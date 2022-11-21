6544 Main Events 6544 Main Street
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
At our Bullseye café, It's one of the few places where you'll find hot dogs, chili dogs, Fritos pie and pizza packed into one place.
Location
6544 Main Street, Cass City, MI 48726
Gallery
