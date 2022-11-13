Restaurant header imageView gallery

66 Smokehouse BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

11470 Highway 66

Ashland, OR 97520

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$4.99

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$1.99+

Oatmeal Raisin

$1.99+

Peanut Butter

$1.99+

Snickerdoodle

$1.99+

Sugar

$1.99+Out of stock

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut

$1.99+

Cupcakes

Red Velvet Cupcakes

$4.50

Muffins

Banana Nut

$2.79Out of stock

Blueberry

$2.79Out of stock

Cheese

$2.79Out of stock

Chocolate

$2.79Out of stock

Banana Raisin Bread

$4.50

Pie

Apple Pie

$4.49+

Banana Cream Pie

$4.49+

Blackberry Pie

$4.49+

Blueberry Pie

$4.49+

Boston Cream Pie

$4.49+Out of stock

Cherry Pie

$4.49+Out of stock

Chocolate Whipped Cream Pie

$4.49+

Coconut Cream Pie

$4.49+

Lemon Meringue Pie

$4.49+Out of stock

New York Cheesecake

$4.49+

Peach Pie

$4.49+

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cream Pie

$4.49+Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$4.49+Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$4.49+

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$4.49+

In house Made Pie

$30.99

Slice Of In House Pie

$7.99

Bottles & Cans

ACE Pumpkin Cider

$3.50+

Bend Cider Blackberry Ancho 16 oz Can

$4.50+

Blue Moon

$3.25+

Bud Light

$2.75+

Budweiser

$2.75+

Budweiser Chelada Clamato

$5.00+

Busch Beer

$3.50+

Busch Light Beer

$3.50+

Caldera When Doves Cryo Hazy Mosaic IPA

$3.50+

Coors

$3.50+

Corona Extra

$3.00+

Corona Light

$3.00+

Ecliptic Brewing Starburst IPA

$4.00+

Elysian Contact Haze IPA

$4.00+

Guinness Draught Stout

$4.00

Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Beer 16oz

$4.00

Heineken

$3.00+

Jack Daniels Black Jack Cola

$3.00+

Jack Daniels Down Home Punch

$3.00+

Michelob Ultra

$4.00+

Montucky Cold Snack Beer

$2.75+

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$2.50+

Pelican Pilsner

$3.25+

Stella Artois

$4.00+

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Draft Beer

ACE Pineapple Cider

$5.00+

Inspired by the House Family’s annual visit to the beautiful Hawaiian Islands their Pineapple cider is an ideal drink for BBQ. Perfect pineapple taste without overwhelming sugar.

Boneyard Incredible Pulp Blood Orange Pale Ale

$5.00+

Extra Pale Ale brewed with a secondary fermentation on Blood Orange with a citrus hop profile and pilsner malt platform.

Caldera Ashland Amber Ale

$5.00+

A crisp, well balanced Amber Ale where simplicity is the key to this balanced recipe. Nice malt undertones accentuate the slightly hoppy finish.

Caldera Lawnmower Lager

$5.00+

Oregon- American-Style Lager- Pours a slightly hazy pale golden color. Aromas of clean grains, grass, and yeast. The crisp mouthfeel delivers clean pale malts, cut grass and doughy yeast notes. Fresh, floral hops show nicely. A solid, easy drinking pale lager at a sessionable 3.9% ABV.

Caldera Mosaic IPA

$5.00+

Coors Light

$4.00+

Pelican Head Out Hefeweissen

$5.00+

Loaded with white wheat malt and balanced with melon and floral aromas, Head Out Hefe will take you on a journey to discover new wonderlands of wheaty hop flavor–whatever path may call to you.

Pfriem Pilsner

$5.00+

Shines brilliantly gold with fluffy white foam. Aromas of fresh grass, spring flowers, with a touch of lemon zest quaffs from the glass. The mouth fills with zesty spiciness, a touch of honey, and finishes crisp, snappy, and refreshing.

Hard Seltzer

Bud Seltzer Black Cherry

$3.00+

Bud Seltzer Mango

$3.00+

Bud Seltzer Tangerine

$3.00+

Bud Seltzer Watermelon

$3.00+

Caldera Huckleberry

$3.50+

Caldera Mojito

$3.50+

Caldera Tangerine

$3.50+

Watermelon Whiteclaw

$4.00

White Claw Twelve Pack

$22.00

Hard Kombucha

June Shine Blood Orange Hard Kombucha 12 oz Can

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic

Clausthaler Dry Hopped 12 oz Bottle

$5.00

Clausthaler Lager 12 oz Bottle

$5.00

Red Wine

101 North Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.00+

Black Oak Cabernet Sauvignon Single 187 ml

$6.00

Black Oak Merlot 2016

$5.00+

Black Oak Merlot Single 187 ml

$6.00

Chasing Lions Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

$5.00+

The 2020 Chasing Lions Cabernet Sauvignon is bright with ripe red cherries leaping out of the glass, complementing aromas of boysenberry and spicy red plum in the mouth. This juicy and inviting wine shows flavors of milk chocolate, sweet red berries and a slight oaky smokiness, all harmoniously blended in a matrix of soft and supple tannins. The delicate vanilla finish lingers long after the last sip is gone.

Cliff Creek Merlot 2017

$12.00+

Aromas of Sweet Strawberries Dark Cherries Fresh roasted coffee bean Cola black pepper Young raspberries Dried bay leaf clove vanilla tobacco Velvety smooth light coffee earl gray tea molasses Soft Fruity Flavor Nice Tannin structure soft and delicate.

Cliff Creek Red Red 2020

$7.00+

Foris Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

Red Lily Red Blanket Tempranillo 2018

$11.00+

Expressive and layered, with black cherry, brambly fruits and cedar. Pockets of tea leaf and tobacco spice, a texture of tannins and earth highlight an herbal perfume and an array of spicy accents on the extended finish.

Red Lily Tempranillo

$17.00+

This 100% Tempranillo is deep garnet-purple in color and offers up intense scents of crushed black currants, ripe black plums and boysenberries with touches of cigar box, leather, and fig jam. Full-bodied and explosive, the palate is an exercise in poise, with beautifully balanced, weighty tannins and seamless freshness supporting the intense fruit, finishing long and layered.

Reustle Syrah 2020 Estate Selection

$13.00+

Black Cherry, Smokey, Savory, Medium-body, Black Pepper, Smooth. Perfect with BBQ and beef. 92 points James Suckling. Gold - 90 points Critics Challenge Int'l Wine Competition.

Reustle Tempranillo 2019

$13.00+

90 Point Rating. Showing very good concentration, this reserve stands up to its oak regimen, showing structure and balance throughout. Purple fruits, chalky tannins, a streak of lemon oil and a broad mouthfeel all resolve in a drying finish with a touch of tobacco.

Schmidt Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

$11.00+

There is no sense whatsoever of varietal specificity, just a generic red wine that is tannic, earthy and thin. 80 Point Rating.

Schmidt Merlot

$11.00+

Rose Wine

Schmidt Wilderness Rose

$10.00+

Sparkling Wine

Korbel Extra Dry Brut

$9.00+

Mimosa

$7.99

Korbel Brut Split 187ml

$8.00

Half bottle of Korbel Brut California Champagne

White Wine

101 North Chardonnay

$5.00+

Black Oak Chardonnay Single 187 ml

$6.00

Black Oak White Zinfandel Single

$6.00

Cliff Creek White White

$9.00+

Reustle Matrix White

$13.00+

Reustle Pinot Gris

$11.00+

Schmidt Chardonnay

$10.00+

Schmidt Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Schmidt Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Coffee

Americano

$2.75+

Blended Espresso

$4.50+

Blended No Espresso

$4.00+

Breve

$4.65+

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

House Coffee

$1.99+

Latte

$3.99+

Matcha

$4.15+

Mocha

$4.00+

Tea

$2.50+

Coffee Beans For Sale

$16.00

Affogato

$4.99

Fountain

Fountain

$1.99+

Your choice of Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, Barq's Root Beer, Fanta Orange, Lemonade, or Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea. Free Refills.

Juice

Juice

$2.49+

Your choice of 12 or 22 oz of apple, cranberry, lemonade, or orange juice.

Milk

Milk

$2.49+

12 or 22 oz of your choice of whole, non-fat, or 2% milk. Soy, Oat and Almond available.

Ice Cream

Banana Split

Out of stock

Birthday Cake

Bubblegum

Butter Pecan

Chocolate

Cookie Dough

Huckleberry Heaven

Mint Chip

Out of stock

Mudslide

Peanut Butter Cup

Rocky Road

Salted Caramel

Strawberry

Vanilla

Burgers

Green Springs Burger

$13.99

1/4 lb beef burger, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayo, ketchup, mustard, and American cheese on a brioche bun. Choice of side dish.

Garden Burger

$14.99

Vegetarian garden burger patty on a brioche bun (vegan bun optional). Your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayo, ketchup, mustard, and American cheese or vegan smoked gouda cheese. Choice of side dish.

Western Burger

$13.99

1/4-pound beef patty, bacon, sauce of your choice, two onion rings, and cheese on a brioche bun. Choice of side dish.

Mushroom Burger

$13.99

Vegan Beyond Meat patty on a vegan bun. Your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, vegan mayo, ketchup, mustard, and vegan smoked gouda cheese. Choice of side dish. Add an extra side for $2.99.

Extras

1/4 lb Beef Patty

$4.49

1/4 lb angus beef patty.

Blue Cheese

$0.25

Extra blue cheese dressing on the side.

Garden Burger Patty

$5.99

Morningstar garden burger patty.

House BBQ

$0.25

Italian

$0.25

Extra italian dressing on the side.

Mango Habanero

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Extra ranch dressing on the side.

Smoked Gouda Vegan Cheese

$0.69

Spicy BBQ

$0.25

Thousand Island

$0.25

Extra thousand island dressing on the side.

Vegan Beyond Meat Patty

$6.99

Kids

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Cheeseburger. Beef patty, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, mayo, pickles, and choice of side dish.

Chicken Nuggets

$9.99

6 breaded chicken nuggets. Optional dipping sauce. Choice of one side dish.

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Delicious grilled cheddar cheese on white bread, and choice of side dish.

Meat

Baby Back Pork Ribs

$13.99+

Fall off the bone tender, smoked with your choice of sauce. Choice of side dish. Add an extra side for $2.99.

Chicken Wings

$13.99

1 lb. of our chicken wings, flavor choices: Buffalo Hot or House Smoked with our homemade blue cheese or ranch dressing. Celery optional.

Fried Chicken

$9.99+Out of stock

Tender juicy chicken, fried with our special seasoning. Choice of side dish. May take up to 20 minutes to prepare. All dark, all white, or choose your pieces for $2 extra.

Pulled Pork

$12.99+

Tender smoked and shredded pork with our special seasoning. Sauce optional. Choice of side dish.

Smoked Chicken

$15.99

Tender and juicy, rotisserie smoked with our special seasoning. Sauce optional. Choice of side dish. Add an extra side for $2.99.

Tri-Tip

$14.99+

Tender tri-tip beef with our special seasoning. Sauce and horseradish optional. Choice of side dish. Add an extra side for $2.99.

Prime Rib Bone

$11.99+

Tender, juicy, extra meaty prime rib bone. Comes with your choice of side dish. Fridays Only From 5 PM Till We Run Out

Prime Rib

$25.99+Out of stock

Smoked slow with our special seasoning. Comes with one side and a baked potato. Au jus and horseradish optional. Friday nights only 5 PM till we run out. Add an extra side for $2.99.

Brisket Plate

$17.99Out of stock

Only available Fridays, Saturdays, and Holidays. 3 PM to close (or we run out). Hearty portion of beef brisket, corn on the cob and one delicious side. Sauce optional.

Brisket Mac N Cheese

$14.99Out of stock

Pot Pies

Smoked Chicken Pot Pie

$11.99Out of stock

Warm, hearty & delicious. Delicious homemade chicken pot pie. Puff pastry crust and gravy made from scratch. Tender smoked chicken and fresh vegetables. *No side dish.

Salad

House Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, red cabbage, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressing. Add smoked chicken or tri-tip for $5.00.

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Tender, smoked, and seasoned shredded pork, coleslaw, piled high with your choice of sauce on a brioche bun. Choice of side dish.

Prime Rib Dip

$14.99

Delicious Oregon slow smoked prime rib, thinly sliced, creamy horseradish, Swiss cheese. Served with Au Jus and a choice of side dish.

Smoked Pork Loin Sandwich

$13.99

Tender, seasoned and smoked, thinly sliced Pork Loin, mustard, and coleslaw. Piled high on a hoagie roll.

Brisket Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Zenner's Hot Link Sandwich

$13.99

Delicious Zenner’s Oregon Hot Link, mustard, onions, and cheddar cheese. Served on a buttered stadium roll. Your choice of side dish.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

Sides A la Carte

Baked Beans

$3.99+

Coleslaw

$3.99+

Corn on the Cob

$3.49+

Whole corn on the cob, grilled with butter.

French Fries

$3.49+

Garden Salad

$3.99+

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese, onions. Choice of dressing.

Mac & Cheese

$3.99+

Macaroni Salad

$3.99+

Mashed Potatos

$3.49Out of stock

Potato Salad

$3.99+

Roasted Potatoes

$3.99Out of stock

Texas Toast

$3.49+

Corn Bread Muffin(s)

$1.99+

Warm and soft, homemade corn bread muffin.

Soup

House Chili with Beef

$8.99+

Hearty serving of our delicious house made chili with smoked Oregon beef. Served hot with cheddar cheese. Optional Sour dough bread bowl + $4.00.

Soup of the Day

$5.99+

Hearty serving of our homemade soup of the day. Made fresh daily. Sour dough bread bowl optional for $4 more.

Clam Chowder

$8.99+

Available Friday & Saturday only. Our AMAZING homemade New England Clam Chowder. Made daily with fresh ingredients. Optional sour dough bread bowl for $4 more.

Chicken Noodle 8oz

$8.99

Chicken Soup 12 Oz

$10.99

Cigarettes

American Spirit Blue Organic

$14.00

American Spirit Original Blend

$14.00

American Spirit Yellow

$14.00

Camel Blue Hard Pack

$14.00

Camel Filters Hard Pack

$14.00

Camel Gold Hard Pack

$14.00

Marlboro Lights

$14.00

Marlboro Lights 100's

$14.00

Marlboro Menthol

$14.00

Marlboro Red Cigarettes

$14.00

Winston Naturals

$14.00Out of stock

Chewing Tobacco

Copenhagen Snuff

$14.00

Grizzly Original Long Cut Chewing Tobacco

$14.00

Grizzly Wintergreen Long Cut Chewing Tobacco

$14.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

66 Smokehouse BBQ offers a gourmet barbeque menu, smoked daily to perfection. We also serve one of the best country breakfasts Southern Oregon has to offer with a full coffee bar. Our ice cream bar features 12 flavors for those hot summer days! Join us for casual dining or take-out 7 days per weeks in our outdoor or indoor seating set amongst stunning forest scenery on Highway 66 at the Green Springs Inn on the border of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Forest. Just 30 minutes from beautiful Ashland, Oregon.

Website

Location

11470 Highway 66, Ashland, OR 97520

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Caldera Brewery & Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,386
590 Clover Ln Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Falafel Republic
orange star4.8 • 39
1465 Siskiyou Blvd. Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Happy Bowl - 1401 sisikiyou blvd #3
orange starNo Reviews
1401 sisikiyou blvd #3 Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Morning Glory - 1149 Siskiyou Blvd
orange star4.6 • 1,559
1149 SISKIYOU BLVD Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Pie + Vine
orange star4.1 • 1,027
358 E Main St Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
NW Raw
orange starNo Reviews
370 E Main St Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ashland

Greenleaf Restaurant - Ashland
orange star4.4 • 1,718
49 N Main St Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Morning Glory - 1149 Siskiyou Blvd
orange star4.6 • 1,559
1149 SISKIYOU BLVD Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Peerless Restaurant & Bar - Ashland's Railroad District
orange star4.6 • 1,450
265 4th Street Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Caldera Brewery & Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,386
590 Clover Ln Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Caldera Brewing Company - 590 Clover Ln
orange star4.3 • 1,386
590 Clover Ln Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Pie + Vine
orange star4.1 • 1,027
358 E Main St Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ashland
Medford
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Grants Pass
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Redding
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Arcata
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Bend
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston