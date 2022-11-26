Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Burgers
Salad

67 Landing

review star

No reviews yet

8400 W 7TH STREET

TEXARKANA, TX 75501

Popular Items

Small Catfish
BlackJack Steak & Shrimp
Wings 6 Piece

Teasers

Alligator Bites

$17.95

Served Grilled/Blackened/Fried with fries.

Fried Pickels/Japs/GB

$9.25

Choice of (1) or (2)

Mud Monsters

$15.36

Breaded and Fried Crawfish Tails

Loaded Cheese Fries

$12.99

Side Winder Fries topped with Queso, Cheddar Cheese, Pico, Japs and Bacon Bits.

Large Nachos

$14.95

White Tortilla Chips Covered in Queso, cheddar cheese, pico and jalapenos. Choice of Chicken, Pulled pork or Beef.

Small Nachos

$7.50

White Tortilla Chips Covered in Queso, cheddar cheese, pico and jalapenos. With Choice Shredded Chicken, Pulled Pork or Beef.

Wings 12 Piece

Wings 12 Piece

$11.95

12 Wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

Wings 6 Piece

$5.95

6 Wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

Breaded Baby Bellas

$6.95

Breaded baby bella mushrooms sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Chips & Dip

$5.95

Choice of Salsa or Queso with chips.

Tripple Dipper

$13.00

White Tortilla Chips With a side of Queso, Salsa, and Guacamole.

12 Oysters

$23.95

12 oysters served over ice with all the fixings

6 Oysters

$12.95

6 oysters served over ice with all the fixings

Stuffed Japs

$11.95

Cheese Curds

$9.99Out of stock

Calf Fries with fries

$14.99

Texas Twinkies

$9.95

Boudin Balls

$8.99

Corn Nuggets

$4.99

Specials

Crawfish Etouffee

$18.95

Served over cajun rice with bacon wrapped asparagus and toast.

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$20.00

Peel and Eat Shrimp Served with Corn and Red Potato's.

Seafood Gumbo

$16.95

Delicious Gumbo served with toast.

Shrimp N Grits

Shrimp N Grits

$16.25

Cheddar cheese grits smothered in a Cajun cream sauce with Sauteed shrimp, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and toast.

Shrimp Scampi

$13.95

Special served over Cajun Rice with toast.

Smothred Redfish

$25.95

Blackened Redfish Smothered in Crawfish Etouffee and served with rice, veggies and toast.

2lbs Crawfish Corn and potatoes

$14.99Out of stock

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$12.99

Red Beans and Rice

$6.95

Off The Grill

Atlantic Salmon

$21.95

Grilled or Blackened Salmon with a side of our Cajun cream sauce, toast and two sides.

Chicken

$13.95

Grilled or Blackened Chicken with your choice of 2 sides and toast.

Grilled Shrimp

$18.96

Two Skewers of shrimp, two sides and toast.

Hamburger Steak

$12.95

Hamburger Steak smothered with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and brown gravy. Comes with two sides and toast.

Ribeye

$28.99

14(oz) Ribeye prepared to temp, served with two sides and toast.

Sam's Filet

$29.95

7(oz) Filet prepared to requested temp. Served with two sides and toast.

Smothered Chicken

$14.95

Blackened Chicken Breast Topped with Sauteed Jalapenos, mushrooms, onions and pepper jack cheese. Comes with two sides and toast.

BlackJack Steak & Shrimp

$26.99

8 (oz) sirloin prepared to temp, smothered with house cream sauce and (1) skewer of blackened shrimp. Comes with two sides and toast.

Salads

Full Size Ceaser Salad

$7.95

Romanie Lettuce, Tossed in Dressing, topped with parm cheese, and crutons

Full Size House Salad

$7.95

Lettuce Mix, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Crutons, and Cheddar Cheese

Chef Salad

$9.95

Lettuce Mix, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Crutons,Boiled Eggs,Ham, Cheese

Add-ons

Add Bacon

$1.15

Add shredded Chicken

$6.95

Add (3) Shrimp

$4.95

Add Queso Cup

$3.50

Add Salsa Cup

$3.50

Add Pork

$4.95

Add Skewer of Grilled Shrimp

$6.25

Add Skewer of Stuffed Shrimp

$8.95

Extra Chips

$2.50

Extra Gravy

$0.75

Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.49

Sauteed Onions

$1.49

Add Fried Egg Topper

$1.50

Add Toast

$1.00

Add 10 (pc) Peel Shrimp

$12.95

Add 3(pc) Catfish

$5.25

Add Corndog

$2.00

Add Extra Burger Patty

$5.00

Add Extra 2 (pc) Chicken Tenders

$4.75

Waffle (2)

$3.00

Extra Hasbrowns

$2.50

Boiled Egg

$0.50

Guac

$3.50

6 fried pickles to burger

$1.50

6 jalapeno strips to burger

$1.50

Sandwiches

Catfish Po'Boy

$15.95

served on a large hoagie roll, w/ scotties sauce and classic cole slaw

Fried Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.95

Served on a large hoagie roll, w/ scotties sauce and classic cole slaw

Chicken Sandwhich

$12.95

Chicken breast cooked to choice served with fries and set-up

Hamburger

$10.95

Burger, served with fries and set-up

Texas Burger

$12.95

Burger cooked to temp. Pulled pork,pickeled japs, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, topped with onion straws and set-up

Tacos

$11.95

Choice of Protein topped with cabbage,shredded cheese, pico and a side of queso and chips

BLT

$6.95

Patty Melt

$9.95
Cheeseburger Sliders

Cheeseburger Sliders

$9.99

Landing club

$8.99

Desserts

CheeseCake

CheeseCake

$5.00

Funnel Cake

$6.95

Kids Menu UNDER 12

Kids Catfish

$5.95

Comes w/ Fries

Kids CheeseBurger

$5.95

Comes w/ Fries

Kids ChickenTenders

Kids ChickenTenders

$5.95

Comes w/ Fries

Kids CornDog

$5.95

Comes w/ Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Comes w/ Fries

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.95

Comes w/ Fries

Kids PopCorn Shrimp

$5.95

Comes w/ Fries

Out of the Fryer

Large Catfish

$17.95

6 piece meal with fries and slaw

Small Catfish

$13.99

4 piece meal with fries and Slaw

Fish and Shrimp Combo

$19.95

3 catfish 3 shrimp fries & slaw

Hand-Battered Shrimp

$19.95

8 (pc) fried shrimp

Fried Oyster Platter

$19.95

served with fries & slaw

Stuffed Shrimp

$20.95

(2) skewers of jalapeneo wrapped shrimp w/ fried and slaw

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

5 (pc) meal with fries and slaw

Jeffrey's Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.95

served w/ gravy & toast

Jeffrey's Chicken Fried Steak

$12.95

served w/ gravy & toast

Sides

Onion Rings

$2.95

Side House Salad

$2.95

Side Ceaser Salad

$2.95

Side Fried Pickels

$4.50

Side Mac & Cheese

$2.95

Cole Slaw

$2.95

Creole Rice

$2.95

Cup of Gumbo

$2.95

Pinto Beans

$2.95

Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

$2.95

Mashed Potato

$2.95

Baked Potato

$2.95
Twice Baked Potato

Twice Baked Potato

$4.50

Fried Okra

$2.95

Fries

$2.95

Asparagus

$2.95

Steamed Veggies

$2.95

Cheesy Grits

$2.75

Grilled Veggies

$2.95

Red Beans and Rice

$2.95

Beverages

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Half-Half

$2.75

Hi-C

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$2.75

UnSweet Tea

$2.75

Water

Virgin Daiquiris

$3.00

Beer

Large Angry Orchard

$5.50

Large BudLight

$4.50

Large Budweiser

$4.50

Large Coors Light

$4.50

Large DosXX Lager

$5.50

Large Goose Ipa

$5.50

Large Busch Light

$4.50

Large Mich Ultra

$4.50

Large Miller Lite

$4.50

Large Shinner Bock

$5.50

Large ShockTop

$5.50

Small Angry Orchard

$3.50

Small Bud Light

$3.00

Small Budweiser

$3.00

Small Coors

$3.00

Small Dos XX

$3.50

Small Goose Ipa

$3.50

Small Busch Light

$3.00

Small Mich Ultra

$3.00

Small Shiner

$3.50

Small ShockTop

$3.50

Large Landshark

$3.50

Small Landshark

$3.00

Pitcher of Michelob

$10.00

Pitcher of Coors Light

$9.00

Pitcher of Budweiser

$9.00

Pitcher of Budlight

$9.00

Pitcher of Miller

$9.00

Pitcher of Shiner

$14.00

Large Angry Orchard

$4.00

Large BudLight

$4.00

Large Budweiser

$4.00

Large Coors Light

$4.00

Large Shinner Bock

$4.50

Mich Ultra Bottle

$3.75

Coors Light Bottle

$3.50

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.25

Bud Light Bottle

$3.25

Budweiser Bottle

$3.25

Coors Orginal Bottle

$3.25

Dosxx Lager Bottle

$3.75

Angry Orchard Bottle

$3.50

Blue Moon Bottle

$4.50

Guiness Bottle

$5.50

Corona Bottle

$4.75

Corona Lite Bottle

$3.50

Mich Ultra Cactus Lime Bottle

$3.75

Zigenbock Bottle

$3.75

Shinerbock Bottle

$4.25

Modelo

$4.75

Coors Light Bucket

$15.00

BudLight Bucket

$15.00

BudWeiser Bucket

$15.00

MichUltra Bucket

$15.00

MillerLite Bucket

$15.00

Odouls

$3.25

Stella Bottle

$5.00

Heinken

$5.00

Bud Light with Lime Bottle

$3.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Budlight

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Miller light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Shiner Bock

$3.50

Coors Light

$2.50

Michelob Ultra

$2.75

Miller Lite

$2.50

Bud Light

$2.50

Budweiser

$2.50

Beverages

Red Bull

$3.50

Sugar Free Redbull

$3.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Drink Modifiers

Ice

$0.50

Cup

$0.75

Flavoring Puree

$1.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Lime

$0.75

Orange

$1.50

Redbull

$3.00

Sugarfree Redbull

$3.00

Cherry

$0.30

Orange Juice

$2.00

Margarita Mix

$3.00

Sweet and Sour

$2.00

Syrup

$1.00

Amaretto Mixer Virgin

$3.00

Beer

Michelob

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweizer

$4.00

Busch

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Natural Light

$4.00

Mixed Drinks

Margarita (rocks)

$8.00

Whiskey Punch

$8.00

Crown & Coke

$8.00

Vodka & Cranberry

$8.00

Jello Shot

$3.00

Jello Shot (5)

$10.00

Drinks

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Food

Burger & Chips

$10.00

Nachos

$6.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$8.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich & Chips

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a Steakhouse and Seafood venue with live music weekly.

Location

8400 W 7TH STREET, TEXARKANA, TX 75501

Directions

Gallery
67 Landing image
67 Landing image
67 Landing image

