Restaurant header imageView gallery

7 Mile House

review star

No reviews yet

2800 Bayshore Blvd.

Brisbane, CA 94005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coffee REGULAR

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00
Gingerbeer (1 bottle)

Gingerbeer (1 bottle)

$6.00

(12 oz. bottle) From Australia get Bundaberg Ginger Beer. This drink is an all-natural brewed soft drink made from all-natural roots & brewer's yeast. Make sure to flip it before you drink it.

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Water

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mango Juice

$6.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

OCTOBER SPECIALS

Calamansi Lime Pie

Calamansi Lime Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Mom Cleo’s version of the Key Lime Pie made with Calamansi (Philippine lime) with vanilla ice cream Only available every October during Filipino American Histoy Month!

Filipino Cioppino

Filipino Cioppino

$26.00

Artnelson Concordia's Filipino Cioppino -- Seared scallops, prawns, New England mussels and basa fish in a coconut broth with celery, carrots, ginger, green onions topped with chili peppers (optional if you want it spicy) served with Jasmine rice

Fish Lumpia

Fish Lumpia

$12.00

3 Filipino-style egg rolls stuffed with basa fish with a side of soy sauce/vinegar dip

Dog Menu

Beef Patty

$6.00
Dog Beer

Dog Beer

$7.00

Bowser Beer is made in the USA with all human-grade, US-sourced ingredients and is inspected and tested by the FDA. Bowser Dog Beer is made with real meat (beef or chicken), malt barley (naturally high in Vitamin B!), and add glucosamine for joint health.

Dog Cigar

$5.00

Dog New York Steak

$12.00

DOG Pig Ear

$6.00

100% Natural Whole Pig Ear Dog Treat, Brutus & Barnaby's Healthy, Pure Pork Ear is Easily Digestible with no Added Colorings, Chemicals or Hormones. Great for keeping medium to large sized dogs busy and happy!

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Lumpia Bits

$6.00

Peanut Butter Biscuit

$5.00

Turkey Patty

$6.00
Ben & Jerry’s Dog Ice Cream

Ben & Jerry’s Dog Ice Cream

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

We are an historic, award-winning, family & dog-friendly restaurant, sports bar and live music venue! Established in 1858, the historic 7 Mile House is a family and dog-friendly restaurant, sports bar, and live music venue, serving up a unique mix of homestyle American and Filipino food. Located in the San Francisco Bay Area for 160 years, 7 Mile House is the only Bay Area mile house left standing in its original location. From its colorful history as a stagecoach stop in the 1800s and an infamous sports gambling joint in the 80s, to becoming an award-winning establishment, 7 Mile House boasts great food, drinks, sports via satellite and live entertainment every single night.

Website

Location

2800 Bayshore Blvd., Brisbane, CA 94005

Directions

Gallery
7 Mile House image
7 Mile House image
7 Mile House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brisbane Lunch Truck - 3501 Bayshore Blvd, Brisbane, CA 94005
orange star4.9 • 71
3501 Bayshore Blvd, Brisbane, CA 94005 Brisbane, CA 94005
View restaurantnext
B&J 1/4lb Burger
orange starNo Reviews
6202 3rd St San Francisco, CA 94124
View restaurantnext
Na Na's Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 71
301 Visitacion Ave Brisbane, CA 94005
View restaurantnext
Calabria Bros
orange star5.0 • 220
4763 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94112
View restaurantnext
The Dark Horse Inn
orange star4.6 • 386
942 Geneva Ave San Francisco, CA 94112
View restaurantnext
Mama Trans Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
5999 Mission Street Daly City, CA 94014
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brisbane

Brisbane Lunch Truck - 3501 Bayshore Blvd, Brisbane, CA 94005
orange star4.9 • 71
3501 Bayshore Blvd, Brisbane, CA 94005 Brisbane, CA 94005
View restaurantnext
Na Na's Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 71
301 Visitacion Ave Brisbane, CA 94005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brisbane
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.3 (595 restaurants)
Pacifica
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Burlingame
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
San Mateo
review star
Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Sausalito
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston