Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Five Stones Coffee Co - Bellevue

review star

No reviews yet

2649 Landerholm Cir SE

Bellevue, WA 98007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Artisan Toast: Smashed Avocado,Cream Cheese & Lemon
16oz Latte
Artisan Toast: Just Avocado

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

Espresso con Panna

$3.85

Macchiato

$3.85

Cortado

$3.85

Cappuccino

$4.00

8oz Americano

$3.65

8oz Latte

$4.15

8oz Mocha

$4.50

12oz Americano

$3.65

12oz Latte

$4.65

12oz Mocha

$5.00

16oz Americano

$4.25

16oz Latte

$5.15

16oz Mocha

$5.50

16oz White Mocha

$5.50

12oz Iced Americano

$3.65

16oz Iced Americano

$4.25

12oz Iced Latte

$4.65

16oz Iced Latte

$5.15

12oz Iced Mocha

$5.00

16oz Iced Mocha

$5.50

Coffee

8oz Brewed Coffee

$2.65

12oz Brewed Cofee

$3.15

16oz Brewed Coffee

$3.65

Refill

$1.50

Big Trouble Cold Brew

$4.75+

16oz Iced Coffee

$5.25Out of stock

12oz Iced Coffee

$4.75Out of stock

32oz Iced Coffee

$10.00Out of stock

OLY Anaerobic El Salvador

$5.00

Baristas Choice

$4.50

Signatures

8oz Mocha Bacio

$5.15

8oz Cafe Stefano

$5.15

8oz Milk Honey Cinnamon

$4.65

8oz Minted Mocha

$5.15

8oz Samoa Mocha

$5.15

8oz Harvest Latte

$5.15

12oz Mocha Bacio

$5.65

12oz Cafe Stefano

$5.65

12oz Milk Honey Cinnamon

$5.15

12oz Minted Mocha

$5.65

12oz Samoa Mocha

$5.65

12oz Harvest Latte

$5.65

16oz Mocha Bacio

$6.15

16oz Cafe Stefano

$6.15

16oz Milk Honey Cinnamon

$5.65

16oz Minted Mocha

$6.15

16oz Samoa Mocha

$6.15

16oz Harvest Latte

$6.15

Cocovanmint Latte

$6.15

The Missile

$6.00

Iced Cafe Stefano

$6.15

Iced Mocha Bacio

$6.15

Iced Maple

$5.65

Cappuccino Freddo

$5.25

Iced Cardamom Honey Latte

$5.85

Iced Cardamom Latte

$5.65

Iced Milk Honey Cinnamon

$5.65

Honey Cream

$5.50

Iced Minted Mocha

$6.15

The Piper

$6.25

Iced Cocovanmint Latte

$6.15

Samoa Mocha

$6.15

Iced Harvest Latte

$6.15

Not Coffee

Hot Chocolate

Chai Latte

Spicy Chai

Peppermint Chai

London Fog

Matcha

$4.75+

Classic Lemonade 16oz

$4.00

Classic Lemonade 12oz

$3.50

Seasonal Lemonade 16oz

$4.50

Seasonal Lemonade 12oz

$4.00

Arnies

Cider 🍎

$3.00+

Chai-der

$3.75+

Steamer

Cold Milk

$2.00+

Water

Tea

Cup Loose Leaf Tea

$3.75

Pot Loose Leaf Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.75

Grab and Go

Topo/Jarritos

$2.50

Coca Cola

$2.25

Smart Water

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Vive Immunity Boost

$4.00

La Croix

$0.75

Orange Juice

$3.00

Monster

$2.75

Rd Bull 8.4 Oz

$2.50

Red Bull 12oz

$3.50

Daily Bites

Artisan Toast: Smashed Avocado,Cream Cheese & Lemon

$8.50

Artisan Toast: Turkey, Pesto Cream Cheese, Tomatoes

$9.00

Artisan Toast: Nutella Banana

$5.50

Artisan Toast: Peanut Butter

$5.50

Artisan Toast: Just Avocado

$7.50+

Artisan Toast: Turkey Pesto No Tomato

$8.00

Artisan Toast: Nutella

$5.50

Artisan Toast: Peanut Butter Banana

$5.50

Artisan Toast: Butter, Cinnamon & Sugar

$4.50

Just Cream Cheese

$4.50Out of stock

Just Butter

$3.50Out of stock

SIDE OF TOPPING

Artisan Toast: Cream Cheese, Honey & Walnuts

$5.50

Greek Bowl

$7.50

Yogurt

$4.00

Single Scoop

$4.00

Double Scoop

$7.00

Jar

$12.00

Refill

$10.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Due to Coronavirus, we are only offering to go orders as well as asking people to continue to respect social distancing. Thanks so much!!

Website

Location

2649 Landerholm Cir SE, Bellevue, WA 98007

Directions

Gallery
Five Stones Coffee Co image
Five Stones Coffee Co image
Five Stones Coffee Co image

Similar restaurants in your area

The French Bakery - Crossroads Bellevue
orange starNo Reviews
15600 NE 8th St Bellevue, WA 98008
View restaurantnext
Mercurys Coffee Co. Roastery & Bakery
orange star4.3 • 983
13102 NE 20th St Bellevue, WA 98005
View restaurantnext
The French Bakery - Downtown Bellevue
orange starNo Reviews
909 112th Ave NE Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Pasta & Co - Bellevue
orange star4.2 • 235
10218 NE 8th St #2 Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Mercurys Coffee Co. - Sammamish
orange starNo Reviews
22631 NE Inglewood Hill Rd Sammamish, WA 98074
View restaurantnext
Five Stones Coffee Co. - Redmond
orange starNo Reviews
8102 161st Avenue Northeast Redmond, WA 98052
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bellevue

Daniel's Broiler-Bellevue
orange star4.3 • 7,714
10500 NE 8th Suite 2100 Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.3 • 5,074
14845 Main St Bellevue, WA 98007
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Bellevue WA
orange star4.1 • 3,602
302 108th Ave NE Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Bellevue
orange star4.5 • 3,167
1505 156th Ave NE Bellevue, WA 98007
View restaurantnext
Monsoon - Bellevue - 10245 Main St
orange star4.3 • 3,162
10245 Main St Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Tavern Hall - Bellevue Square
orange star4.4 • 2,567
505 Bellevue Sq Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bellevue
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Seattle
review star
Avg 4.3 (620 restaurants)
Issaquah
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Bothell
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston