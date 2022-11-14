601 Burgers & Brews
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
We've got everything you're looking for from craft beer, to the classic burger to flavor infused burger creations to a black bean burger for our vegetarian friends... We are committed to serving only the freshest ground never frozen beef from a proprietary blend of cuts that will make you rethink ho a burger should taste
Location
2203 N US-601, Mocksville, NC 27028
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ketchie Creek Bakery and Cafe - Mocksville
4.8 • 1,115
844 Valley Rd Mocksville, NC 27028
View restaurant
Garden Route Coffee 3 B&M - 953 South State St
No Reviews
953 South State St Yadkinville, NC 27055
View restaurant
Little Richard's BBQ - Yadkinville
No Reviews
916 South State Street Yadkinville, NC 27055
View restaurant