600 Degrees Marketplace
114 E 7TH ST
Ste. 110
Georgetown, TX 78626
Popular Items
Apps
(10) Wings
(5) Wings
(6) Pork Shanks
Meatballs
Order of 3 Meatballs with Lamonica Marinara, Parmesan, Basil, and a garlic Knot.
Garlic Parm French Fries Full Order
French Fries Full Order
Gourmet Cheese Bread
Fresh Garlic Knots
Pita And Hummus
Pizza
Bakers' Choice 14"
Feeling lucky? Roll the dice and let us create a unique pie just for you. Tell us what you hate and any allergies. We’ll take it from there!
City Pie 14"
Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives, & bell peppers.
East San Jose 14"
Spicy Sicilian sausage, chorizo, jalapenos, Roma tomatoes, fresh cilantro, & crushed chili pepper with our signature hot sauce.
El Camino 14"
Charbroiled chicken, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple, & fresh cut basil topped with our signature hot sauce.
Fresh Basil Pesto 14"
Go green with basil pesto & whole milk mozzarella cheese.
Georgetown 14"
Roma tomatoes, portabella mushroom, baby leaf spinach, & smoked gouda cheese on basil pesto.
Green Goddess 14"
Chicken, bacon, green onion, green bell pepper, sharp Tillamook Cheddar & parmesan-reggiano cheeses, fresh cilantro, green dragon, African Bird pepper, & a lime on basil pesto.
Haight & Ashbury 14"
Fresh cut button mushrooms, sweet onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, & black olives.
La Jolla 14"
Canadian bacon & juicy chunks of pineapple.
Monte Sereno 14"
Lamb/beef gyro meat, artichoke hearts, Roma tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, & kalamata olives with basil pesto on a bed of baby spinach.
Nob Hill 14"
Hand-pinched Italian Sausage, Genoa salami, baby leaf spinach, & roasted red peppers.
North Beach 14"
Spicy Sicilian sausage, banana peppers, bell peppers, red onions, & pineapple with fresh minced garlic.
North Shore 14"
Canadian bacon, green onion, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple with parmesan-reggiano cheese.
Number 23 14"
Italian meatball, real bacon, onion, red onion, baby leaf spinach, & Greek feta cheese.
Orig. Mama Gallo 14"
Chicago Italian sliced meatball, pepperoni, marinated tomatoes, & red onions, with fresh minced garlic & herbs.
Palo Alto 14"
Chicken, baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, gorgonzola cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese, with fresh minced garlic & herbs on basil pesto.
Pirate 14"
Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, & fresh minced garlic.
Presidio 14"
Hand-pinched Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, & portabella mushroom.
Queen Margherita 14"
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese with fresh cut basil.
Royale w/ Cheese 14"
Seasoned hamburger, real bacon, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & red onions. *Add pickles & mustard for 75¢
San Jose Pie 14"
Chorizo, Roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapenos, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, green onion, & fresh cut cilantro with lime wedges.
Sunset 14"
Pepperoni & fresh cut button mushrooms.
Traditional Cheese 14"
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
White 14"
Fresh minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, & whole milk mozzarella cheese.
White Clam 14"
Cherry wood smoked baby clams, fresh mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, parmesan- reggiano cheese, & crushed red peppers on garlic extra virgin olive oil.
Vegan Pie Red 14"
Vegan Basil Pesto 14"
Vegan Pie White
P.O.M Philly Chz Stk
Bakers' Choice Slice
Cheese Slice
City Slice
East San Jose Slice
El Camino Slice
Georgetown Slice
Green Goddess Slice
Haight & Ashbury Slice
La Jolla Slice
Monte Sereno Slice
Nob Hill Slice
North Beach Slice
North Shore Slice
Number 23 Slice
Orig. Mama Gallo Slice
Palo Alto Slice
Chicken, baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, gorgonzola cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese, with fresh minced garlic & herbs. ** red sauce for slices
Pirate Slice
Presidio Slice
Queen Margherita Slice
Royale w/ Cheese Slice
San Jose Pie Slice
Sunset Slice
Gluten Free Traditional Cheese
Gluten Free Pesto
Gluten Free White
Gluten Free Bakers Choice
Gluten Free City Pie
Gluten Free East San Jose
Gluten Free El Camino
Gluten Free Georgetown
Gluten Free Green Goddess
Gluten Free Haight & Ashbury
Gluten Free La Jolla
Gluten Free Monte Sereno
Gluten Free Nob Hill
Gluten Free North Beach
Gluten Free North Shore
Gluten Free Number 23
Gluten Free Orig. Mama Gallo
Gluten Free Palo Alto
Gluten Free Pirate
Gluten Free Presidio
Gluten Free Queen Margherita
Gluten Free Royale w/ Cheese
Gluten Free San Jose Pie
Gluten Free Sunset
24" Traditional Cheese
Sandwiches
600 Grinder
Hot capicola, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone, shredded lettuce, sliced Roma tomatoes, white onion, hot Italian peppers, garlic aioli, red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper and oregano.
Gyro Sandwich
Lamb/beef gyro meat, feta cheese, Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber and tzatziki sauce. Wrapped in pita.
Meatball Sub
House made Italian meatballs, La Monica marinara, mozzarella cheese, and hot Italian peppers.
Philly Cheesesteak
Philly Meat, White American Cheese, Mushrooms Bell Peppers, Salt and Pepper and Topped with Hot Peppers.
Turkey Panini w/ Chips
Italian Beef
Dessert
Cannoli
Chocolate Cake
Triple chocolate cake.
New York Style Cheesecake
Delivered weekly
Tiramisu
Layered marscapone cheese, mocha whipped cream with coffee, & rum soaked ladyfingers.
Whole Cheesecake
Whole Chocolate Cake
Theo's Mini Donuts Regular GF
Theo's Mini Donuts GF VEGAN
Whole Tiramisu
Cookie
Extras
Produce\ Charcuterie
600 Merch
600 Brown
600 Degrees Black
600 Degrees Koozie
Baby T
Boxer Grey
Boxer Tan
Double Trouble
Face Mask BOXER
Face Mask CAMO
Long Sleeve
Market Green
V Neck Blue
600 Hat
600 Zip Hoodie
TX Made Supply Co.
Apothecary
Rap Albums
Water/Soda
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
114 E 7TH ST, Ste. 110, Georgetown, TX 78626