5W Meat Factory
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
If you are craving some of the Asian Cuisine and would like a taste of Vietnamese Food, order from us, 5W Meat Factory. From refreshing Milk Teas to any sort of Banh Mi or Pho, we will fulfill your hunger with pure happiness. Just come in and place your order, you will be satisfied!
Location
10254 Westminster Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92843
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sunmerry Bakery - Garden Grove - Garden Grove
No Reviews
13902 Brookhurst Street Garden Grove, CA 92843
View restaurant
Sunright Tea Studio - Garden Grove
No Reviews
13878 Brookhurst Street garden grove, CA 92843
View restaurant
Phoenix Food Boutique - Garden Grove
3.0 • 349
13345 Euclid Street Garden Grove, CA 92843
View restaurant
Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar - Garden Grove
No Reviews
10031 Garden Grove Blvd Garden Grove, CA 92844
View restaurant
Banh Cuon Tay Ho Westminster
No Reviews
9822 Bolsa Avenue Suite #101H Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Garden Grove
WaBa Grill - WG0245 - Garden Grove (Chapman)
4.5 • 1,233
9811 Chapman Ave. Garden Grove, CA 92841
View restaurant
Paris Baguette - 2521-FR - Garden Grove Blvd
4.0 • 1,017
8899 Garden Grove Blvd Garden Grove, CA 92844
View restaurant