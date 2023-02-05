Restaurant header imageView gallery

656 Sports Bar & Grille

656 Pryor St

Atlanta, GA 30312

Popular Items

Turkey Ribs
Lemonade + Strawberry
Seafood Stuffed Baked Potato

LEADING OFF

South West Chicken Egg Roll

$10.95

Veggies, Spices and Cheeses in a Crisp Egg Roll

Vegetable Spring Roll

$9.95

Braised Vegetables in a Crisp Egg Roll

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Hot Crispy Mozzarella Sticks & Marinara Sauce

Fish Nuggets

$11.56

Deep Fried Fish Nuggets served with Hot Sauce

Shrimp & Crab Parmesan Dip

$10.95

Shrimp & Lump Crab Meat in a Creamy Parmesan Sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.95

Creamy Spinach, Sautéed Artichokes and Melted Cheeses

Fried Crawfish

$13.95

Battered and Deep Fried served with 656 Remoulade Sauce

Calamari

$10.95

Fresh Deep-Fried Calamari with Sweet Chili Sauce

FROM THE OUTFIELD GARDEN SALADS

House Salad - Small

$9.25

Mixed Greens topped with Cheese, Red Onions, Carrots, Croutons & Tomatoes

House Salad - Large

$11.25

Mixed Greens topped with Cheese, Red Onions, Carrots, Croutons & Tomatoes

Classic Caesar Salad - Small

$7.25

Romaine Lettuce tossed in Caesar Dressing with Croutons and Parmesan

Classic Caesar Salad - Large

$10.25

Romaine Lettuce tossed in Caesar Dressing with Croutons and Parmesan

BLT Salad

$15.25

(Salmon or Shrimp) Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes and Croutons tossed with Red Wine Vinegar Dressing and topped with a drizzle of Balsamic Glaze

Salmon Shrimp Salad

$16.50

Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Parmesan IMushrooms, Red Onions, Croutons and Salmon with Shrimp

WORLD CUP QUESADILLAS, NACHOS & TACOS

Chicken Quesadillas

$12.95

Chicken Breast. Peppers, Onions and Queso Cheese

Philly Cheese Steak Quesadillas

$12.95

Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Provolone

Seafood Quesadillas

$17.95

Tilapia, Shrimp and Crab Meat with Peppers, Onions and Queso

Lobster Quesadillas

$18.50

Lobster with Peppers, Onions and Queso

Shrimp Quesadillas

$14.95

Wild Caught Shrimp, Peppers, Onions and Queso

Salmon Quesadillas

$14.95

Salmon, Peppers, Onions and Queso

Cajun Tacos

$12.95

Your choice of Cajun Fried or Grilled (Tilapia or Shrimp) Served with Chipotle Ranch, 656 Slaw and Pico de Gallo

Nachos

$13.95

(Chicken or Beef) Fresh Tortilla Chips Queso Cheese and Garnished with Shredded Lettuce, Pico De Gallo served with Salsa, Guacamole and Sour Cream

Seafood Nachos

$17.95

Fresh Tortilla Chips topped with Tilapia, Shrimp & Crab meat and Queso Cheese garnished with shredded Lettuce and Pico De Gallo served with Salsa, Guacamole and sour Cream

Stadium Wrap

$13.56

Your Choice of (Shrimp, Tilapia or Chicken) Spring Mix, Tomatoes, 656 Aioli and your choice of either a Flour or Spinach Tortilla

MAJOR LEAGUE SANDWICH, BURGERS & WRAPS

California Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.56

Juicy Grilled Chicken Breast, Guacamole, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and 656 Aioli

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.56

Southern Style Deep Fried Boneless Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles

Turkey Rib Sandwich

$13.95

Tender Juicy Turkey Ribs tossed in 656 BBQ Sauce

Fried Pork Chop Sandwich

$10.56

Fried Pork Chop with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pickles

Fish Sandwich

$10.65

Fried Whiting with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pickles

656 Sliders

$11.56

(Beef or Fish) Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickle and Onions

656 Burger

$11.95

Half Pound Beef Patty (Or sub for Turkey) 656 Aioli, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion & Pickles with Mild Cheddar Cheese and a Fried Egg served with 656 Sauce

Crab Burger

$16.25

Lump Crab Meat packed and Molded with Fresh Herbs and spices, House sauce, Lettuce and Tomatoes

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.25

Your choice of Shaved (Chicken or Beef) Mayo, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Provolone

Shrimp Po' Boy

$16.95

Deep Fried Shrimp topped with 656 Remoulade Sauce Lettuce and Tomatoes

Fried Lobster Po' Boy

$18.25

Deep Fried Lobster topped with 656 Remoulade Sauce Lettuce and Tomatoes

Turkey Chops Sandwich

$13.95

(Fried or Grilled) Turkey Chops, Lettuce and Tomatoes served with your choice of Sauce

BASKETS

Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Juicy, Crunchy Tenders served with Honey Mustard

Fish & Chips

$12.95

Deep Fried Tilapia or Whiting served with House Fries

Deep Fried Pork Chop Basket

$11.95

Fried Pork Chop served with House Fries

Southern Fried Chicken Basket

$13.95

Deep Southern Fried Boneless Chicken Breast served with House Fries

Fried Shrimp Basket

$13.99

Fried Shrimp served with House Fries

Fried Shrimp & Fish Basket

$15.99

Fried Shrimp & Whiting served with House Fries

Wing Sampler (6)

$8.75

Hot, Mild, 656 BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Mild Lemon Pepper, or Teriyaki

Wing Sampler (10)

$11.25

Hot, Mild, 656 BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Mild Lemon Pepper, or Teriyaki

Wing Sampler (20)

$19.65

Hot, Mild, 656 BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Mild Lemon Pepper, or Teriyaki

Wing Sampler (30)

$30.65

Hot, Mild, 656 BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Mild Lemon Pepper, or Teriyaki

Wing Sampler (50)

$48.65

Hot, Mild, 656 BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Mild Lemon Pepper, or Teriyaki

Make A Play

$16.65

Your Choice or 4 - Two Spring Rolls, Two Chicken Egg Rolls, Two Beef Sliders, Four Mozzarella Sticks, Four Wings, Three Chicken Tenders or Three Fried Shrimp

ALL STARS

Crab Cakes

$16.50

Lump Crab Meat packed and Molded with Fresh Herbs and Spices served with 656 Remoulade

Fire Cracker Shrimp

$13.25

Cajun Shrimp Lightly Battered and Deep Fried tossed in 656 Sauce

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$13.95

Mozzarella, Provolone, Pepper Jack and Parmesan Macaroni with Crawfish, Shrimp and Lump Crab Meat

Seafood Stuffed Baked Potato

$16.95

Sautéed Shrimp, Tilapia and Crab Meat stuffed into a Fresh Baked Potato topped with Cheese, Alfredo Sauce and Chives

Seafood Rice

$16.25

Jasmine Rice Molded with Shrimp, Lump Crab Meat & Tilapia

Lobster Tails

$23.00

(Fried or Grilled) Seasoned Battered and Fried or Grilled to Perfection with garlic butter sauce

Lamb Chops

$18.00

Chops marinated in a Garlic Rosemary Chimichurri Sauce

HALL OF FAMERS ENTREES

Lobster Tails Dinner

$28.00

(Fried or Grilled) Seasoned Battered and Fried or Grilled to Perfection with garlic butter sauce, served with your choice of Two Sidelines

Lamb Chops Dinner

$21.56

Chops marinated in a Garic Rosemary Chimichurri, served with your choice of Two Sidelines

Turkey Ribs

$16.56

Tender Juicy Turkey Ribs tossed in 656 BBQ Sauce served with your choice of Two Sidelines

Spare Ribs

$16.56

Fire Braised Spare Ribs coated in 656 BBQ Sauce served with your choice of Two Sidelines

Tilapia

$13.99

(Blackened, Grilled or Fried) served with your choice of Two Sidelines

Salmon

$17.56

(Blackened or Grilled) served with your choice of Two Sidelines

Shrimp

$17.56

(Sautéed or Fried) served with your choice of Two Sidelines

Seasoned Grill Chicken

$14.99

served with your choice of Two Sidelines

Cajun Pasta

$16.56

Vegetables and Penne Pasta Coated with Cajun Sauce Alfredo and Texas Toast (Chicken, Salmon or Shrimp)

Salmon & Seafood Rice

$21.56

Jasmine Rice Molded with Shrimp, Lump Crab Meat & Tilapia topped with Blackened Salmon

Turkey Chops

$16.56

(Fried or Grilled) Turkey Chops, served with your choice of Sauce with your choice of Two Sidelines

SIDELINE

Chips & Salsa

$6.95

Chips & Queso

$6.95

Mac & Cheese

$6.95

House Fries

$6.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95

Onion Rings

$6.95

Red Beans & Rice

$6.95

Steamed Broccoli

$6.95

Mixed Vegetables

$6.95

Sautéed Spinach

$6.95

Garlic Mash Potatoes

$6.95

Baked Potato

$6.95

Texas Toast

$6.95

FINAL 40UR DESSERTS

Key Lime Pie

$9.56

Strawberry Cheesecake

$9.56

Upside Down Pineapple

$9.56

EXTRAS

Extra Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Extra Nacho Chips

$0.50

Extra Remoulade

$0.50

Extra Marinara

$0.50

Guacamole

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Hot Wing Sauce

$0.50

Mild Wing Sauce

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$2.50

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Extra Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Plastic Silverware

$0.50

Extra Carrots

$0.50

Extra Celery

$0.50

656 Wild Sauce

$0.50

656 Sauce

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Platters

Chicken Tend Platter

$66.50

Fries Platter

$23.75

House Salad Platter

$28.56

Mozzarella Sticks Platter

$30.56

Spring Rolls Platter

$48.56

SW Egg Rolls Platter

$35.56

Tilapia Platter

$43.56

Whiting Platter

$38.56

Wings Platter

$55.65

Spinach Artichoke Platter

$38.56

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Ginger Ale

$3.95

Ice Tea

$3.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Lemonade + Strawberry

$4.95

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Bottle Water

$5.00

Coke Pitcher

$7.00

Juice Pitcher

$7.00

Tea Pitcher

$7.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Blueberry

$4.00

Red Bull Cranberry

$4.00

Red Bull Lemon Lime

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.95

To Go Water

$0.50

Plastic Cup Charge

$0.50

VIP Party Pack

VIP Deposit

$100.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
We believe in the simple pleasures of life. Good food, fresh ingredients, and awesome vibes. Welcome to 656 Sports Bar & Grille.

656 Pryor St, Atlanta, GA 30312

