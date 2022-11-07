Restaurant info

We are an historic, award-winning, family & dog-friendly restaurant, sports bar and live music venue! Established in 1858, the historic 7 Mile House is a family and dog-friendly restaurant, sports bar, and live music venue, serving up a unique mix of homestyle American and Filipino food. Located in the San Francisco Bay Area for 160 years, 7 Mile House is the only Bay Area mile house left standing in its original location. From its colorful history as a stagecoach stop in the 1800s and an infamous sports gambling joint in the 80s, to becoming an award-winning establishment, 7 Mile House boasts great food, drinks, sports via satellite and live entertainment every single night.

Website