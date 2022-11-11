Restaurant header imageView gallery

633 Brewing 118 WALNUT ST #106

review star

No reviews yet

118 WALNUT ST #106

Waynesboro, PA 17268

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Brunch ticket
Third
Hummus

Starters

"Fried" Chickpeas

$5.00Out of stock

Seasoned Air Fried Chickpeas

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.00

Fresh tomatoes with mozzarella served with bread

Hummus

$15.00

Hummus with Pesto served with fresh Vegetables

Charcuterie

$25.00

Variety of meats and Cheeses with accutroments

Diced potatos with Beer cheese

$5.00

Mini Sliders (4)

$5.00

Warm Meals

Third

$13.00

Turkey, Havarti, basil mayo, roasted peppers

Church

$11.00

Ham & Cheese with mustard on sourdough

Potomac

$13.00

Veggies, Mozzarella, pesto

Mackley Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Rinngold

$14.00

Cold Meals

Second

$13.00

Greek Chicken Wrap chicken salad made with lemon vinaigrette and pine nuts. with spinach and tomato, pickled onions

Broad

Broad

$13.00

Italian pressed sandwich

Grant

Grant

$10.00Out of stock

Ciabatta with roasted peppers, Birt Family Basil, diced chicken, mozzarella, and garlic Aoli

Salad

Main

$10.00

Dressed Arugula on fresh naan with Goat Cheese and fresh tomatoes

Ringgold

$10.00Out of stock

Clayton

$10.00Out of stock

Hamilton

$10.00

Cantaloupe wrapped in Serrano Ham served on house dressed mixed greens with goat cheese.

Chestnut

$14.00

Dollar Menu

Grilled Cheese

$1.00

Simple Grilled Cheese

Dessert

Dessert Special- Apple cake with ice cream

Dessert Special- Apple cake with ice cream

$6.00

Special of Week- Berry & Peach Yogurt Cake featuring a Chantilly cream and basil simple syrup.

Frick

Frick

$6.00

Flourless chocolate torte made with with Cool Beans served with peanut butter Chantilly cream.

Soup Special

Soup bowl

$6.00

Soup & ultimate grilled cheese

$14.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Root Beer

$1.00

Bottled Root Beer

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Mocktail

$2.00

Oj

$2.00

Billy Bob

16 oz Cup

$6.00

4(16 oz) cans

$15.00

Growler 64 oz Fill

$24.00

Geiser

To Go Cup

$6.00

6(12oz) Cans

$18.00

64 oz Growler Fill

$24.00

Neighbors of Mainstreet

16 oz Cup

$7.00

4 (16 oz) Cans

$18.00Out of stock

64 oz Growler Fill

$28.00

High Rock Berliner Weisse

High Rock 16 oz cup

$6.00

High Rock 64 oz Fill

$24.00

4 (16oz) cans

$15.00

4(16 oz) cans flavored

$16.00

Learning Human Series Lager #2

16 oz cup

$6.00

64 oz Growler Fill

$24.00

Cider

Farmhouse

$6.00

Halloween Brunch

5 courses 3 drinks

Brunch ticket

$60.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

118 WALNUT ST #106, Waynesboro, PA 17268

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Cupcake Gypsy - 118 Walnut Street, Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
118 Walnut Street Waynesboro, PA 17268
View restaurantnext
The Park Tavern - 132 E 5th St
orange starNo Reviews
132 E 5th St Waynesboro, PA 17268
View restaurantnext
Toledo's Pizza
orange star4.5 • 41
800 S Potomac St Waynesboro, PA 17268
View restaurantnext
The Original Arturos Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
5261 Buchanan Trail East Waynesboro, PA 17268
View restaurantnext
Cafe del Sol Waynesboro
orange starNo Reviews
11119 Buchanan Trail East Waynesboro, PA 17268
View restaurantnext
Brothers Pizza - Waynesboro, PA - 11882 Buchanan Trail East
orange star3.5 • 23
11882 Buchanan Trl E Waynesboro, PA 17268
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Waynesboro

Toledo's Pizza
orange star4.5 • 41
800 S Potomac St Waynesboro, PA 17268
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Waynesboro
Hagerstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Chambersburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Williamsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Gettysburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Frederick
review star
Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)
Martinsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Harpers Ferry
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston