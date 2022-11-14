Restaurant header imageView gallery

601 Burgers & Brews

review star

No reviews yet

2203 N US-601

Mocksville, NC 27028

Order Again

Popular Items

Bang-Bang Chicken Sandwich
DCAW Burger
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Beverage (Copy)

Cheerwine

$2.89

Coffee

$2.89

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.89

Diet Mt Dew

$2.89

Diet Pepsi

$2.89

Dr Pepper

$2.89

Mt Dew

$2.89

Pepsi

$2.89

Pink Lemomade

$2.89

Soda water

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Twist Mist

$2.89

Unsweetened Tea

$2.89

Water

Shirley Temple

$3.49

Starters

Buffalo Chips

$7.99

Our famous Sidewinder Chips, tossed in Buffalo sauce, sprinkled in Bacon and Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Fried 'Shrooms

$7.99

Solid whole jumbo mushrooms, double-battered, with a crisp outer crust served with a Southwest Ranch sauce for dipping

Fried Banana Peppers

$6.99

Nothing fancy and the name says it all. A little bit spice a little bit of crispy. Served with a side of our housemade Ranch for dipping

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Hand breaded Kosher Dill Pickle slices fried golden brown and served with our housemade Ranch dressing

Giant Pretzel

$8.99

Served warm & lightly salted with Honey Mustard for dipping *Add Pimento Cheese Dip $1.29

Onion Tower

$6.99

Thick sliced jumbo Onion Rings stacked high and made for sharing!

Pimento Cheese Balls

$6.99

our housemade Pimento Cheese, hand battered and fried golden brown served with a Sweet Chili sauce *Local Favorite!

Pork Skins

$6.99

Wings

Bangin' Shrimp

$8.99

Large Beer Battered Shrimp, tossed in our housemade 'Bang-Bang'sauce served on a bed of Iceberg lettuce

SALADS

BBQ Salad

$10.99

BLT Wedge Salad

$7.99

Iceberg Lettuce Wedge, covered in Tomatoes, Bacon crumbles and a mound of crispy Onion Straws

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99

Crispy or Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Bacon Crumbles, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Blue Cheese Crumbles. Served with our housemade Ranch dressing

Chef Salad

$8.99Out of stock

A heaping mound of Ham and Turkey with Egg, Cheese, Tomato and Cucumber on a bed of Romaine and Iceberg lettuce blend

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken on a bed of blended Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, house-baked Croutons tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Breast with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onion and Cheese served on a Romaine Iceberg blend.

SW Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Avocado, fresh Pico, Cheddar cheese topped with crispy Tortilla strips served with our Housemade Southwest Ranch dressing

ENTREES (Copy)

Chicken n Waffles

$13.99

Belgium Pearl Sugar crusted waffle, topped with a crispy Chicken Breast, over-easy Egg, Bacon then drizzled with a rich Maple Syrup then dusted with Powdered Sugar

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

4 Jumbo tenders served with our hand-cut fries and a dipping sauce of your choice *Toss them in Buffalo for .99!

Fish n Chips

$11.99

Beer Battered Cod Fish served on a bed of our hand-cut fries with a side of our housemade slaw

Buffalo Mac-n-Cheese

$12.99

Creamy housemade Mac-n-Cheese, topped with grilled Buffalo Chicken Breast and Bleu Cheese Crumbles

601 BURGERS

Roasted Garlic, Provolone Cheese, Bacon

BYOB

$7.99

3 Little Pigs

$12.99

Monterey Jack Cheese, Pulled Pork BBQ, Grilled Ham , Bacon, Slaw, BBQ Sauce

Bacon Jam

$9.99

Cheddar Cheese topped with warm bacon jam and bacon mayonnaise

Big Kahuna Burger

$9.99

American Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Pineapple, Mayonnaise

Black & Blue Burger

$9.99

Blackened Seasoned, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Grilled Onions, Horseradish Mayonnaise

BrewMaster Burger

$10.99

Red Oak marinated Burger, Beer Cheese, roasted Red Peppers, crispy Onion Straws

Cadillac Burger

$9.49

Double the Burger, Double the Cheese, Double the Bacon. That's all. *Local Favorite

Chili Cheese Burger

$9.99

Housemade Chili, Cheddar Cheese

DC Classic Burger

$9.99

Pimento Cheese, Slaw, Yellow Mustard, Chili, Onions

DCAW Burger

$9.99

Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onions Straws, Bacon, BBQ Sauce

Dirty South Burger

$9.99

Cheddar Cheese, Chili, Slaw, Yellow Mustard, Jalapenos, Crispy Onion Straws

Elvis Burger

$10.99

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$9.99

Jalapeno-Bacon Cream Cheese, Fried Jalapenos BBQ Sauce

Mac N Cheese Burger

$10.99

Housemade Mac-n-Cheese on top of our deliciously seasoned Burger

Magic Mushroom Burger

$9.99

Grilled Mushrooms, Horseradish Mayonnaise, Swiss Cheese

Mexi-Burger

$9.99

Pepper Jack Cheese, Pico, Avocados Southwest Ranch

Mo-Town Burger

$10.99

Fried Green Tomato, Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Slaw, BBQ Sauce

Old Glory Burger

$9.99

All American Burger. American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise

Patty Melt

$9.99

Rooster Burger

$9.99

American Cheese, Bacon, Over-Easy Egg, Mayonnaise

SmashBurger

$8.49

Double Patty, Pimento Cheese, Candied Bacon, and smashed grilled on a Brioche Bun

South of the Burger

$9.99

Black Bean Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Avocados, Chipotle Mayonnaise

Steakhouse Burger

$9.99

Monterey Jack Cheese, A-1 Steakhouse, Tomato topped with a hand-battered Onion Ring

The Real 'Dill'

$9.99

Dill marinated Burger, Monterey Jack Cheese, Fried Pickles, Ranch

Waffle Burger

$13.99

Turkey Burger

$9.99

Fresh ground Turkey, Monterey Jack Cheese, Avocados and Chipolte Mayonnaise

Sandwiches & Wraps

Bang-Bang Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Crispy or Grilled Chicken Breast, tossed in our spicy yet tangy Bang-Bang sauce, topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon and Chipotle Mayonnaise

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Crispy or Grilled Chicken stuffed inside a grilled Tortilla with Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato and Ranch dressing

Cheeseburger Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocados, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Ranch wrapped in a grilled Tortilla

Chicken Club

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, Swiss and American Cheese, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise on grilled Texas Toast

Classic BBQ Sandwich

$8.99

Oh' My Cod

$8.99

Beer Battered Cod Fish, served on a toasted Sub Roll with our housemade slaw and Tarter Sauce

Philly Sandwich

Shredded Beef Steak, topped with grilled onions and mushrooms and topped with Provolone Cheese and Horseradish Mayonnaise

Pork Chop Sandwich

$9.99

Crispy or grilled Pork Chop, covered in Chili, Slaw and classic yellow Mustard

Sloppy Joe

$10.99

Definitely not your Momma's Sloppy Joe! Rich in flavor, topped with our housemade Pimento Cheese and Crispy Onion Straws

Smokehouse BBQ Sandwich

$9.99

Toasted Dogs

$8.99

Nothing Fancy but they sure are delicious! All beef hot dogs, toasted bun, Mustard Chili, Slaw and Onions or any way you like them

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

$5.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Kid Hot Dog

$4.99

Kid Mac n' Cheese

$4.99

Kid Quesadilla

$4.99

Kid Tender

$5.99

SIDES (Copy)

Chips

$4.99

Cucumber Salad

$2.99

Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Onion Straws

$4.99

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Mac n Cheese

$2.99

Caesar Salad

$3.99

House Salad

$3.99

Slaw

$2.99

DESSERTS

Cheerwine Float

$3.99

Cinnamon Roll

$4.99Out of stock

Dj's Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$8.99

Dj's Reece Puff Cheesecake

$8.99Out of stock

DJ's Cookies & Cream Cheesecake Cake

$8.99Out of stock

Dj's Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.99Out of stock

DJ's Cherry Yum Cheesecake

$8.99Out of stock

Dj's Applejack Cheesecake

$8.99Out of stock

DJ's Fruity Pebbles

$8.99

DJ's Strawberry Crunch Cake

$8.99Out of stock

Dj's Strawberry Pound Cheesecake

$8.99Out of stock

Dj's Classic Strawberry

$8.99Out of stock

Ice-Cream Scoop

$2.99

Kid Ice-Cream

$0.99

601 Merch

Small T-Shirt

$22.00

Medium T-Shirt

$22.00

Large T-Shirt

$22.00Out of stock

XL T-Shirt

$25.00

601 Hat

$25.00

601 Koozie

$3.00

601 Sticker

$2.50

LUNCH

Lunch BLT

$6.99

Lunch Club Sandwich

$6.99

Lunch Grilled Pimento Cheese

$6.99

Lunch Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Lunch BBQ Sandwich

$7.99

Lunch Bologna

$6.99

Lunch Burger

$7.99

Lunch Caesar Salad

$8.99

Lunch Chicken Salad

$8.99

Lunch Hot Dog

$6.99

Lunch Pork Chop

$7.99

Lunch Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Half Chicken Club & Salad

$8.99

Beer Bucket

5 Domestic Bucket

$12.00

Beer Flight

Beer Flight

$10.99

Beer Growler

Domestic Growler

Craft/Import Growler

Dressings

1000

$0.45

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.45

Bleu Cheese

$0.45

Caesar

$0.45

Greek

$0.45

Honey Mustard

$0.45

Italian

$0.45

Ranch

$0.45

Southwest Ranch

$0.45

Dippers

Bang-Bang Sauce

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.45

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.75

Tarter Sauce

$0.45

Teriyaki

$0.45

BOTTLE & CANS

Becks NA

$3.99

Bud Light Next

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.25

Budweiser NA

$3.75

Bud NA Can

$3.99Out of stock

Budweiser

$3.25

Coors Banquet

$3.25

Coors Lite

$3.25

Corona

$3.50

Landshark

$2.50

Fireball Malt Cinnamon

$2.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.75

Natural Lite Bottle

$2.50

Sweet Josie

$6.00

New Sarum Porter

$5.00

PBR

$3.00

Natty Can

$2.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

Busch Light Bottle

$2.50

DRAFT

New Sarum Gose

$7.00

Blue Moon

$3.75

Bud Light Draft

$3.75

Mango Cart

$3.75

Hummingbird

$6.00

Miller Lite Draft

$3.75

Netflix And Dill

$7.50

Dogfish Pumpkin

$7.00

Red Oak

$6.00

Pernicious

$6.00

Juicy Haze

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Family Sides

Pint Mac n Cheese

$7.99

Quart Mac n Cheese

$9.99

Pint Potato Salad

$7.99

Quart Potato Salad

$9.99

Pint Ranch

$5.99

Quart Ranch

$7.99

Pint Slaw

$6.99

Quart Slaw

$8.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

We've got everything you're looking for from craft beer, to the classic burger to flavor infused burger creations to a black bean burger for our vegetarian friends... We are committed to serving only the freshest ground never frozen beef from a proprietary blend of cuts that will make you rethink ho a burger should taste

Website

Location

2203 N US-601, Mocksville, NC 27028

Directions

Gallery
601 Burgers & Brews image
601 Burgers & Brews image
601 Burgers & Brews image

