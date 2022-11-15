5ive Cities Brewing imageView gallery
5ive Cities Brewing

2255 Falcon Ave

Bettendorf, IA 52722

Popular Items

Bikini Bottom Pineapple Wheat 4-pack
Bikini Bottom Pineapple Wheat 32oz Crowler
Dumbest Way Possible 4-pack

Crowlers

$10.00

Bulldog Blonde 32oz Crowler

$10.00

Blonde Ale - 5.2% abv

$12.00

High on Henry's 32oz Crowler

$12.00

West Coast IPA - 7.2% abv

$10.00

Scott's Tots #2: Barrel Aged Saison

$10.00

Scott's Tots #2: Barrel Aged Saison- 5%abv

$10.00Out of stock

Crushin' On Amber 32oz Crowler

$10.00Out of stock

Red Ale - 5.7% abv

$10.00

Una Mas 32oz Crowler

$10.00

Mexican Lager - 5.9% abv

$12.00

Bikini Bottom Pineapple Wheat 32oz Crowler

$12.00

American Wheat - 5.7% abv

$12.00

Dumbest Way Possible 32oz Crowler

$12.00

DDH New England IPA - 5.9% abv

$12.00

Schwifty Hippie 32oz Crowler

$12.00

DDH New England IPA - 6.6% abv

$10.00

Kathyrn's Double Nickel Pils

$10.00

German Pilsner - 4.9% abv

$10.00

Smashpad 32oz Crowler

$10.00

Lager - 4.4% abv

Growler Fill

Bulldog Blonde Growler FILL

$16.00Out of stock

Blonde Ale 5.2% abv

High on Henry's Growler FILL

$19.00

West Coast IPA - 7.1% abv

Scott's Tots #2: Barrel Aged Saison Growler FILL

$16.00

Scott's Tots #2: Barrel Aged Saison- 5% abv

Crushin' On Amber Growler FILL

$16.00Out of stock

Red Ale 5.7% abv

Una Mas Growler FILL

$16.00

Mexican Lager- 5.9% abv

Bikini Bottom Pineapple Wheat Growler FILL

$19.00

Fruit Wheat 5.7% abv

Dumbest Way Possible Growler FILL

$19.00Out of stock

DDH New England IPA 5.9% abv

Pucker Up Blooder Cup: Growler FILL

$19.00

Blood Orange. Fruited Sour. 6.5% abv Please Keep Cold

Schwifty Hippie Growler FILL

$19.00

DDH New England IPA 6.6% abv

Kathyrn's Double Nickel Pils

$16.00

German Pilsner- 4.9% abv

5ive Cities 4-Packs

$16.00

Bulldog Blonde 4-pack

$16.00

4-16oz cans of Bulldog Blonde Blonde Ale, 5.2% abv

$16.00

High on Henry's 4-pack

$16.00

4-16oz cans of Hanky Panky At Henry's West Coast IPA, 7.2% abv

Scott's Tots #2: Barrel Aged Saison 4-Pack

$16.00

4-16oz cans of Scott's Tots #2: Barrel Aged Saison- 5% abv

$16.00Out of stock

Crushin' On Amber 4-pack

$16.00Out of stock

4-16oz cans of Crushin' On Amber Red Ale, 5.7% abv

$16.00

Una Mas 4-pack

$16.00

4-16oz cans of Una Mas Mexican Lager, 5.9% abv

$16.00

Bikini Bottom Pineapple Wheat 4-pack

$16.00

4-16 oz cans Bikini Bottom Pineapple Wheat, 5.7% abv

$16.00

Dumbest Way Possible 4-pack

$16.00

4-16oz cans of Let's Do It The Dumbest Way Possible, NEIPA, 5.9% abv

$16.00

Pucker Up Blooder Cup 4-Pack

$16.00

4-16oz cans of Blood Orange Fruited Sour. 6.5%

$16.00

Schwifty Hippie 4-pack

$16.00

4-16oz cans of Schwifty Hippie NEIPA, 6.6% abv

Kathyrn's Double Nickel Pils 4-Pack

$16.00

4-16oz cans of Kathyrn's Double Nickel Pils- 4.9% abv

$16.00

Smashpad 4-Pack

$16.00

4-16oz cans of Smashpad American Lager, 4.4% abv

Wine by the Bottle

Murphy Goode Sauvignon Blanc Btl

$32.00

Folonari Pinot Grigio Btl

$30.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay Btl

$52.00

Nielson Pinot Noir Btl

$48.00

Cosentino Cigar Zinfandel Btl

$40.00

Alta Vista Malbec Btl

$32.00

Intrinsic Cabernet Sauvignon Btl

$52.00

Merchandise

$10.00

5ive Cities 13oz Belgian Tulip

$10.00
$55.00

5ive Cities Brew Crew 1 Year Membership

$55.00

Glass mug with purchase/$1 off 5ive Beers/10% off Merchandise

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

We specialize in meticulously crafted aromatic beer for the adventurous spirit. Located in Northwest Bettendorf, Iowa our array of high-end liquor and wine is sure to suit even the non-beer lovers.

Website

Location

2255 Falcon Ave, Bettendorf, IA 52722

Directions

