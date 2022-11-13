Restaurant info

66 Smokehouse BBQ offers a gourmet barbeque menu, smoked daily to perfection. We also serve one of the best country breakfasts Southern Oregon has to offer with a full coffee bar. Our ice cream bar features 12 flavors for those hot summer days! Join us for casual dining or take-out 7 days per weeks in our outdoor or indoor seating set amongst stunning forest scenery on Highway 66 at the Green Springs Inn on the border of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Forest. Just 30 minutes from beautiful Ashland, Oregon.

Website