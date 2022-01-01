Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Co.

497 Reviews

$$

1140 International Pkwy

Fredericksburg, VA 22406

Order Again

Popular Items

Brewhouse Burger
12 Wheelhouse Wings
Hibernator Burger

6B&G First Responder Fund

6B&G First Responder Fund

$5.00

The 6B&G First Responder Fund will be used to provide meals for various First Responder units in the Fredericksburg area. Each click of the button will add $5 to the fund. Click away!

Fallen Heroes Donation

Donation

$200.00

$5 Charity

$5 Charity

$5.00

Cans

6 Pack - 12oz Cans - Mae West

$11.99

6 Pack - 12oz Cans - Eagle Aye-P-A

$11.99

6 Pack - 12oz Cans O’Dark Thirty

$11.99

4 Pack -16oz Cans - Sluggin Gus

$18.99

4 Pack - 16oz Cans - Rappahannock Red

$18.99

4 Pack - 16oz Cans - Strawberry Peach Gose

$18.99Out of stock

4 Pack - 16oz Cans - Blackberry Raspberry Gose

$18.99Out of stock

4 Pack - 16oz Cans - Weiss Guy

$15.99

4 Pack - 16oz Cans - 42 Session IPA

$15.99

4 Pack- Squeezeplay

$18.99

4 Pack - Iwo Jima

$18.99

4 Pack - OD IPA

$15.99

4 Pack - 16oz Cans - KP-142

$18.99

4 Pack - 16oz Cans - Mae West

$15.99

4 Pack - 16oz Cans - Czechmate

$18.99

4 Pack - 16oz Cans - Sacrifice

$18.99

4 Pack - 16oz Cans-Bar Hafen

$18.99

4 Pack-16oz Cans-Frednats Pack

$15.99

4 Pack - 16oz Cans - Mae West

$15.99

4pk - 16oz Cans - Cranberry Orange Gose

$18.99

4pk-16oz Cans-Out Of Your Gourd

$21.99

4pk-16oz Cans-Weizenbock

$18.99

64oz Growler + Fill

Eagle AYE-P-A - 64oz + Fill

$18.99

6.1% ABV. Classic American IPA featuring Mosaic hops. Light crystal malt sweetness and bold mango, citrus and pine hop flavors balance together to create this golden easy drinking IPA. 61 IBU.

Mae West - 64oz + Fill

$18.99

5.0% ABV. Easy drinking and low in bitterness, a light floral and spicy hop character pairs with malty sweetness and a refreshing finish. 20 IBU.

O'Dark Thirty - 64oz + Fill

$18.99

6.0% ABV. Midnight black and full-bodied without being thick or sweet; this is not your father’s Irish Stout. 40 IBU.

Weizenbock - 64oz + Fill

$22.99

Hard Seltzer - 64oz + Fill

$18.99

4.8% ABV. Gluten Free. A refreshing bright, gluten free low calorie beverage.

Weiss-Guy - 64oz + Fill

$18.99

Sluggin Gus - 64oz + Fill

$22.99

OD IPA - 64oz + Fill

$18.99

KP142 - 64oz + Fill

$22.99

Strawberry Seltzer - 64oz + Fill

$18.99

Otterly Amazing IPA - 64oz + Fill

$18.99

American Wheat Ale - 64oz + Fill

$18.99

Cran Orange Gose - 64oz + Fill

$22.99

Pineapple Mango Gose - 64oz + Fill

$22.99

Raspberry Lemon Radler - 64oz + Fill

$18.99

Wild Berry Blonde Ale - 64oz + Fill

$18.99

Bar Hafen - 64oz + Fill

$22.99

Raspberry Lemon Radler - 64oz + Fill

$18.99

Titan Imperial Coffee Porter - 64oz + Fill

$27.99

Out of Your Gourd - 64oz + Fill

$27.99

Crowlers - 16oz

Crowler - Eagle AYE-P-A

$5.99

6.1% ABV. Classic American IPA featuring Mosaic hops. Light crystal malt sweetness and bold mango, citrus and pine hop flavors balance together to create this golden easy drinking IPA. 61 IBU.

Crowler - Mae West Blonde Ale

$5.99

5.0% ABV. Easy drinking and low in bitterness, a light floral and spicy hop character pairs with malty sweetness and a refreshing finish. 20 IBU.

Crowler - O'Dark Thirty Irish Extra Stout

$5.99

6.0% ABV. Midnight black and full-bodied without being thick or sweet; this is not your father’s Irish Stout. 40 IBU.

Crowler - Weizenbock

$6.99

Crowler- Hard Seltzer

$5.99

4.8% ABV. Gluten Free. A refreshing bright, gluten free low calorie beverage.

Crowler - Out of Your Gourd

$8.99

Crowler - SqueezePlay

$6.99

Crowler - Titan Imperial Coffee Porter

$8.99

Crowler - Strawberry Seltzer

$5.99

Crowler - Hop Haze IPA

$5.99

Crowler - Czechmate Amber Lager

$6.99

Crowler - KP142

$6.99

Crowler - British Breakfast

$5.99

Crowler - American Wheat Ale

$5.99

Crowler - Sacrifice American Lager

$6.99

Crowler - Cran Orange Gose

$6.99

Crowler - Iwo Jima Classic Lager

$6.99

Crowler - Bar Hafen

$6.99

Crowler - Dark Nacht

$6.99Out of stock

A dark German lager with bold black color, light roast and a crisp dry finish. 28 IBU

Crowler - Rappahannock Red

$5.99

Dark cherry with a smooth roasted dry finish . 24 IBU.

Crowler - Lemon Lime Shandy

$5.99

Appetizers

Sailor's Knot

$6.50

10" Bavarian pretzel with honey mustard aioli.

Full Ships Routine Poutine

Full Ships Routine Poutine

$7.00

Hand-cut fries with cheddar cheese curds and beef gravy.

Half Ships Routine Poutine

$7.99

Hand-cut fries with cheddar cheese curds and beef gravy.

Herb Dusted Frites

$4.50

Old Bay Frites

$5.00

Jimmy Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Herb dusted sweet potato fries.

Parmesan Truffle Frites

$5.00

Truffle scented frites finished with parmesan and herbs.

Bacon-Wrapped Buoys

$6.50

Four kielbasa basted in our Eagle Aye-P-A, wrapped in maple bacon with a brown sugar and cream glaze.

Knot-Chos

Knot-Chos

$7.00

Nachos covered in housemade queso, salsa, and corn and bean salsa

Half Knot-Chos

$6.99
6 Wheelhouse Wings

6 Wheelhouse Wings

$6.50

House spice rubbed wings tossed in a choice of: zesty beer-b-q glaze, buffalo sauce, sweet barbecue dry rub, strawberry chili sauce, or maritime mustard sauce.

12 Wheelhouse Wings

$18.99

House spice rubbed wings tossed in a choice of: zesty beer-b-q glaze, buffalo sauce, sweet barbecue dry rub, strawberry chili sauce, or maritime mustard sauce.

Ship-Shape Shrimp

$13.99

Seasoned and fried shrimp covered in a house sweet and spicy thai chili sauce.

Pimento Cheese

$6.50

Bacon Cheese Fries

$13.99

Salads

Salty Dog Salad

Salty Dog Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens with tomato, carrot, cucumber, shaved red onion and hard-boiled egg.

Captains Caprese Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens plated over a basil pesto, tossed in a strawberry vinaigrette with fresh mozzarella and tomato.

Waterman's Wedge Salad

$11.99

A generous wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with house ranch, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, and cherry tomatoes.

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Soup Du Jour

Soup Du Jour Cup

$7.99

Ham and Corn Chowder

Entrees

Brewhouse Burger

Brewhouse Burger

$15.99

8oz ground beef burger with beer-b-q glaze, smoked gouda, maple bacon, house pickles, lettuce, tomato and fried red onions.

Hibernator Burger

$15.99

8oz local ground beef and pork burger on a pretzel bun with fresh greens, melted havarti, bacon jam, and a roasted apple aioli, served with Jimmy sweet potato fries.

Cheeseburger

$14.99

Chiefs Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

6oz fried chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, house pickles and remoulade sauce, served with a side of frites.

Shrimp and Grits

$20.99

Oh My Cod

$15.99

8oz beer battered cod with frites and a curry dill aioli. Made with our O'Dark Thirty Irish Extra Stout.

Sweet Chili Salmon

$20.99

6 oz pan-seared, skin-on Salmon over roasted red potato hash and wilted spinach finished with a dill-lime cream sauce.

Port-O-Call Steak Dinner

$22.99

10oz flat iron steak grilled to temp over mashed red potatoes, sautéed broccolini, and finished with a red wine demi-glace.

Rip Rap Risotto

$15.99

Winter spice risotto.

Skipper

$13.99

Skip the meat! Veggie burger (Beyond Burger™) on a toasted brioche bun with smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, house pickles and mayo, served with a side of frites.

The Mac

$12.99

Elbow macaroni covered in a creamy smoked gouda mornay sauce garnished with toasted pretzel bits and herbs.

Mariners Mash

$13.99

House shepherd’s pie with ground lamb and beef, vegetable medley, red potato mashers finished with shredded cheddar cheese and fried red onion.

Chicken Strip Basket

$13.99
Shrimp Wreck

Shrimp Wreck

$15.99

Three blackened shrimp tacos with cilantro lime slaw and jalapeño cream with a side of house salsa.

Pizza

Pizza

$13.00Out of stock

Sides

Side Herb Dusted Fries

$3.99

Side Old Bay Frites

$4.99

Side Parmesan Truffle Frites

$6.99

Side Jimmy Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Of Poutine

$7.99

Side VOD

$4.99

Side Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.99

Kid Entrees

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.99

served with fries.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.99

served with fries.

Kid Tenders

$8.99

served with fries.

Kid Mac and Cheese

$7.99

served with fries.

Desserts

Berry Crumble

$10.99

Apple Pie Cheesecake

$11.99

Ice Cream

$1.99

Gourmet Cookie

$7.99

Banana Foster Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Red

Bottle Firesteed Pinot Noir

$31.99

Bottle Potomac Point Coyote Cave

$28.99

White

Bottle Hayes Ranch Pinot Grigio

$20.99

Bottle Potomac Point Vioginer

$35.99Out of stock

Glass Potomac Point Chardonnay

$8.99

Bottle Potomac Point Chardonnay

$21.99

Sparkling

Bottle Barton & Gustier

$21.99

Rose

Bottle Steininger Rose

$28.99

Bottle Le Goat Blush

$23.99

Glass Le Goat Blush

$9.99

Specialty Cocktails

Purple Heart

$13.99

Honoring those who have been awarded a Purple Heart Medal. Vodka, Blue Curacao, green apple sour pucker, and cranberry juice. Standard recipe by volume. Each order must include a meal for every 2 cocktails purchased. Limit 4 cocktails per order.

Sh*t Storm

$7.99

Powerhouse

$13.99

Specialty of The Blue Wall @ UMASS Amherst, circa 1973. Vodka, tequila, rum, orange and lemon juices, grenadine. Standard recipe by volume. Each order must include a meal for every 2 cocktails purchased. Limit 4 cocktails per order.

Washington Apple

$12.99

An apple a day keeps the doctor away. Whiskey, sour apple, cranberry juice, ginger ale. Standard recipe by volume. Each order must include a meal for every 2 cocktails purchased. Limit 4 cocktails per order.

Margarita

$11.99

Tequila, Cointreau, Simple Syrup, Sour Mix, and a splash of Lime. Standard recipe by volume. Each order must include a meal for every 2 cocktails purchased. Limit 4 cocktails per order.

The Diabolique

$10.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

1140 International Pkwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22406

