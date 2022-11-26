67 Landing
8400 W 7TH STREET
TEXARKANA, TX 75501
Popular Items
Teasers
Alligator Bites
Served Grilled/Blackened/Fried with fries.
Fried Pickels/Japs/GB
Choice of (1) or (2)
Mud Monsters
Breaded and Fried Crawfish Tails
Loaded Cheese Fries
Side Winder Fries topped with Queso, Cheddar Cheese, Pico, Japs and Bacon Bits.
Large Nachos
White Tortilla Chips Covered in Queso, cheddar cheese, pico and jalapenos. Choice of Chicken, Pulled pork or Beef.
Small Nachos
White Tortilla Chips Covered in Queso, cheddar cheese, pico and jalapenos. With Choice Shredded Chicken, Pulled Pork or Beef.
Wings 12 Piece
12 Wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
Wings 6 Piece
6 Wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
Breaded Baby Bellas
Breaded baby bella mushrooms sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
Chips & Dip
Choice of Salsa or Queso with chips.
Tripple Dipper
White Tortilla Chips With a side of Queso, Salsa, and Guacamole.
12 Oysters
12 oysters served over ice with all the fixings
6 Oysters
6 oysters served over ice with all the fixings
Stuffed Japs
Cheese Curds
Calf Fries with fries
Texas Twinkies
Boudin Balls
Corn Nuggets
Specials
Crawfish Etouffee
Served over cajun rice with bacon wrapped asparagus and toast.
Peel & Eat Shrimp
Peel and Eat Shrimp Served with Corn and Red Potato's.
Seafood Gumbo
Delicious Gumbo served with toast.
Shrimp N Grits
Cheddar cheese grits smothered in a Cajun cream sauce with Sauteed shrimp, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and toast.
Shrimp Scampi
Special served over Cajun Rice with toast.
Smothred Redfish
Blackened Redfish Smothered in Crawfish Etouffee and served with rice, veggies and toast.
2lbs Crawfish Corn and potatoes
CHICKEN FAJITAS
Red Beans and Rice
Off The Grill
Atlantic Salmon
Grilled or Blackened Salmon with a side of our Cajun cream sauce, toast and two sides.
Chicken
Grilled or Blackened Chicken with your choice of 2 sides and toast.
Grilled Shrimp
Two Skewers of shrimp, two sides and toast.
Hamburger Steak
Hamburger Steak smothered with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and brown gravy. Comes with two sides and toast.
Ribeye
14(oz) Ribeye prepared to temp, served with two sides and toast.
Sam's Filet
7(oz) Filet prepared to requested temp. Served with two sides and toast.
Smothered Chicken
Blackened Chicken Breast Topped with Sauteed Jalapenos, mushrooms, onions and pepper jack cheese. Comes with two sides and toast.
BlackJack Steak & Shrimp
8 (oz) sirloin prepared to temp, smothered with house cream sauce and (1) skewer of blackened shrimp. Comes with two sides and toast.
Salads
Add-ons
Add Bacon
Add shredded Chicken
Add (3) Shrimp
Add Queso Cup
Add Salsa Cup
Add Pork
Add Skewer of Grilled Shrimp
Add Skewer of Stuffed Shrimp
Extra Chips
Extra Gravy
Sauteed Mushrooms
Sauteed Onions
Add Fried Egg Topper
Add Toast
Add 10 (pc) Peel Shrimp
Add 3(pc) Catfish
Add Corndog
Add Extra Burger Patty
Add Extra 2 (pc) Chicken Tenders
Waffle (2)
Extra Hasbrowns
Boiled Egg
Guac
6 fried pickles to burger
6 jalapeno strips to burger
Sandwiches
Catfish Po'Boy
served on a large hoagie roll, w/ scotties sauce and classic cole slaw
Fried Shrimp Po'Boy
Served on a large hoagie roll, w/ scotties sauce and classic cole slaw
Chicken Sandwhich
Chicken breast cooked to choice served with fries and set-up
Hamburger
Burger, served with fries and set-up
Texas Burger
Burger cooked to temp. Pulled pork,pickeled japs, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, topped with onion straws and set-up
Tacos
Choice of Protein topped with cabbage,shredded cheese, pico and a side of queso and chips
BLT
Patty Melt
Cheeseburger Sliders
Landing club
Desserts
Kids Menu UNDER 12
Out of the Fryer
Large Catfish
6 piece meal with fries and slaw
Small Catfish
4 piece meal with fries and Slaw
Fish and Shrimp Combo
3 catfish 3 shrimp fries & slaw
Hand-Battered Shrimp
8 (pc) fried shrimp
Fried Oyster Platter
served with fries & slaw
Stuffed Shrimp
(2) skewers of jalapeneo wrapped shrimp w/ fried and slaw
Chicken Tenders
5 (pc) meal with fries and slaw
Jeffrey's Chicken Fried Chicken
served w/ gravy & toast
Jeffrey's Chicken Fried Steak
served w/ gravy & toast
Sides
Onion Rings
Side House Salad
Side Ceaser Salad
Side Fried Pickels
Side Mac & Cheese
Cole Slaw
Creole Rice
Cup of Gumbo
Pinto Beans
Bacon Wrapped Asparagus
Mashed Potato
Baked Potato
Twice Baked Potato
Fried Okra
Fries
Asparagus
Steamed Veggies
Cheesy Grits
Grilled Veggies
Red Beans and Rice
Beverages
Beer
Large Angry Orchard
Large BudLight
Large Budweiser
Large Coors Light
Large DosXX Lager
Large Goose Ipa
Large Busch Light
Large Mich Ultra
Large Miller Lite
Large Shinner Bock
Large ShockTop
Small Angry Orchard
Small Bud Light
Small Budweiser
Small Coors
Small Dos XX
Small Goose Ipa
Small Busch Light
Small Mich Ultra
Small Shiner
Small ShockTop
Large Landshark
Small Landshark
Pitcher of Michelob
Pitcher of Coors Light
Pitcher of Budweiser
Pitcher of Budlight
Pitcher of Miller
Pitcher of Shiner
Drink Modifiers
Mixed Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
We are a Steakhouse and Seafood venue with live music weekly.
8400 W 7TH STREET, TEXARKANA, TX 75501