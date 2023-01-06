Restaurant header imageView gallery

63 Corks 9185 SR-250 NW

9185 SR-250 NW

Strasburg, OH 44680

Beginnings

Bread Service

$6.00

Half Baby Gem Wedge

$8.00

Barrel Board

$16.00

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

Smokey Potato Leek Bisque

$9.00

Winter Dumpling

$12.00

Half Winter Roots

$8.00

Full Baby Wedge

$14.00

Full Winter Roots

$14.00

Winter Brussels

$14.00

Supper

Grilled NY Strip

$38.00

Heritage Chicken

$29.00

Mountain Trout

$26.00

Ravioli Carbonara

$25.00Out of stock

Pork Belly

$24.00

Winter Papperdelle

$26.00

House Filet

$44.00

Dessert

House Cheesecake

$10.00

Bootleggers Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Smoked S'mores

$10.00

NYE Menu

Raw Oysters 6

$20.00

Raw Oysters 12

$36.00

Southern Rockefeller

$16.00

Scallops & Bubbly

$40.00

Sauerkraut & Pork Cheek

$36.00

Rack of Lamb

$40.00

Lobster Tagliatelle

$46.00

ADD A LOBSTER TAIL

$35.00

Beer - Cider - Seltzer

White Claw

$4.50

Press Hard Cider

$4.50

Cidergeist

$5.50

Tangerine Wheat

$5.00

Cell Cream Ale

$5.50

Truth Ipa

$5.50

Brew Free Ipa

$6.00

Blah Blah Blah Douple Ipa

$6.50

Golden Monkey

$6.00

Dead Guy German Malbec Style Ale

$6.00

Bed Head Ipa

$6.00

Lot 21

$6.00

Prima Falls

$6.00

Labrador Lager

$6.00

Xahoo Hazy Juice Ale

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Yuengling Light

$6.00

Salted Caramel Bourbon Ale

$6.00

Vanilla Porter Joe

$6.00

Barrel List

Whistle Pig

$22.00

Jefferson Ocean

$16.00

Blantons

$14.00

Angel Envy

$12.00

Wood Ford Reserve

$9.00

Woodford Double Oak

$12.00

Makers

$9.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Macallan

$13.00

Johnny Walker Black

$13.00

Tangueray Gin

$7.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Gunpowder

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Titos

$10.00

Kettle One

$8.00

Tequila

$10.00

Balieys

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Cocktails

The Dirty

$9.00

Manhatten

$9.00

Smoked Old Fashion

$9.00

French 75

$9.00

Martini

$9.00

Bourbon Blonde

$9.00

Lemon Sour

$9.00

Rosemary Brush

$9.00

Shy Guy

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Sunset

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Non Alcoholic

Coffee

$3.00

Ice Tea Sweet

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Sangria - Champagne - Prosecco

Shy Red Sangria

$7.50

Shy Sangria Pitcher

$18.00

Rhondo Prosecco Btl

$27.00

Goretti Dry Spumante Btl

$31.00

Le Grand Blanc Champagne Btl

$42.00

Veuve Cioqute Yellow Champagne Btl

$53.00

Moscato

Centorri Sparkling Moscato Glass

$8.50

Little Black Dress Btl

$24.00

Riesling

Willamette Valley Vineyards Glass

$9.00

Willamette Valley Vineyards Btl

$31.00

Chardonnay

Mojo Winery Glass

$8.00

Mojo Winery Btl

$27.00

Macrostie

$39.00

Gregory James

$46.00

Orin Swift

$54.00

Chalk Hall Estates

$64.00

Cakebread Cellars

$66.00

Far Niente

$86.00

Handcraft Artisan Collection Btl

$34.00

Sauvignon Blanc

13 Celsuis Glass

$8.50

13 Celsuis Btl

$29.00

Nobilo Icon

$34.00

Cake Bread Cellars

$49.00

Pinot Grigio

Brietenbach Glass

$8.00

Brietenbach Btl

$27.00

Joel Gott Glass

$9.50

Joel Gott Btl

$34.00

Rose

Bonny Doon Vin Gris De Cigare

$34.00

Chateau Margui Coteaux Varios

$49.00

Sella & Mosca La Cara Vermintino

$26.00

Paco & Lola Albarino

$39.00

Sella & Mosca

$44.00

Malbec

The Seeker

$29.00

Casa Blanchi

$39.00

Caymus Red Schooner 7

$68.00

Merlot

Paso Creek Glass

$10.00

Passo Creek Btl

$35.00

Emmolo

$79.00

Pinot Noir

Aquinas Glass

$10.00

Aquinas Btl

$35.00

Willamette Valley

$44.00

Smith Vineyard

$78.00

Enroute Russian River Valleye

$89.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Cross Springs

$35.00

Kathrine Goldschmith

$47.00

Soliver Palm

$38.00

Educated Glass

$48.00

Whitehall Lane Napa Valley

$72.00

Jordon

$94.00

Cake Bread Cellars

$127.00

St Supery Dollarhide Estate

$147.00

Orin Swift

$176.00

Palmaz

$189.00

Far Niente

$196.00

Caymus Special Selection 2015

$248.00

Caymus Special Selection 2014

$268.00

Syrah / Syrah Blends

Mcmanis Petite Syrah

$34.00

Dusted Valley

$67.00

Stags Leap Sirah

$69.00

Orin Swift Machete

$88.00

Zinfandel

Gregory James

$39.00

Peter Franus

$46.00

Other Reds

St James Winery

$19.00

Shy House

$27.00

Stella Rose

$27.00

Eiqui

$31.00

Predator Six Spot

$34.00

St James Blackberry

$21.00

Cooper & Theif Red Blend

$46.00

Il Molino Di Grace

$47.00

Grounded Wine Co Colliusion Red

$52.00

White Hall Lane

$52.00

Orin Swift Abstract

$62.00

The Prisoner

$68.00

Valencisco Reserva Rijo

$73.00

Caro Bordeaux

$78.00

Orin Swift Papillion

$84.00

Ice Wine / Ports

Port Warre's Glass

$7.50

Port Warre's Btl

$22.00

Heitz Cellars Port

$35.00

Jackson Triggs Ice Wine

$32.00

Terra D'orzo Zinfindel

$25.00

Wine Flight

Wine Flight Choose Any 4 By Glass

$16.00

Soup and Salad

Soup and salad

Sandwiches

House Burger

Turkey Apple Club

Roast Beef

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
63 Corks is a farm-to-fork oasis in the heart of Strasburg, Ohio. We are deeply rooted in the philosophy of letting the seasons dictate the menu. 63 Corks has become synonymous with sustainability and responsible sourcing. The restaurant showcases American heirloom foods made from fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from Ohio & Midwest farms. As we maintain committed to our agricultural community, 63 Corks is dedicated to cultivating strong relationships with sustainable purveyors to provide our guests with a connection to the land and an honest representation of local flavors & ingredients. The food is a celebration from Ohio to the South, alongside a great wine list, a hearty roster of Regional Beer, Bourbon and Craft Cocktails.

9185 SR-250 NW, Strasburg, OH 44680

Directions

Banner pic

