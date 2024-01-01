- Home
622 North 622 N Main St
No reviews yet
622 N Main St
Blacksburg, VA 24060
Dinner Menu
Starters
- Bacon Jam App$13.50
Six toasted sourdough crostinis topped with caramelized onion goat cheese, savory bacon jam, fresh arugula, and lemon zest
- Bruschetta$11.50
Six toasted sourdough crostinis topped with herbed cream cheese, house bruschetta, fresh basil, and balsamic reduction
- Brussels Amandine$9.50
Fried brussels sprouts served with ancho-berry barbecue sauce, garlic aioli, and lemon-candied almonds
- Charcuterie$18.50
Sliced genoa salami, Italian sausage, and prosciutto, sliced Asiago cheese, house pickles, whole grain mustard, Dijon aioli, pepper jam, and toasted sourdough slices
- Chicken Wings$15.50
Eight tender wings tossed in your choice of: pineapple habanero, buffalo, spicy honey-chipotle BBQ, or sweet Thai chili. Served with celery and either ranch or bleu cheese
- Daily Cheese Board$18.50
Chef's trio of gourmet cheeses served with toasted sourdough, Dijon aioli, pepper jam, and brandied cherry compote
- Fried Green Toms$12.50
Cornmeal encrusted fried green tomatoes topped with pimento cheese, pepper jam, bacon cracklings, and green onion
- Loaded Nachos$14.50
Corn tortilla chips topped with smoked gouda béchamel, corn salsa, bacon, green onion, salsa Verde, and jalapeño cream
- Loaded Potato Rounds$16.50
Thick cut fried potato rounds topped with smoked gouda béchamel, savory bacon jam, and green onion
- Southwest Chicken Dip$13.50
Creamy blackened chicken and chorizo sausage dip with corn, roasted poblano peppers and black beans. Garnished with green onion and tomato, with fresh tortilla chips
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$11.50
Creamy spinach & artichoke dip served with tortilla chips
Soups & Salads
- Soup Du Jour$5.00
A cup of our homemade soup du jour
- Side Salad$6.00
Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, carrot, and red onion
- 1/2 622 Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, sliced avocado, bacon, corn salsa, diced tomato, and your choice of grilled chicken or crispy fried chicken
- 622 Salad$15.50
Mixed greens, sliced avocado, bacon, corn salsa, diced tomato, and your choice of grilled chicken or crispy fried chicken
- 1/2 Augusta Salad$10.50
Mixed greens, smoked gouda cheese, peach salsa, golden raisins, lemon candied almonds, diced tomato, fresh basil, and red onion
- Augusta Salad$13.50
Mixed greens, smoked gouda cheese, peach salsa, golden raisins, lemon candied almonds, diced tomato, fresh basil, and red onion
- 1/2 Steak Salad$11.50
Mixed greens, grilled marinated steak tips, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomato, cucumber, and crispy onion strips
- Steak Salad$15.50
Mixed greens, grilled marinated steak tips, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomato, cucumber, and crispy onion strips
- 1/2 Smoked Salmon Cobb Salad$11.50
Chopped romaine, smoked salmon, bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, and avocado
- Smoked Salmon Cobb Salad$15.50
Chopped romaine, smoked salmon, bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, and avocado
- 1/2 Caesar Salad$10.50
Arugula salad tossed with house Caesar dressing with pickled onion, tomato, Parmesan, and house croutons
- Caesar Salad$13.50
Arugula salad tossed with house Caesar dressing with pickled onion, tomato, Parmesan, and house croutons
- Extra Sauce/Dressing$1.00
Burgers / Sandwiches
- Sandwich Special$16.00
- Classic Burger$13.50
Angus beef burger, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house pickles on toasted brioche
- Bacon Blue Burger$15.50
Angus beef burger, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, house pickles, and honey-chipotle barbecue sauce on toasted brioche
- Chorizo Burger$15.50
Chorizo sausage and angus beef burger, garlic aioli, smoked gouda cheese, peach salsa, and lettuce on toasted brioche
- So. Cal Burger$16.50
Angus beef burger with avocado, caramelized onion goat cheese, cilantro-lime honey, arugula, dijon aioli, and tomato on toasted brioche
- Mushroom Burger$16.50
Angus beef burger, gruyere cheese, sherry-soy mushrooms, crispy onions, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on toasted brioche
- BLT$13.50
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, basil cream cheese, and garlic aioli on toasted sourdough
- Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
House crab cake on toasted sourdough with chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, and pickled onion
- Turkey Club$14.50
Sliced turkey, smoked gouda cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and dijon aioli on toasted wheat bread
- Hot Italian$13.50
Capicola, salami, hot peppers and gruyere cheese on grilled sourdough with lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli
- Meatloaf Sandwich$14.50
622 signature meatloaf, ancho-berry barbecue sauce, garlic aioli, crispy onions, lettuce, and tomato on toasted brioche
- Salmon Club$14.50
Smoked salmon, bacon, house pickles, lettuce, tomato, and basil cream cheese on toasted sourdough
- Cuban$14.50
Pulled mojo pork, prosciutto, gruyere cheese, dijon aioli, and house pickles on pressed Cuban bread
- Caesar Tacos$14.50
Two flour tortillas filled with crispy fried chicken, Parmesan cheese, house Caesar dressing, pickled onion, arugula, and tomato
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Hand breaded, fried chicken breast tossed in garlic honey-fire hot sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, house pickles, and garlic aioli on toasted brioche
- Pork Tacos$14.50
Two flour tortillas filled with pulled pork, pepper jack cheese, corn salsa, jalapeño cream, pickled onion, and green onion
- Black Bean Burger$14.50
House black bean burger, Pepper jack cheese, pepper jam, avocado, pickled onions, tomato, and fresh cilantro on toasted brioche
- Bruschetta Melt$12.50
Gruyere cheese, basil cream cheese, bruschetta, balsamic reduction, and fresh basil on toasted sourdough
- Fried Green Tomato Melt$12.50
Cornmeal encrusted fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese, house pickles, and pepper jam on toasted sourdough. Served with your choice of side
- Avocado Melt$12.50
Smoked gouda cheese, avocado, tomato, crispy onions, and chipotle aioli on toasted sourdough
- Mushroom Sandwich$13.00
Caramelized onion goat cheese, sherry-soy mushrooms, crispy onions, garlic aioli, and arugula on toasted sourdough
Entrées
- Entree Special$38.00
- Filet Oscar$43.00
House cut 8 oz. filet mignon served with charred asparagus, mashed potatoes, house crab cake, and béarnaise
- Tri-Tip$28.00
10 oz. tri-tip steak served house chimichurri, caramelized onion jam, Malbec gastrique, mashed potatoes, and charred asparagus
- Pork Chop$27.00
10 oz. grilled medium bone-in pork chop with chipotle-honey glaze served with brandied cherry compote, lemon candied almonds, Parmesan risotto cakes, and crispy brussels sprouts
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$25.00
BReaded chicken breast stuffed with prosciutto and gruyere cheese, topped with smoked gouda béchamel, and green onion, and served with mashed potatoes and vegetable du jour
- Atlantic Salmon$28.00
Fresh medium rare salmon served with caramelized onion glaze, cilantro pesto, tomatillo risotto cakes, vegetable du jour, crispy pepitas, and chipotle-lime gastrique
- Mahi$29.00
Fresh pan-seared medium mahi-mahi served with chashu braised squash, marinated spinach, pickled red peppers and cucumbers, black bean sauce, and sweet & sour cashews
- Duck Breast$32.00
Pan seared medium rare duck breast served with rum spiced julienned carrots, mashed potatoes, ginger jus, bacon cracklings, and crispy brussels sprouts
- Meatloaf$25.00
Meatloaf 622 North's signature meatloaf with an ancho-berry barbecue sauce, crispy onions, garlic aioli, served with mashed potatoes and crispy brussels sprouts
- Shrimp & Grits$28.00
Pimento cheese grits with peppers and onions topped with seared shrimp, sweet corn béchamel, honey chipotle BBQ, bacon, house pickles, and scallions
- Ravioli$27.00
Four cheese ravioli tossed with red onion and red peppers in a poblano cream sauce, with chashu braised squash, corn salsa, crispy peppers, and garlic bread
- Creamy Risotto$27.00
Parmesan risotto tossed with red onion and garlic over charred asparagus. Topped with sherry-soy mushrooms, arugula, poached egg, and black pepper gastrique
- Filet Mignon$36.00
Sides
Beer Menu
Draft Beer
- Dft Ardent IPA X$6.50
- Dft Bell's Two Hearted$5.50
16 oz. Brewed with 100% centennial hops from the pacific northwest and named after the two hearted river in michigan's upper peninsula, this ipa is bursting with hop aromas ranging from pine to grapefruit from massive hop additions in both the kettle and t
- Dft Duck Rabbit Rabbator$5.50
16 oz. This is the beer that started it all. A delicate, creamy mouthfeel contrasts with layered depth revealing distinctive chocolate and coffee notes. Dark and rich, yet easy to drink
- Dft Firestone Walker Pivo Pils$6.00
16 oz. Our Pumpkin Ale blends the spices of the harvest with full-bodied sweetness for a beer that tastes like pumpkin pie. Pounds of pumpkin form a malty foundation that supports the fall flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove
- Dft Great Divide Yeti$12.00
12 oz. Luscious guava blended with a tantalizing sour kick in every sip
- Dft Jack's Abby Amber$6.00
16 oz. Light and crisp bohemian Czech pilsner brewed with sterling and saaz hops
- Dft Lionshead Pilsner$2.50
16 oz
- Dft Maine Old Tom$7.50
16 oz. Creamy, toffee aromas balance the bitterness of munich malts in our roasted brown lager. Although dark in color, dunkel is medium in body and finishes dry and clean, resulting in a rich lager that can be enjoyed throughout the year
- Dft Old Salem Sour$6.00
12 oz. P.o.g. Stands for the fruit ingredients used: passionfruit, orange, and guava. These flavors blend harmoniously into a tropical character and refreshing finish
- Dft Port City Optimal Wit$6.00
16 oz. This traditional Scotch Ale is rich and malty with notes of caramel and a warm finish. Certain to make any occasion festive, or at least a bit more bearable. Enjoy with the company of friends and family
- Dft Potter's Cider$6.00
12 oz. This double-dry-hopped DIPA was conditioned on Citra, Mosaic, and Amarillo hops to produce a complex, well-rounded hop character with hints of grapefruit, tangerine, and pine. Traditional Norwegian kveik yeast from a farm in northern Norway contribu
- Dft Schlafly Pumpkin$6.00
12 oz. Vanilla Oak Aged Imperial Stout
- Dft The Bruery 4 Calling Birds$9.00
16 oz. This single hop ale showcases the citra hop. Named for the largest t-rex fossil ever discovered, she roars with ferocious aromas of grapefruit, citrus, mango and evergreen. Delicate in body with a mild bite in the finish
- Dft Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue$7.50
16 oz. New England style IPA from North Carolina
- Dft Vasen Norse$7.00
12 oz. The duck-rabbator dopplebock is a powerfully malty german-style lager. The malty / grainy flavors so dominate this beer, it's like a whole loaf of bread in every glass! Is it a beverage or is it a meal? It's both
Btls & Cans
Wheat / Belgian / Fruit
Hard Cider / Gluten Free
Pale Ale / IPA / Amber
Brown / Stouts / Porters
Sour / Wild
Beer Vault
- Stillwater on Fleek$9.00
- 2020 Sierra Nevada Narwhal$11.00
- 2018 Stone Totalitarian$11.00
- 2018 Bell's Bourbon Cherry Stout$15.00
- 2017 Evil Twin I Love You$11.00
- 2017 Dogfish Head World Wide Stout$16.00
- 2017 Buxton Subliminal$14.00
- 2017 Evil Twin A Jesus$16.00
- 2017 Bell's Black Note$16.00
- 2019 Firestone Walker Mole Merkin$12.00
- 2017 Boulevard Funkier Pumpkin$19.00
- 2018 Deschutes The Ages$18.00
- 2017 Founders Doom$11.00
- 2017 Boulevard Bourbon Barrel Quad$11.00
- 2012 Allagash Tripel$22.00
- 2017 Chimay Blue$17.00
- 2022 Saison Dupont$23.00
Wine Menu
Wine BTG: White
- White Feature: Glass$10.00
California, '21
- White Feature: Bottle$34.00
California, '21
- Chardonnay: Mer Solei$14.00
Santa Lucia '21
- Chardonnay: Parducci$12.00
Monteray '21
- Sauvignon Blanc: Cycles Gladiator$10.00
California '21
- Pinot Grigio: Delle Venezie$10.00
Italy '22
- Riesling: Fetzer$9.00
California 'NV
- Moscato: Canyon Road$9.00
California '21
- Rose: Day Owl$8.00
California '21
Wine BTG: Red
Wine Flight
Specialty Cocktails
Mocktails
- Sir Issac Newton$10.00
Seddlip grove, house apple cider, lemon juice, fig compound syrup, and soda water. Garnished with an apple slice
- Blackberry Bramble$10.00
Seedlip grove, muddled blackberries and mint, lemon juice, simple syrup, and soda. Garnished with lemon & blackberry
- Mock Mule$10.00
Seedlip garden, house ginger beer, house sours, mint, and ginger ale. Garnished with lemon slice
- Cafe No-way Martini$10.00
Seedlip spice, cold brew concentrate, simple syrup
- Bees Without Knees$10.00
Seedlip spice, apricot jam, lime juice, and orange-vanilla honey simple
Liquors
Bourbons
- Rail Bourbon$4.00
- Angel's Envy Port Finish$12.00
- Balvenie 14 yr- Carribean$20.00
- Basil Hayden$12.00
- Bushmills$6.00
- Crown Royal$7.00
- Dewars$6.50
- Evan Williams$6.00
- Gentleman Jack$7.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$10.00
- Glenfiddich 12 yr$13.00
- Glenfiddich 18 yr$30.00
- Jack Daniels$6.00
- Jameson$8.00
- JH Bards Bourbon$8.00
- JH Bards Maple$8.50
- JH Bards Rye$9.00
- Jim Beam$5.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$7.00
- Knob Creek Rye$10.00
- Knob Creek Small Batch$9.00
- Laphroig 10 yr$12.00
- Maker's Mark$7.50
- McCallan 12 yr$18.00
- Monkey Shoulder$9.00
- Oban 14$19.00
- Old Forester$6.00
- Old Overholt Bonded Rye$5.50
- Redemption Rye$8.00
- Rittenhouse Rye$7.00
- Tullamore Dew$7.00
- Tullamore Dew 12 yr$9.00
- Wild Turkey$5.50
- Woodford Double Oak$15.00
- Woodford Reserve$8.00
- Woodford Rye$9.50
Gins
Rums
Tequilas
Vodkas
- Rail Vodka$4.00
- Titos- Single$6.00
- Titos- Double$12.00
- Ketel One- Single$7.00
- Ketel One- Double$14.00
- JH Bards Vodka- Single$6.00
- JH Bards Vodka-Double$12.00
- Grey Goose- Single$8.00
- Grey Goose- Double$16.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon- Single$5.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon- Double$10.00
- Pinnacle Whipped- Single$5.00
- Pinnacle Whipped- Double$10.00
Misc Liquors
Cocktail By Name
Whispers of Whiskey
- 1792 Bottled in Bond$13.00
- 1792 Full Proof$15.00
- Angel's Envy Single Barrel$19.00
- Bardstown Discovery$33.00
- Blanton's$18.00
- Buffalo Trace$12.00
- Clyde May's Single Barrel$13.00
- E.H Taylor Barrel Proof$18.00
- E.H Taylor Rye$17.00
- Eagle Rare 10 yr$13.00
- Elijiah Craig Barrel Proof$15.00
- Elijiah Craig Private Barrel$16.00
- Elmer T. Lee$20.00
- Filibuster Bottled in Bond$20.00
- Filibuster Triple Cask$22.00
- Henry McKenna Single Barrel$14.00
- High West Campfire$17.00
- Kentucky Owl Maighstir$30.00
- Knob Creek 12 Yr$16.00
- Michter's Sour Mash$14.00
- Murray Hill Club$25.00
- Oak & Eden Four Grain$18.00
- Old Elk- 9 yr Wheat Single Barrel$30.00
- Old Fitzgerald 8yr Bottled in Bond$30.00
- Pikesville Rye$13.00
- Remus Gatsby Reserve$50.00
- Russel's Reserve Single Barrel$18.00
- Stagg$30.00
- Whistlepig 10 yr Single Barrel Rye$28.00
- Woodford Batch Proof$35.00
- Yellowstone 109 Proof$17.00
- Yellowstone 115 Proof$17.00
Shooters
- 622 Blaster$6.00
- Green Tea$7.00
- Lemon Drop$6.00
- Bourbon Ging$7.00
- Cherry Coke (Shooter)$6.00
- Chocolate Cake$6.00
- Dirty Girl Scout$7.00
- Ginger Blaster$5.00
- Hootie's Dream$6.00
- Jager Bomb$8.00
- John Daily$6.00
- Kamikazi$6.00
- Mind Eraser$7.00
- PB&J$7.00
- Pineapple Upside Down$6.00
- Red Headed Slut$7.00
- Royal Flush$7.00
- Vanilla Coke (Shooter)$6.00
- Water Moccasin$7.00
- White Tea$6.00
- Washington Apple$7.00
Kids/Dessert Menu
Kids Menu
- Meatloaf$9.00
622 north's signature meatloaf served with a side of macaroni & cheese
- Corn Dog Nuggets$9.00
Served with a choice of side
- Chicken Bites$9.00
Tender fried chicken bites served with a choice of side
- Mac & Cheese$8.00
Homestyle macaroni & cheese served with a choice of side
- Grilled Cheese$8.00
Grilled wheat bread and melted cheddar cheese served with a choice of side
- Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Flour tortilla quesadilla with cheddar cheese and your choice or either grilled chicken or steak. Served with your choice of side
- Steak Quesadilla$9.00
Flour tortilla quesadilla with cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of side
Dessert Options
Port
Cocktails
- Mexican 'Hot' Chocolate$16.00
A play off an oaxaca old fashioned- casamigos reposado, house mezcal, hot honey, agave nectar, aztec chocolate bitters & orange bitters
- Derby Monocle$17.00
Banana infused Jameson, laphroig 10 yr scotch, angostura bitters, and mint
- Crescent City$14.00
Rittenhouse rye, laird's applejack brandy, carpano antica vermouth, D.O.M benedictine, and cinnamon tincture
- Blackberry Bourbon Smash$12.00
Maker's mark bourbon, blackberries, simple syrup, lemon juice, mint, soda
- 622 Mule$12.00
House infused lemongrass and ginger vodka, house ginger beer, st. Germain, house sours, and ginger ale
- A Rose by Another Name$15.00
Rosemary infused four roses bourbon, st. Germaine, house ginger beer, orange-vanilla-honey simple syrup, and lemon juice
- Abeula's Tea-quila$15.00
Black tea infused milagro reposado, carpano antica vermouth, house apple cider, lemon juice, rich demerara simple, house bitters, soda, & brûléed apple slice
- Lavender Haze$14.00
Hendrick's gin, edible glitter, lemon juice, lavender simple svrup. And crème de viollete
- Cosmopolitan$14.00
Grey goose vodka, cranberry juice, cointreau, and lime juice
- Espresso Martini$12.00
Ketel one vodka, cold brew concentrate, and coffee liqueur. Served up and garnished with coffee beans
- Martini$12.00
Bombay sapphire gin or tito's vodka, dry vermouth, and a lime twist or olives
- Ginnie the Pooh$13.00
Plymouth gin, apricot preserves, muddled basil, hot-honey, and lemon juice
- 622 Old Fashioned$13.00
Redemption rye whiskey, caster sugar, angostura bitters, and orange bitters. Served on the rock with lemon garnish
- 622 Manhattan$12.00
Maker's mark bourbon, sweet vermouth, charred bitters, garnished with cherry, and cinnamon sugar brûléed lemon. Served neat or on the rocks
- Captain's Cot$11.00
Captain morgan, orange pekoe tea, apricot preserves, simple syrup, muddled mint, & lemon juice
- Shipwrecked Dynasty$13.00
Chinese five-spice infused kraken rum, fig compound syrup, ginger beer, & lemon juice
- Raspberry Ber-se$13.00
St. George terroir gin, raspberry infused courvoiser, lemon juice, simple, and sparkling rosé
- Fig Bellini$12.00
Tito's vodka, fig compound syrup, house apple cider, lemon juice, sparkling wine
- Glass Sangria$12.00
Rosé, house apple cider, grand marnier, cranberry juice, and Sprite
- Pitcher Sangria$42.00
Rosé, house apple cider, grand marnier, cranberry juice, and Sprite
Banquet Menu
- Filet Mignon$36.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
622 North is Blacksburg's premiere restaurant, wine bar, and bar. We provide inspired cuisine and professional service
622 N Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060