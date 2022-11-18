612North Event Space + Catering

Thanksgiving Holidays At Home Packages

Let us do the hard work for you, just enjoy your holiday! Packages are available for 2, 4 or 8 people. Enjoy carved turkey, garlic whipped mashed potatoes & gravy, green bean casserole, bourbon sweet mash, Thanksgiving dressing, rolls & butter, and apple & pumpkin pie empanadas! Heating instructions will be included with all orders. Order any of our Thanksgiving meal packages for pickup on Tuesday 11/22 or Wednesday 11/23. Pickup locations include 612North, Drunken Fish Central West End or Kimchi Guys Washington University.