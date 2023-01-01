A map showing the location of 7 Miles Tea Lab 11632 South St STE102View gallery

7 Miles Tea Lab 11632 South St STE102

review star

No reviews yet

11632 South St STE102

Artesia, CA 90701

7 FRUITS

MANGO PASSION FRUIT TEA

MANGO PASSION FRUIT TEA

$5.50
SWEET WHITE PEACH JASMINE

SWEET WHITE PEACH JASMINE

$5.25
KUMQUAT PASSION FRUIT TEA

KUMQUAT PASSION FRUIT TEA

$5.00
SOUR STRAWBERRY JASMINE (SMASHED)

SOUR STRAWBERRY JASMINE (SMASHED)

$5.50
7'S MANGO POMELO (BLENDED)

7'S MANGO POMELO (BLENDED)

$6.50
7'S AVOCADO ON MANGO (BLENDED)

7'S AVOCADO ON MANGO (BLENDED)

$6.50
STRAWBERRY N' CREAM (BLENDED)

STRAWBERRY N' CREAM (BLENDED)

$6.00

7 MILEAGE CREATION

BELGIUM COOKIE MILK TEA

BELGIUM COOKIE MILK TEA

$5.75
UJI MATCHA

UJI MATCHA

$5.25
TOKYO MATCHA FRAPPE (BLENDED)

TOKYO MATCHA FRAPPE (BLENDED)

$6.00
7'S THAI TEA

7'S THAI TEA

$4.25

LONDON FOG (EARL GREY)

$4.75

CLASSIC DIRTY BOBA MILK TEA

$5.50

MILK TEA COLLECTION

JASMINE GREEN MILK TEA

JASMINE GREEN MILK TEA

$4.50
PHEONIX OOLONG MILK TEA

PHEONIX OOLONG MILK TEA

$4.50
BLACK MILK TEA

BLACK MILK TEA

$4.50

7'S CHILDHOOD FLAVORS

BLACK SESAME UNDER THE CLOUD (BLENDED)

BLACK SESAME UNDER THE CLOUD (BLENDED)

$6.00
RED & PURPLE LATTE

RED & PURPLE LATTE

$6.00
SMASHED TARO LATTE

SMASHED TARO LATTE

$5.50

CREAMY TARO SMOOTHIE (BLENDED)

$6.00
WINTERMELON LEMON TEA

WINTERMELON LEMON TEA

$4.25
WINTERMELON TEA

WINTERMELON TEA

$3.75

HOUSE BREWED TEA

JASMINE GREEN TEA

JASMINE GREEN TEA

$3.75
CEYLON BLACK TEA

CEYLON BLACK TEA

$3.75
PHEONIX OOLONG

PHEONIX OOLONG

$3.75
EARL GREY TEA

EARL GREY TEA

$3.75

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We Walk 7 Miles For Boba

11632 South St STE102, Artesia, CA 90701

