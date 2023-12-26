Large Power Bowl

$14.00

Our World Famous Acai bowls are made of a pure acai blended sorbet, then topped with gluten free granola, and our Large Power Bowl comes with two scoops of peanut butter, half a banana, a scoop of strawberries, a scoop of Blueberries, extra granola on the bottom of the bowl, then to finish it off with a drizzle of honey on top!