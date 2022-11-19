Restaurant header imageView gallery

5th Street Hardware 120 West 5th Street

120 West 5th Street

Greenville, NC 27858

Popular Items

Entreé Chef Salad
Tenders 1/2 Dozen
Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Appetizers

Famous Hot Chips

$9.00

House cooked kettle chips served with warm pimento cheese and ranch.

Loaded Nachos

$11.00

A plate of crispy tortilla chips topped with chili, melted cheddar cheese, tomatoes, scallions, and jalapenos.

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Breaded and fried paired with remoulade dipping sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

Fried Mozzarella served with marinara sauce.

Seafood Dip

$16.00

Lump and claw crab meat, shrimp, roasted red peppers and spices with a creamy cheese mixture. Served with pita points.

Wings- Dozen

$16.00

Available sauces: Pineapple Teriyaki, Tangy Garlic, SoCo BBQ, Hot Honey BBQ, Habanero Hell, Mild Buffalo, Buffalo.

Wings- 1/2 Dozen

$8.00

Available sauces: Pineapple Teriyaki, Tangy Garlic, SoCo BBQ, Hot Honey BBQ, Habanero Hell, Mild Buffalo, Buffalo.

Tenders 1/2 Dozen

$8.00

Available sauces: Pineapple Teriyaki, Tangy Garlic, SoCo BBQ, Hot Honey BBQ, Habanero Hell, Mild Buffalo, Buffalo.

Tender Dozen

$16.00

Available sauces: Pineapple Teriyaki, Tangy Garlic, SoCo BBQ, Hot Honey BBQ, Habanero Hell, Mild Buffalo, Buffalo.

Jalapeno Popper Dip

$12.00

3 cheeses blended in with a creamy jalapeno and bacon cream cheese mixture topped with bacon and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with warm pita points.

Beer Battered Onion Ring Tower

$11.00

A tower of onion rings fried to perfection with 2 dipping sauces.

Flatbread Pizzas

Pepperoni Flatbread

$11.00

Topped with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.

Vegetarian Flatbread

$10.00

Topped with mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$11.00

Topped with mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, and bacon. Drizzled with ranch dressing.

Cheese Flatbread

$11.00

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$13.00

8 oz angus burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayo and mustard.

Spicy Bleu Burger

$13.00

Cajun spiced 8 oz angus burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, and fried jalapenos.

Carolina Classic Burger

$13.00

8 oz angus burger topped with chili, coleslaw, and yellow mustard.

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

Our plant-based burger topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onion with mustard and ketchup.

Patty Melt

$13.00

8 oz angus burger, caramelized onions, American cheese, and mayo on grilled sourdough bread.

Sandwiches/Baskets

Turkey and Provolone

$11.00

Sliced turkey and melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, and honey dijonaisse on a pressed ciabatta bun/wrap.

The Club

$11.00

Three slices of toasted white/wheat bread with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, champagne mustard/mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, cheddar cheese, tomato, pickles, and garlic aioli on a Brioche bun.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.00

Served on a griddled brioche bun with siracha mayonnaise, arugula, and pickled red cabbage.

Fish or Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Your choice of fried fish or shrimp with fries and coleslaw.

Chicken Salad Sandwich Special

$10.00

House Specialties

Choice Sirloin 8oz

$20.00

8 oz cut of the finest sirloin. Served with a house salad and a side.

Ribeye 12oz

$30.00

Closely trimmed and char-grilled. Includes a salad and your choice of side.

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, fries, and a fluffy waffle with a sweet and spicy sauce.

Down East Catch of the Day

$21.99

Served with a choice of potato and coleslaw. Fried or grilled.

Jumbo Crab Cake Dinner

$25.00

Jumbo lump crab meat served with choice of potato and house salad.

Black Bean Stuffed Sweet Potato

$16.00

Sweet potato layered with seasoned black beans, avocado, and cilantro.

Salads

Entreé Chef Salad

$15.00

Hand carved turkey, ham, bacon, egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, cheddar cheese and croutons on a bed of mixed greens.

Entreé Strawberry Salad

$12.00

Sliced strawberries, cranberries, roasted pecans, white cheddar cheese and croutons on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with our famous strawberry vinaigrette.

1/2 Strawberry Salad

$8.00

Sliced strawberries, cranberries, roasted pecans, white cheddar cheese and croutons on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with our famous strawberry vinaigrette.

Entreé House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, carrots and croutons.

1/2 House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, carrots and croutons.

Entree Southwest Quinoa and Mixed Greens

$12.00

Quinoa avocado, black beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and croutons on a bed of mixed greens.

1/2 Southwest Quinoa and Mixed Greens

$8.00

Quinoa avocado, black beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and croutons on a bed of mixed greens.

Kid's Menu

Kids' Turkey and Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kid's Mac and Cheese Dinner

$5.99

Sides

Fries

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.00

Fried Okra

$2.00

Onion Rings

$2.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$2.00

Baked Potato

$2.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$2.00

Side Hot Chips

$2.00

Desserts

NY Style Cheesecake

$6.00

Comes with strawberry topping.

Chef's Choice

$6.00

Ask your server.

Catering

All American

$125.00

South of the Border

$125.00

Classic Slider Trio

$90.00

Pinwheels

$75.00

Catering Salad

$60.00

Veggie Tray

$60.00

Fruit Tray

$60.00

Cheese & Cracker Tray

$50.00

Assorted Cheesecake

$60.00

Brownies & Cookies Tray

$50.00

Beverages

Beverages

Liquor

House Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$7.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Titos

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$6.00

Pinnacle Raspberry

$6.00

Pinnacle Citrus

$6.00

Smirnoff Green Apple

$6.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$6.00

Smirnoff Watermelon

$6.00

Smirnoff Passionfruit

$6.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.00

Pink Whitney

$6.00

House Martini

$7.25

Absolut Martini

$9.00

Grey Goose Martini

$12.00

Ketel One Martini

$10.00

Titos Martini

$9.00

Ciroc

$8.00

DBL House Vodka

$9.00

DBL Absolut

$10.50

DBL Ketel One

$12.00

DBL Titos

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose

$12.00

DBL Pinnacle Whipped

$9.00

DBL Pinnacle Rasberry

$9.00

DBL Pinnacle Citrus

$9.00

DBL Smirnoff Green Apple

$9.00

DBL Smirnoff Strawberry

$9.00

DBL Smirnoff Watermeon

$9.00

DBL Smirnoff Passionfruit

$9.00

DBL Smirnoff Vanilla

$9.00

DBL Pink Whitney

$9.00

House Gin

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Bowling N Burch

$9.00

Gordons

$5.50

Roku

$6.00

Sipsmith

$10.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

House Gin Martini

$8.50

Bombay Martini

$9.50

Bowling N Burch Martini

$11.50

Roku Martini

$8.50

Sipsmith Martini

$12.50

Tanqueray Martini

$9.50

Gordons Martini

$7.00

DBL House Gin

$9.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$10.50

DBL Tanqueray

$10.50

DBL Beefeater

$11.25

DBL Gordons

$8.25

DBL Hendricks

$12.00

DBL 1000 Piers

$12.00

DBL Roku

$9.00

DBL Bowling N Burch

$13.50

House Rum

$5.75

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Coconut Rum

$6.00

Myers Dark Rum

$6.00

DBL House Rum

$8.63

DBL Bacardi Superior

$10.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.75

DBL Bacardi 151

$10.50

DBL Myers Dark Rum

$9.00

House Tequila

$6.50

1800

$8.00

1800 Reposado

$11.00

21 Seeds Cucumber Jalp

$10.00

21 Seeds Orange

$10.00

Casamigos

$10.00

Clase Azul

$40.00

Corazon Blanco

$7.50

Corralejo Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno

$9.00

El Mayor Blanco

$9.00

El Mayor Reposado

$9.00

Hornitos Black

$8.00

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

DBL Well Tequila

$9.75

DBL Patron Silver

$15.00

DBL Don Julio

$15.00

DBL 1800

$12.00

DBL Casamigos

$15.00

DBL Clase Azul

$60.00

DBL Corazon Blanco

$11.25

DBL El Mayor Blanco

$13.88

DBL El Mayor Reposado

$13.88

DBL El Tersora

$7.50

DBL Horniots Black

$12.00

DBL Hornitos Reposado

$13.88

DBL Sauza Silver

$9.75

DBL Corralejo

$15.00

DBL 1800 Reposado

$16.00

Baker's

$13.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bernheim

$10.00

Blanton's

$25.00Out of stock

Bowman Brothers

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00Out of stock

Bulleit

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

David Nicholson

$7.75

Eagle Rare

$13.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Evan Williams Single

$7.00

Ezra Brooks

$6.00

Few

$11.00

Fillibuster

$10.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Henry Mckenna

$6.25

Hudson

$12.00

I.W. Harper

$9.00

Isaac Bowman

$9.00

J.P. Wiser's

$9.00

J.W. Kelly

$8.50

JB Bonded

$10.00

JB Pre Prohibition Rye

$10.00

Jefferson Reserve

$17.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$27.00

Knob Creek Smoked Maple

$12.00

Koval

$9.00

Legent

$9.50

Maker's Mark

$8.50

Old Nick

$8.00

Rebel Yell

$6.00

Whistle Pig 10yr

$25.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

WT Longbranch

$13.00

WT Rare Breed

$17.00

Horse Soldier Barrel Strength

$22.50

Rebel 10Y Single Barrel

$24.50

DBL Well Whiskey

$8.63

DBL 1792 Single Barrel

$13.13

DBL 1792 Small Batch

$12.75

DBL Angels Envy

$19.50

DBL Baker's

$19.50

DBL Bardstown

$15.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$21.00

DBL Bernheim

$15.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$18.00

DBL Bulleit

$15.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$16.00

DBL David Nicholson

$11.63

DBL Eagle Rare

$19.00

DBL Elijah Craig

$15.00

DBL Evan Williams Single

$10.50

DBL Ezra Brooks

$9.00

DBL Few

$16.50

DBL Fillibuster

$15.00

DBL Four Roses

$12.00

DBL Henry Mckenna

$9.38

DBL Henry Mckenna Single

$21.00

DBL I.W. Harper

$13.50

DBL Isaac Bowman

$13.50

DBL J.P. Wiser's

$13.50

DBL J.W. Kelly

$12.75

DBL Jack Daniel's Genleman

$18.00

DBL Jefferson's Reserve

$25.00

DBL John Bowman

$13.50

DBL Knob Creek Rye

$16.50

DBL Knob Creek Rye

$16.50

DBL Koval

$13.50

DBL Legent

$14.25

DBL Maker's 46

$18.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$12.75

DBL Makers Cask Strength

$21.00

DBL Michter's

$19.50

DBL Old Elk

$12.00

DBL Old Nick

$12.00

DBL Rebel Yell

$9.00

DBL Rebel Yell 100

$11.50

DBL Redemtion Rye

$14.25

DBL Whistle Pig 10yr`

$37.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$18.00

DBL WT Longbranch

$20.00

Auch American Oak

$12.50

Auch Three Wood

$12.50

Bowmore 15 Yr

$13.50

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Johnnie Platinum

$26.00

DBL Auch American Oak

$18.75

DBL Auch Three Wood

$18.75

DBL Bowmore 15 Yr

$20.25

DBL Chivas Regal

$13.50

DBL Glenmorangie 18 Yr

$39.75

DBL Johnnie Platinum

$39.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Blue

$67.50

DBL Laphroag Select

$18.75

House Whiskey

$5.75

2 Gingers

$6.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jim Beam Orange

$9.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$7.50

Quiet Man

$12.00

DBL Crown Royal

$12.00

DBL Fireball

$9.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Jameson

$13.00

DBL Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$11.25

DBL House Whiskey

$7.00

Amaretto

$5.50

Frangelico

$8.00

Goldschlager

$7.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Hypnotiq

$8.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Kinky Pink

$8.00

Limoncello

$8.00

Melon Liqueur

$6.50

Rum Chata

$7.00

Rumpleminze

$5.00

St Germain

$8.00

Meukow

$9.00

DBL Rumplemintz

$7.50

DBL Amaretto

$8.25

DBL Emmets

$8.25

DBL Melon

$9.75

DBL Goldschlager

$10.50

DBL Rum Chata

$10.50

DBL Jagermeister

$10.50

DBL Kahlua

$10.50

DBL Courvuisier

$12.00

DBL Hypnotic

$12.00

DBL Frangelico

$12.00

DBL Lemoncello

$12.00

DBL St Germain

$12.00

DBL X-rated

$12.00

DBL Hennessy

$15.00

Cocktails

Airhead

$8.25

Almond Joy Martini

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.25

Appletini

$9.00

Astropop Martini

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Banana Split

$9.00

Birthday Cake Martini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$7.75

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Blue Motorcycle

$9.00

Capri-Sun Martini

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.50

Dirty Shirley

$6.00

Flirtini

$9.00

French Martini

$9.25

Hot Chocolate Almond

$7.50

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Kamikaze Drink

$6.00

Key Lime Pie Martini

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Liquid Mary J

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Mai Tai

$8.50

Manhattan

$11.00

Manmosa

$8.50

Margarita

$7.25

Melon Ball

$7.50

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$12.75

Pineapple Express

$10.00

Royal Flush Drink

$8.50

