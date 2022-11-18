American
Bars & Lounges
626 on Rood
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come Enjoy 626 Grab N' Go! Open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 PM to 7:30PM
Location
626 Rood Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81501
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Warehouse 25 sixty five Kitchen + Bar
4.4 • 1,286
2565 American Way Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Grand Junction
Warehouse 25 sixty five Kitchen + Bar
4.4 • 1,286
2565 American Way Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurant
More near Grand Junction