  Natchez
  601 On Main Southern Cooking - 323 Main Street
601 On Main Southern Cooking 323 Main Street

No reviews yet

323 Main Street

Natchez, MS 39120

Entree's

Granny Boudreaux's Homemade Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

$13.00

A hearty helping of made from scratch gumbo, right from Granny's Kitchen. Served with a boiled egg and crackers.

Mama B's Jambalaya

$13.00

Made with a spicy marinated chicken and pork sausage and enhanced with southern flare. Served with crackers.

Pierre's Spaghetti

$11.00

Spaghetti smothered in our savory, slow simmered homemade meaty Italian marinara sauce. Serve with toasted garlic bread.

Southern Red Beans and Rice

$10.00

Loaded with succulent, juicy sausage and spices, these will keep you coming back for more! Served with a slice of onion, cornbread and a cup of peppers.

Wally's Signature Chili

$10.00

Slow simmered meaty chili with kidney beans and served with a side of chopped onions, shredded cheddar cheese, jalapeno's and crackers.

Iry's Cottage Pie

$11.00

Hearty meat with veggies, seasoned and layered with buttery mashed potatoes and topped with Cheddar and American Cheeses. Then we bake it to perfection. Served with toasted french bread.

Garlic Butter Steak Bites

$15.00

Ribeye chunks marinated in our special Greek marinade and tossed in a dark, buttery sauce and cooked until tender and juicy. Served with corn and mashed potatoes and toasted french bread.

Paw's Homemade From Scratch Dumplins

$13.00

Fluffy and soft dumplins in a slow cooked rich gravy and loaded with tender chunks of chicken. Served with cornbread. These are a delight!

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich with Potato Salad and Baked Beans

$12.00

Baskets

A grilled spaghetti and cheese sandwich served on toasted buttery garlic bread. Getcha some!

Natchez Cheesesteak

$13.00

Tender chunks of beef and sweet onions seasoned and cooked to perfection. Topped with your choice of provolone or pepperjack. Served with Chips. Can add another side for an upcharge of $1.00.

Ham's Burger

$10.00

Seasoned 100% beef patty served on a toasted bun and fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayo, mustard and ketchup. Served with chips. Can add another side for an upcharge of $1.00.

Pepper's Hot Dog

$8.00

Served on a toasdted hotdog bun with your choice of condiments, to include: Mayo, Mustard and Relish. Served with chips. Can sub another side for upcharge of $1.00.

Jalapeno Pimento Cheese

$8.00

Our special recipe served on a toasted bun with chips. Can sub another side for an additional $1.00.

Old School Nachos

$8.00

Let us take you back to the old days with our seasoned beef nachos, covered in decadent cheesy sauce with a touch of jalapeno kick.

Adam's Grilled Spaghetti Sandwich

$11.00

Spaghetti packed between two slices of buttery toasted garlic bread and served with chips.

Soup of the Day (Mon-Wed) Served with Crackers

Homemade Cream of Mushroom Soup

$6.00

Soup of the Day (Thur-Sat) Served with Crackers

Loaded Cheeseburger Soup

$6.00

Sides

Green Side Salad

$3.00

All of the fixin's

Homemade Potato Salad

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Mac and Cheese

$3.00

Dirty Rice

$3.00

Slaw

$3.00

Greens

$3.00

Squash Casserole

$3.00

Children's Menu (Includes drink)

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

6 nuggets served with a drink. Add a small side for an additional $1.00

Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Mac and cheese served with a drink. Add an additional side or drink for $1.00

Pizza

$7.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

Cheese Nachos

$7.00

Dessert Menu (Upon Availability)

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Cupcakes

$2.75

Granny's Cheesecake

$4.50

Funnel Cake Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Fresh Baked Cookies

$2.00

Cotton Blues Cheesecake

$6.00

It's My Party Petite Cake

$5.00

Big Bubba Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Canned Drinks 12 oz

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Mt Dew

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Fresh Brewed Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00

UnSweet Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
323 Main Street, Natchez, MS 39120

