American
6th and Vine Restaurant and Wine Bar

209 W 6th St

Winston Salem, NC 27101

Favorite Apps

CUP SOUP

CUP SOUP

$7.00
BOWL SOUP

BOWL SOUP

$9.00

Soups change daily.

Baked Brie

Baked Brie

$14.00
CRAB Dip

CRAB Dip

$15.00

SPINACH DIP

$14.00
CUC TOM Burrata

CUC TOM Burrata

$15.00
HUMMUS w/Pita

HUMMUS w/Pita

$14.00
Cheese Board

Cheese Board

$15.00

Antipasti & Cheese

$20.00

House Bread

$5.00

Feature hummus special

$14.00

Naked Brie

$14.00

Chips and Salsa Bowl

$5.00

Flatbread Pizzas

Pepperoni Flatbread

Pepperoni Flatbread

$15.00
Bella Flatbread

Bella Flatbread

$16.00
HAM and BRIE Flatbread

HAM and BRIE Flatbread

$16.00

Call for information on the Flat of the day! Ph: 336-725-5577

Cauliflower Crust Pizza GF

$5.00

CHEESE Flatbread

$14.00

FLAT SPECIAL

$18.00

Pork & Pimiento

$17.00

Salads

Baked Goat Cheese

Baked Goat Cheese

$15.00
Poached Pear

Poached Pear

$14.00
Nuts And Berries

Nuts And Berries

$13.00
Caesar Salad Sm

Caesar Salad Sm

$7.00
Caesar Salad Lg

Caesar Salad Lg

$12.00
Garden Salad Sm

Garden Salad Sm

$7.00
Garden Salad Lg

Garden Salad Lg

$9.00

FEATURE Caesar w Blcknd SALMON

$16.00

SPLIT SALAD /2

$3.00

Warm Winter Salad

$22.00

Sandwiches

Sixth & Vine Burger

Sixth & Vine Burger

$17.00

FRENCH DIP Burger

$18.00
Grilled TUNA Wrap

Grilled TUNA Wrap

$17.00
Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

$14.00

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Ham Sandwich

$17.00

Burger special

$19.00

Po boy

$16.00

Sloppy Joe

$18.00

Pork slider special

$17.00

ENTREES

Sirloin entree

$29.00

Pork Chop Entree

$29.00

SPLIT PLATE /2

$6.00
Shrimp And Grits

Shrimp And Grits

$25.00

SUMM VEG Pasta

$17.00
Chicken SUMM VEG Pasta

Chicken SUMM VEG Pasta

$24.00

Farmers Plate

$12.00

Butternut squash ravioli

$22.00

Duck entree special

$32.00

Pasta with pork chop entree

$29.00

Ribeye entree

$32.00

***SPECIALS***

Ribeye Feature

$32.00

Scallops Special

$39.00

Sloppy Joe

$18.00

Pasta Special

$22.00

Soup & Hummus Special

$14.00

Cup O' Soup and Sandwich Feature

$14.00

Pork Chop Feature

$29.00

Feature FLAT

$16.00

DUCK Entree

$32.00

Salad special

$22.00

BBQ Sliders

$17.00

MUSSELS

$22.00

Dessert!

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$8.00

Flavors vary daily!

Flourless CHOC Torte

$9.00

Pound CAKE Skewer

$9.00
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Tuxedo Mousse Cake

$8.00

Starters - B

BAKERY Basket

$9.00

Maple Jalapeno Bacon

$9.00
CRAB Dip

CRAB Dip

$15.00
Baked Brie

Baked Brie

$14.00

SPINACH & Art DIP

$14.00

Naked Brie

$14.00

Breakfast Sandwiches - B

Brunch Burger

$16.00

Smoked Turkey

$14.00

VEGAN Brunch BURGER

$20.00

BEC Croissant

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$19.00

Breakfast Bowls - B

Shrimp And Grits

Shrimp And Grits

$23.00
Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$14.00

Biscuits and gravy

$11.00

Brunch Favorites - B

Whiskey Caramel French Toast

$14.00

Shrimp and Grits

$23.00

Pimiento and Pork B Omelet

$16.00

VEGGIE Omelet

$15.00

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Steak and Eggs (Sirloin)

$29.00

Eggs benedict

$15.00

Steak and eggs with filet

$47.00

French toast special

$17.00

Trout hash

$24.00

Split Plate Charge

$3.00

Salads - B

Baked Goat Cheese

Baked Goat Cheese

$15.00
Poached Pear

Poached Pear

$14.00
Nuts And Berries

Nuts And Berries

$13.00

Sm Caesar

$5.00

Lg Caesar

$8.00

Sm House

$5.00

Lg House

$8.00

SIDES

SIDE Sausage

$7.00

SIDE Bacon

$7.00

SIDE Gravlox Salmn

$7.00

SIDE Cheese Grits

$5.00

SIDE Fruit

$5.00

SIDE Herb Potatoes

$5.00

SIDE Heir TOMATO

$5.00

Toast

$4.00

Cheesy Jalapeño GRITS

$5.00

SIDE Eggs

$6.00

SPECIALS

Scallops and grits

$27.00

QUICHE

$12.00

Soft Drinks, Tea, etc.

PEPSI

$2.50

DIET PEPSI

$2.50

SIERRA MIST

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

CLUB SODA

$2.50

CHEERWINE

$3.50

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

ICED TEA

$2.50

TONIC

$2.50

COFFEE

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER STILL

$4.00

BOTTLED WATER SPARKLING

$4.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

Diet cheerwine

$3.00

Mocktail (non-alcoholic)!

Blackberry Lemon Fizzy

$5.00

Elderflower Soda

$5.00

Hibiscus Tea

$5.00

N/A Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Bottled Beer

Blood Orange Wheat

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bold Rock Apple

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Devils Backbone Lager

$6.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Foothills Jade IPA

$6.00

Guinness (Can)

$6.00

Heineken

$4.00

Heineken Non Alcoholic

$4.00

Hell Or High Watermelon

$3.00

Juicy Haze IPA

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

New Belgium 1554 Dark

$6.00

PBR

$3.00

Pilsner Urquell

$3.00

Sweetwater 420

$6.00

Highland oatmeal porter

$6.00

Highland black mocha stout

$6.00

Sycamore mountain candy IPA

$6.00

Mother earth kolsch

$6.00

Does equis

$5.00

Rodenbach Grand Cru Sour

$9.00

Reserve Wine BOTTLES

Cakebread Chard BOTTLE

$65.00

Ferrari Carano BOTTLE

$48.00

Cakebread Merlot BOTTLE

$75.00

BV Tapestry BOTTLE

$75.00

Jordan Cabernet BOTTLE

$95.00

Silver Oak Cab BOTTLE

$115.00

Caymus Cabernet BOTTLE

$125.00

The Prisoner BOTTLE

$64.00

Belle Glos Eulenloch BOTTLE

$64.00

Belle Glos Clark & Tele BOTTLE

$64.00

Poema Rose

$10.00

Terlano PG

$17.00

BG Ballade

$24.00

Postmark Cab

$23.00

Sandeman Port

$15.00

Sparklers

1/2 Btl Moet Et Chandon “Imperial”

$50.00

1/2 Btl Veuve Clicquot “Yellow Label” Brut

$50.00

Btl Moet Et Chandon “Imperial”

$95.00

Btl Veuve Clicquot “Yellow Label” Brut

$105.00

Deluca Prosecco Split

$9.00

CHEVALIER DU ROBERT SPARK ROSE BTL

$42.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant and Wine Bar in the heart of Winston-Salem's downtown Arts District. We are a Wine Bar with a hand-crafted cocktails and beer. Our menu is extensive: try the Baked Brie; Shrimp ad Grits; or a Mocha Sirloin. We have cozy couches inside and a huge back patio with a European atmosphere.

209 W 6th St, Winston Salem, NC 27101

Directions

