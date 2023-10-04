Bread & Condiments

Pita

$3.00

Leavened flatbread (gluten)

Zaatar Manakish

$8.00

Olive & Harissa Manousheh

$8.00

Fried Pita

$4.00

Dinner Menu

Sharing Plates

Tomato

$18.00

Smoked Labneh, Puffed Amaranth (GF)

Falafel

$12.00

Meyer Lemon & Harissa Tahini, pickles (GF)

Halloumi

$18.00

Roasted Beets, Dukkah, Honey & Pomegranate Molasses (Nuts, GF)

Hummus/Mezze

Charred green chickpea

$14.00

Zhoug, Zaatar, Puffed Chickpea, Evoo (GF&Vegan), Served with 1 Pita.

Muhammara

$12.00

Charred Red Pepper, Allepo, Pomegranate, Wallnuts (Nuts, GF), Served with 1 Pita.

Tunisian Eggplant

$15.00

Roma Tomatoes, Yogurt, Pine nuts, Herbs (Nuts, GF), Served with 1 Pita.

Shawarma Spiced Chicken

$17.00

Crispy Garlic, Evoo ( GF), Served with 1 Pita.

From the Grill

Maitake Mushroom

$20.00

Charred Yellow Pepper, Zaatar, Meyer Lemon, Parsley (GF)

Chicken Shish Taouk

$20.00

Yogurt, Cumin, Blistered Tomatoes, Watercress (GF)

Lamb Adana Kebab

$22.00

Aleppo, Peppers, Onions, Tzatziki (GF)

Hoikkado Scallop

$22.00

Zaitoon, fermented Pepper Beurre Blanc (GF)

Black Tiger Prawn

$24.00

Toum & Harissa Emulsion, Lemon, Dill, Pickled Onion (GF)

Shareable Large

Sea Bass

$36.00

Chermoula, Cilantro, lemon, Pickled Turnips (GF)

Lamb Shank

$46.00

Baharat Spice, Persian Pilaf, Sumac Onions & Herbs (GF)

Half Roasted Chicken

$34.00

Tumeric, Coriander, Roasted Pepper Sauce (GF)

Hearth Roasted Cauliflower

$28.00

Caramelized Onion & Tomato, Pumpkin Seed Dukkah ( GF)

Summer pea & fava manti

$24.00

Butternut Squash Ashta, Parsley Oil

Mixed Grill

$120.00

1 Skewer of Lamb Kebab, 1 Skewer of Chicken Kebab, 2 pieces of Scallops, 2 Tigers Prawn, 2 Maitake Mushroom server over Persian Pilaf .

Sides

Corn Ribs

$9.00

Sumac, Zatar, Lemon juice, Allepo, Salt (GF&VEGAN)

Baby Gem Fattoush

$9.00

Batata Harra

$8.00

Harissa, Lemon, Chives and Parsley (GF &VEGAN)

Persian Zereshk Berry Pilaf

$12.00

Zhoug, Toum & Esme

$9.00

Veggies

$3.00

Side Harissa 2oz

$3.00

Side Toum 2oz

$3.00

Side Esme 2oz

$3.00

Side Zhoug 2oz

$3.00

Pickles

$3.00

Peppers

$3.00

Side Tzatziki 2oz

$3.00

Desserts Menu

Dessert

Date & Chocolate

$15.00

Awama, strawberries, and Baklava ice cream

Ice cream

$8.00

Happy Hour

Food

Falafel HH

$6.00

Olive Manakish HH

$6.00

Hummus HH

$6.00

Chicken HH

$8.00

Drinks

#3 Talata HH

$8.00

#9 Tisa’a HH

$8.00

Dovetail Kolsh HH

$5.00Out of stock

Lagunitas HH

$5.00

Dragon’s Milk Stout HH

$5.00

Pike Road Pinot Noir HH

$6.00

Quinta De Santiago Vinho Verde HH

$6.00

Giusti Rosalia Prosecco Rose HH

$6.00

Menabrea Bionda

$5.00

Roof Top Drinks HH

#3 Talata HH

$8.00

#9 Tisa’a HH

$8.00

Dovetail Kolsh HH

$5.00

Lagunitas HH

$5.00

Dragon’s Milk Stout HH

$5.00

Pike Road Pinot Noir HH

$6.00

Quinta De Santiago Vinho Verde HH

$6.00

Giusti Rosalia Prosecco Rose HH

$6.00

Prix-Fixe

Mezze

Muhammara

Hummus and Charred Chick Peas

Tunisian Eggplant

Falafel

Melon

Halloumi

Chicken Liver Pate

Tuna

From the Grill

Maitake

Chicken Shish Taouk

Hoikkado Scallop

Lamb Adana Kabob

Black Tiger Prawn

$5.00

Large

Pea and Fava Manti

Roasted Cauliflower

Half Roasted Chicken

Lamb Shank

$5.00

Waygu Rib Eye

$95.00

Sides

Batata Harra

Roasted Aparagus

Baby Gem Fattoush

Persian Pilaf

Dessert

Semifredo

Medjool Date and Chocolate Cake

Rooftop Drinks

Cocktails (Deep Copy)

#1 Wahid

$18.00

#2 Itnan

$18.00

#3 Talata

$18.00

#4 Arba'a

$18.00

#5 Khamsa

$18.00

#6 Sitta

$18.00

#7 Sabaa

$18.00

#8 Tamanyah

$18.00

#9 Tisaa'

$18.00

N/A (Deep Copy)

#3 Talata N/A

$10.00

#4 Arbaa N/A

$10.00

#7 Sana’a N/A

$10.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

Ginger beer

$4.00

Ginger ale

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$7.00

Still Water

$7.00

liquor (Deep Copy)

Titos

$12.00

Grey goose

$14.00

Vusa African vodka

$10.00

Sifr

$10.00

Clase azul reposado

$23.00

Elvelo blanco

$12.00

Elvelo reposado

$13.00

Cayeya blanco

$13.00

Bombay sapphire

$12.00

Oppidan

$11.00

Roku

$12.00

Kyro pink gin

$11.00

135 east hyogo

$12.00

Suntori Toki

$14.00

Kyro Malt Rye

$13.00

Kyro wood Smoked Rye

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Laphroaig 10

$14.00

The Lakes no. 5

$20.00

The Lakes no. 6

$21.00

Compass Box Peat Monster

$18.00

Compass Box Orchard House

$14.00

Jameson

$10.00

Del Maguey Vida

$11.00

Pelatón de la Muerte

$15.00

Banhez Mezcal Espadin & barril Ensemble

$12.00

Ten to One

$10.00

Canada

$12.00

Trios Rivieres Rhum Blanc Agricole

$12.00

Probitas

$12.00

Foursquare Rum R.L Seale 12

$14.00

Bache Gabrielson Tre Kors Fine Cognac

$11.00

Massaya Arak

$12.00

Amaro Dell Etna

$12.00

Brovo Amaro 1

$12.00

Brovo Amaro 4

$12.00

Brovo Amaro Kim

$12.00

St. Agrestis Amaro

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Wines (Deep Copy)

Occasion Prosecco

Occasion mocktail

Giusti Prosecco

$12.00

Delaille Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Skila Pinot Gris

$14.00

Fusco Mencia

$13.00

Blue Rock Cabernet

$18.00

Giusti Rosalia Prosecco Rose glass

$10.00

Chateau Moncontour Cremant de Loire glass

$14.00

Quinta de Santiago Vinho Verde Glass

$11.00

Dellaille Cheverny Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Domaine Thevenet Chardonnay glass

$17.00

Emile Beyer Pinot Gris glass

$16.00

Podrum Franjo Skila

$15.00

Podrum Franjo Skila BTL

Herdade do Rocim Mariana Rose glass

$12.00

Rogue Vine Jamon Jamon Moscatel glass

$14.00

Time and Place Cabernet Sauvignon glass

$20.00

Pike Road Pinot Noir Glass

$14.00

St Cosme Cotes Du Rhone Glass

$14.00

Kiralyudvar 'Pezsgo Henye' Furmint NV (BSMT)

$72.00

Carboniste 'Octopus' Albarino (BSMT)

$77.00

Paltrinieri 'Solco Lambrusco dell'Emilia' Lambrusco Salamino Emila-Romagna Italy 2021 (BSMT)

$48.00

Bodegas Mestres 'Coquet Gran Reserva' Xarel-lo/Macabeu/Parellada Catalonia Spain 2017 (BSMT)

$68.00

Louis Nicaise '1er Cru Brut Rosé' Pinot Noir/Chardonnay/Pinot Meunier Champagne France NV (BSMT)

$98.00

J Vignier '1er Cru Les Abbesses Brut' Chardonnay Champagne France 2015 (BSMT)

$154.00

Mersel Wine 'Leb Nat Gold' Merwah/Viognier Bekaa Valley Lebanon 2021 (BSMT)

$70.00

Chateau de l'Escarelle 'Rumeurs' Cinsault/Grenache/Syrah Provence France 2021

$58.00

Brij Wines by Rajat Parr Grenache Paso Robles California 2021 (2013)

$78.00

Lucien Crochet Pinot Noir Sancerre France 2022 (2013)

$81.00

Mersel 'Phoenix Rosé' Merwah Bekka Valley Lebanon 2021 (2012)

$52.00

Cap de Nit 'Blanc' Moscatell Castilla la Mancha Spain 2021 (2014)

$56.00

Clos Cibonne 'Tradition' Tibouren Provence France 2021 (2011)

$88.00

Gravner Ribolla Gialla Venezia Giulia Italy 2014 (2015)

$180.00

Bodegas Albamar 'Fusco' Mencia Ribeira Sacra Spain 2020 (1001)

$66.00

Valle Dell'Acate Frappato Sicily Italy 2021 (1001)

$72.00

Marc Delienne 'Avalanche de Printemps' Gamay Beaujolais Villages France 2019 (1002)

$85.00

Costers del Priorat 'Pissarres' Carignan/Grenache Priorat Spain 2019 (1008)

$148.00

San Filippo 'Lo Scorno Rosso' Sangiovese Montalcino Italy 2021 (1002)

$64.00

J Christopher 'Lumiere' Pinot Noir Willamette Valley Oregon 2019 (1003)

$90.00

Vinas Morra 'Kaamen II' Babić Dalmatia Croatia 2020 (1004)

$85.00

Makarounas 'En Arhi' Cabernet Franc Crete Greece 2018 (1004)

$70.00

Ridge 'Benito Dusi' 'Zinfandel Paso Robles California 2020 (1005)

$98.00

Thalvin (by Alain Graillot) 'Syrocco' Syrah Zenata Morocco 2020 (1005)

$70.00

Domenico Clerico Nebbiolo Barolo Italy 2018 (1007)

$112.00

Sierra Cantabria 'Gran Reserva' Tempranillo Rioja Spain 2012 (1006)

$100.00

L'Ecole No. 41 'Ferguson Vineyard' Cabernet Sauvignon (1013)

$155.00

Chateau Musar 'Rouge' Cabernet Sauvignon/Carignan Bekaa Valley Lebanon 2016 (1012)

$152.00

Domaine du Castel 'Petit Castel' Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot/Petit Verdot Judean Hills Israel 2020 (1015)

$145.00

Giusti Rosalia Prosecco Rose bottle

$36.00

Chateau Moncontour Cremant de Loire bottle

$48.00

Quinta de Santiago Vinho Verde bottle

$44.00

Olivier Coste Sauvignon Blanc bottle

$40.00

Domaine Thevenet et Fils Chardonnay bottle

$68.00

Emile Beyer Tradition Pinot Gris bottle

$64.00

Herdade do Rocim Mariana Rose bottle

$44.00

Rogue Vine Jamon Jamon bottle

$64.00

Swick 'Bring it' Pinot Noir/Syrah bottle

$60.00

Frederic Brouca Grenache/Syrah/Cinsault bottle

$58.00

Time and Place Cabernet Sauvignon bottle

$85.00

Domaine la Pepiere 'La Pepie' Melon de Bourgogne Muscadet Sèvre-et-Maine France 2021 (2001)

$44.00

Eido da Salgosa Albariño Rías Baixas Spain 2021 (2001)

$72.00

Leth Grüner Veltliner Wagram Austria 2020 (2002)

$70.00

Val de Mer Chardonnay Chablis France 2021 (2002)

$88.00

Lucien Crochet Sauvignon Blanc Sancerre France 2021 (2003)

$90.00

Salomon Undhof 'Ried Kogl' Riesling Kremstal Austria 2021 (2003)

$82.00

Damien Laureau 'Les Genets' Chenin Blanc Savennières France 2018 (2004)

$104.00

Podrum Franjo Skila Welschriesling/Pinot Gris 2020 (2004)

$70.00

Julian Haart 'J.J. Kabinett' Riesling Mosel Germany 2022 (2006)

$80.00

Albert Boxler 'Reserve' (Lightly Sweet) Pinot Gris Alsace France 2017 (2005)

$114.00

Dehlenger 'Unfiltered' Chardonnay Russian River Valley California 2020 (2006)

$132.00

Suertes del Marques 'Trenzado' Listan Blanco Canary Islands Spain 2021 (2005)

$71.00

Hatzidakis 'Skitali' Assyrtiko Santorini Greece 2019 (2007)

$114.00

Chateau Andoyse du Hayot Sauternes 2016:

$16.00

Blandy's 10 year Bual Madeira NV

$15.00

Niepoort late Bottled Vintage Port 2018

$10.00

Yzaguirre Reserva Red Vermouth

$7.00

Emilio Lustau Vermut Rose

$6.00

Brunch Menu

Mezze

LABNEH

$12.00

MUHAMMARA

$12.00

EGGPLANT

$15.00

TOMATOES

$18.00

HUMMUS

$14.00

Mezze Platter

$38.00

Mains

FATTOUSH

$18.00

SHAKSHUKA

$20.00

POACH EGGS

$20.00

CAULIFLOWER PITA

$22.00

BRUNCH MAITAKE

$22.00

LAMB BURGER

$22.00

CHICKEN PITA

$20.00

Sides

FRIES

$6.00

CORN RIBS

$9.00

HALLOUMI

$10.00

LAMB PATTIE

$12.00

Wines

Rosalia Prosecco Rose Glass

$10.00

Rosalia Prosecco Rose BTL

$36.00

Delaille Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$12.00

Delaille Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$48.00

Pike Road Pinot Noir Glass

$15.00

Pike Road Pinot Noir BTL

$60.00

Beverage

Bloody Marry

$12.00

Mimosa Carafe

$35.00

Mimosa Glass

$12.00

#3 Talata

$14.00

#4 Arbaa

$14.00

#6 Sitta

$14.00

#9 Tisa'a

$14.00

Mrnabrea

$8.00

Right Bee Cider

$8.00

Dessert

DATE CAKE

$6.00

DOUGHNUT

$6.00

Coffee/Tea

Arabic Coffe

$3.00

Sparrow

$5.00

Tea

$5.00