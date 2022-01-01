American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
6th and Vine Restaurant and Wine Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Restaurant and Wine Bar in the heart of Winston-Salem's downtown Arts District. We are a Wine Bar with a hand-crafted cocktails and beer. Our menu is extensive: try the Baked Brie; Shrimp ad Grits; or a Mocha Sirloin. We have cozy couches inside and a huge back patio with a European atmosphere.
Location
209 W 6th St, Winston Salem, NC 27101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Little Richard's BBQ - Winston Salem
No Reviews
109 S Stratford Road Winston Salem, NC 27104
View restaurant