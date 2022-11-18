Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

626 on Rood

review star

No reviews yet

626 Rood Ave

Grand Junction, CO 81501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come Enjoy 626 Grab N' Go! Open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 PM to 7:30PM

Website

Location

626 Rood Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Directions

Gallery
626 on Rood - Seasonal American Dining and Wine Bar image
626 on Rood - Seasonal American Dining and Wine Bar image
626 on Rood - Seasonal American Dining and Wine Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bin 707 Foodbar
orange starNo Reviews
225 N 5TH ST, STE 105 Grand Junction, CO 81506
View restaurantnext
Feisty Pint
orange starNo Reviews
359 Colorado Ave Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurantnext
Warehouse 25 sixty five Kitchen + Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,286
2565 American Way Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurantnext
Scallywags Bar and Grill
orange star4.5 • 249
509 28 1/2 Rd Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurantnext
The Goat and Clover Tavern
orange star4.3 • 553
336 Main St Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurantnext
Pêche Restaurant - 336 Main Street, Palisade, Colorado
orange star4.7 • 168
336 Main St Palisade, CO 81526
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Grand Junction

Warehouse 25 sixty five Kitchen + Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,286
2565 American Way Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurantnext
Tacoparty
orange star4.6 • 1,028
126 S 5th St Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurantnext
The Goat and Clover Tavern
orange star4.3 • 553
336 Main St Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurantnext
Junct'n Square Pizza - Food Truck
orange star4.7 • 252
119 N 7th St Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurantnext
Scallywags Bar and Grill
orange star4.5 • 249
509 28 1/2 Rd Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Junction
Glenwood Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Basalt
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Aspen
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Edwards
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Craig
review star
No reviews yet
Avon
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Vail
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston