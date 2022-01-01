626 Quick Bites

BG picView gallery

9505 Garvey Ave A

South El Monte, CA 91733

BANH MI

Banh Mi Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork Sandwich

$5.95

Grilled Pork

Banh Mi Bo Nuong - Grilled Beef Sandwich

$5.95

Grilled Beef

Banh Mi Ga Nuong - Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.95

Grilled Chicken

Banh Mi Nem Nuong - Grilled Fermented Pork Sandwich

$5.95

Grilled Fermented Pork

Banh Mi Thit Nguoi - Cold Cut Ham Sandwich

$5.50

Vietnamese Ham

Banh Mi Pate Cha Lua - Pork Meatloaf & Pate Sandwich

$5.50

Pork Meatloaf

Banh Mi Dac Biet - Special Combination Sandwich

$5.50

Vietnamese Ham, Pork Meatloaf, Pork Head Cheese

Banh Mi Bi - Shredded Pork Sandwich

$5.50

Shredded Pork

Banh Mi Xiu Mai - Pork Meatball Sandwich

$5.95

Pork Meatball

Banh Mi Ca Moi - Fish Sandwich

$5.95

Tuna

Banh Mi Trung Op La - Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Eggs Over-Easy

Banh Mi Thit Ram - Braised Pork Belly Sandwich

$5.95

Pork Belly

Banh Mi Bi Chay - Vegetarian Shredded Pork Sandwich

$5.95

Vegetarian Shredded Pork

Banh Mi Chay - Veggie Sandwich

$5.50

Pickled Veggies, Cucumber, Cilantro, Jalapeno

Banh Mi Thit Heo Quay - Crispy Pork Belly Sandwich

$5.95

Crispy Pork Belly

French Roll

$1.00

Baguette

$1.75

DIM SUM

Dai Bao (Chicken Egg)

$2.00

Steamed Large Bun With Pork, Chicken, Shrimp, Egg

Char Siu Bao - Baked BBQ Pork Bun

$1.50

Baked BBQ Pork Bun

Lao Sa Bao - Salted Duck Egg Yolk Bun

$1.50

Runny Salted Duck Egg Yolk Bun

Bolo Bao - Pineapple Custard Bun

$1.50

Baked Pineapple Custard Bun

Nai Wong Bao

$0.75

Steamed Custard Bun

Dai Bao (Frozen, Chicken Egg)

$2.00

Dan Tat - Egg Tart

$4.50

FREEZER

Har Gao (Tray)

$3.50

Shu Mai (Tray)

$3.50

Fung Jao (Tray)

$4.00

Steamed Pork Ribs (Tray)

$3.50

Dai Bao (Quail Egg)

$1.50

Lo Mai Gai (Bag)

$8.95

Cha Shao Bao (Bag)

$5.00

Won Ton (Bag)

$5.50

Custard Bun (Bag)

$4.00

Dai Bao (Bag x10, Quail Egg)

$14.00

Jumbo Beef Tendon Ball w/ Chicken (1 bag)

$25.00

Jumbo Beef Tendon Ball w/ Chicken (1 case)

$96.00

Chicken Curry (Frozen)

$5.95

Beef Curry (Frozen)

$7.95

Yogurt (Freezer)

$2.50

Char Siu Bao (3 pcs Frozen)

$2.50

Nem Nuong Giai Phat

$4.00

FRIDGE

Kombucha - Mango Passionfruit

$3.00

Coco Mini

$2.00

Kirkland 500mL

$1.00

Kirkland 1L

$1.50

AriZona Green Tea with Ginseng and Honey

$1.00

Voss

$3.00

Arrowhead

$1.00

Kombucha

$3.00

AriZona Iced Tea with Lemon

$1.00

AriZona Mucho Mango

$1.00

Sam Bo Tea

$2.50

Herbal Tea

$2.50

Large Sam Bo Tea

$4.00

Large Chrysanthemum

$4.00

Lychee & Aloe Vera Drink

$2.50

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Ito En Tea

$2.00

Zero Degree Tea

$2.00

Young Coconut Juice

$3.00

La Croix - Pamplemousse

$1.00

La Croix - Lemon

$1.00

La Croix - Lime

$1.00

V8

$1.00

7-Up

$1.00

Bubble Milk Tea - Taro

$2.00

Bubble Milk Tea - Matcha

$2.00

Bubble Milk Tea

$2.00

Thai Tea

$3.00

Grass Jelly Drink

$1.50

Gio Thu - Head Cheese

$4.00

Cha Lua - Pork Meatloaf

$4.00

Thit Jambon

$4.00

Filler 1

Crystal Geyser

$1.00

Pork Meatballs

$4.00

Featherback Fish Balls

$4.00

Fried Featherback Fish Balls

$4.00

Bo Vien Gan - Beef Meatballs with Tendon

$5.00

Bo Vien Gan - Beef Meatballs

$5.00

Laughing Cow

$3.50

Large Herbal Tea

$4.00

CoCo Plus

$4.00

Monster

$3.00

Jumbo Beef Ball w/ Tendon

$5.00

Cooked Cured Pork Roll

$4.00

Chicken Curry (Fridge)

$5.95

Beef Curry (Fridge)

$7.95

Yogurt (Fridge)

$2.50

Bo Vien Ga

$5.00

Coconut Water Chaokoh

$4.00

Ho King Meatballs

$4.50

Heated & Taxable

Combo Tray

$6.50

Cha Shao Bao (Hot Tray)

$3.00

4 Piece Dim Sum

$3.25

French Roll (Hot)

$1.00

Baguette (Hot)

$1.75

Shu Mai (Hot Tray)

$6.50

Ha Gao (Hot Tray)

$6.50

Nai Wong Bao Tray (3 Pcs, Hot)

$2.25

Cha Gio Chay (Hot)

$0.75

Cha Gio Man (Hot)

$0.75

Pork Ribs (Hot Tray)

$4.00

Fung Jao (Hot Tray)

$4.00

Xoi Man Nho (Hot)

$3.25

Xoi Man Lon (Hot)

$5.00

Xoi (Hot)

$2.75

Banh Cam Nho (Hot)

$0.50

Lo Mai Gai (Hot Tray)

$5.00

Banh Cam Lon (Hot)

$0.75

Banh Mi Thit Nguoi (Hot)

$5.95

Banh Mi Pate Cha Lua (Hot)

$5.95

Banh Mi Dac Biet (Hot)

$5.95

Banh Mi Bi (Hot)

$5.95

Banh Mi Bi Chay (Hot)

$5.95

1x Cha Siu Bao (Hot)

$1.50

1x Lao Sa Bao (Hot)

$1.50

1x Bolo Bao (Hot)

$1.50

Chicken Curry (Hot)

$6.50

Beef Curry (Hot)

$8.75

DRINKS

Ca Phe Sua Da Nho - Small Iced Milk Coffee

$4.50

Vietnamese Iced Milk Coffee

Ca Phe Sua Da Lon - Large Iced Milk Coffee

$5.50

Vietnamese Iced Milk Coffee

Ca Phe Den Da Nho - Small Iced Black Coffee

$4.00

Vietnamese Iced Black Coffee

Ca Phe Den Da Lon - Large Iced Black Coffee

$5.00

Vietnamese Iced Black Coffee

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Small Thai Tea

$4.00

Large Thai Tea

$5.00

Small Mango Green Tea

$1.50

Large Mango Green Tea

$2.00

Add Boba

$0.50

Rau Ma

$4.50

Organic Hibiscus Tea (Small)

$1.50

Organic Hibiscus Tea (Large)

$2.00

SMALL items

Cha Gio Chay - Vegetarian Egg Roll

$0.75

?

Cha Gio Man - Meat Egg Roll

$0.75

?

Banh Cam Nho - Sesame Ball (6)

$3.00

Banh Cam Lon - Sesame Balls (4)

$3.00

Banh Tieu - Vietnamese Donut

$0.75

Hollow Vietnamese Donut

Raw Cha Gio Chay - Vegetarian Egg Roll

$0.75

?

Raw Cha Gio Man - Meat Egg Roll

$0.75

?

Banh Cam Nho - Small Sesame Ball

$0.50

Lotus Seed Paste Filled Sesame Ball

Banh Cam Lon - Large Sesame Ball

$0.75

Lotus Seed Paste Filled Sesame Ball

LARGE items

Bun Thit Nuong

$7.00

Bun Cha Gio Chay

$7.00

Mi Sao Chay

$7.00

Nem Chua

$7.00

Shrimp Crackers

$3.00

Keo Me Thung

$12.00

GOI CUON

Goi Cuon Nem (3) - 3 Vietnamese Ham Spring Rolls

$6.00

?

Shrimp Rolls (3)

$6.00

Goi Cuon Thit (3) - 3 Pork Spring Rolls

$6.00

?

Party Tray Individual Rolls

$2.00

Bi Cuon Chay

$6.00

DESSERTS

Yogurt (Freezer)

$2.50

Yogurt (Fridge)

$2.50

Che Thai

$2.50

Che Xoi Nuoc

$2.50

Che Dau

$2.50

Gogi & Chrysanthemum Jelly

$2.50

Mango Pudding

$2.50

Rainbow Jelly

$2.50

Almond Jelly

$2.50

Wholesale

Lo Mai Gai 1Lb x 10 / Case

$90.00

Fung Jao 16 Trays / Case

$64.00

Custard Bun 100 pc / Case

$45.00

Raw Cha Gio Chay Wholesale

$0.70

Ha Gao 1Lbx12 / Case

$78.00

Shu Mai 12oz x 20 / Case

$120.00

Cha Shao Bao 1Lbx8 / Case

$36.00

Custard Bun 1Lbx8 / Case

$36.00

Fung Jao 4Lbx4 / Case

$80.00

Lo Mai Gai 50 pc / Case

$75.00

Vegetarian

Banh Bao Bac Kinh

$6.00

Bo Kho Chay

$7.00

Canh Chua

$6.00

Bun Bo Hue Chay

$13.00

Cari Chay

$7.00

Bi Cuon Chay

$6.00

Ca Kho

$5.00

Mam Thai

$5.00

XOI

Xoi Man Lon - Large Savory Sticky Rice

$4.50

Large Meat & Sticky Rice Combo

Xoi Man Nho - Small Savory Sticky Rice

$3.00

Small meat & Sticky Rice Combo

Xoi Ngot - Sweet Sticky Rice Rainbow

$2.50

Sweet Sticky Rice

Xoi Ngot - Sweet Sticky Rice Peanut

$2.50

Xoi Ngot - Sweet Sticky Rice Mung Bean

$2.50

Xoi Ngot - Sweet Sticky Rice Purple

$2.50

Xoi Ngot - Sweet Sticky Rice Orange

$2.50

Xoi Ngot - Sweet Sticky Rice Green

$2.50

Xoi Ngot - Sweet Sticky Rice Yellow

$2.50

Cranberries

Cranberries - Plum

$8.00

Cranberries - Spicy

$8.00

Cranberries - Ginger

$8.00

Cranberries - Ginger Spicy

$8.00

Cranberries - Licorice Ginger

$8.00

Cranberries - Liquorice Ginger Spicy

$8.00

Cranberries - Liquorice

$8.00

Cranberries - Liquorice Spicy

$8.00

Cranberries - Lemon

$8.00

Cranberries - Lemon Spicy

$8.00

Cranberries - Jalepeno

$8.00

Cranberries - Lemon Jalapeno

$8.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Now serving Banh Mi Sandwiches, Dim Sum, Coffee, Tea, and more. Ask about our Buy 5 Get 1 FREE on Sandwiches!

Location

9505 Garvey Ave A, South El Monte, CA 91733

Directions

