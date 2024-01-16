- Home
600 Degrees Pizzeria Cedar Park Cedar Park
401 E. Whitestone Blvd. suite A-108
Cedar Park, TX 78613
FOOD
Wings (10)
- Dry Rub Ranch Wings (10)$14.95
- Frank's Hot Wings (10)$14.95
- Kickin' Bourbon Wings (10)$14.95
- Lemon Pepper Wings (10)$14.95
- Mikey V's Korean BBQ Wings (10)$14.95
- Mikey V's Texas Exes Wings (10)$14.95
- Naked Wings (10)$14.95
- Taco Wings (10)$14.95
- Teriyaki Wings (10)$14.95
- Thai Chili Wings (10)$14.95
- TX Made BBQ Wings (10)$14.95
Wings (6)
Appetizers
- Fresh Garlic Knots$6.95
Hand-tied garlic knots made fresh daily with grass fed butter.Dusted with garlic & Italian seasonings.Comes with side of the infamous: LaMonica’s Marinara
- Garlic Parmesan Steak Fries$7.45
- Gourmet Cheese Bread$10.95
Extra virgin olive oil & fresh garlic with parmesan-reggiano, mozzarella, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & Italian seasonings.
- Meatballs$10.95
Handmade meatballs served with LaMonica’s Marinara, basil, parmesan-reggiano, & a garlic knot.
- Pork Shanks (3)$14.95
- Pork Shanks (6)$24.95
- Sea Salt & Pepper Steak Fries$6.45
- Boneless Wings$12.95
Salads
- House Salad$7.95
Fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, & mozzarella over fresh cut hearts of romaine lettuce & garlic croutons with your choice of dressing.
- Caesar Salad$6.95
Romaine lettuce & croutons dressed with parmesan-reggiano cheese, lemon juice, olive oil, worcestershire sauce, garlic, & black pepper
- Caprese Salad$8.95
Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, cracked salt & pepper, balsamic reduction, olive oil, & fresh basil.
- Greek Salad$8.95
Greek feta cheese, pepperoncinis, banana peppers, kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, & cucumbers, over fresh cut hearts of romaine lettuce with a side of signature Greek vinaigrette.
Sandwiches
- 600 Grinder$9.95
Hot capicola, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone, shredded lettuce, sliced Roma tomatoes, white onion, hot Italian peppers, garlic aioli, red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt & pepper, & oregano.
- Classic Meatball Sub$10.95
House made Italian meatballs, La Monica marinara, mozzarella cheese, & hot Italian peppers.
- Philly Cheese Steak$10.95
Sliced rib-eye, sautéed peppers, onion, & mushroom,white American cheese, garlic aioli, & hot Italian cherry peppers.
Desserts
Extras/Sides
- Side Ranch$0.75
- Side Blu Cheese$0.75
- Extra Salad Dressing$0.75
- Extra Side of Wing Sauce$0.75
- Side Marinara$1.00
- Side Pesto$1.00
- Side Bird Pepper$0.99
- Extra Protein
- Extra Topping
- Side Celery$0.50
- Side Hummus$3.25
- Side Of Pita Bread$2.00
- Side Garlic Butter$1.00
- 8 Ounce Ranch$2.50
- Side Hot Honey$1.50
2oz of Mike's Hot Honey
- Side of Fry Sauce$0.75
- Side Jalapeno$1.00
- Single Garlic Knot$2.00
- Side of Pickles
PIZZA
14"
- 14" Traditional Cheese$13.95
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
- 14" 4 Cheese$21.95
- 14" Bakers' Choice$25.95
Feeling lucky? Roll the dice and let us create a unique pie just for you. Tell us what you hate and any allergies. We’ll take it from there!
- 14" Buffalo Chicken$21.95
- 14" City Pie$24.95
Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives, & bell peppers.
- 14" East San Jose$23.95
Spicy Sicilian sausage, chorizo, jalapenos, Roma tomatoes, fresh cilantro, & crushed chili pepper with our signature hot sauce.
- 14" El Camino$21.95
Charbroiled chicken, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple, & fresh cut basil topped with our signature hot sauce.
- 14" Georgetown$21.95
Roma tomatoes, portabella mushroom, baby leaf spinach, & smoked gouda cheese on basil pesto.
- 14" Green Goddess$23.95
Chicken, bacon, green onion, green bell pepper, sharp Tillamook Cheddar & parmesan-reggiano cheeses, fresh cilantro, green dragon, African Bird pepper, & a lime on basil pesto.
- 14" Haight & Ashbury$21.95
Fresh cut button mushrooms, sweet onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, & black olives.
- 14" Half and Half Specialty
- 14" North Shore$21.95
Canadian bacon, green onion, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple with parmesan-reggiano cheese.
- 14" Orig. Mama Gallo$21.95
Chicago Italian sliced meatball, pepperoni, marinated tomatoes, & red onions, with fresh minced garlic & herbs.
- 14" Palo Alto$23.45
Chicken, baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, gorgonzola cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese, with fresh minced garlic & herbs on basil pesto.
- 14" Pirate$21.95
Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, & fresh minced garlic.
- 14" Presidio$21.95
Hand-pinched Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, & portabella mushroom.
- 14" Queen Margherita$21.95
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese with fresh cut basil.
- 14" Royale w/ Cheese$21.95
Seasoned hamburger, real bacon, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & red onions. *Add pickles & mustard for 75¢
- 14" TX Made BBQ Chicken$21.95
24" Giant Pie
Gluten Free
- Gluten Free The Luau$16.95
- Gluten Free Traditional Cheese$10.95
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
- Gluten Free 4 Cheese$15.95
- Gluten Free Pirate$15.95
Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, & fresh minced garlic.
- Gluten Free TX Made BBQ Chicken$16.95
- Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken$15.95
- Gluten Free Haight & Ashbury$15.95
Fresh cut button mushrooms, sweet onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, & black olives.
- Gluten Free City Pie$17.95
Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives, & bell peppers.
- Gluten Free Orig. Mama Gallo$15.95
Chicago Italian sliced meatball, pepperoni, marinated tomatoes, & red onions, with fresh minced garlic & herbs.
- Gluten Free Queen Margherita$15.95
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese with fresh cut basil.
- Gluten Free East San Jose$16.95
Spicy Sicilian sausage, chorizo, jalapenos, Roma tomatoes, fresh cilantro, & crushed chili pepper with our signature hot sauce.
- Gluten Free Presidio$15.95
Hand-pinched Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, & portabella mushroom.
- Gluten Free North Shore$15.95
Canadian bacon, green onion, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple with parmesan-reggiano cheese.
- Gluten Free Georgetown$15.95
Roma tomatoes, portabella mushroom, baby leaf spinach, & smoked gouda cheese on basil pesto.
- Gluten Free Palo Alto$16.95
Chicken, baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, gorgonzola cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese, with fresh minced garlic & herbs on basil pesto.
- Gluten Free Royale w/ Cheese$15.95
Seasoned hamburger, real bacon, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & red onions. *Add pickles & mustard for 75¢
- Gluten Free El Camino$15.95
Charbroiled chicken, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple, & fresh cut basil topped with our signature hot sauce.
- Gluten Free Green Goddess$16.95
Chicken, bacon, green onion, green bell pepper, sharp Tillamook Cheddar & parmesan-reggiano cheeses, fresh cilantro, green dragon, African Bird pepper, & a lime on basil pesto.
- Gluten Free Bakers Choice$17.95
Feeling lucky? Roll the dice and let us create a unique pie just for you. Tell us what you hate and any allergies. We’ll take it from there!
By the Slice
DRINKS
Soft Drinks
Bottle Water
MERCH
Pizza Ingredients
Wine Glass
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
401 E. Whitestone Blvd. suite A-108, Cedar Park, TX 78613