 way with Pineapple Juice. Splash of Cranberry. Garnish with an Orange.
- Hawaiian Hammer$8.95
Hurricane Glass. 1/2 oz Coconut Rum 1/2 oz 151 Rum, 1/2 oz Banana Schnapps. Fill with 1/2 OJ and 1/2 Pineapple Juice. Top with Grenadine. Garnish with an Orange Slice and a Cherry.
- Woodford Spire$8.95
Rocks Glass. 1.25 oz Woodford Reserve. Heavy Splash of Cranberry Juice. Top with Lemonade. Garnish with a Lemon.
- Lynchburg Lemonade$8.95
High Ball Glass. 1.5 oz Jack Daniel's, .5 oz of Triple Sec. Splash of Fresh Lemon Juice. Fill 1/2 way with Lemonade, Top with Club Soda. Garnish with a Lemon.
- Classic Martini$6.50
Chilled Martini Glass. 1.5 oz of Gin OR Vodka, .25 oz of Dry Vermouth. Shake Gin/Vodka with a splash of olive juice. Place Vermouth in chilled martini glass, swirl around the walls, then dump. Strain martini mixture into glass. Garnish with a Lime Twist or Olives.
- Manhattan$7.75
Rocks Glass. 1.5 of Whiskey, .5 oz of Sweet Vermouth. 1 dash of bitters. Serve with large ice cub. Garnish with a cherry.
- Cosmopolitan$7.25
Chilled Martini Glass. 1.5 oz of Vodka, .5 oz of Cointeau. Splash of Sweetened Lime, Heavy splash of cranberry juice. Garnish with a lime.
- Old Fashioned$6.75
Rocks Glass. 1 Packet of Sugar. 1 Bourbon Cherry. 1 Orange Slice. 2 Dashes of Bitters. Muddle all together. Serve with a large ice cube. Pour 1.5 oz Whiskey over.
- Mexican Martini$9.50
Chilled Martini Glass. 1 oz Don Julio, .5 oz Grand Marnier. Splash of Lime Juice. Squeeze of Agave. Splash of OJ and Olive Juice. Fill with Sweet n Sour. Salt Rim and Garnish with a Lime and Olives.
- Chilton$8.95
High Ball Glass. 1.5 oz Vodka, .25 oz Lemon Juice. Top with Club Soda. Garnish with a Lemon.
- Lemondrop Martini$7.25
Chilled Martini Glass. .75 oz Vodka, .75 oz Lemon Vodkam ,5 oz Triple Sec. Splash of Sweet n Sour, Simple Syrip, Fresh Lemon Juice, and Sprite. Sugar Rim. Garnish with a Lemon.
- Bri's Lemonade$8.95
DE Glass 1 1/2oz DE Lemon, splash lemon, fill water. garnish with lemon
- Arnold Palmer$8.95
DE Glass, 3/4oz DE Lemon, 3/4 DE Tea, 1/2 tea, 1/2 lemonade, splash simple syrup garnish with lemon
- Bloody Mary$9.95
pint Glass, 1oz vodka, fill w/ zingzang and spices
- Michelada$9.95
Pint Glass, 1/2 ice, fill zingzang to ice level. Add spices and beer
- Tropical Sunrise$8.95
Hurricane Glass, 1 1/2 oz tequila, splash grenadine, 1/2 OJ, 1/2 Pineapple
- Wildberry Sangria$8.95
Hurricane Glass, splash strawberry, splash mango, splash OJ, splash sprite, top with house Pinot Noir
Shots
- 4 Horseman$7.25
1/4 jack, 1/4 johnnie red, 1/4 jim, 1/4 jose
- Alien Secretion$5.50
.25 oz melon, .25 oz coconut rum, .25 of pineapple juice.
- AMF$7.25
.75 oz Barton LIT, .25 oz Blue Curacao. Splash of sweet n sour, splash of sprite
- Bend Me Over$5.50
1 oz amaretto, 1 oz sweet n sour, top with orange juice
- Blow Job$6.50
.5 oz Kahlua, .5 oz Baileys. Top with Whipped Cream.
- Blue Balls$6.50
1/2 oz Coconut Rum, 1/2 oz Blue Curacao. Splash of Pineapple
- Breakfast Shot$6.00
1/2 oz Jameson, 1/2 oz Buttershots. Splash of Simple Syrup and Splash of OJ
- Buttery Nipple$6.00
1/2 oz Buttershots, 1/2 oz Bailey's. Layer together
- Cinnamon Toast$6.00
1/2 oz Fireball, 1/2 oz Rumchata
- Dirty Pussy$6.00
1/2 oz Amaretto, 1/2 oz Banana Schnapps, 1/2 oz Melon Liquer, 1/2 oz Pineapple Juice
- Duck Fart$5.50
1/2 oz Crown Royal, 1/2 oz Bailey's, 1/2 oz Kahlua
- Green Tea$7.00
1/2 oz Jameson, 1/2 Peach Schnapps, Splash of Sweet n Sour
- Jager Bomb$6.50
1 oz Jager, splash of Energy
- Kamakazee$6.00
1/2 oz Vodka, 1/2 oz Triple Sec, Splash of Fresh Lime Juice
- LemonDrop$5.50
1/2 oz Vodka, 1/2 Lemon Vodka, Splash of simply syrup, lemon juice, sweet n sour, and sprite. Sugar Rim
- Liquid Cocaine$6.50
1/4 oz Grand Marnier, 1/4 oz Southern Comfort, 1/4 oz Vodka, 1/4 oz Amaretto, splash of pineapple juice
- Liquid Marijuana$7.25
1/2 oz Coconut Rum, 1/2 oz Blue Curacao, 1/2 Captain Morgan, 1/2 oz Melon, Splash of pineapple juice and sprite
- Mexican Candy$6.50
1/2 oz of well tequila, 1/2 of watermelon pucker, 2 dashes of tobasco. Tajin Rim
- Pickle Shot$4.75
3/4 oz Well Vodka, Splash of Pickle Juice
- Pineapple Upside Cake$5.50
1 oz Vanilla Vodka, Splash of Pineapple juice. Sink a drop of Grenadine After Shaken and Strained
- Purple Gatorade$5.50
1/2 oz Vodka, 1/2 oz Grape Pucker. Splash of Sweet n Sour
- Purple Ghecko$6.00
1/2 oz Well Tequila, 1/2 oz Blue C, Splash of Cranberry juice and sweet n sour
- Red Headed Slut$6.00
1/2 oz Jagermeister, 1/2 oz Peach Schnapps, Splash of Cranberry
- Red Snapper$6.00
1/2 oz Crown Royal, 1/2 oz Amaretto, Splash of Cranberry Juice
- Scooby Snack$6.00
1/4 oz Coconut Rum, 1/4 oz Creme De Banana, 1/4 Melon, Splash of Pineapple Juice, Top with whipped cream
- Star Fucker$6.00
1/2 oz Watermelon pucker, 1/2 oz Crown Royal, Splash of Redbull
- Surfer Acid$6.00
1/2 oz Jager, 1/2 oz Coconut Rum, Splash of Pineapple Juice
- Vegas Bomb$6.50
1/2 oz Crown Royal, 1/2 oz Peach Schnapps, Splash of Redbull
- Water Moccassin$6.00
1/2 oz Crown Royal, 1/2 oz Peach Schnapps, Splash of Sweet n Sour
- White Tea$6.00
1/2 oz Vodka, 1/2 oz Peach Schnapps, Large splash of Sweet n Sour, Small splash of Sprite.
Margaritas
- Classic Margarita$7.95
Pint Glass, 1oz Well Tequila, 1/2 oz Triple Sec, splash lime, splash OJ, fill sour
- Grand Patron Margarita$9.95
Pint Glass, 1oz Patron, 1/2 oz Grand Marnier, splash sweetened lime, splash OJ, fill sour
- Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita$9.50
Pint Glass, 3 slices of Jalapeno, 1 oz Don Julio, 1/2 oz Grand Marnier, Muddle and strain, Fill w/ ice, splash sweetened lime, 1/2 pineapple, 1/2 Sour
- Jose Jalapeno Margarita$9.50
Pint Glass, 3 slices of Jalapeno, 1 oz Jose, 1/2 oz Grand Marnier, Muddle and strain, Fill w/ ice, splash sweetened lime, splash OJ, fill w/ Sour
Frozens
Liquor - Steakhouse
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Wine - Steakhouse
Wine Glass
Wine Texas Pour
Wine Bottles
Tumblers - Steakhouse
Tumbler
Christmas Cocktails - Tumblers Refill
Beer - Tumbler Refill
- Lone Star$6.00
- Lone Star Light$6.00
- Michelob Ultra$6.00
- Bud Light$6.00
- Budweiser$6.00
- Corona Premier$6.00
- Modelo Especial$6.00
- Karbach Crawford$6.00
- Bock$6.00
- Blue Moon$6.00
- Coors Light$6.00
- DOs XX$6.00
- Miller Lite$6.00
- Shiner Blonde$6.00
- Shiner Bock$6.00
- Heineken 0.0|$6.00
- Heineken Silver$6.00
- White Claw - Mango$6.00
- White Claw - Strawberry$6.00
- White Claw - Blackberry$6.00
- White Claw - Pineapple$6.00
- Yuengling Flight$6.00
- Yuengling Lager$6.00
- Shiner Octoberfest$6.00
- Shiner Holiday Cheer$6.00
Vodka - Tumbler Refill
- Well Vodka - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Absolut - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Deep Eddy Sweet Tea - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Deep Eddy Cranberry - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Grey Goose - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Kettle One - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Titos - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Vanilla Vodka - Tumbler Refill$6.00
Gin - Tumbler Refill
Rum - Tumbler Refill
Tequila - Tumbler Refill
Whiskey - Tumbler Refill
- Well Whiskey - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Crown Apple - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Crown Peach - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Crown Special Reserve-Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Crown Royal - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Crown Vanilla - Tumbler Refilli$6.00
- Fireball - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Jack Daniel's - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Jameson - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Jim Beam - Tumbler Refill|$6.00
- Knob Creek 9 year- Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Maker's Mark - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Pendelton - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Rebecca Creek - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Seagrams - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Weller Special Reserve - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Wild Turkey 101 Grou- Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Woodford Reserve - Tumbler Refill$6.00
Scotch/Bourbon - Tumbler Refill
Liqueurs/Cordials - Tumbler Refill
- Bailey's - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Disaronno Amaretto - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Grand Marnier - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Jagermeister - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Kahlua - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Rumchata - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Rumple Minze - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Southern Comfort - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- St. Germain Elderflower - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Triple - Tumbler Refill$6.00
Signature Cocktails - Tumbler Refill
- Signature Punch - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Island Punch - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Matagorda Bay Breeze - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Ocean Water - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- St. Germain Pineapple Breeze - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Ranch Water - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Blue Hawaiian - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Long Island - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Ranch Girl - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Paloma - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Slammer - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Adios MF - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Mango Burst - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Mojito - Tumbler Refill|$6.00
- Colorado Bulldog - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Happy Hawaiian - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- St. Germain Cranberry Spritzer - Tumbler Refill$6.00
- Hawaiian Hammer - Tumbler Refill$6.00
Frozens - Tumbler Refill
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
632 West Main Street, Yorktown, TX 78164