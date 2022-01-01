Restaurant header imageView gallery

7 Gerard Wood-Fired Grill

231 Reviews

$$$

7 Gerard St

Huntington, NY 11743

Order Again

Appetizers

..... bread and oil

$6.00

.....bread refill

$2.00

hummus crudite

$14.00

house-made hummus.

tortillas & salsa

$10.00

tortillas & guac

$14.00

calamari classico

$16.00

smoked BBQ chicken wings

$14.00

buffalo cauliflower bites

$16.00

truffle mac & cheese

$18.00

shrimp & scallop ceviche

$20.00

vegetarian stuffed mushrooms

$16.00

eggplant meatballs

$14.00

Split Dish

$3.00

Mussels Casino Special

$18.00

Shrimp Risotto

$15.00

Pizza

Mix Mushrooms. Goats cheese. White Truffle Oil. Crispy Garlic

Wild Mushrrom

$18.00

wild mushroom (veg) goat cheese. white truffle oil. crispy garlic

Hawaiian Pizza

$20.00

Margherita pizza

$18.00

Veggie Supreme Pizza

$22.00

BURGERS

smash burger & fries

$24.00

smash burger smash sauce. pickles. lettuce. seeded potato roll. american cheese

Bistro Burger SPecial

$28.00

Entrees

fettuccini pesto

$32.00

butterfly french cut ribeye steak

$44.00

parsley & roasted tomato couscous, grilled trumpet mushrooms

$34.00

pork chop

$38.00

Salmon Teriyaki

$36.00

chicken milanese

$28.00

(gf) chicken parmesan peppered creamed spinach & leeks melted cheese blend. arugula

Split Dish

$3.00

fish & chips

$28.00

fish & chips batter cod with hand made chips. tartar sauce. english pea puree

add chichen

$8.00

add shrimp

$10.00

Marinated Skirt Steak

$34.00

Grilled Chicken Madeira

$30.00

Smoked Ribs Special

$34.00

Vegan Eggplant Parm

$24.00Out of stock

Brisket special

$40.00Out of stock

Pan Seared Halibut

$28.00Out of stock

Chicken Gyro Special

$20.00

Sides

House Fries

$10.00

sauteed seasonal vegetables

$12.00

House Salad

$8.00

fried zucchini chips

$8.00

HOME-MADE SAUCE

$2.00

Truffle Parm Fries

$16.00

cucumber salad

$12.00

grilled asparagus

$12.00

Joeys famous mashed potatoes

$14.00

smashed potatoes

$12.00

Brussels sprouts

$14.00

Dessert

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$14.00

Traditional Rice Pudding

$12.00

Olive Oil cake

$16.00

Ice cream

$8.00

ADD SCOOP

$2.50

Maryanne's Tiramisu Cake

$16.00

Seasonal Fruit Pie

$14.00Out of stock

Beignets

$14.00

Olive Oil Cake

$16.00

Bar menu

BAR.....hummus & pita

$6.00

hummus & pita (veg) preserved meyer lemon. crispy chickpeas. olive oil

BAR.....smash burger

$18.00

smash burger 18 smash sauce. pickles. lettuce. american cheese. & fries

BAR....ahiru (duck) ramen

$28.00

ahiru (duck) ramen duck confit. ahiru broth. tare. soy egg. maitake mushroom

BAR....grilled filipino wings

$16.00

grilled filipino wings (gf) adobo rub. filipino BBQ.

BAR....masala cauliflower bites

$14.00

masala cauliflower bites (gf) (veg) garam masala marinated cauliflower. tamarind glaze. raita yogurt sauce.

BAR.....kabocha squash arancini

$14.00

kabocha squash arancini (gf) (veg) kombu soubise. pickled mustard seeds.

BAR....chicken wontons

$16.00

chicken wontons 16 confit chicken. ginger. scallions. chili crisp

BAR.....artichoke hearts

$12.00

artichoke hearts (gf) (veg) lemon thyme caper aioli.

BAR.....7G pad thai

$26.00

7G pad thai (gf) (v) stir-fry vegetables. rice noodles. choice of: chicken +8. shrimp +10. tofu +5.

BAR....wild mushroom pizza

$18.00

wild mushroom pizza (veg) goat cheese. white truffle oil. crispy garlic. (cauliflower or flat-bread base)

BAR.....fig & brie pizza

$18.00

fig & brie pizza jambon de bayonne. fig glaze. caramelized onions. arugula (cauliflower or flat-bread base)

BAR.....charcuterie and cheese board

$24.00

charcuterie and cheese board assorted cured meats and cheeses. country mix olives. fig spread. teardrop peppers. crostini

Kids

chicken strips & fries

$5.00

chicken sandwich and fries

kids pasta & butter

$5.00

kids pasta & butter

kids Mac & cheese

$5.00

(GF) (GF) Pasta. 3 Cheese blend Sauce

kids Burger & Fries

$5.00

Burger & Fries

kids Stir-fry

$5.00

KIDS FREE ICE-CREAM

$5.00

Brunch

Chorizo Hash

$20.00

(gf) chorizo hash chorizo. sweet potato. peppers. onions. baked egg muffin. 7G aioli

caesar salad

$18.00

shrimp & asparagus ravioli diver scallops. mixed mushrooms sauce. crispy garlic. arugula. parmesan shavings

chickpea & vegetable thai green curry

$26.00

(gf) (v) chickpea & vegetable thai green curry - 26 with white rice

tuna tartar benedict

$26.00

tuna tartare benedict tuna. beetroot smashed avocado. spicy mayo. english muffin

fish & chips

$28.00

(gf ) fish & chips lightly battered fresh cod. hand made chips. tartar sauce. english pea puree

monte cristo

$16.00

monte cristo eggy bread, ham. cheese. dusting of sugar home fries

club Sandwich

$18.00

club sandwich grilled chicken. bacon. fried egg. lettuce. tomato. whole grain mustard aioli. home fries

smash burger

$24.00

smash burger american cheese. lettuce. pickles. smash sauce. seeded potato roll. fries

open prawn sandwich

$26.00

opened prawn sandwich prawns. marie-rose sauce. toasted sourdough. fresh lemon. house salad

smoked salmon & scrambled eggs

$26.00

smoked salmon & scrambled egg toasted sourdough. creamed cheese. smoked salmon. scrambled eggs. cucumber & dill salsa

breakfast wrap

$16.00

breakfast wrap -16 scrambled eggs. three cheese blend. bacon. breakfast sausage. home fries

3 eggs any style

$14.00

peach burrata brushetta grilled peach. burrata. spiced honey. fresh basil on toasted sourdough

Steak & Eggs

$44.00

chicken and waffle

$18.00

(gf) chicken and waffle buttermilk waffle. southern fried chicken. spiced honey

eggs benedict

$16.00

eggs benedict english muffins. poached eggs. canadian bacon. hollandaise sauce. home fries. house salad

banoffee pancakes

$16.00

(gf) banoffee pancakes buttermilk pancakes. fresh banana. home-made toffee. fresh cream.

cinnamon french toast

$16.00

cinnamon french toast freshly baked cinnamon bread. maple syrup

sweet waffle

$14.00

(gf) sweet waffle buttermilk waffle. ice cream. mix berry compote. dusting of sugar

Maple syrup

Avocado toast

$14.00

7G breakfast pizza

$20.00

Mediterranean omelette

$16.00

7G BLT

$16.00

French toast bites

$14.00

Granola Crusted French Toast

$18.00

7G Brunch Burger

$24.00

French Toast Special

$18.00

Lobster Omelette

$18.00

Brunch Sides

House Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Home Fries

$5.00

House Salad

$8.00

Bacon

$8.00

Turkey Bacon

$8.00

sausage

$8.00

Canadian bacon

$8.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

Three Eggs

$6.00

tacos

chicken tinga taco

$6.00

chiken tinga chipotle sauce. grilled pineapple. cilantro & onion

spiced cauliflower taco

$6.00

spiced cauliflower tamarind glaze. cilantro & onion

pork carnitas taco

$6.00

pork carnitas slow roasted pork. house-made hot sauce. pickled radishes

Salads/Lighter Side

Beet & Watermelon Salad

$18.00

El Paso Chicken

$22.00

Bistro Wedge

$18.00

Kale Broccoli Caesar

$18.00

add chicken

$6.00

add shrimp

$10.00

add steak

$12.00

Joe Dejesu Beatles Dinner

April 21st Ticket

$59.99

Appetizers

Kale Caesar

Creamy Tomato Soup

Entrees

Strip Medallions

Pan Roasted Salmon

Chicken Madeira

Rigatoni Pasta

Dessert

Beignets

Chocolate Cake

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Closed for online ordering but our dining room and Bar are now open: Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7 Gerard St, Huntington, NY 11743

Directions

