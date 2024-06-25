5 Thirty-One 16918 Morgan Ave
16918 Morgan Ave ste 1
Gretna, NE 68028
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Starters & Salads
- Fries$3.00
- Onion Rings$5.75
- Philly Fries
A large order of fries topped with our shaved Philly steak, onions, green peppers with a jalapeño white and Nebraska cream cheese drizzle$12.75
- Fried Pepperoni
With our House Marinara dipping sauce$8.50
- Chicken Wings
6 or 12 wings with your choice of sauce$9.75
- Garlic Cheese Sticks
With our House Marinara dipping sauce$6.00
- Side Salad
Make your own salad in-store from our fresh salad bar$5.00
- Large Salad
Make your own salad in-store from our fresh salad bar$10.25
- Philly Steak Salad
Grilled steak, onions, green peppers, Romaine lettuce tossed in ranch dressing and our jalapeño white sauce$14.50
- Chicken Caeser Salad
Grilled chicken, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, Romaine lettuce and tossed in your choice of Caesar or Spicy Caesar dressing$13.75
- Greek Salad
Grilled chicken, red onions, black olives, shaved parmesan cheese, smoked feta cheese, Romaine lettuce and tossed in Greek dressing$13.75
Phillies
- House Steak Philly
Shaved Philly steak, onions, green peppers, Cheez Whiz and provolone$13.50
- Spicy House Philly
Shaved Philly steak, onions, green peppers, jalapeños, Cheez Whiz, provolone with a jalapeño white and smoked buffalo drizzle$14.75
- 531 Philly
Shaved Philly steak, hickory smoked brisket, onions, green peppers, Cheez Whiz, provolone and jalapeño white sauce topped with pickle chips and a Nebraska cream cheese drizzle$15.75
- French Dip Philly
Shaved Philly steak, onions, Cheez Whiz, provolone, topped with banana peppers with a side of our homemade Au Jus$14.25
- House Chicken Philly
Chicken, onions, green peppers, Cheez Whiz and provolone$13.50
- Smoked Buffalo Chicken Philly
Smoked buffalo chicken, onions, green peppers, Cheez Whiz, provolone and a Nebraska cream cheese drizzle$14.75
- BYO Philly
Served with Cheez Whiz and Provolone$12.50
- All Veggie Philly
Onions, green peppers, broccoli, parm alfredo sauce with Cheez Whiz and provolone topped with onion rings$11.50
Pizza
- PERSONAL BYO
Build your own personal pizza$9.00
- PER All American
Hamburger, mustard, onions, pickle chips, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese$10.75
- PER All Meat
Hamburger, sausage, bacon, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese$11.50
- PER BBQ Brisket
A BBQ base with hickory smoked brisket, red onions, mozzarella cheese and a pineapple bacon drizzle$11.25
- PER BBQ Chicken
A BBQ base, pulled chicken, onions, mozzarella cheese and a pineapple bacon drizzle$10.50
- PER Buffalo Chicken
A smoked buffalo base, with chicken, mozzarella cheese and a Nebraska cream cheese drizzle$10.50
- PER Cheese
Mozzarella$9.00
- PER Double Pepperoni
Traditional and cup char pepperoni with mozzarella cheese (we recommend adding our hot honey or Nebraska cream cheese drizzle)$10.50
- PER Hawaiian
Canadian bacon, pineapple and mozzarella cheese$10.50
- PER Midwest Special
Hamburger, mushroom and onion with mozzarella cheese$10.50
- PER Parm Alfredo Chicken
A parm alfredo base with chicken, bacon, broccoli and mozzarella cheese$11.00
- PER Philly Steak Pizza
A parm alfredo and Cheez Whiz base with house shaved Philly steak, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese$10.75
- PER Spicy Philly Steak Pizza
A jalapeño white base with house shaved Philly steak, onions, green peppers, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese and a smoked buffalo drizzle$11.25
- PER Supreme
Hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, black olives, green peppers and mozzarella cheese$11.50
- PER Sweet Chili
A sweet chili base, chicken, pineapple, red onions, green peppers, cheddar and mozzarella cheese$11.00
- PER Veggie
Black olives, green peppers, roma tomatoes, onions, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese$10.50
- MEDIUM BYO
Build your own medium pizza$16.00
- MED All American
Hamburger, mustard, onions, pickle chips, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese$22.00
- MED All Meat
Hamburger, sausage, bacon, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese$24.00
- MED BBQ Brisket
A BBQ base with hickory smoked brisket, red onions, mozzarella cheese and a pineapple bacon drizzle$23.50
- MED BBQ Chicken
A BBQ base, pulled chicken, onions, mozzarella cheese and a pineapple bacon drizzle$18.50
- MED Buffalo Chicken
A smoked buffalo base, with chicken, mozzarella cheese and a Nebraska cream cheese drizzle$18.50
- MED Cheese
Mozzarella$16.00
- MED Double Pepperoni
Traditional and cup char pepperoni with mozzarella cheese (we recommend adding our hot honey or Nebraska cream cheese drizzle)$18.50
- MED Hawaiian
Canadian bacon, pineapple and mozzarella cheese$18.50
- MED Midwest Special
Hamburger, mushroom and onion with mozzarella cheese$18.50
- MED Parm Alfredo
A parm alfredo base with chicken, bacon, broccoli and mozzarella cheese$24.00
- MED Philly Steak Pizza
A parm alfredo and Cheez Whiz base with house shaved Philly steak, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese$22.00
- MED Spicy Philly Steak Pizza
A jalapeño white base with house shaved Philly steak, onions, green peppers, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese and a smoked buffalo drizzle$23.50
- MED Supreme
Hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, black olives, green peppers and mozzarella cheese$24.00
- MED Sweet Chili
A sweet chili base, chicken, pineapple, red onions, green peppers, cheddar and mozzarella cheese$24.00
- MED Veggie
Black olives, green peppers, roma tomatoes, onions, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese$18.50
- LG BYO
Build your own large pizza$19.00
- LG All American
Hamburger, mustard, onions, pickle chips, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese$27.50
- LG All Meat
Hamburger, sausage, bacon, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese$30.00
- LG BBQ Brisket
A BBQ base with hickory smoked brisket, red onions, mozzarella cheese and a pineapple bacon drizzle$28.50
- LG BBQ Chicken
A BBQ base, pulled chicken, onions, mozzarella cheese and a pineapple bacon drizzle$23.50
- LG Buffalo Chicken
A smoked buffalo base, with chicken, mozzarella cheese and a Nebraska cream cheese drizzle$23.50
- LG Cheese
Mozzarella$19.00
- LG Double Pepperoni
Traditional and cup char pepperoni with mozzarella cheese (we recommend adding our hot honey or Nebraska cream cheese drizzle)$23.50
- LG Hawaiian
Canadian bacon, pineapple and mozzarella cheese$23.50
- LG Midwest Special
Hamburger, mushroom and onion with mozzarella cheese$23.50
- LG Parm Alfredo Chicken
A parm alfredo base with chicken, bacon, broccoli and mozzarella cheese$29.50
- LG Philly Steak Pizza
A parm alfredo and Cheez Whiz base with house shaved Philly steak, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese$27.50
- LG Spicy Philly Steak Pizza
A jalapeño white base with house shaved Philly steak, onions, green peppers, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese and a smoked buffalo drizzle$28.50
- LG Supreme
Hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, black olives, green peppers and mozzarella cheese$30.00
- LG Sweet Chili
A sweet chili base, chicken, pineapple, red onions, green peppers, cheddar and mozzarella cheese$29.50
- LG Veggie Pizza
Black olives, green peppers, roma tomatoes, onions, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese$23.50
Kids Meals & Cookies
- KIDS Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella cheese and a drink$9.00
- KIDS Pepperoni Pizza
Mozzarella cheese with pepperoni and a drink$9.50
- KIDS Chicken Nugget & Fries
Five chicken nuggets with a small fry and a drink$9.50
- 1 Cookie
Freshly Baked Cookies$2.50
- 3 Cookies
Freshly Baked Cookies$6.50
- 12 Cookies
Freshly Baked Cookies$20.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
16918 Morgan Ave ste 1, Gretna, NE 68028