American
Bars & Lounges

618 Restaurant

639 Reviews

$

618 Park Ave

Freehold Township, NJ 07728

Order Again

Popular Items

Pappardelle Bolognese
Cabernet Braised Short Ribs
Skirt Steak

Appetizers

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$15.00

Fennel Sausage | Broccoli Rabe | Pecorino | San Marzano Sauce

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$19.00

Jumbo Lump Crab | Rémoulade Sauce

Grannys Meatballs

Grannys Meatballs

$14.00

San Marzano Sauce | Herb Ricotta

Cajun BBQ Shrimp & Grits Appetizer

Cajun BBQ Shrimp & Grits Appetizer

$16.00

Aged Cheddar | Green Chili Grits

Short Rib Ravioli Appetizer

Short Rib Ravioli Appetizer

$15.00

Shiitake Mushrooms | Peas | Overnight Tomatoes | Cream | Reggiano

Chorizo Mac and Cheese*

Chorizo Mac and Cheese*

$14.00

Three Cheeses | Toasted Bread Crumbs *This can not be made without Chorizo Sasuage.

Butternut Squash Ravioli Appetizer

Butternut Squash Ravioli Appetizer

$15.00

Brown Butter | Pecans | Sage | Arugula | Balsamic Glaze

Crispy Pork Belly

Crispy Pork Belly

$16.00

Salsa Verde | Edamame Puree | Pickled Fennel | Fresno Peppers (Gluten Free)

Burrata

Burrata

$17.00

Pears | Heirloom Tomatoes | Fennel | Cracked Coriander Basil | Sherry Vinaigrette (Gluten Free)

Crispy Broken Truffle Spuds

Crispy Broken Truffle Spuds

$17.00

Soppressata, Garlic Butter, Truffle Aioli, Truffle Pecorino (Gluten Free)

Baby Artichokes

Baby Artichokes

$16.00

Two River Mushrooms | Truffle Thyme Broth | Croutons Reggiano | Parsley

Greens

618 Salad

618 Salad

$14.00

Baby Lettuce | Hearts of Palm | Feta | Tomatoes | White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Bay Gem Caesar

Bay Gem Caesar

$16.00

Buttered Ciabatta Croutons | Grana Padano Cheese

Tuscan Kale Salad

Tuscan Kale Salad

$17.00

Tempura Delicata Squash | Hot Honey | Pine Nuts Lemon Garlic Dressing | Truffle Pecorino

Sides

Roasted Asparagus

Roasted Asparagus

$11.00
Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Pancetta | Hot Honey | Pecans | Apples | Labneh

Pesto Whipped Potatoes

Pesto Whipped Potatoes

$8.00

Entrees

Pappardelle Bolognese

Pappardelle Bolognese

$28.00

Pork | Veal | Pancetta | Pecorino | Thyme

Angry Shrimp and Pasta

Angry Shrimp and Pasta

$30.00

Toasted Garlic |Chilies | Stewed Tomatoes | Baby Spinach

Cabernet Braised Short Ribs

Cabernet Braised Short Ribs

$32.00

Butter Whipped Potatoes | Haricot Vert | Horseradish Gremolata

Vegan Tacos

Vegan Tacos

$22.00

Quinoa | Sweet Potatoes | Portobello | Tomato Chutney | Chimichurri | Guacamole

Skirt Steak

Skirt Steak

$35.00

Hand Cut Fries | Guacamole | Chimichurri Sauce

Burger

Burger

$18.00

Grass Fed Beef | Lettuce | Tomatoes | Pickles | Sharp American | Animal Sauce | Sesame Brioche Bun

Cajun BBQ Shrimp & Grits

Cajun BBQ Shrimp & Grits

$30.00

Aged Cheddar | Green Chili Grits

Truffle Ricotta Pasta Purses

Truffle Ricotta Pasta Purses

$26.00

Kale Pesto with Sunflower and Pumpkin Seeds | Heirloom Tomatoes

Grilled Organic Salmon

Grilled Organic Salmon

$32.00

Jasmine Rice | Purple Cauliflower | Carrot Cardamom Sauce

8oz Filet Mignon

8oz Filet Mignon

$42.00

Pesto Whipped Potatoes | Marsala Jus | Asparagus

12oz Berkshire Pork Chop

12oz Berkshire Pork Chop

$35.00

Butter Whipped Potatoes | Swiss Chard with Golden Raisins and Pine Nuts | Pear Jus

Short Rib Ravioli

Short Rib Ravioli

$29.00

Shiitake Mushrooms | Peas | Overnight Tomatoes | Cream | Reggiano

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$25.00

Salsa Verde | Fingerling Potatoes | Asparagus | Roasted Tomatoes

Grilled Butterflied Branzino

Grilled Butterflied Branzino

$29.00

Mediterranean Salsa | Olives | Capers | Fingerlings | Charred Lemon

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Buttermilk Pink Peppercorn Ranch | Gem Lettuce | Pickles | Handcut Fries

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$27.00

Arugula | Heirloom Tomatoes | Reggiano | Pickled Shallots Fried Capers | Radish

Halibut

Halibut

$38.00

Jasmine Rice | Sweet Potato Puree | Haricot Vert | White Wine Butter Sauce

Handmade Fusilli Calabresi

Handmade Fusilli Calabresi

$28.00

Pancetta|Shallots|Shiitakes|Spinach|Overnight Tomatoes|Parmesan

Vegan Mushroom and Lentil “Bolognese”

Vegan Mushroom and Lentil “Bolognese”

$22.00

Rigatoni Pasta | Cashew Parmesan

Malfadine Pasta

Malfadine Pasta

$31.00

Spicy Lamb Sausage | Peas | Mint | Pistachio | Ricotta

Butternut Squash Ravioli

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$28.00

Brown Butter | Pecans | Sage | Arugula | Balsamic Glaze

Black Linguine

Black Linguine

$36.00

Crab | Jalapeno | Lemon Butter | Chive | Toasted Breadcrumbs

Children's Menu

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Pasta w/ Red Sauce

$8.00

Pasta w/ Red Sauce & Meatball

$11.00

Desserts

Warm Sticky Toffee Cake

Warm Sticky Toffee Cake

$14.00
Chocolate Decadence

Chocolate Decadence

$13.00
Maple Pumpkin Pecan Praline Cake

Maple Pumpkin Pecan Praline Cake

$13.00

Caramel Sauce

Curbside Cocktails

Blood Orange Jalapeno Margarita

Blood Orange Jalapeno Margarita

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco | Blood Orange | Jalapeno | Lime

Pistachio Martini

Pistachio Martini

$10.00

Ketel One Vodka | White Chocolate | Pistachio

Espresso Martini

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Vanilla Infused Wheatley Vodka | 3BR KOFI Liquor | Fresh Brewed Espresso

Pumpkin Pie Martini

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$10.00

Ketel One Vodka | Horchata | Pumpkin Fall Spice

Homemade Red Sangria

Homemade Red Sangria

$10.00
Homemade White Peach Sangra

Homemade White Peach Sangra

$10.00
Pack of 4 Homemade Cocktails (Save $10)

Pack of 4 Homemade Cocktails (Save $10)

$30.00

Mix and Match 4 Homemade Cocktails for $30.

Case of 12 Homemade Cocktails (Save $35)

$85.00

Mix and Match 12 Homemade Cocktails for $85.

$13 California House Wine

$13 California House Wine

$13.00

Must be at least 21 years old to purchase alcohol.

Owner's Special Bonanza by Caymus

Owner's Special Bonanza by Caymus

$30.00
BTL #30 Flowers Pinot Noir

BTL #30 Flowers Pinot Noir

$95.00
#207 Cape Bleue Rose

#207 Cape Bleue Rose

$35.00
Fisher “Unity” Napa/Sonoma, California

Fisher “Unity” Napa/Sonoma, California

$65.00
618 Private Select Reposado Tequila

618 Private Select Reposado Tequila

$65.00

618’s Private Barrel.

All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ranked #1 Restaurant in Freehold. Creative New American cuisine and handcrafted cocktails. Banquets and events for up to 250 guests.

Website

Location

618 Park Ave, Freehold Township, NJ 07728

Directions

