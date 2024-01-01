609 Social Market & Provisions
609 Bank Street
Decatur, AL 35601
609 Supper
Mains w/ 2 Sides
- Grouper Pontchartrain$32.00
Topped with Creole sauce.
- Harissa Salmon$23.00
Topped with chilled cucumber slaw.
- BBQ Shrimp$22.00
Tossed in garlic butter and fresh herbs.
- Seafood Cioppino$42.00
Made to share with fresh fish, shrimp, scallops, and crab simmered in tomato herb broth.
- All-Natural Ribeye 16oz$38.00
Topped with herb butter and Aus Jus.
- Smoked Pork Chop 16oz$28.00Out of stock
Topped with Habenero bacon Jam.
- Half Chicken$24.00
- Market Fish$35.00
N/A Drinks
Pasta
- Crushed Meatball Penne$19.00
Pork meatball, southern bacon, caramelized onions, red sauce tossed with penne pasta.
- Roasted Basil Chicken Rigatoni$18.00
Roasted chicken, roasted peppers, spinach tossed with cream sauce and rigatoni.
- Spicy Shrimp Penne$19.00
Gulf Shrimp tossed with Vodka sauce, fresh tomato, fresh Jalapeno and torn basil.
- Shrimp and Grits$24.00
Pizza
- Margherita Pizza$13.00
Red sauce, bufala mozzerella and fresh basil
- White Sausage Pizza$14.00
Caramelized onions, Italian sausage fresh mozzarella over an alfredo sauce
- Spicy Pepperoni & Cowboy Candy Pizza$15.00
Over red sauce, mozzarella topped with candied Jalapenos.
- The Pig Pizza$16.00
Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni over red sauce, pot greens topped with house blend cheese.
Sandwiches
Sides
Snacks
- Jalapeno Pimento Cheese with Fried Pickles$15.00
Served house fried chips with toasted Focaccia toast.
- Nashville Crispy Chicken Bites$13.00
Over southern slaw and buttermilk ranch.
- Chilled Peel & Eat Gulf Shrimp$15.00
Served with spicy cocktail sauce and saltine crackers.
- House Smoked Salmon Dip$14.00
- Baked Feta$13.00
Served with toasted Focaccia topped with fresh basil and parmesan.
- gulf Oysters$15.00+
- east coast oysters$15.00+Out of stock
- 1/2 dozen steamboat oyster$15.00
- 1/2 dozen beach bum oyster$15.00
- 1/2 dozen Dabu Bay Oyster$15.00
snacks Entree
- Jalapeno Pimento Cheese with Fried Pickles$15.00
Served house fried chips with toasted Focaccia toast.
- Nashville Crispy Chicken Bites$13.00
Over southern slaw and buttermilk ranch.
- Chilled Peel & Eat Gulf Shrimp$15.00
Served with spicy cocktail sauce and saltine crackers.
- House Smoked Salmon Dip$14.00
- Baked Feta$13.00
Served with toasted Focaccia topped with fresh basil and parmesan.
- Oysters$15.00+
Sweet Sides
Kids Menu w Drink (Deep Copy)
Market
Beef
Chicken
Dry Goods
- Uglies Barbecue$1.50
- Uglies Buffalo$1.50
- Uglies Cheddar and Sour Cream$1.50
- Uglies Jalapeno$1.50
- Uglies Salt and Vinegar$1.50
- Uglies Sea Salt$1.50
- Beaver Horseradish$3.25
- Chef Paul Prudhomme Blackened Redfish Magic$60.00
- Old Brooklyn Bohemian Blend Mustard$7.00
- Old Brooklyn Original IPA Mustard$7.00
- Old Brooklyn Smoked Cleveland Caviar mustard$9.00
- Spiceology Black and Blue$50.00
- Spiceology Buffalo Lemon Pepper$40.00
- Spiceology Chimichurri$37.00
- Spiceology Chinese Five Spice$40.00
- Spiceology Cowboy Crust$40.00
- Spiceology Greek Freak$40.00
- Spiceology Harissa Blend$36.00
- Spiceology Korean Chile$24.00
- Spiceology Maple Bourbon$45.00
- Spiceology Mediterranean Oregano$40.00
- Spiceology Nashville Hot Chicken$36.00
- Spiceology Pink Peppercorn Lemon Thyme$40.00
- Spiceology Vampire Killer$40.00
- Winfrey Foods Royal Relish Spicy Chow Chow$5.00
- Tartar Sauce, Louisiana$4.00
- Remoulade$4.00
- Cajun Seasoning, Louisiana$5.00
- Creole Seasoning, Tony Chachere's$5.00
- Old Bay Seasoning$6.00
- Tomato Chutney, Alecia's$15.00
- Peach Chutney, Alecia's$15.00
- Crystal's Hot Sauce$2.50
- Shrimp and Crab Boil, Concentrate, Zatarain's$12.50
- Jambalya Mix, Louisana$4.00
- Gumbo Mix, Louisiana$2.50
- Crab Boil, Seed Bag, Louisiana$2.50
- Crawfish, Shrimp and Crab Oil, Louisiana$2.50
- Fish Fry, Louisiana$2.50
- Etoufee, Louisiana$2.50
- Lea & Perrins, 5oz$4.50
- lousiana blackened$4.99
- Pastificio G. Di Martino- Bucantini$4.25
- Benedetto Cavalieri Macaroni$13.00
- Iliada Olive oil$15.00
- Colavita Olive oil$18.00
Prepared Take Out
Beverages
Cocktail Enhancers
Market to 609 Kitchen
- Ribeye count
- Ribeye weight
- Strip Count
- Strip Weight
- Filet Count
- Filet weight
- Tenderloin Count
- Tenderloin weight
- Ground beef weighed
- Breast
- Whole WOG
- Salmon count
- Salmon weighed
- Grouper count
- Grouper weighed
- Red Snapper count
- Red snapper weighed
- Salmon for gumbo weight
- Snapper for gumbo weight
- Shrimp for gumbo weight
- Mahi fillets weight
- Misc fish for gumbo
- Yellow Grouper
- Skamp Grouper
- Red Grouper
- Sea Bass to Gumbo
- Whole Flounder to gumbo
- Yellow Grouper for Gumbo
- Skamp Grouper for Gumbo
- Wahoo for Gumbo
- Redfish fillets to Gumbo
- Redfish Fillets 70%yeild
- Salmon fillet for dip
- Misc Fish pieces for cioppino
- Mussels for cioppino
- Scallops for Cioppino ct
- wahoo for line
- Red Grouper to Cioppino
- Red Grouper to Trash
- Redfish to Cioppino
- Redfish to Trash
- Pork chop count
- Pork chop weight
- Pork tenderloin count
- Pork tenderloin weighed
- Bacon weighed
- Smoked Pork Chop weight
- Rack of Lamb
- 16/20ct X-Jumbo shell on
- 26/30 X-Large Shell on
- 36/40ct Medium Shell on
- 26/30 P&D Tail off
- 16/20ct Shell on to Trash/Lost
- 26/30ct XLarge Shell on to Trash/Lost
- Andouille for gumbo weight
Market to national Kitchen
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fresh market, Bar and Restaurant
609 Bank Street, Decatur, AL 35601