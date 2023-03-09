  • Home
5th Sin Wood Fired Kitchen @ Open Tap

review star

No reviews yet

5010 Carmel Center Dr

Charlotte, NC 28226

Food

Burgers

All burgers are made with 8 oz ground angus sirloin beef patties, in a buttery brioche bun. Served with your choice of French Fries, Chips or Onion Rings
5th Sin Burger

5th Sin Burger

$13.95

8oz sirloin burger patty, brioche bun. Topped with grilled mushrooms, blue cheese sauce, grilled onions, cheddar cheese and lettuce.

Queen’s Sin Burger

Queen’s Sin Burger

$12.95

8oz sirloin burger patty, brioche bun. Applewood smoked bacon, fried onion rings, grilled jalapenos, cheddar cheese, and lettuce.

No Risc Burger

No Risc Burger

$11.95

8oz sirloin burger patty, brioche bun. Tomato, lettuce and red onions, cheddar cheese, and pickles.

Lamb of Heaven

Lamb of Heaven

$13.95

8oz leg of lamb burger patty, brioche bun, with cilantro aioli, fresh cucumber, lettuce, cheddar cheese.

Sandwiches

Paradise Chicken

$11.95

6 oz grilled chicken breast, pickles, lettuce, tomato, creamy chimichurri aioli and provolone cheese. Served in a ciabatta bun.

Hot Fried Chicken

$12.50

8oz Breaded chicken breast, lettuce, grilled jalapenos, provolone cheese, katsu sauce and sesame aioli. Served in a ciabatta bun.

Infierno Brisket

$12.95

6 oz shredded smoked brisket, provolone cheese, pickles, red onions, and hot BBQ sauce. Served in a ciabatta bun.

5th Sin Cuban

$10.95

6 oz Pulled pork, smoked ham, mozzarella cheese, pickles, cilantro aioli sauce. Served in a ciabatta bun.

Loaded Chips

Loaded Chicken Chips

$11.90

6oz sliced Chicken Breast, basket potato chips, melted cheese, lettuce, creamy chimichurri aioli, and house made hot sauce on the side.

Loaded Brisket Chips

$12.90

6oz shredded brisket, basket potato chips, melted cheese, grilled onions, and house made hot sauce on the side.

Loaded Pork Chips

$10.90

6oz shredded pork, basket potato chips, melted cheese, lettuce, cilantro aioli, and house made hot sauce on the side.

Sides and Small Plates

French Fries

$5.00

Chips

$3.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Basket of fries topped with cheese and bacon.

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$14.00

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Fanta

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wood Fired Kitchen

Location

5010 Carmel Center Dr, Charlotte, NC 28226

Directions

