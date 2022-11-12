Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Pizza

66 Sports Bar & Restaurant

No reviews yet

660 E Daugherty St

Webb City, MO 64870

Popular Items

Famous Garlic Parmesan Fries
Single Cheeseburger
66 Grilled Cheese

Appetizers

Home Made Pizza Roll

Home Made Pizza Roll

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Rolls

$10.99
Chicken Strips and Fries

Chicken Strips and Fries

$9.49

Crispy outside and tender fresh grilled fajita seasoned chicken breast. Salsa, Sour Cream and Pico available upon request.

Traditional Nachos Grande

Traditional Nachos Grande

$11.49

Grilled seasoned julienned chicken breast or seasoned ground beef over our hot tortilla chips with queso and shredded Monterey jack cheddar finished with fresh onions & tomatoes

Fajita Nachos Especial

$12.49

Shaved sirloin steak with grilled onions and peppers, mixed cheeses on fresh fried tortilla chips

Greek Nachos

Greek Nachos

$9.99

Mini soft pita bites topped with fresh gyro meat, Mediterranean herbs, lettuce, feta, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, peppers and tzatziki sauce

Saganaki

$9.99

OPA! Fried Greek cheese on a hot plate. Splashed with brandy and set on fire! Extinguished with fresh squeezed lemon. Served with two pitas (limited availability)

Famous Garlic Parmesan Fries

Famous Garlic Parmesan Fries

$6.99

AKA “Flatliners” crispy french fries coated in a zesty garlic parmesan sauce topped with fresh shredded parmesan and 66 special seasoning.

Chips and White Queso

Chips and White Queso

$6.99

Hot and smooth melted Monterey jack infused with cilantro

3 Cheese Quesadilla

3 Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Golden Brown and crispy style. Monterey jack, cheddar, mozzarella, served with salsa & sour cream

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Fried Apps Menu $6

$6.00

Burgers - Online

Spicy 66 Queso Burger

Spicy 66 Queso Burger

$12.99

Fried jalapeños, bacon & queso cheese. Served with fries or choice of one side item. Make it a double $3

66 Double Bacon Cheeseburger

66 Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

Fried onion ring, bacon & smoky BBQ sauce. Served with fries or choice of one side item

Pork and Bull

Pork and Bull

$13.99

Beef patty, grilled Canadian ham, bacon and cheese. Served with fries or choice of one side item

66 Patty Melt

66 Patty Melt

$10.99

Wheat bread, grilled onions, Monterey and cheddar. Served with fries or choice of one side item

Zeus Burger

Zeus Burger

$22.99

Father of all burgers with two homemade all beef patties, two portions of gyro, heavy mozzarella & feta chees-es & the secret sauce, stacked and stabbed. Served with fries or choice of one side item

Single Cheeseburger

Single Cheeseburger

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Served with fries or choice of one side item. Add Bacon $1.89

Burger of the Month

$11.99

HANGOVER: Bacon, egg and Cheese on a fresh single patty.

Sandwiches - Online

Traditional Gyro

$7.99

Shaved from the Beef and Lamb cone in our kitchen. Topped with tomatoes, onions and lettuce. This traditional Greek sandwhich is a house favorite. Be sure to Add Feta Cheese $1

Loaded Philly

Loaded Philly

$11.49

Beef, peppers, onions, & mozzarella. Served with choice of one side item and Aujus. Sub Chicken $1

Chicken Chipotle Wrap

Chicken Chipotle Wrap

$9.99

Lettuce, bacon, fresh onions & tomatoes & cheese. Served with choice of one side item

66 Loaded BLT

66 Loaded BLT

$7.99

Crisp lettuce, freshly sliced tomatoes and packed with bacon.

66 Grilled Cheese

66 Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Four melted cheeses, shredded & sliced, buttered & grilled light brown. Served with choice of one side item

Salads

House Salad

$4.99+

Romaine, onion, tomatoes, & shredded cheese

Amber Salad

Amber Salad

$5.99+

Red onions, tomatoes, peppercinis, cucumbers, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella, cheddar, Monterey jack cheeses, Italian dressing and an option for bacon

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$5.99+

Romaine, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, pepperoncini,  and feta cheese

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$4.99+

Romaine, parmesan, and croûtons

Soups

Chicken Baja

$6.99Out of stock

Tender chicken and sweet diced tomatoes generously seasoned with chili pepper, jalapeno pepper, garlic, and other robust spices. Onion, corn and bell peppers as well as black beans help create a zesty, southwestern-inspired flavor.

Potato

Potato

$6.99Out of stock

This old fashioned, comforting potato soup is seriously hearty. Loaded up with bits of crisp salty bacon, rich cream, and sharp cheese.

66 Chili

$6.99

Our original chili made in house with all meat, no beans or veggies.

All Day Breakfast

Original Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$6.99

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

$7.99

Classic 2 Eggs, 2 Bacon, 2 Toast

$6.99

Loaded Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Biscuit & Sausage Gravy w/ Hash

$6.99Out of stock

Wings - Online

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$0.99
(3) Rock'n Whole Jumbo Wings

(3) Rock'n Whole Jumbo Wings

$7.99

Jumbo crispy wings tossed in your choice of sauce

(6) Rock'n Whole Jumbo Wings

(6) Rock'n Whole Jumbo Wings

$14.99

Jumbo crispy wings tossed in your choice of sauce

(9) Rock'n Whole Jumbo Wings

(9) Rock'n Whole Jumbo Wings

$19.00

Jumbo crispy wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Pizzas

Greek Pizza

Greek Pizza

$13.00

Gyro, feta, pepperoncini, tomatoes & onions

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Double dose of Italian pepperoni with a light layer of tomato basil sauce, mozzarella cheese & fresh, shredded parmesan

4 Meat Pizza

$13.00

The well known pizza. Heavy mix of Italian sausage, ground beef, pepperoni & ham with a tomato basil sauce

Supreme Pizza

$13.00

Spread of diced tomatoes, onions, olives, mushrooms & pepperoni over our 4 meat Italian sausage, ground beef & ham with a tomato basil sauce

Roasted Veggie Pizza

$13.00

Sautéed olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions & peppers oven baked with our robust marinara sauce

Famous White Garlic Parmesan Pizza

Famous White Garlic Parmesan Pizza

$13.00

Garlic parmesan sauce, mozzarella & shredded parmesan

Build Your Own Pizza

$9.99+

Tacos - Online

Beef Taco

Beef Taco

$1.99

Homemade seasoned fresh ground beef American style tacos. Hard or Soft.

Chicken Taco

$2.99

Entrees - Online

Fish and Chips

$11.95

Corona battered Alaskan cod. Served with homeade garlic bread or your choice of one side item

Vegetable Stir Fry

$5.99+

Grilled broccoli, onions, peppers, pepperocinis, mushrooms and your choice of meat.

Pasticcio (Greek Lasagna)

$12.00

Kids Menu

Corn Dog & Fries

$4.99

Kid Tenders & Fries

$4.99

Kid Grilled Cheese & Fries

$4.99

Cheese Dilla Bites & Fries

$4.99

Kid Pizza

$4.99

Desserts

New York Style Cheesecake

New York Style Cheesecake

$6.00

With your choice of chocolate, caramel, raspberry, mango, cinnamon, kiwi lime, white chocolate, blackberry or strawberry glaze 

Baklava

Baklava

$6.00

Thin layers of filo pastry, macadamia nuts & honey topped with chocolate & caramel

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$5.00

A tall mug with vanilla bean ice cream & old fashioned root beer

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

With your choice of chocolate, caramel or raspberry glaze

Sides

Salsa

$0.50

Large Salsa

$1.00

Hot Hot

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Lg Queso

$2.00

Sm Queso

$0.50

Jalapenos SD

$0.50

Wing Sauce

$0.50

Dressings

Green Olives

$0.50

Red Beer SD

$0.50

Bloody SD

$0.75

Bacon

$1.99Out of stock

Tater Tots

$4.95Out of stock

Fries Sd

$3.95

Curly's

$4.95

Broccoli

$3.95

Pita SD

$1.00

Parmesan Cheese SD

$0.50

Red Peppers SD

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Tzatziki

$0.50

Tomato juice

$0.50

Bloody toppings

$1.99

Mayo chipotle

$0.50

Specials

Chimi with Queso

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

66 Sports Bar & Restaurant is #TheOnlyPlaceToBe! Catch all of your sports games, play pool, throw darts, official beer pong, Club Night Fridays and see Live Music on Saturday nights. Come in anytime and enjoy our great American & Greek food!

Location

660 E Daugherty St, Webb City, MO 64870

Directions

66 Sports Bar & Restaurant image
Banner pic
BG pic
66 Sports Bar & Restaurant image

