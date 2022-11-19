- Home
- /
- Greenville
- /
- 5th Street Hardware - 120 West 5th Street
5th Street Hardware 120 West 5th Street
No reviews yet
120 West 5th Street
Greenville, NC 27858
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Famous Hot Chips
House cooked kettle chips served with warm pimento cheese and ranch.
Loaded Nachos
A plate of crispy tortilla chips topped with chili, melted cheddar cheese, tomatoes, scallions, and jalapenos.
Fried Pickles
Breaded and fried paired with remoulade dipping sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Mozzarella served with marinara sauce.
Seafood Dip
Lump and claw crab meat, shrimp, roasted red peppers and spices with a creamy cheese mixture. Served with pita points.
Wings- Dozen
Available sauces: Pineapple Teriyaki, Tangy Garlic, SoCo BBQ, Hot Honey BBQ, Habanero Hell, Mild Buffalo, Buffalo.
Wings- 1/2 Dozen
Available sauces: Pineapple Teriyaki, Tangy Garlic, SoCo BBQ, Hot Honey BBQ, Habanero Hell, Mild Buffalo, Buffalo.
Tenders 1/2 Dozen
Available sauces: Pineapple Teriyaki, Tangy Garlic, SoCo BBQ, Hot Honey BBQ, Habanero Hell, Mild Buffalo, Buffalo.
Tender Dozen
Available sauces: Pineapple Teriyaki, Tangy Garlic, SoCo BBQ, Hot Honey BBQ, Habanero Hell, Mild Buffalo, Buffalo.
Jalapeno Popper Dip
3 cheeses blended in with a creamy jalapeno and bacon cream cheese mixture topped with bacon and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with warm pita points.
Beer Battered Onion Ring Tower
A tower of onion rings fried to perfection with 2 dipping sauces.
Flatbread Pizzas
Pepperoni Flatbread
Topped with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.
Vegetarian Flatbread
Topped with mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Topped with mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, and bacon. Drizzled with ranch dressing.
Cheese Flatbread
Burgers
Classic Cheeseburger
8 oz angus burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayo and mustard.
Spicy Bleu Burger
Cajun spiced 8 oz angus burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, and fried jalapenos.
Carolina Classic Burger
8 oz angus burger topped with chili, coleslaw, and yellow mustard.
Black Bean Burger
Our plant-based burger topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onion with mustard and ketchup.
Patty Melt
8 oz angus burger, caramelized onions, American cheese, and mayo on grilled sourdough bread.
Sandwiches/Baskets
Turkey and Provolone
Sliced turkey and melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, and honey dijonaisse on a pressed ciabatta bun/wrap.
The Club
Three slices of toasted white/wheat bread with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, champagne mustard/mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken, cheddar cheese, tomato, pickles, and garlic aioli on a Brioche bun.
Crab Cake Sandwich
Served on a griddled brioche bun with siracha mayonnaise, arugula, and pickled red cabbage.
Fish or Shrimp Basket
Your choice of fried fish or shrimp with fries and coleslaw.
Chicken Salad Sandwich Special
House Specialties
Choice Sirloin 8oz
8 oz cut of the finest sirloin. Served with a house salad and a side.
Ribeye 12oz
Closely trimmed and char-grilled. Includes a salad and your choice of side.
Chicken & Waffles
Buttermilk fried chicken, fries, and a fluffy waffle with a sweet and spicy sauce.
Down East Catch of the Day
Served with a choice of potato and coleslaw. Fried or grilled.
Jumbo Crab Cake Dinner
Jumbo lump crab meat served with choice of potato and house salad.
Black Bean Stuffed Sweet Potato
Sweet potato layered with seasoned black beans, avocado, and cilantro.
Salads
Entreé Chef Salad
Hand carved turkey, ham, bacon, egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, cheddar cheese and croutons on a bed of mixed greens.
Entreé Strawberry Salad
Sliced strawberries, cranberries, roasted pecans, white cheddar cheese and croutons on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with our famous strawberry vinaigrette.
1/2 Strawberry Salad
Sliced strawberries, cranberries, roasted pecans, white cheddar cheese and croutons on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with our famous strawberry vinaigrette.
Entreé House Salad
Mixed greens topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, carrots and croutons.
1/2 House Salad
Mixed greens topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, carrots and croutons.
Entree Southwest Quinoa and Mixed Greens
Quinoa avocado, black beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and croutons on a bed of mixed greens.
1/2 Southwest Quinoa and Mixed Greens
Quinoa avocado, black beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and croutons on a bed of mixed greens.