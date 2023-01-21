Restaurant header imageView gallery

6Smith

review star

No reviews yet

294 Grove Lane E

Wayzata, MN 55391

6Smith Chicken Wings
A Fat Burger
Triple Dip French Fries

Mahi Mahi

$54.95

Butter Steak

$60.95

Bone Marrow

$22.95

Apple Bread Pudding

$16.95

Small Plates - Starters

6Smith Chicken Wings

$18.95

house blend dry rub, blue-cheese sauce

Bacon & Bourbon

$19.95

house cured & smoked bacon, bourbon infused cherries

Beef Cheek Nachos

$17.95

Blaser’s sharp cheddar, grilled jalapeño, pickled red onion, spicy cilantro crema

Bread is Life

$9.95

French baguette, honey ricotta, soft butter, green chimichurri

Calamari

$17.95

Thai sauce, carrots, cilantro, fresno

House made Guacamole & Corn Tortilla Chips

$14.95

salsa roja, cilantro, jalapeno

Meatballs

$17.95

beef & pork meatballs, house-made marinara, baguette crostini

Shrimp Chimichurri

$18.95

garlic, fresh herbs, toasted baguette

Steak Tartar

$22.95

certified black angus filet, cornichon, capers, chives, pickle relish aioli quail egg, crispy shallots, toasted brioche

Triple Dip French Fries

$11.95

béarnaise, truffle aioli, curry ketchup

Tuna Poke

$22.95

Ahi tuna, sesame & soy, seaweed, avocado, fresno, wonton crisps

Sandwich

A Fat Burger

$20.95

bacon and onion jam, Blaser’s sharp cheddar fondue, Nueske’s bacon LTO, brioche bun.

Chilled Lobster Roll

$29.95

tarragon aioli, celery, lettuce, toasted brioche roll

Chili Rubbed Chicken Sandwich

$19.95

Mahon cheese, avocado, Siracha aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion, toasted brioche bun

Burger

$12.95

Salads & Soups

La Flaquita

$17.95

tenderloin tips, iceberg, sweet corn, black beans, queso fresco avocado mousse, pickled fresnos, tortilla crisps, chipotle-lime vinaigrette

The Wedge

$18.95

iceberg, heirloom tomato, egg, Nueske’s bacon, bleu cheese, red onion bleu cheese dressing

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$18.95

pickled mango, Calabro ricotta, basil, baby arugula balsamic reduction, basil oil

Small Caesar Salad

$10.95

romaine, croutons, parmesan crisp, caesar dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$15.95

romaine, croutons, parmesan crisp, caesar dressing

Small Green Salad

$10.95

carrots, fennel, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette

Seasonal Vegetable Salad

$17.95

organic Atlantic salmon, fresh watermelon, roasted beets, arugula, spicy pecans, chevre, raspberry vinaigrette

Cup of Clam Chowder

$7.95

little neck clams, bacon, potatoes

Cup of Chili

$7.95

short rib, tomato, poblano, onion, Blaser’s sharp cheddar, sour cream tortilla strips

Cup of Tomato Soup

$5.95

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$13.95

little neck clams, bacon, potatoes

Bowl of Chili

$13.95

short rib, tomato, poblano, onion, Blaser’s sharp cheddar, sour cream tortilla strips

Bowl of Tomato Soup

$9.95

Entree

Certified Black Angus Filet Mignon 8oz

$49.95

Certified Black Angus

Prime Ribeye 18oz

$57.95

Prime

Prime New York Strip 14oz

$54.95

Prime

Prime Filet Mignon 12oz

$72.95

Prime

Hanger Steak Chimichurri

$34.95

grilled tomato & scallion, toasted baguette

Marinated Flank Steak

$35.95

potato puree, roasted mushrooms, crispy onion Horseradish brie and parmesan cream

Tamarind- Braised Short Rib

$36.95

pickled mango salad

Miso Marinated Seabass

$43.95

asparagus and mixed greens, yuzu dressing

Pan Seared Organic Atlantic Salmon

$33.95

Yukon Gold potato puree, sweet corn and roast red pepper succotash, paprika

Cast Iron Seared Jumbo Scallops

$42.95

slow roasted tomatoes, potato gnocchi, balsamic, beurre monte, Fresno peppers, fried basil .

Curried Shrimp

$34.95

coconut milk, Madras curry,peaches, snap peas, pickled Fresno peppers, scallions

Brick Pressed Bell & Evans Chicken

$32.95

roasted heirloom carrots & onions, Fingerling potatoes, beurre monte, parmesan cheese .

Apple Cider-Braised Pork Shank

$35.95

cider glaze, caramelized onion, roasted garlic, Yukon Gold potato puree

Lobster Gnocchi

$34.95

hand made potato gnocchi, lobster, beurre monte, wilted spinach, garlic, parmesan, truffle oil

Sides

Brussels Sprouts

$11.95

flash fried, Asian vinaigrette, fresno peppers

Roasted Cauliflower

$11.95

6Smith spice, red pepper aioli, parmesan

Char-Grilled Fresh Sweet Corn

$12.95

Charred Fresh Sweet Corn

Baked & Loaded Idaho Potato

$12.95

Blaser's cheddar fondue, Neuske's bacon, shredded cheddar, seasoned sour cream, scallions

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$12.95

Blaser’s sharp cheddar, Nueske’s bacon, panko breadcrumbs

Mashed Potatoes

$12.95

beurre monte, scallions

Roasted Mushrooms & Onions

$10.95

crimini & oyster mushrooms, caramelized onions

Heirloom Carrots

$12.95

Buttered Noodles

$10.95

Asparagus

$11.95

Fingerling Potatoes

$10.95

Vegan

V-Bread is Life

$8.95

toasted baguette, house chimichurri sauce

V-Chips & Guac

$14.95

Vegan hand cut tortilla chips, house-made guacamole, fresh cilantro, salsa roja

V- Ancient Grains

$17.95

baby arugula, quinoa, sorghum, millet, artichoke hearts, orange, heirloom tomatoes, citrus flax pepitas, lemon vinaigrette

V-Seasonal Vegetable Salad

$17.95

Watermelon, roasted beets, arugula, spicy pecans, raspberry & lemon vinaigrette

V- La Flaquita

$17.95

iceberg, black beans, roasted corn, fresno peppers, avocado, lemon vinaigrette

V- Roasted Grain & Veg Bowl

$24.95

oyster mushrooms, wilted spinach, roasted heirloom carrots & onions heirloom tomato, caramelized onions, ancient grains

V-Roasted Veg Crostini

$20.95

toasted baguette, avocado mousse, roasted heirloom vegetables, served with a small mixed green salad, lemon vinaigrette

V- Roasted Mushroom Tacos

$20.95

roasted cremini & oyster mushrooms, caramelized onions, black beans, pico de gallo salsa roja, fresh cilantro

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Tenderloin Tips

$12.00

Salmon

$12.00

Hamburger

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$4.00

Green Salad

$4.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Desserts

50 Shades Chocolate

$16.95

Key Lime Pie

$14.95

Mocha Mud Pie

$17.95

Flan

$14.95

Fruit Crisp

$11.95

Add Ons

4 Shrimp

$10.00

4oz Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Anchovies

$2.00

Avocado

$2.50

Bacon

$2.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Blackened

Bleu Cheese Crust

$6.00

Blk Pepper

Breadcrumbs

Butterfly

Caramelized Onions

$2.00

Carrots

$2.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Corn

$2.00

Crab Meat

$15.00

Cucumber

$2.00

Dry Rub

$2.00

Egg

$2.00

Extra Crispy

Fresnos

$2.00

Fruit

$2.00

Garlic

Guacamole

$4.00

Jalapeno

$1.00

Kimchee

$2.00

Loaded Potato

$12.95

Mushrooms

$2.00

Onion

$2.00

Parmesean

$2.00

Peppers

$2.00

Pickled Mango

$2.00

Pickles

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Rice

$2.00

Ricotta

$2.00

Salmon Fillet

$10.00

Salt

Scallions

$2.00

SD of Gnocchi

$10.00

Spinach

$3.00

Tenderloin Tips

$10.00

TO-GO Silverware

Toast

$2.00

Tomato

$2.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Watermelon

$2.00

Wonton Chips

$2.00

Side Sauces

Extra SD Guacamole

$8.00

Extra Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Extra Wonton Chips

$2.00

SD 10,000 Lakes

$2.00

SD A-1

SD Asian Vin

$2.00

SD Avocado Puree

$2.00

SD Bacon Jam

$2.00

SD Balsamic Reduction

$2.00

SD Basil Oil

$2.00

SD BBQ

$2.00

SD Bearnaise

$2.00

SD Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

SD Bleu Cheese Dressing

$2.00

SD Buerre Monte

$2.00

SD Butter

$2.00

SD Caramel

$2.00

SD Ceasar

$2.00

SD Cheese Fondue

$2.00

SD Chipolte Aioli

$2.00

SD Chipolte Lime Vin

$2.00

SD Clarified Butter

$2.00

SD Creamy Balsamic Vin

$2.00

SD Curry Ketchup

$2.00

SD Golden Beets

$2.00

SD Green Chimichurri

$2.00

SD Hollandaise

$2.00

SD Honey

$2.00

SD Honey Ricotta

$2.00

SD Horsey Brie Sauce

$2.00

SD Hot Fudge

$2.00

SD House Pickles

$2.00

SD Jalepeno Crema

$2.00

SD Jam

$2.00

SD Lemon Vin

$2.00

SD Maple Syrup

$2.00

SD Miso Glaze

$2.00

SD Mustard

$1.00

SD Oil & Vinegar

$4.00

SD Ranch

$2.00

SD Raspberry Vin

$2.00

SD Raw Horseradish

$2.00

SD Red Beets

$2.00

SD Red Chimichurri

$2.00

SD Red Pepper Aioli

$2.00

SD Salsa Roja

$2.00

SD Sardines

$2.00

SD Small Guac

$3.00

SD Sour Cream

$4.00

SD Spicy Cilantro Crema

$2.00

SD Spicy Garlic Aioli

$2.00

SD Squash

$2.00

SD Sriracha

$2.00

SD Sriracha Aioli

$2.00

SD Sriracha Honey Glaze

$2.00

SD Strawberry

$2.00

SD Tarragon Mayo

$2.00

SD Tartar Sauce

$2.00

SD Thai Sauce

$2.00

SD Toasted Pecans

$2.00

SD Truffle Aioli

$2.00

SD Truffle Oil

$2.00

SD Whip Cream

$2.00

SD Yuzu Dressing

$2.00

Family Feasts

Family Chicken Wings

$52.00

House blend dry rub, comes with Bleu cheese dressing, 24 pcs per order

Family Caesar Salad

$43.00

Parmesan Truile, house made baguette croutons

Family Tomato Soup

$40.00

Tomato Soup (always vegan) & Baguette

Family Short Rib Chili

$52.00

House made short rib chili & Baguette

Family Loaded Mac & Cheese

$34.00

Blaser's sharp cheddar, Nueske’s bacon, panko breadcrumbs

A Fat Burger Box

$56.00

6 half fat burgers- bacon and onion jam, Blaser's sharp cheddar fondue, Neuske's bacon, American cheese, LTO, brown butter brioche bun , with house cut french fries

Family B.L.A.T.

$53.00

6 half B.L.A.T's served with crisp Nueskes bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli and avocado, on toasted multi grain bread

Family Brick Pressed Chicken

$94.00

roasted vegetables, buerre monte, mashed potatoes

Family Lobster Roll

$85.00

6 halves of our house lobster roll with house cut french fries

Family Style Mac & Cheese

$34.00

Blaser's sharp cheddar, Nueske’s bacon, panko breadcrumbs

Family Char-Grilled Fresh Sweet Corn

$34.00

Elote -Style

Catering

T1 Wings

$52.00

House blend dry rub, served with bleu cheese dressing, 24pcs

T2 Wings

$91.00

House blend dry rub, served with bleu cheese dressing 40 pcs

T1 Shrimp Cocktail

$74.00

served with tartar & cocktail sauce 15pcs

T2 Shrimp Cocktail

$123.00

served with tartar & cocktail sauce 25pcs

T1 BBQ Ribs

$46.00

Honey-Sriracha glaze, jicama slaw 16pcs

T2 BBQ Ribs

$80.00

Honey-Sriracha glaze, jicama slaw 20pcs

T1 Lobster Guacamole & Chips

$76.00

tortilla chips, guacamole, Maine lobster

T2 Lobster Guacamole & Chips

$130.00

tortilla chips, guacamole, Maine lobster

T1 Bread is Life

$25.00

French baguette, honey ricotta, soft butter, green chimichurri

T2 Bread is Life

$45.00

French baguette, honey ricotta, soft butter, green chimichurri

T1 Grilled Corn Elote Style

$34.00

queso fresco, cilantro

T2 Grilled Corn Elote Style

$60.00

Queso fresco, cilantro

T1 Mashed Potatoes

$34.00

Buerre monte, scallions

T2 Mashed Potatoes

$60.00

buerre monte, scallions

T1 Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$31.00

Asian vinaigrette, fresno pepper

T2 Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$55.00

Asian vinaigrette, fresno pepper

T1 Coleslaw

$22.00

creamy & tang

T2 Coleslaw

$35.00

creamy & tang

T1 Smoked Bacon

$55.00

bourbon infused cherries

T2 Smoked Bacon

$95.00

bourbon infused cherries

T1 Loaded Mac & Cheese

$34.00

bacon, cheddar cheese, panko bread crumbs

T2 Loaded Mac & Cheese

$60.00

bacon, cheddar cheese, panko bread crumbs

T1 Salmon Entree

$97.00

sweet corn succotash, potato puree

T2 Salmon Entree

$165.00

sweet corn succotash, potato puree

T1 Scallops

$167.00

slow roasted tomatoes, potato gnocchi, balsamic, beurre monte, Fresno peppers, fried basil

T2 Scallops

$253.00

slow roasted tomatoes, potato gnocchi, balsamic, beurre monte, Fresno peppers, fried basil

T1 Miso Seabass

$121.00

asparagus, mixed greens salad, yuzu dressing

T2 Miso Seabass

$210.00

asparagus, mixed greens salad, yuzu dressing

T1 Marinated Flank Steak

$100.00

potato puree, roasted mushrooms, crispy onion, horseradish brie and parmesan cream

T2 Marinated Flank Steak

$170.00

potato puree, roasted mushrooms, crispy onion, horseradish brie and parmesan cream

T1 Hanger Steak Chimichurri

$103.00

grilled tomato & scallion, toasted baguette

T2 Hanger Steak Chimichurri

$175.00

grilled tomato & scallion, toasted baguette

T1 Apple Cider Braised Pork Shank

$103.00

cider glaze, caramelized onion, roasted garlic, Yukon Gold potato puree

T2 Apple Cider Braised Pork Shank

$175.00

cider glaze, caramelized onion, roasted garlic, Yukon Gold potato puree

T1 Tamarind Braised Short Rib

$100.00

pickled mango salad

T2 Tamarind Braised Short Rib

$170.00

pickled mango salad

T1 Brick Pressed Bell & Evans Chicken

$94.00

roasted heirloom carrots and onions, Fingerling potatoes, Yukon Gold potato puree

T2 Brick Pressed Bell & Evans Chicken

$160.00

roasted heirloom carrots and onions, Fingerling potatoes, Yukon Gold potato puree

T1 Caesar Salad

$43.00

parmesan tuile, croutons

T2 Caeser Salad

$75.00

parmesan tuile, croutons

T1 HeirloomTomato Salad

$52.00

Calabro ricotta, basil, baby arugula, mango, balsamic

T2 Heirloom Tomato Salad

$90.00

Calabro ricotta, basil, baby arugula, mango, balsamic

T1 Chili

$37.00

short rib, tomato, poblano, onion, cheddar cheese, sour cream, tortilla strip

T2 Chili

$65.00

short rib, tomato, poblano, onion, cheddar cheese, sour cream, tortilla strip

T1 New England Style Clam Chowder

$37.00

little clam necks, bacon, potatoes

T2 New England Style Clam Chowder

$65.00

little clam necks, bacon, potatoe

T1 Tomato Soup

$30.00

mirepoix, olive oil, fresh parsley. (Vegan)

T2 Tomato Soup

$50.00

mirepoix, olive oil, fresh parsley (Vegan)

T1 Keith's Kimchee Reuben

$58.00

corned beef, kimchee, swiss, 10,000 lakes dressing

T2 Keith's Kimchee Reuben

$100.00

corned beef, kimchee, swiss, 10,000 lakes dressing

T1 Chili Rubbed Chicken Sandwich

$55.00

mahon cheese, avocado, Sriracha aiol

T2 Chile Rubbed Chicken Sandwich

$95.00

mahon cheese, avocado, Sriracha aiol

T1 Lobster Roll

$85.00

tarragon mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche roll

T2 Lobster Roll

$145.00

tarragon mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche roll

T1 A Fat Burger

$58.00

bacon, cheddar cheese, bacon jam, cheddar fondue

T2 A Fat Burger

$100.00

bacon, cheddar cheese, bacon jam, cheddar fondue

Savory Chicken Salad Box

$17.00

pulled chicken, mustard, tarragon aioli, toasted multi-grain

Keith Kimchee Reuben Box

$17.00

corned beef, kimchee, swiss, 10,000 lakes dressing

Applewood Smoked B.L.A.T. Box

$17.00

Neuske's bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, avocado

Grilled Cheese Box

$15.00

American & cheddar cheese, toasted multi-grain

T1 Filet Mignon Certified Black Angus

$150.00

certified black angus | house bernaise sauce

T2 Filet Mignon Certified Black Angus

$250.00

certified black angus | house bernaise sauce

T2 Artisanal Cheese Board Platter

$85.00

spiced roasted walnuts and fresh berries

T2 Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Platter

$85.00

roasted heirloom vegetables

T1 Mixed Greens Salad

$32.00

pickled fennel & carrots, tomato, creamy balsamic vinaigrette

T2 Mixed Greens Salad

$55.00

pickled fennel & carrots, tomato, creamy balsamic vinaigrette

T1 Curry Shrimp

$100.00

coconut milk, Madras curry, peaches, scallions, snap peas, pickled fresnos, cilantro, Jasmine rice

T2 Curry Shrimp

$170.00

coconut milk, Madras curry, peaches, scallions, snap peas, pickled fresnos, cilantro, Jasmine rice

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

An artisan inspired meat and seafood restaurant for the urban suburban, nestled along the stunning shores of Lake Minnetonka. We are bold, fresh and modern.

Website

Location

294 Grove Lane E, Wayzata, MN 55391

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

