6544 Main Events 6544 Main Street

6544 Main Street

Cass City, MI 48726

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

AXE THROWING

1 HOUR PER GUEST

$25.00

1/2 HOUR PER GUEST

$15.00

MINUTE PER GUEST

$1.00

YOUTH 1 HOUR PER GUEST

$15.00

YOUTH 1/2 HOUR PER GUEST

$10.00

BATTING CAGE

HOUR GROUP OF 12

$50.00

1/2 HOUR GROUP OF 12

$30.00

MINUTE GROUP OF 12

$2.00

FOWLING

HOUR PER GUEST

$10.00

1/2 HOUR PER GUEST

$7.00

MINUTE

$2.00

CORNHOLE

HOUR PER GUEST

$10.00

1/2 HOUR PER GUEST

$7.00

MINUTE PER GUEST

$2.00

DARTS

HOUR GROUP OF 4

$5.00

1/2 HOUR GROUP OF 4

$5.00

ROOM RENTAL

UPPER LEVEL ONLY PER HOUR

$150.00

LOWER LEVEL PER HOUR

$350.00

WHOLE FACILITY PER HOUR

$500.00

DAY RATE WHOLE WEEKEND

$2,000.00

DAY RATE WHOLE WEEKDAY

$1,500.00

AXE KICK PARTY ROOM

$150.00

MINOR BASEBALL PARTY

$200.00

MAJOR BASEBALL PARTY

$300.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
At our Bullseye café, It's one of the few places where you'll find hot dogs, chili dogs, Fritos pie and pizza packed into one place.

6544 Main Street, Cass City, MI 48726

