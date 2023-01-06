63 Corks 9185 SR-250 NW

Restaurant info

63 Corks is a farm-to-fork oasis in the heart of Strasburg, Ohio. We are deeply rooted in the philosophy of letting the seasons dictate the menu. 63 Corks has become synonymous with sustainability and responsible sourcing. The restaurant showcases American heirloom foods made from fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from Ohio & Midwest farms. As we maintain committed to our agricultural community, 63 Corks is dedicated to cultivating strong relationships with sustainable purveyors to provide our guests with a connection to the land and an honest representation of local flavors & ingredients. The food is a celebration from Ohio to the South, alongside a great wine list, a hearty roster of Regional Beer, Bourbon and Craft Cocktails.