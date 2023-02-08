Restaurant header imageView gallery

5W Meat Factory

No reviews yet

10254 Westminster Avenue

Garden Grove, CA 92843

Bánh Mì - Sandwiches

Vietnamese Sandwiches and Baguettes
Banh Mi Dac Biet

Banh Mi Dac Biet

$6.99

Special Combination Baguette

Banh Mi Thit Nuong

Banh Mi Thit Nuong

$6.99

Grilled Pork Baguette.

Banh Mi Trung Op La

$6.99

Fried Eggs Baguette.

Banh Mi Bo Nuong Sa

$6.99

Grilled Lemongrass Beef Baguette.

Banh Mi Cha Ca Chien

Banh Mi Cha Ca Chien

$6.99

Fried Fishcake Baguette.

Banh Mi Xiu Mai

$6.99

Vietnamese Meatballs Baguette.

Banh Mi Heo Quay

$7.99

Crispy Pork Belly Baguette.

Banh Mi Ca Ri Ga

$8.99

Chicken Curry w/ a Baguette.

Banh Mi Bo Kho

$9.99

Beef Stew w/ a Baguette.

Banh Mi Bi, Trung Op La

$6.99

Fried Eggs and Shredded Pork Skin Baguette.

Cơm/Bún/Mì Khô

Rice Dishes

Com Suon Nuong

$8.99

Grilled Pork Chops w/ Rice

Com Suon Nuong, Trung Chien

Com Suon Nuong, Trung Chien

$9.99

Grilled Pork Chops and Fried Egg w/ Rice

Com Suon, Bi, Cha

Com Suon, Bi, Cha

$9.99

Grilled Pork Chops, Shredded Pork Skin, and Steamed Egg w/ Rice

Com Suon, Bi, Trung

$9.99

Grilled Pork Chops, Shredded Pork Skin, and Fried Eggs w/ Rice

Com Suon, Bi, Cha, Trung

Com Suon, Bi, Cha, Trung

$11.99

Grilled Pork Chops, Shredded Pork Skin, Steamed Egg, and Fried Egg w/ Rice

Com Chien Duong Chau

$9.99

Yang-Chow Fried Rice

Bun Thit Nuong, Cha Gio

Bun Thit Nuong, Cha Gio

$9.99

Grilled Pork and Egg Rolls w/ Vermicelli

Bun Thit Nuong, Bo La Lot

$11.99

Grilled Pork and Betel Wrapped Beef w/ Vermicelli

Com Ga Nuong

Com Ga Nuong

$9.49

Grilled Chicken w/ Vegetables and Fish Sauce served w/ Rice.

Bun Thit Nuong

$6.99

Grilled Pork w/ Vermicelli

Com Chien Suon Nuong

$9.99

Grilled Pork Chop W/ Fried Rice

Phở/Soup

Vietnamese Pho/Noodles/Soup
Pho Ga

Pho Ga

$10.99

Chicken Pho

Pho Bo (Tai)

Pho Bo (Tai)

$11.99

Beef Brisket Pho

Bun Rieu Cua

Bun Rieu Cua

$8.99

Crab Soup Noodle

Khai Vị - Appetizes

Appetizers

Cha Gio (1 Cai)

$1.00

Vietnamese Egg Rolls (1 Unit)

Cha Bo Sa Chien (0.75lb)

$9.99

Fried Lemongrass Beef Meatloaf (0.75 lb)

Cha Lua La Chuoi (lb)

$8.00

Banana Leaf Wrapped Meatloaf (1 lb)

Cha Lua 5W (1 lb)

$8.75

5W Pork Meatloaf (1 lb)

Cha Hue (1 lb)

$8.75

Hue Style Pork Roll (1 lb)

Cha Bi (1 lb)

$8.75

Pork Skin Meatloaf (1 lb)

Cha Oc (1 lb)

$8.99

Steamed Apple Snails Meatloaf (1 lb)

Cha Ca Cay Dong Lanh (1 lb)

$9.00

Frozen Fishcake Meatloaf (1 lb)

Cha Ca Chien (1 lb)

$12.00

Fried Fishcake Meatloaf (1 lb)

Goi Cuon Tôm (3 Cái)

Goi Cuon Tôm (3 Cái)

$5.99

Vietnamese Spring Rolls (3 Rolls)

Banh Bot Loc (20 cai)

Banh Bot Loc (20 cai)

$16.00

Vietnamese Tapioca Dumplings (20 Units)

Thit Nuong Xien Que (1 cai)

$4.00

Grilled Pork Stick (1 Stick)

Bi Cuon (3 Cai)

$5.99

Pork Rind Rolls (3 Units)

Cha Oc (1 cai)

$2.00

Apple Snail Lemongrass Sausage (1 Unit)

Goi Cuon Thit Nuong (3 Cai)

Goi Cuon Thit Nuong (3 Cai)

$5.99

Grilled Pork Spring Rolls (3 Units)

Goi Cuon Bo La Lot (3 Cai)

Goi Cuon Bo La Lot (3 Cai)

$8.00

Betel Wrapped Beef Spring Rolls (3 Units)

Cha Chien (1 lb)

$9.00

Fried Pork Meatloaf

Cha Ga Nam Huong (16 oz)

$8.00

Chicken Mushrooms Meatloaf (16 oz)

Cha Ga La Chanh (16 oz)

$8.00

Chicken Lime Leaf Meatloaf (16 oz)

Cha Bo (16 oz)

$13.99

Beef Meatloaf (16 oz)

Goi Cuon Tom Thit (3 Cai)

Goi Cuon Tom Thit (3 Cai)

$5.99
Goi Cuon Nem Nuong (3 Cai)

Goi Cuon Nem Nuong (3 Cai)

$5.99

Món Cơm Gia Đình

Main Courses/Family Meals

Com Trang

$3.00

White Rice

Bo Kho 5W (28 oz)

$13.99

Beef Stew 5W (28 oz)

Bo La Lot (7 Cai)

$8.99

Betel Wrapped Beef (7 Pieces)

Ca Bong Lau Kho To (11 oz)

$11.99

Catfish Braised Caramelized Sauce (11 oz)

Ca Nuc Kho Ca (16 oz)

$14.99

Scad w/ Tomato Braised in Caramel Sauce (16 oz)

Ca Ri Bo (25.6 oz)

$13.99

Beef Curry (25.6 oz)

Ca Ri Ga (25.6 oz)

$11.99

Chicken Curry (25.6 oz)

Ca Thu Kho Khom (11 oz)

$11.99

Mackerel w/ Pineapple Braised in Caramel Sauce (11 oz)

Ca Trung Kho To (11 oz)

$11.99

Smelt Braised in Caramel Sauce (11 oz)

Canh Kho Qua (1 Hộp)

$4.99

Stuffed Bitter Melon Soup (1 Box)

Dau Hu Don Thit (16 oz)

$5.99

Meat Stuffed Tofu (16 oz)

Ga Kho Sa Ot (16 oz)

$9.99

Chicken Braised w/ Spicy Lemongrass (16 oz)

Ga Nuong BBQ (1 lb)

$11.99

BBQ Chicken (1 lb)

Heo Nuong Sa (12 oz)

$9.99

Grilled Lemongrass Pork (12 oz)

Khổ Qua Dồn Thịt (16 oz)

$4.99

Stuffed Bitter Melon Soup (16 oz)

Khổ Qua Dồn Thịt (32 oz)

$9.99

Stuffed Bitter Melon Soup (32 oz)

Mam Ruoc Xao Thit (8 oz)

$5.75

Pork w/ Shrimp Paste (8 oz)

Ragu Ga (32 oz)

$11.99

Chicken Ragu (32 oz)

Suon Non Kho (16 oz)

$11.99

Pork Ribs Braised in Caramel Sauce (16 oz)

Tep Rang Thit Ba Chi (8 oz)

$7.99

Caramelized Shrimp & Pork Belly (8 oz)

Thit Kho Trung Nuoc Dua

$6.99

Braised Pork & Eggs w/ Coconut Water

Xiu Mai (16 oz)

$8.99

Vietnamese Meatballs (16 oz)

Xiu Mai (32 oz)

$17.99

Vietnamese Meatballs (32 oz)

Cha Trung (19.2 oz)

$8.99

Vietnamese Steamed Egg Meatloaf (19.2 oz)

Mam Chung (11oz)

$6.00

Vietnamese Fermented Meatloaf (11 oz)

Thit Heo Quay (1 lb)

$12.00

Crispy Roasted Pork Belly (1 lb)

Bo La Lot (20 Cai)

$21.99

Betel Wrapped Beef (20 Units)

Trung Kho Nuoc Dua (16 oz)

$5.99

Eggs Braised W/ Coconut Water (16 oz)

Thit Kho Nuoc Dua (16 oz)

$6.99

Món Phụ - Side Dishes

Side Dishes

Gio Song (1 lb)

$7.99

Raw Pork Meatloaf (1 lb)

Dua Mon (1 Unit)

$10.00

Vietnamese Pickled Vegetables (1 Package)

Dua Cai Chua (1 lb)

$5.00

Vietnamese Pickled Mustard Greens (1 lb)

Pate Gan Ga (8 oz)

$7.99

Chicken Liver Pâté (8 oz)

Kim Chi (16 oz)

$10.00

Kimchi

Dau Hu Xao Sa Ot Chay

$6.00

Stir-Fried Tofu Lemongrass Chili

Banh Mi Khong

$2.00

Bread

Doi Sa Chien (1 lb)

$10.00

Fried Lemongrass Pork Sausage

Suon Nuong (1 lb)

$10.00

Grilled Pork Chop (1 lb)

Kim Chi Cu Cai (16 oz)

$8.00

White Radish KimChi (16 oz)

Snacks

FritoLay (S)

$0.70

Snacks

Keo Dau Phong

$14.00

Peanut Candy

Promotion Menu

5 Courses for $40 (Bún Mắm, Bún Bò, Phở Bò, Phở Gà, Cơm Sườn, Bún Thịt Nướng, Bún Bò Lá Lốt, Bánh Mì Bò Kho, Bánh Mì Ragu, Cà Ri Gà, Cà Ri Bò)

$40.00

5 Courses for $40 (Choose Courses Below) (Bún Mắm, Bún Bò, Phở Bò, Phở Gà, Cơm Sườn, Bún Thịt Nướng, Bún Bò Lá Lốt, Bánh Mì Bò Kho, Bánh Mì Ragu, Cà Ri Gà, Cà Ri Bò)

Trà Sữa

Milk Teas
Tra Sua Jasmine

Tra Sua Jasmine

$4.49

Jasmine Milk Tea

Tra Sua Thai

Tra Sua Thai

$4.49

Thai Milk Tea

Dau Xanh La Dua

Dau Xanh La Dua

$4.49

Pandan & Mung Bean Milk

Dau Xanh La Dua (1 L)

Dau Xanh La Dua (1 L)

$14.00

Pandan & Mung Bean Milk (1 L)

Dau Xanh La Dua (1 Gal)

$35.00

Pandan & Mung Bean Milk (1 Gal)

Nước Giải Khát

Beverages

Nuoc Uong Co Ga (L)

$1.99

Soda (L) (Coke, Sprite, 7Up, Mountain Dew)

Nuoc Uong Co Ga (M)

$1.49

Soda (M) (Coke, Sprite, 7Up, Mountain Dew)

Nuoc Uong Co Ga Nho (S)

$0.99

Soda (S) (Coke, Sprite, 7Up, Mountain Dew)

Nuoc Tang Luc Gatorade (M)

$1.99

Gatorade (M)

Nuoc Tang Luc Gatorade Nho (S)

$1.49

Gatorade (S)

Nuoc Khoang Dong Chai

$0.99

Water Bottle

Nuoc Dua

$1.99

Coconut Water

Caprisun

$0.99

Caprisun

Nuoc Trai Cay Dong Chai

$3.49

Bottled Juice

Aloe Vera Drink

$1.79

Aloe Vera Drink

Nuoc Uong Co Ga (Glass)

$2.29

Glass Soda Bottle

Body Armor Sport Drinks

$1.99

Body Armor Sport Drinks

Thức Uống Khai Vị

Ca Phe Sua

$4.50

Milk Coffee

Ca Phe Den

$4.50

Black Coffee

Khay Tiệc

Party Trays
Khay Mi Xao Hai San

Khay Mi Xao Hai San

Stir-fried Noodles W/ Seafood Tray

Khay Com Chien Duong Chau

Khay Com Chien Duong Chau

Yang Chow Fried Rice w/ Seafood Tray

Sup Cua Bong Bong Ca

$69.99

Dried Fish Maw and Crab Soup

Tiec Gia Dinh 6 Khay (Tang 2 L Dau Xanh La Dua)

Tiec Gia Dinh 6 Khay (Tang 2 L Dau Xanh La Dua)

$200.00

6 Items Family Party Tray Combo w/ A bonus Free 2 L Pandan & Mung Bean Milk

Khay Suon Bo Dai Han Nuong

Khay Suon Bo Dai Han Nuong

Korean Beef BBQ Tray

Khay Thu Linh

Stir Fry Pork Intestine W/Pickled Mustard Green Tray

Khay Long Heo

Pork's Organs Tray

Khay Ca Ri Ga

Chicken Curry Party Tray

Khay Bun Thit Nuong

Grilled Pork W/ Vermicelli Tray

Khay Bo La Lot

Betel Wrapped Beef Tray

Khay Ca Ri Bo

Beef Curry Tray

Khay Bo Kho

Beef Stew Tray

Khay Ga Ragu

Chicken Ragu Tray

Khay Muc Nuong

Grilled Squid Tray

Khay Tom Bo Muc Nuong Vi Mam Nem

Shrimp, Beef, Squid Grilled W/ Fermented Anchovy Dipping Sauce

Hot Pot Japan Udon Seafood

Hot Pot Japan Udon Seafood

Lau Thai Lan

Thai Lan Spicy Hot Pot

Lau Bun Nuoc Leo Cha Ca

Hot Pot W/ Vermicelli & Fish Cake

BBQ Xuc Xich

BBQ Sausage

Khay Mam Bat Buu (Nem Chua, Gio Thu, Trung Bac Thao, Cha Ca, Cha Bi, Sua, Doi Sa, Bo Vien)

Tray of Eight Courses (Nem Chua, Vietnamese Headcheese, Century Egg, Fish Cake, Pork Skin Meatloaf, Jellyfish, Lemongrass Cooked Pork Sausage, Beef MeatBalls)

Khay Bun Dau Mam Tom

Fermented Shrimp paste W/ Fried Tofu and Rice Vermicelli

Sup Mang Cua

Vietnamese Crab and Asparagus Soup

Khay Goi Thap Cam Tom Thit

Combo Salad W/ Shirmp & Pork Belly

Khay Chim Cut Roti

Roasted Quail

Khay Bun Bo La Lot

Betel Wrapped Beef w/ Rice Vermicelli Tray

Bun Nuoc Leo Heo Quay Tom Thit

Khay Tiệc Khai Vị

Appetizer Party Trays
Khay Cha Gio Chien Gion

Khay Cha Gio Chien Gion

Vietnamese deep-fried Rolls w/ Pork-filling Tray

Khay Banh Bot Loc

Vietnamese Tapioca Dumplings Tray

Khay Goi Cuon Tom Thit

Shrimp & Pork Belly Spring Rolls Tray

Khay Banh Beo La

Steamed Rice Cake Tray

Khay Banh Loc La

Sản Phẩm Cao Cấp 5W

5W Food Products
Doi Sa 5W

Doi Sa 5W

$7.99

Premium Lemongrass Cooked Pork Sausage 5W

Cha Oc 5W

Cha Oc 5W

$9.99

Steamed Apple Snails Sausage 5W

Nem Nuong Dac Biet 5W

Nem Nuong Dac Biet 5W

$7.99

Special Premium Grilled Pork Sausage 5W

Gio Thu 5W

Gio Thu 5W

$10.00

Premium Vietnamese Headcheese 5W

Xuc Xich Cha Lua 5W

Xuc Xich Cha Lua 5W

$9.00

Steamed Pork Meatloaf Sausage 5W

Pho Bo Kit 5W

Pho Bo Kit 5W

$11.99

Beef Pho Kit 5W

Pho Ga Kit 5W

Pho Ga Kit 5W

$10.99

Chicken Pho Kit 5W

Lap Xuong Mai Que Lo Heo 5W

Lap Xuong Mai Que Lo Heo 5W

$9.00

Premium Chinese Pork Sausage 5W

Lap Xuong Heo Ga 5W

Lap Xuong Heo Ga 5W

$9.00

Premium Chinese Pork n' Chicken Sausage 5W

Lap Xuong Heo Tieu Cay 5W

Lap Xuong Heo Tieu Cay 5W

$9.00

Premium Spicy Pepper Chinese Pork Sausage 5W

Lap Xuong Heo Ga Tieu Cay 5W

Lap Xuong Heo Ga Tieu Cay 5W

$9.00

Premium Spicy Pepper Chinese Pork n' Chicken Sausage 5W

Nem Chua Heo 5W

Nem Chua Heo 5W

$10.00

Premium Fermented Pork Sausage 5W

Nem Chua Bo 5W

Nem Chua Bo 5W

$12.00

Premium Fermented Beef Sausage 5W

Suon Heo Nuong 5W

Suon Heo Nuong 5W

$10.99

Premium Garlic Pork Chop Marinated 5W

Thit Heo Uop Sa Nuong 5W

Thit Heo Uop Sa Nuong 5W

$10.99

Premium Lemongrass Pork 5W

Ga Uop Teriyaki 5W

Ga Uop Teriyaki 5W

$10.99

Premium Marinated Teriyaki Chicken 5W

Xuc Xich Y Vi Cay 5W

Xuc Xich Y Vi Cay 5W

$9.00

Italian Hot Pork Sausage

Xuc Xich Y Vi Ngot 5W

Xuc Xich Y Vi Ngot 5W

$7.99

Italian Sweet Sausage 5W

Heo Xuc Xich German 5W

Heo Xuc Xich German 5W

$7.99

German Pork Sausage

Doi Sa Huyet 5W

Doi Sa Huyet 5W

$7.99

Premium Blook Lemongrass Pork Sausage 5W

Bratwurst Heo Xuc Xich 5W

Bratwurst Heo Xuc Xich 5W

$7.99

Cha Bo 5W

$13.99

Beef Meatloaf 5W

Ga Uop Chanh Toi 5W

$10.99

Wholesale (30lbs/case)

Doi Sa 5W

Doi Sa 5W

$7.99

Premium Lemongrass Cooked Pork Sausage 5W

Cha Oc 5W

Cha Oc 5W

$9.99

Steamed Apple Snails Sausage 5W

Nem Nuong Dac Biet 5W

Nem Nuong Dac Biet 5W

$7.99

Special Premium Grilled Pork Sausage 5W

Gio Thu 5W

Gio Thu 5W

$10.00

Premium Vietnamese Headcheese 5W

Xuc Xich Cha Lua 5W

Xuc Xich Cha Lua 5W

$9.00

Steamed Pork Meatloaf Sausage 5W

Pho Bo Kit 5W

Pho Bo Kit 5W

$11.99

Beef Pho Kit 5W

Pho Ga Kit 5W

Pho Ga Kit 5W

$10.99

Chicken Pho Kit 5W

Lap Xuong Mai Que Lo Heo 5W

Lap Xuong Mai Que Lo Heo 5W

$9.00

Premium Chinese Pork Sausage 5W

Lap Xuong Heo Ga 5W

Lap Xuong Heo Ga 5W

$9.00

Premium Chinese Pork n' Chicken Sausage 5W

Lap Xuong Heo Tieu Cay 5W

Lap Xuong Heo Tieu Cay 5W

$9.00

Premium Spicy Pepper Chinese Pork Sausage 5W

Lap Xuong Heo Ga Tieu Cay 5W

Lap Xuong Heo Ga Tieu Cay 5W

$9.00

Premium Spicy Pepper Chinese Pork n' Chicken Sausage 5W

Nem Chua Heo 5W

Nem Chua Heo 5W

$10.00

Premium Fermented Pork Sausage 5W

Nem Chua Bo 5W

Nem Chua Bo 5W

$12.00

Premium Fermented Beef Sausage 5W

Suon Heo Nuong 5W

Suon Heo Nuong 5W

$10.99

Premium Garlic Pork Chop Marinated 5W

Thit Heo Uop Sa Nuong 5W

Thit Heo Uop Sa Nuong 5W

$10.99

Premium Lemongrass Pork 5W

Ga Uop Teriyaki 5W

Ga Uop Teriyaki 5W

$10.99

Premium Marinated Teriyaki Chicken 5W

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
If you are craving some of the Asian Cuisine and would like a taste of Vietnamese Food, order from us, 5W Meat Factory. From refreshing Milk Teas to any sort of Banh Mi or Pho, we will fulfill your hunger with pure happiness. Just come in and place your order, you will be satisfied!

10254 Westminster Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92843

