600 Degrees Pizzeria & Draft House - Parmer
9900 West Parmer Lane # B-100
Austin, TX 78717
Popular Items
- 14" Traditional Cheese$13.95
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
- Garlic Knots$6.95
Hand-tied garlic knots made fresh daily with grass fed butter.Dusted with garlic & Italian seasonings.Comes with side of the infamous: LaMonica’s Marinara
- 10" Traditional Cheese$10.95
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
FOOD
Apps
- Gourmet Cheese Bread$10.95
Extra virgin olive oil & fresh garlic with parmesan-reggiano, mozzarella, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & Italian seasonings.
- 3 Meatballs$10.95
Handmade meatballs served with LaMonica’s Marinara, basil, parmesan-reggiano, & a garlic knot.
- Salt & Pepper Fries$6.45
- Garlic Parmesan Fries$7.45
- Hummus & Pita$6.95
House made hummus with olive oil, cumin and parsley served with fresh baked pita.
Salads
- House Salad$7.95
Fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, & mozzarella over fresh cut hearts of romaine lettuce & garlic croutons with your choice of dressing.
- Caesar Salad$7.95
Romaine lettuce & croutons dressed with parmesan-reggiano cheese, lemon juice, olive oil, worcestershire sauce, garlic, & black pepper
- Caprese Salad$8.95
Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, cracked salt & pepper, balsamic reduction, olive oil, & fresh basil.
- Greek Salad$8.95
Greek feta cheese, pepperoncinis, banana peppers, kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, & cucumbers, over fresh cut hearts of romaine lettuce with a side of signature Greek vinaigrette.
Wings
Subs
- 600 Grinder$9.95
Hot capicola, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone, shredded lettuce, sliced Roma tomatoes, white onion, hot Italian peppers, garlic aioli, red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt & pepper, & oregano.
- Classic Meatball Sub$10.95
House made Italian meatballs, La Monica marinara, mozzarella cheese, & hot Italian peppers.
- Philly Cheese Steak$10.95
Sliced rib-eye, sautéed peppers, onion, & mushroom,white American cheese, garlic aioli, & hot Italian cherry peppers.
- Gyro Wrap$10.55
Lamb/beef gyro meat, feta cheese, Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, & tzatziki sauce. Wrapped in pita.
Desserts
Signature Pork Shanks
Extras/Sides
- Side Ranch$0.75
- Side Blu Cheese$0.75
- Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.75
- Side of Caesar Dressing$0.75
- Side of Greek Dressing$0.75
- Side Marinara$1.00
- Side Pesto$0.75
- Side Bird Pepper$0.99
- Extra Protein
- Side Celery$0.50
- Side Hummus$3.00
- Side Of Pita Bread$2.00
- Side Garlic Butter$0.75
- 8 Ounce Ranch$2.50
- Side Hot Honey$1.50
2oz of Mike's Hot Honey
- Side of Fry Sauce$0.75
- Side of Hot Sauce$0.75
- Side of Thai Chili Sauce$0.75
- Side of Roasted Garlic BBQ Sauce$0.75
- Side of Teriyaki Sauce$0.75
- Side of Kickin' Bourbon BBQ Sauce$0.75
- Side of Garlic Aioli$0.50
PIZZA
10"
- 10" Traditional Cheese$10.95
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
- 10" City Pie$17.95
Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives, & bell peppers.
- 10" East San Jose$16.95
Spicy Sicilian sausage, chorizo, jalapenos, Roma tomatoes, fresh cilantro, & crushed chili pepper with our signature hot sauce.
- 10" El Camino$15.95
Charbroiled chicken, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple, & fresh cut basil topped with our signature hot sauce.
- 10" Haight & Ashbury$15.95
Fresh cut button mushrooms, sweet onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, & black olives.
- 10" Nob Hill$14.95
Hand-pinched Italian Sausage, Genoa salami, baby leaf spinach, & roasted red peppers.
- 10" North Beach$16.95
Spicy Sicilian sausage, banana peppers, bell peppers, red onions, & pineapple with fresh minced garlic.
- 10" North Shore$15.95
Canadian bacon, green onion, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple with parmesan-reggiano cheese.
- 10" Number 23$16.95
Italian meatball, real bacon, onion, red onion, baby leaf spinach, & Greek feta cheese.
- 10" Orig. Mama Gallo$15.95
Chicago Italian sliced meatball, pepperoni, marinated tomatoes, & red onions, with fresh minced garlic & herbs.
- 10" Pirate$15.95
Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, & fresh minced garlic.
- 10" Presidio$14.95
Hand-pinched Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, & portabella mushroom.
- 10" Queen Margherita$14.95
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese with fresh cut basil.
- 10" Royale W/ Cheese$14.95
Seasoned hamburger, real bacon, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & red onions. *Add pickles & mustard for 75¢
- 10" San Jose Pie$17.95
Chorizo, Roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapenos, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, green onion, & fresh cut cilantro with lime wedges.
- 10" Fresh Basil Pesto$11.95
Go green with basil pesto & whole milk mozzarella cheese.
- 10" Green Goddess$16.95
Chicken, bacon, green onion, green bell pepper, sharp Tillamook Cheddar & parmesan-reggiano cheeses, fresh cilantro, green dragon, African Bird pepper, & a lime on basil pesto.
- 10" Palo Alto$16.95
Chicken, baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, gorgonzola cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese, with fresh minced garlic & herbs on basil pesto.
- 10" Georgetown$14.95
Roma tomatoes, portabella mushroom, baby leaf spinach, & smoked gouda cheese on basil pesto.
- 10" Monte Sereno$16.95
Lamb/beef gyro meat, artichoke hearts, Roma tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, & kalamata olives with basil pesto on a bed of baby spinach.
- 10" White$10.95
Fresh minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, & whole milk mozzarella cheese.
- 10" Roasted Garlic BBQ Chicken$15.95
- 10" Buffalo Chicken$15.95
- 10" The 4 Cheese$14.95
- 10" Bakers’ Choice$17.95
Feeling lucky? Roll the dice and let us create a unique pie just for you.Tell us what you hate and any allergies. We’ll take it from there!
- 10" Everything Bagel Pie$16.95
14"
- 14" Half and Half Specialty
- 14" Traditional Cheese$13.95
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
- 14" City Pie$24.95
Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives, & bell peppers.
- 14" East San Jose$23.95
Spicy Sicilian sausage, chorizo, jalapenos, Roma tomatoes, fresh cilantro, & crushed chili pepper with our signature hot sauce.
- 14" El Camino$21.95
Charbroiled chicken, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple, & fresh cut basil topped with our signature hot sauce.
- 14" Haight & Ashbury$21.95
Fresh cut button mushrooms, sweet onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, & black olives.
- 14" Nob Hill$20.90
Hand-pinched Italian Sausage, Genoa salami, baby leaf spinach, & roasted red peppers.
- 14" North Beach$23.95
Spicy Sicilian sausage, banana peppers, bell peppers, red onions, & pineapple with fresh minced garlic.
- 14" North Shore$21.95
Canadian bacon, green onion, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple with parmesan-reggiano cheese.