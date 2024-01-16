American Bistro, Wine & Classic Cocktails
Neutral Ground, Bar + Kitchen
6641 Old Dominion Drive
McLean, VA 22101
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Online Ordering Available!
Cocktails/Mixed Drinks
Signature Cocktails
Mixed Drinks
- Airmail$12.00
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
- Aviation$14.00
- Bay Breeze$10.00
- Bee's Knees$12.00
- Blk Russian$11.00
- Bloody Mary$11.00
- Cape Codder$10.00
- Champ Cocktail$11.00
- Corpse Reviver #2$13.00
- Cosmopolitan$13.00
- Daiquiri$11.00
- Espresso Martini$13.00
- Gimlet$12.00
- Gold Rush$12.00
- Greyhound$11.00
- Hemingway Daq$13.00
- Hot Toddy$10.00
- Irish Coffee$12.00
- Kir$12.00
- Kir Royal$12.00
- Last Word$14.00
- LI Iced Tea$12.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Madras$10.00
- Mai Tai$11.00
- Manhattan$13.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Mimosa$11.00
- Mojito$11.00
- Moscow Mule$11.00
- Negroni$12.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Paloma$11.00
- Paper Plane$13.00
- Rickey$10.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Sea Breeze$10.00
- Sex on Beach$10.00
- Sidecar$12.00
- Sherry Cobler$12.00
- Teq Sunrise$10.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Whisky Sour$12.00
- White Russian$10.00
- Vesper$14.00
Wine
Wine on Tap
Sparkling Wine
White-Rose Glass
White-Rose Bottle
Chardonnay Glass
Chardonnay Bottle
Pinot Noir Glass
Pinot Noir Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon & Cab Blends Glass
Cabernet Sauvignon & Cab Blends Bottle
More Reds Glass
More Reds Bottle
Dessert Wine
Sauvignon Bl Glass
Sauvignon Bl Bottle
Beer
Bottled Beer
Draft Beer
Zero Proof
Wine
- Wolffer Estate Sparkling Rose Glass$15.00
- Wolffer Estate Sparkling Rose Bottle$59.00
- Miller Family Hand on Heart Sauvignon Blanc Santa Maria CA Glass$14.00
- Miller Family Hand on Heart Sauvignon Blanc Santa Maria CA Bottle$49.00
- Luminara Red Blend Napa Valley CA Glass$15.00
- Luminara Red Blend Napa Valley CA Bottle$53.00
House Made Condiments
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6641 Old Dominion Drive, McLean, VA 22101
Similar restaurants in your area
© 2024 Toast, Inc.