SIFR 660 North Orleans Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Modern Middle Eastern
Location
660 North Orleans Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Victory Italian - River North - 434 W Ontario street
No Reviews
434 W Ontario street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurant