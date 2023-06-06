601 On Main Southern Cooking 323 Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
323 Main Street, Natchez, MS 39120
Gallery