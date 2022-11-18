Restaurant header imageView gallery

612North Event Space + Catering

612 North 2nd Street

St. Louis, MO 63102

Holidays At Home: For 2 People

Thanksgiving Holidays At Home Packages

Let us do the hard work for you, just enjoy your holiday! Packages are available for 2, 4 or 8 people. Enjoy carved turkey, garlic whipped mashed potatoes & gravy, green bean casserole, bourbon sweet mash, Thanksgiving dressing, rolls & butter, and apple & pumpkin pie empanadas! Heating instructions will be included with all orders. Order any of our Thanksgiving meal packages for pickup on Tuesday 11/22 or Wednesday 11/23. Pickup locations include 612North, Drunken Fish Central West End or Kimchi Guys Washington University.
Holidays At Home: For 2 People

Holidays At Home: For 2 People

$58.95

Let us do the hard work for you, just enjoy your holiday! Packages are available for 2, 4 or 8 people. Enjoy carved turkey, garlic whipped mashed potatoes & gravy, green bean casserole, bourbon sweet mash, Thanksgiving dressing, rolls & butter, and apple & pumpkin pie empanadas! Heating instructions will be included with all orders. Order any of our Thanksgiving meal packages for pickup on Tuesday 11/22 or Wednesday 11/23. Pickup locations include 612North, Drunken Fish Central West End or Kimchi Guys Washington University.

Holidays At Home: For 4 People

Holidays At Home: For 4 People

$98.95

Let us do the hard work for you, just enjoy your holiday! Packages are available for 2, 4 or 8 people. Enjoy carved turkey, garlic whipped mashed potatoes & gravy, green bean casserole, bourbon sweet mash, Thanksgiving dressing, rolls & butter, and apple & pumpkin pie empanadas! Heating instructions will be included with all orders. Order any of our Thanksgiving meal packages for pickup on Tuesday 11/22 or Wednesday 11/23. Pickup locations include 612North, Drunken Fish Central West End or Kimchi Guys Washington University.

Holidays At Home: For 8 People

Holidays At Home: For 8 People

$187.95

Let us do the hard work for you, just enjoy your holiday! Packages are available for 2, 4 or 8 people. Enjoy carved turkey, garlic whipped mashed potatoes & gravy, green bean casserole, bourbon sweet mash, Thanksgiving dressing, rolls & butter, and apple & pumpkin pie empanadas! Heating instructions will be included with all orders. Order any of our Thanksgiving meal packages for pickup on Tuesday 11/22 or Wednesday 11/23. Pickup locations include 612North, Drunken Fish Central West End or Kimchi Guys Washington University.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
612North Event Space + Catering

