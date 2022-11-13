66 Smokehouse BBQ
11470 Highway 66
Ashland, OR 97520
Bread Pudding
Cookies
Cupcakes
Muffins
Pie
Apple Pie
Banana Cream Pie
Blackberry Pie
Blueberry Pie
Boston Cream Pie
Cherry Pie
Chocolate Whipped Cream Pie
Coconut Cream Pie
Lemon Meringue Pie
New York Cheesecake
Peach Pie
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cream Pie
Pecan Pie
Pumpkin Pie
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
In house Made Pie
Slice Of In House Pie
Bottles & Cans
ACE Pumpkin Cider
Bend Cider Blackberry Ancho 16 oz Can
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budweiser
Budweiser Chelada Clamato
Busch Beer
Busch Light Beer
Caldera When Doves Cryo Hazy Mosaic IPA
Coors
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Ecliptic Brewing Starburst IPA
Elysian Contact Haze IPA
Guinness Draught Stout
Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Beer 16oz
Heineken
Jack Daniels Black Jack Cola
Jack Daniels Down Home Punch
Michelob Ultra
Montucky Cold Snack Beer
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Pelican Pilsner
Stella Artois
Corkage Fee
Draft Beer
ACE Pineapple Cider
Inspired by the House Family’s annual visit to the beautiful Hawaiian Islands their Pineapple cider is an ideal drink for BBQ. Perfect pineapple taste without overwhelming sugar.
Boneyard Incredible Pulp Blood Orange Pale Ale
Extra Pale Ale brewed with a secondary fermentation on Blood Orange with a citrus hop profile and pilsner malt platform.
Caldera Ashland Amber Ale
A crisp, well balanced Amber Ale where simplicity is the key to this balanced recipe. Nice malt undertones accentuate the slightly hoppy finish.
Caldera Lawnmower Lager
Oregon- American-Style Lager- Pours a slightly hazy pale golden color. Aromas of clean grains, grass, and yeast. The crisp mouthfeel delivers clean pale malts, cut grass and doughy yeast notes. Fresh, floral hops show nicely. A solid, easy drinking pale lager at a sessionable 3.9% ABV.
Caldera Mosaic IPA
Coors Light
Pelican Head Out Hefeweissen
Loaded with white wheat malt and balanced with melon and floral aromas, Head Out Hefe will take you on a journey to discover new wonderlands of wheaty hop flavor–whatever path may call to you.
Pfriem Pilsner
Shines brilliantly gold with fluffy white foam. Aromas of fresh grass, spring flowers, with a touch of lemon zest quaffs from the glass. The mouth fills with zesty spiciness, a touch of honey, and finishes crisp, snappy, and refreshing.
Hard Seltzer
Hard Kombucha
Red Wine
101 North Cabernet Sauvignon
Black Oak Cabernet Sauvignon Single 187 ml
Black Oak Merlot 2016
Black Oak Merlot Single 187 ml
Chasing Lions Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
The 2020 Chasing Lions Cabernet Sauvignon is bright with ripe red cherries leaping out of the glass, complementing aromas of boysenberry and spicy red plum in the mouth. This juicy and inviting wine shows flavors of milk chocolate, sweet red berries and a slight oaky smokiness, all harmoniously blended in a matrix of soft and supple tannins. The delicate vanilla finish lingers long after the last sip is gone.
Cliff Creek Merlot 2017
Aromas of Sweet Strawberries Dark Cherries Fresh roasted coffee bean Cola black pepper Young raspberries Dried bay leaf clove vanilla tobacco Velvety smooth light coffee earl gray tea molasses Soft Fruity Flavor Nice Tannin structure soft and delicate.
Cliff Creek Red Red 2020
Foris Cabernet Sauvignon
Red Lily Red Blanket Tempranillo 2018
Expressive and layered, with black cherry, brambly fruits and cedar. Pockets of tea leaf and tobacco spice, a texture of tannins and earth highlight an herbal perfume and an array of spicy accents on the extended finish.
Red Lily Tempranillo
This 100% Tempranillo is deep garnet-purple in color and offers up intense scents of crushed black currants, ripe black plums and boysenberries with touches of cigar box, leather, and fig jam. Full-bodied and explosive, the palate is an exercise in poise, with beautifully balanced, weighty tannins and seamless freshness supporting the intense fruit, finishing long and layered.
Reustle Syrah 2020 Estate Selection
Black Cherry, Smokey, Savory, Medium-body, Black Pepper, Smooth. Perfect with BBQ and beef. 92 points James Suckling. Gold - 90 points Critics Challenge Int'l Wine Competition.
Reustle Tempranillo 2019
90 Point Rating. Showing very good concentration, this reserve stands up to its oak regimen, showing structure and balance throughout. Purple fruits, chalky tannins, a streak of lemon oil and a broad mouthfeel all resolve in a drying finish with a touch of tobacco.
Schmidt Cabernet Sauvignon 2016
There is no sense whatsoever of varietal specificity, just a generic red wine that is tannic, earthy and thin. 80 Point Rating.
Schmidt Merlot
Rose Wine
Sparkling Wine
White Wine
Coffee
Fountain
Milk
Burgers
Green Springs Burger
1/4 lb beef burger, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayo, ketchup, mustard, and American cheese on a brioche bun. Choice of side dish.
Garden Burger
Vegetarian garden burger patty on a brioche bun (vegan bun optional). Your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayo, ketchup, mustard, and American cheese or vegan smoked gouda cheese. Choice of side dish.
Western Burger
1/4-pound beef patty, bacon, sauce of your choice, two onion rings, and cheese on a brioche bun. Choice of side dish.
Mushroom Burger
Vegan Beyond Meat patty on a vegan bun. Your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, vegan mayo, ketchup, mustard, and vegan smoked gouda cheese. Choice of side dish. Add an extra side for $2.99.
Extras
1/4 lb Beef Patty
1/4 lb angus beef patty.
Blue Cheese
Extra blue cheese dressing on the side.
Garden Burger Patty
Morningstar garden burger patty.
House BBQ
Italian
Extra italian dressing on the side.
Mango Habanero
Ranch
Extra ranch dressing on the side.
Smoked Gouda Vegan Cheese
Spicy BBQ
Thousand Island
Extra thousand island dressing on the side.
Vegan Beyond Meat Patty
Kids
Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger. Beef patty, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, mayo, pickles, and choice of side dish.
Chicken Nuggets
6 breaded chicken nuggets. Optional dipping sauce. Choice of one side dish.
Grilled Cheese
Delicious grilled cheddar cheese on white bread, and choice of side dish.
Meat
Baby Back Pork Ribs
Fall off the bone tender, smoked with your choice of sauce. Choice of side dish. Add an extra side for $2.99.
Chicken Wings
1 lb. of our chicken wings, flavor choices: Buffalo Hot or House Smoked with our homemade blue cheese or ranch dressing. Celery optional.
Fried Chicken
Tender juicy chicken, fried with our special seasoning. Choice of side dish. May take up to 20 minutes to prepare. All dark, all white, or choose your pieces for $2 extra.
Pulled Pork
Tender smoked and shredded pork with our special seasoning. Sauce optional. Choice of side dish.
Smoked Chicken
Tender and juicy, rotisserie smoked with our special seasoning. Sauce optional. Choice of side dish. Add an extra side for $2.99.
Tri-Tip
Tender tri-tip beef with our special seasoning. Sauce and horseradish optional. Choice of side dish. Add an extra side for $2.99.
Prime Rib Bone
Tender, juicy, extra meaty prime rib bone. Comes with your choice of side dish. Fridays Only From 5 PM Till We Run Out
Prime Rib
Smoked slow with our special seasoning. Comes with one side and a baked potato. Au jus and horseradish optional. Friday nights only 5 PM till we run out. Add an extra side for $2.99.
Brisket Plate
Only available Fridays, Saturdays, and Holidays. 3 PM to close (or we run out). Hearty portion of beef brisket, corn on the cob and one delicious side. Sauce optional.
Brisket Mac N Cheese
Pot Pies
Salad
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Tender, smoked, and seasoned shredded pork, coleslaw, piled high with your choice of sauce on a brioche bun. Choice of side dish.
Prime Rib Dip
Delicious Oregon slow smoked prime rib, thinly sliced, creamy horseradish, Swiss cheese. Served with Au Jus and a choice of side dish.
Smoked Pork Loin Sandwich
Tender, seasoned and smoked, thinly sliced Pork Loin, mustard, and coleslaw. Piled high on a hoagie roll.
Brisket Sandwich
Zenner's Hot Link Sandwich
Delicious Zenner’s Oregon Hot Link, mustard, onions, and cheddar cheese. Served on a buttered stadium roll. Your choice of side dish.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Sides A la Carte
Baked Beans
Coleslaw
Corn on the Cob
Whole corn on the cob, grilled with butter.
French Fries
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese, onions. Choice of dressing.
Mac & Cheese
Macaroni Salad
Mashed Potatos
Potato Salad
Roasted Potatoes
Texas Toast
Corn Bread Muffin(s)
Warm and soft, homemade corn bread muffin.
Soup
House Chili with Beef
Hearty serving of our delicious house made chili with smoked Oregon beef. Served hot with cheddar cheese. Optional Sour dough bread bowl + $4.00.
Soup of the Day
Hearty serving of our homemade soup of the day. Made fresh daily. Sour dough bread bowl optional for $4 more.
Clam Chowder
Available Friday & Saturday only. Our AMAZING homemade New England Clam Chowder. Made daily with fresh ingredients. Optional sour dough bread bowl for $4 more.
Chicken Noodle 8oz
Chicken Soup 12 Oz
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
66 Smokehouse BBQ offers a gourmet barbeque menu, smoked daily to perfection. We also serve one of the best country breakfasts Southern Oregon has to offer with a full coffee bar. Our ice cream bar features 12 flavors for those hot summer days! Join us for casual dining or take-out 7 days per weeks in our outdoor or indoor seating set amongst stunning forest scenery on Highway 66 at the Green Springs Inn on the border of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Forest. Just 30 minutes from beautiful Ashland, Oregon.
11470 Highway 66, Ashland, OR 97520