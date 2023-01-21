6Smith
294 Grove Lane E
Wayzata, MN 55391
Order Again
Small Plates - Starters
6Smith Chicken Wings
house blend dry rub, blue-cheese sauce
Bacon & Bourbon
house cured & smoked bacon, bourbon infused cherries
Beef Cheek Nachos
Blaser’s sharp cheddar, grilled jalapeño, pickled red onion, spicy cilantro crema
Bread is Life
French baguette, honey ricotta, soft butter, green chimichurri
Calamari
Thai sauce, carrots, cilantro, fresno
House made Guacamole & Corn Tortilla Chips
salsa roja, cilantro, jalapeno
Meatballs
beef & pork meatballs, house-made marinara, baguette crostini
Shrimp Chimichurri
garlic, fresh herbs, toasted baguette
Steak Tartar
certified black angus filet, cornichon, capers, chives, pickle relish aioli quail egg, crispy shallots, toasted brioche
Triple Dip French Fries
béarnaise, truffle aioli, curry ketchup
Tuna Poke
Ahi tuna, sesame & soy, seaweed, avocado, fresno, wonton crisps
Sandwich
A Fat Burger
bacon and onion jam, Blaser’s sharp cheddar fondue, Nueske’s bacon LTO, brioche bun.
Chilled Lobster Roll
tarragon aioli, celery, lettuce, toasted brioche roll
Chili Rubbed Chicken Sandwich
Mahon cheese, avocado, Siracha aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion, toasted brioche bun
Burger
Salads & Soups
La Flaquita
tenderloin tips, iceberg, sweet corn, black beans, queso fresco avocado mousse, pickled fresnos, tortilla crisps, chipotle-lime vinaigrette
The Wedge
iceberg, heirloom tomato, egg, Nueske’s bacon, bleu cheese, red onion bleu cheese dressing
Heirloom Tomato Salad
pickled mango, Calabro ricotta, basil, baby arugula balsamic reduction, basil oil
Small Caesar Salad
romaine, croutons, parmesan crisp, caesar dressing
Large Caesar Salad
romaine, croutons, parmesan crisp, caesar dressing
Small Green Salad
carrots, fennel, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette
Seasonal Vegetable Salad
organic Atlantic salmon, fresh watermelon, roasted beets, arugula, spicy pecans, chevre, raspberry vinaigrette
Cup of Clam Chowder
little neck clams, bacon, potatoes
Cup of Chili
short rib, tomato, poblano, onion, Blaser’s sharp cheddar, sour cream tortilla strips
Cup of Tomato Soup
Bowl of Clam Chowder
little neck clams, bacon, potatoes
Bowl of Chili
short rib, tomato, poblano, onion, Blaser’s sharp cheddar, sour cream tortilla strips
Bowl of Tomato Soup
Entree
Certified Black Angus Filet Mignon 8oz
Certified Black Angus
Prime Ribeye 18oz
Prime
Prime New York Strip 14oz
Prime
Prime Filet Mignon 12oz
Prime
Hanger Steak Chimichurri
grilled tomato & scallion, toasted baguette
Marinated Flank Steak
potato puree, roasted mushrooms, crispy onion Horseradish brie and parmesan cream
Tamarind- Braised Short Rib
pickled mango salad
Miso Marinated Seabass
asparagus and mixed greens, yuzu dressing
Pan Seared Organic Atlantic Salmon
Yukon Gold potato puree, sweet corn and roast red pepper succotash, paprika
Cast Iron Seared Jumbo Scallops
slow roasted tomatoes, potato gnocchi, balsamic, beurre monte, Fresno peppers, fried basil .
Curried Shrimp
coconut milk, Madras curry,peaches, snap peas, pickled Fresno peppers, scallions
Brick Pressed Bell & Evans Chicken
roasted heirloom carrots & onions, Fingerling potatoes, beurre monte, parmesan cheese .
Apple Cider-Braised Pork Shank
cider glaze, caramelized onion, roasted garlic, Yukon Gold potato puree
Lobster Gnocchi
hand made potato gnocchi, lobster, beurre monte, wilted spinach, garlic, parmesan, truffle oil
Sides
Brussels Sprouts
flash fried, Asian vinaigrette, fresno peppers
Roasted Cauliflower
6Smith spice, red pepper aioli, parmesan
Char-Grilled Fresh Sweet Corn
Charred Fresh Sweet Corn
Baked & Loaded Idaho Potato
Blaser's cheddar fondue, Neuske's bacon, shredded cheddar, seasoned sour cream, scallions
Loaded Mac & Cheese
Blaser’s sharp cheddar, Nueske’s bacon, panko breadcrumbs
Mashed Potatoes
beurre monte, scallions
Roasted Mushrooms & Onions
crimini & oyster mushrooms, caramelized onions
Heirloom Carrots
Buttered Noodles
Asparagus
Fingerling Potatoes
Vegan
V-Bread is Life
toasted baguette, house chimichurri sauce
V-Chips & Guac
Vegan hand cut tortilla chips, house-made guacamole, fresh cilantro, salsa roja
V- Ancient Grains
baby arugula, quinoa, sorghum, millet, artichoke hearts, orange, heirloom tomatoes, citrus flax pepitas, lemon vinaigrette
V-Seasonal Vegetable Salad
Watermelon, roasted beets, arugula, spicy pecans, raspberry & lemon vinaigrette
V- La Flaquita
iceberg, black beans, roasted corn, fresno peppers, avocado, lemon vinaigrette
V- Roasted Grain & Veg Bowl
oyster mushrooms, wilted spinach, roasted heirloom carrots & onions heirloom tomato, caramelized onions, ancient grains
V-Roasted Veg Crostini
toasted baguette, avocado mousse, roasted heirloom vegetables, served with a small mixed green salad, lemon vinaigrette
V- Roasted Mushroom Tacos
roasted cremini & oyster mushrooms, caramelized onions, black beans, pico de gallo salsa roja, fresh cilantro
Kids
Add Ons
4 Shrimp
4oz Mashed Potatoes
Anchovies
Avocado
Bacon
Baked Potato
Blackened
Bleu Cheese Crust
Blk Pepper
Breadcrumbs
Butterfly
Caramelized Onions
Carrots
Chicken Breast
Coleslaw
Corn
Crab Meat
Cucumber
Dry Rub
Egg
Extra Crispy
Fresnos
Fruit
Garlic
Guacamole
Jalapeno
Kimchee
Loaded Potato
Mushrooms
Onion
Parmesean
Peppers
Pickled Mango
Pickles
Pineapple
Rice
Ricotta
Salmon Fillet
Salt
Scallions
SD of Gnocchi
Spinach
Tenderloin Tips
TO-GO Silverware
Toast
Tomato
Tortilla Chips
Watermelon
Wonton Chips
Side Sauces
Extra SD Guacamole
Extra Tortilla Chips
Extra Wonton Chips
SD 10,000 Lakes
SD A-1
SD Asian Vin
SD Avocado Puree
SD Bacon Jam
SD Balsamic Reduction
SD Basil Oil
SD BBQ
SD Bearnaise
SD Bleu Cheese Crumbles
SD Bleu Cheese Dressing
SD Buerre Monte
SD Butter
SD Caramel
SD Ceasar
SD Cheese Fondue
SD Chipolte Aioli
SD Chipolte Lime Vin
SD Clarified Butter
SD Creamy Balsamic Vin
SD Curry Ketchup
SD Golden Beets
SD Green Chimichurri
SD Hollandaise
SD Honey
SD Honey Ricotta
SD Horsey Brie Sauce
SD Hot Fudge
SD House Pickles
SD Jalepeno Crema
SD Jam
SD Lemon Vin
SD Maple Syrup
SD Miso Glaze
SD Mustard
SD Oil & Vinegar
SD Ranch
SD Raspberry Vin
SD Raw Horseradish
SD Red Beets
SD Red Chimichurri
SD Red Pepper Aioli
SD Salsa Roja
SD Sardines
SD Small Guac
SD Sour Cream
SD Spicy Cilantro Crema
SD Spicy Garlic Aioli
SD Squash
SD Sriracha
SD Sriracha Aioli
SD Sriracha Honey Glaze
SD Strawberry
SD Tarragon Mayo
SD Tartar Sauce
SD Thai Sauce
SD Toasted Pecans
SD Truffle Aioli
SD Truffle Oil
SD Whip Cream
SD Yuzu Dressing
Family Feasts
Family Chicken Wings
House blend dry rub, comes with Bleu cheese dressing, 24 pcs per order
Family Caesar Salad
Parmesan Truile, house made baguette croutons
Family Tomato Soup
Tomato Soup (always vegan) & Baguette
Family Short Rib Chili
House made short rib chili & Baguette
Family Loaded Mac & Cheese
Blaser's sharp cheddar, Nueske’s bacon, panko breadcrumbs
A Fat Burger Box
6 half fat burgers- bacon and onion jam, Blaser's sharp cheddar fondue, Neuske's bacon, American cheese, LTO, brown butter brioche bun , with house cut french fries
Family B.L.A.T.
6 half B.L.A.T's served with crisp Nueskes bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli and avocado, on toasted multi grain bread
Family Brick Pressed Chicken
roasted vegetables, buerre monte, mashed potatoes
Family Lobster Roll
6 halves of our house lobster roll with house cut french fries
Family Style Mac & Cheese
Blaser's sharp cheddar, Nueske’s bacon, panko breadcrumbs
Family Char-Grilled Fresh Sweet Corn
Elote -Style
Catering
T1 Wings
House blend dry rub, served with bleu cheese dressing, 24pcs
T2 Wings
House blend dry rub, served with bleu cheese dressing 40 pcs
T1 Shrimp Cocktail
served with tartar & cocktail sauce 15pcs
T2 Shrimp Cocktail
served with tartar & cocktail sauce 25pcs
T1 BBQ Ribs
Honey-Sriracha glaze, jicama slaw 16pcs
T2 BBQ Ribs
Honey-Sriracha glaze, jicama slaw 20pcs
T1 Lobster Guacamole & Chips
tortilla chips, guacamole, Maine lobster
T2 Lobster Guacamole & Chips
tortilla chips, guacamole, Maine lobster
T1 Bread is Life
French baguette, honey ricotta, soft butter, green chimichurri
T2 Bread is Life
French baguette, honey ricotta, soft butter, green chimichurri
T1 Grilled Corn Elote Style
queso fresco, cilantro
T2 Grilled Corn Elote Style
Queso fresco, cilantro
T1 Mashed Potatoes
Buerre monte, scallions
T2 Mashed Potatoes
buerre monte, scallions
T1 Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Asian vinaigrette, fresno pepper
T2 Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Asian vinaigrette, fresno pepper
T1 Coleslaw
creamy & tang
T2 Coleslaw
creamy & tang
T1 Smoked Bacon
bourbon infused cherries
T2 Smoked Bacon
bourbon infused cherries
T1 Loaded Mac & Cheese
bacon, cheddar cheese, panko bread crumbs
T2 Loaded Mac & Cheese
bacon, cheddar cheese, panko bread crumbs
T1 Salmon Entree
sweet corn succotash, potato puree
T2 Salmon Entree
sweet corn succotash, potato puree
T1 Scallops
slow roasted tomatoes, potato gnocchi, balsamic, beurre monte, Fresno peppers, fried basil
T2 Scallops
slow roasted tomatoes, potato gnocchi, balsamic, beurre monte, Fresno peppers, fried basil
T1 Miso Seabass
asparagus, mixed greens salad, yuzu dressing
T2 Miso Seabass
asparagus, mixed greens salad, yuzu dressing
T1 Marinated Flank Steak
potato puree, roasted mushrooms, crispy onion, horseradish brie and parmesan cream
T2 Marinated Flank Steak
potato puree, roasted mushrooms, crispy onion, horseradish brie and parmesan cream
T1 Hanger Steak Chimichurri
grilled tomato & scallion, toasted baguette
T2 Hanger Steak Chimichurri
grilled tomato & scallion, toasted baguette
T1 Apple Cider Braised Pork Shank
cider glaze, caramelized onion, roasted garlic, Yukon Gold potato puree
T2 Apple Cider Braised Pork Shank
cider glaze, caramelized onion, roasted garlic, Yukon Gold potato puree
T1 Tamarind Braised Short Rib
pickled mango salad
T2 Tamarind Braised Short Rib
pickled mango salad
T1 Brick Pressed Bell & Evans Chicken
roasted heirloom carrots and onions, Fingerling potatoes, Yukon Gold potato puree
T2 Brick Pressed Bell & Evans Chicken
roasted heirloom carrots and onions, Fingerling potatoes, Yukon Gold potato puree
T1 Caesar Salad
parmesan tuile, croutons
T2 Caeser Salad
parmesan tuile, croutons
T1 HeirloomTomato Salad
Calabro ricotta, basil, baby arugula, mango, balsamic
T2 Heirloom Tomato Salad
Calabro ricotta, basil, baby arugula, mango, balsamic
T1 Chili
short rib, tomato, poblano, onion, cheddar cheese, sour cream, tortilla strip
T2 Chili
short rib, tomato, poblano, onion, cheddar cheese, sour cream, tortilla strip
T1 New England Style Clam Chowder
little clam necks, bacon, potatoes
T2 New England Style Clam Chowder
little clam necks, bacon, potatoe
T1 Tomato Soup
mirepoix, olive oil, fresh parsley. (Vegan)
T2 Tomato Soup
mirepoix, olive oil, fresh parsley (Vegan)
T1 Keith's Kimchee Reuben
corned beef, kimchee, swiss, 10,000 lakes dressing
T2 Keith's Kimchee Reuben
corned beef, kimchee, swiss, 10,000 lakes dressing
T1 Chili Rubbed Chicken Sandwich
mahon cheese, avocado, Sriracha aiol
T2 Chile Rubbed Chicken Sandwich
mahon cheese, avocado, Sriracha aiol
T1 Lobster Roll
tarragon mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche roll
T2 Lobster Roll
tarragon mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche roll
T1 A Fat Burger
bacon, cheddar cheese, bacon jam, cheddar fondue
T2 A Fat Burger
bacon, cheddar cheese, bacon jam, cheddar fondue
Savory Chicken Salad Box
pulled chicken, mustard, tarragon aioli, toasted multi-grain
Keith Kimchee Reuben Box
corned beef, kimchee, swiss, 10,000 lakes dressing
Applewood Smoked B.L.A.T. Box
Neuske's bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, avocado
Grilled Cheese Box
American & cheddar cheese, toasted multi-grain
T1 Filet Mignon Certified Black Angus
certified black angus | house bernaise sauce
T2 Filet Mignon Certified Black Angus
certified black angus | house bernaise sauce
T2 Artisanal Cheese Board Platter
spiced roasted walnuts and fresh berries
T2 Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Platter
roasted heirloom vegetables
T1 Mixed Greens Salad
pickled fennel & carrots, tomato, creamy balsamic vinaigrette
T2 Mixed Greens Salad
pickled fennel & carrots, tomato, creamy balsamic vinaigrette
T1 Curry Shrimp
coconut milk, Madras curry, peaches, scallions, snap peas, pickled fresnos, cilantro, Jasmine rice
T2 Curry Shrimp
coconut milk, Madras curry, peaches, scallions, snap peas, pickled fresnos, cilantro, Jasmine rice
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
An artisan inspired meat and seafood restaurant for the urban suburban, nestled along the stunning shores of Lake Minnetonka. We are bold, fresh and modern.
294 Grove Lane E, Wayzata, MN 55391