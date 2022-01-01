Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Gastropubs

600 Degrees Marketplace

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

$$$

114 E 7TH ST

Ste. 110

Georgetown, TX 78626

Popular Items

(10) Wings
Traditional Cheese 14"
House Salad

Apps

(10) Wings

(10) Wings

$14.95

(5) Wings

$7.95

(6) Pork Shanks

$19.99Out of stock
Meatballs

Meatballs

$9.95

Order of 3 Meatballs with Lamonica Marinara, Parmesan, Basil, and a garlic Knot.

Garlic Parm French Fries Full Order

Garlic Parm French Fries Full Order

$6.95
French Fries Full Order

French Fries Full Order

$5.95
Gourmet Cheese Bread

Gourmet Cheese Bread

$9.95
Fresh Garlic Knots

Fresh Garlic Knots

$6.95
Pita And Hummus

Pita And Hummus

$5.95Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.95
Caprese

Caprese

$8.95
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.95
House Salad

House Salad

$7.95

Pizza

Bakers' Choice 14"

Bakers' Choice 14"

$24.85

Feeling lucky? Roll the dice and let us create a unique pie just for you. Tell us what you hate and any allergies. We’ll take it from there!

City Pie 14"

City Pie 14"

$23.95

Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives, & bell peppers.

East San Jose 14"

East San Jose 14"

$22.45

Spicy Sicilian sausage, chorizo, jalapenos, Roma tomatoes, fresh cilantro, & crushed chili pepper with our signature hot sauce.

El Camino 14"

El Camino 14"

$20.95

Charbroiled chicken, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple, & fresh cut basil topped with our signature hot sauce.

Fresh Basil Pesto 14"

Fresh Basil Pesto 14"

$13.95

Go green with basil pesto & whole milk mozzarella cheese.

Georgetown 14"

Georgetown 14"

$19.90

Roma tomatoes, portabella mushroom, baby leaf spinach, & smoked gouda cheese on basil pesto.

Green Goddess 14"

Green Goddess 14"

$23.95

Chicken, bacon, green onion, green bell pepper, sharp Tillamook Cheddar & parmesan-reggiano cheeses, fresh cilantro, green dragon, African Bird pepper, & a lime on basil pesto.

Haight & Ashbury 14"

Haight & Ashbury 14"

$20.95

Fresh cut button mushrooms, sweet onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, & black olives.

La Jolla 14"

La Jolla 14"

$16.25

Canadian bacon & juicy chunks of pineapple.

Monte Sereno 14"

Monte Sereno 14"

$23.95

Lamb/beef gyro meat, artichoke hearts, Roma tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, & kalamata olives with basil pesto on a bed of baby spinach.

Nob Hill 14"

Nob Hill 14"

$19.90

Hand-pinched Italian Sausage, Genoa salami, baby leaf spinach, & roasted red peppers.

North Beach 14"

North Beach 14"

$22.45

Spicy Sicilian sausage, banana peppers, bell peppers, red onions, & pineapple with fresh minced garlic.

North Shore 14"

North Shore 14"

$20.95

Canadian bacon, green onion, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple with parmesan-reggiano cheese.

Number 23 14"

Number 23 14"

$22.45

Italian meatball, real bacon, onion, red onion, baby leaf spinach, & Greek feta cheese.

Orig. Mama Gallo 14"

Orig. Mama Gallo 14"

$20.95

Chicago Italian sliced meatball, pepperoni, marinated tomatoes, & red onions, with fresh minced garlic & herbs.

Palo Alto 14"

Palo Alto 14"

$22.45

Chicken, baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, gorgonzola cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese, with fresh minced garlic & herbs on basil pesto.

Pirate 14"

Pirate 14"

$20.95

Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, & fresh minced garlic.

Presidio 14"

Presidio 14"

$19.90

Hand-pinched Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, & portabella mushroom.

Queen Margherita 14"

Queen Margherita 14"

$19.90

Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese with fresh cut basil.

Royale w/ Cheese 14"

Royale w/ Cheese 14"

$19.90

Seasoned hamburger, real bacon, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & red onions. *Add pickles & mustard for 75¢

San Jose Pie 14"

San Jose Pie 14"

$23.95

Chorizo, Roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapenos, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, green onion, & fresh cut cilantro with lime wedges.

Sunset 14"

Sunset 14"

$16.25

Pepperoni & fresh cut button mushrooms.

Traditional Cheese 14"

Traditional Cheese 14"

$12.95

Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.

White 14"

White 14"

$12.95

Fresh minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, & whole milk mozzarella cheese.

White Clam 14"

White Clam 14"

$22.90Out of stock

Cherry wood smoked baby clams, fresh mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, parmesan- reggiano cheese, & crushed red peppers on garlic extra virgin olive oil.

Vegan Pie Red 14"

$16.95

Vegan Basil Pesto 14"

$16.95Out of stock

Vegan Pie White

$16.95

P.O.M Philly Chz Stk

$26.95

Bakers' Choice Slice

$8.50

Feeling lucky? Roll the dice and let us create a unique pie just for you. Tell us what you hate and any allergies. We’ll take it from there!

Cheese Slice

Cheese Slice

$5.25

Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.

City Slice

$8.50

Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives, & bell peppers.

East San Jose Slice

$8.35

Spicy Sicilian sausage, chorizo, jalapenos, Roma tomatoes, fresh cilantro, & crushed chili pepper with our signature hot sauce.

El Camino Slice

$7.75

Charbroiled chicken, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple, & fresh cut basil topped with our signature hot sauce.

Georgetown Slice

$6.95

Roma tomatoes, portabella mushroom, baby leaf spinach, & smoked gouda cheese on basil pesto.

Green Goddess Slice

$7.50

Chicken, bacon, green onion, green bell pepper, sharp Tillamook Cheddar & parmesan-reggiano cheeses, fresh cilantro, green dragon, African Bird pepper, & a lime on basil pesto.

Haight & Ashbury Slice

$7.75

Fresh cut button mushrooms, sweet onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, & black olives.

La Jolla Slice

$5.70

Canadian bacon & juicy chunks of pineapple.

Monte Sereno Slice

$8.50

Lamb/beef gyro meat, artichoke hearts, Roma tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, & kalamata olives with basil pesto on a bed of baby spinach.

Nob Hill Slice

$6.95

Hand-pinched Italian Sausage, Genoa salami, baby leaf spinach, & roasted red peppers.

North Beach Slice

$8.35

Spicy Sicilian sausage, banana peppers, bell peppers, red onions, & pineapple with fresh minced garlic.

North Shore Slice

$7.75

Canadian bacon, green onion, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple with parmesan-reggiano cheese.

Number 23 Slice

$8.35

Italian meatball, real bacon, onion, red onion, baby leaf spinach, & Greek feta cheese.

Orig. Mama Gallo Slice

$7.75

Chicago Italian sliced meatball, pepperoni, marinated tomatoes, & red onions, with fresh minced garlic & herbs.

Palo Alto Slice

$8.35

Chicken, baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, gorgonzola cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese, with fresh minced garlic & herbs. ** red sauce for slices

Pirate Slice

$7.75

Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, & fresh minced garlic.

Presidio Slice

$6.95

Hand-pinched Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, & portabella mushroom.

Queen Margherita Slice

$6.95

Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese with fresh cut basil.

Royale w/ Cheese Slice

Royale w/ Cheese Slice

$6.95

Seasoned hamburger, real bacon, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & red onions. *Add pickles & mustard for 75¢

San Jose Pie Slice

$8.50

Chorizo, Roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapenos, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, green onion, & fresh cut cilantro with lime wedges.

Sunset Slice

$5.70

Pepperoni & fresh cut button mushrooms.

Gluten Free Traditional Cheese

$9.95

Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.

Gluten Free Pesto

$10.95

Go green with basil pesto & whole milk mozzarella cheese.

Gluten Free White

$9.95

Fresh minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, & whole milk mozzarella cheese.

Gluten Free Bakers Choice

$17.95

Feeling lucky? Roll the dice and let us create a unique pie just for you. Tell us what you hate and any allergies. We’ll take it from there!

Gluten Free City Pie

$16.95

Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives, & bell peppers.

Gluten Free East San Jose

$15.95

Spicy Sicilian sausage, chorizo, jalapenos, Roma tomatoes, fresh cilantro, & crushed chili pepper with our signature hot sauce.

Gluten Free El Camino

$14.95

Charbroiled chicken, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple, & fresh cut basil topped with our signature hot sauce.

Gluten Free Georgetown

$13.95

Roma tomatoes, portabella mushroom, baby leaf spinach, & smoked gouda cheese on basil pesto.

Gluten Free Green Goddess

$16.95

Chicken, bacon, green onion, green bell pepper, sharp Tillamook Cheddar & parmesan-reggiano cheeses, fresh cilantro, green dragon, African Bird pepper, & a lime on basil pesto.

Gluten Free Haight & Ashbury

$14.95

Fresh cut button mushrooms, sweet onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, & black olives.

Gluten Free La Jolla

$11.95

Canadian bacon & juicy chunks of pineapple.

Gluten Free Monte Sereno

$16.95

Lamb/beef gyro meat, artichoke hearts, Roma tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, & kalamata olives with basil pesto on a bed of baby spinach.

Gluten Free Nob Hill

$13.95

Hand-pinched Italian Sausage, Genoa salami, baby leaf spinach, & roasted red peppers.

Gluten Free North Beach

$15.95

Spicy Sicilian sausage, banana peppers, bell peppers, red onions, & pineapple with fresh minced garlic.

Gluten Free North Shore

$14.95

Canadian bacon, green onion, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple with parmesan-reggiano cheese.

Gluten Free Number 23

$15.95

Italian meatball, real bacon, onion, red onion, baby leaf spinach, & Greek feta cheese.

Gluten Free Orig. Mama Gallo

$14.95

Chicago Italian sliced meatball, pepperoni, marinated tomatoes, & red onions, with fresh minced garlic & herbs.

Gluten Free Palo Alto

$15.95

Chicken, baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, gorgonzola cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese, with fresh minced garlic & herbs on basil pesto.

Gluten Free Pirate

$14.95

Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, & fresh minced garlic.

Gluten Free Presidio

$13.95

Hand-pinched Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, & portabella mushroom.

Gluten Free Queen Margherita

$13.95

Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese with fresh cut basil.

Gluten Free Royale w/ Cheese

$13.95

Seasoned hamburger, real bacon, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & red onions. *Add pickles & mustard for 75¢

Gluten Free San Jose Pie

$16.95

Chorizo, Roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapenos, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, green onion, & fresh cut cilantro with lime wedges.

Gluten Free Sunset

$11.95

Pepperoni & fresh cut button mushrooms.

24" Traditional Cheese

$30.00

Sandwiches

600 Grinder

600 Grinder

$7.95Out of stock

Hot capicola, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone, shredded lettuce, sliced Roma tomatoes, white onion, hot Italian peppers, garlic aioli, red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper and oregano.

Gyro Sandwich

$8.95

Lamb/beef gyro meat, feta cheese, Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber and tzatziki sauce. Wrapped in pita.

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$8.95

House made Italian meatballs, La Monica marinara, mozzarella cheese, and hot Italian peppers.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.95

Philly Meat, White American Cheese, Mushrooms Bell Peppers, Salt and Pepper and Topped with Hot Peppers.

Turkey Panini w/ Chips

$11.50Out of stock

Italian Beef

$9.95Out of stock

Dessert

Cannoli

$3.50Out of stock
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Triple chocolate cake.

New York Style Cheesecake

New York Style Cheesecake

$5.95

Delivered weekly

Tiramisu

$5.95

Layered marscapone cheese, mocha whipped cream with coffee, & rum soaked ladyfingers.

Whole Cheesecake

$45.00Out of stock

Whole Chocolate Cake

$45.00

Theo's Mini Donuts Regular GF

$15.00

Theo's Mini Donuts GF VEGAN

$17.00

Whole Tiramisu

$47.00Out of stock

Cookie

$1.00

Extras

Small Dressing 2oz

$0.50

Large Dressing 4oz

$1.00

Massive 8oz Ranch

$2.95Out of stock

4oz Marinara

$1.00

8oz Marinara

$3.95

4oz Pizza Sauce

$1.00

8oz Pizza Sauce

$3.95

Dough Ball

$5.00

Add Chicken

$2.00

Add Gyro

$2.00

Add Anchovy

$2.75

Pita Single

$1.25

Bag of Ice

$2.25
Chips

Chips

$1.65

Produce\ Charcuterie

Lemon

$1.00

Lime

$1.00

Meat Board

$12.00

Pancetta

$8.00

Campofrio Meat Pack

$9.00

600 Merch

600 Brown

$20.00Out of stock

600 Degrees Black

$20.00

600 Degrees Koozie

$3.00

Baby T

$20.00

Boxer Grey

$20.00Out of stock

Boxer Tan

$20.00Out of stock

Double Trouble

$20.00

Face Mask BOXER

$15.00Out of stock

Face Mask CAMO

$15.00Out of stock

Long Sleeve

$20.00Out of stock

Market Green

$20.00

V Neck Blue

$20.00Out of stock

600 Hat

$25.00

600 Zip Hoodie

$40.00

Brewtastic

Soap

$8.00

Beard Oil

$20.00

Bread Balm

$16.00

Bath Bomb

$6.00

Lip Balm

$4.00

TX Made Supply Co.

Beer Kooler / Lunch Pale

$20.00

Sticker

$1.99

Kooozie

$4.50

Mug

$12.99

Beanie

$22.00Out of stock

Patches

$7.00Out of stock

Hats

$29.99

Womens Razorback

$22.00Out of stock

T Shirts

$27.00Out of stock

Buttons/Pins

$3.00Out of stock

Keychains

$5.99Out of stock

Bandanna

$16.00

Tx GROWLER

$38.00Out of stock

Apothecary

Gutamala

$15.00

Venom

$15.00

Colombian

$15.00

Herban Veda

Digestion Imunity Vinegar

$16.00

Hand Sanitizer

$16.00

Loquat Cough Syrup

$18.99

Rap Albums

Zuper! Origin Story

$14.99

Alcohol

Beer

$7.00

Wine

$7.00

Food

Festival Slice

$7.00

Chips

$2.00

Water/Soda

Soda

$2.00

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

114 E 7TH ST, Ste. 110, Georgetown, TX 78626

600 Degrees Marketplace image
600 Degrees Marketplace image
600 Degrees Marketplace image

