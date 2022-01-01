- Home
7 Monks Taproom - TC
128 S Union St
Traverse City, MI 49684
Soups/Salads
Appetizers
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Toasted almonds, shaved pecorino, balsamic drizzle
Pretzel Bites
Butter-brushed Bay Bread Co. pretzel bites, shaved pecorino, house-made jalapeño mustard & 7 Monks beer cheese.
Shoestring Fries
Seasoned shoestring fries, garlic aioli
Side Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Waffle sweet potatoes, curry aioli
Fried Pickle Wontons
(2) Pickle spears & Mozzarella in a wonton wrapper, served with ranch.
Chicken Wings
(8) jumbo wings, tossed with sriracha-maple sauce or BBQ, housemade gorgonzola dipping sauce, celery garnish. (5) wings per order during happy hour.
Sandwiches/Entrees
Adult Chicken Tenders
Southern-style tenders, house-made porter BBQ sauce, fries.
Bacon Jam Burger
Burrit's Fresh Market blended beef, applewood-smoked bacon jam, romaine, red onion, pepper jack, chipotle aioli, brioche bun, fries, garlic aioli.
European Grilled Cheese
French Double Crème Brie, Mozzarella, Parmesan on local Bay Bread Co. parmesan-black pepper sourdough, served with fries, and tomato bisque soup.
Greasy Spoon Double Smash Burger
Two smashed beef patties, pickle chips, red onion, american cheese, romaine, 7 Monks secret sauce, fries.
Monk 'N Cheese
Garlic-thyme monterey jack cream, cavatappi pasta, garnished with seasoned bread crumbs and green onion.
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken, southern hot honey, pickles, toasted brioche bun, served with fries.
Pulled Pork Nachos
Features
Kid's Menu
American Ales & Lagers
Belgian/Belgian-styles
Brewery Vivant Fall Saison (T)
Delirium Tremens (goblet)
Old Nation Pret Wit (T)
Pret Wit has a strong backbone of wheat and oat malts, which give body and fullness to the light citrus notes of coriander and bitter orange peel. ABV 5.5%
Stillwater Extra Dry Saison (T)
A saison brewed with sake rice and dry hopped with Citra, Hallertau Blanc, and Sterling. ABV 4.2%
Ommegang Witte (T)
Belgian Witte Beer ABV 5.2%
International Ales & Lagers/ Styles
Citybuilt Prague Underground (Pils)
Fairstate Vienna Lager (Pils)
pale amber in color, medium bodied, ever so slightly toasty from Munich and Vienna malts, complimented by a grassy noble hop nose. ABV 5.3%
Schilling Konstantin (P)
Rich, light-ruby colored seasonal lager. ABV 5%
Grand River 313 Polish Lager (P)
Light, crisp and ridiculously refreshing Detroit inspired lager ABV 4.6%
Silver Spruce German Pils (Mug)
Ascension Munich Dunkel (Pils)
Earthen Hoppy Kolsch (Z)
Brew Detroit Cerveza Delray Oscura (Pils)
Mexican-style dark lager. 4.9%
IPA/Pale Ales
3 Floyds Alpha King (P)
Bell's Hopslam (g)
Bell's Two Hearted (pint)
Gold Standard IPA. 7%
Mast Landing Seven Day Weekend (Tku)
Oddside Double Dank Juice (Tku)
A very smooth and juicy Imperial version of oddside's Dirty Dank Juice. ABV 9.5%
Short's Huma Lupa (P)
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale (P)
Generous quantities of premium Cascade hops give the SN Pale Ale its fragrant bouquet and spicy flavor. ABV 5.6%
Stone Enjoy By 10/31/22 (Tku)
Stone Enjoy By 10.31.22 Hazy IPA is here to haunt your beer fridge with a hazy look and a heavy helping of Citra, Mosaic, Amarillo and Nelson Sauvin hops. ABV 9.4%
Upper Hand Peninsula Point (T)
Arvon Double Down Mosaic (G)
Blackrocks MYKISS (P)
Ascension 5th Stop Pale Ale (T)
Sours Ales/Wild Ales
Stouts/Porters
Boulevard Whiskey Barrel Stout (Sm. T)
Robust flavors of vanilla, espresso, whiskey, chocolate and roasted grain are balanced by hints of date and plum, with just enough hops to round it all out. ABV 11.8%
Oddside BA Baltic Porter (Sm. T)
Roasty malt aroma paired with a robust mouth-feel and smooth finish. ABV 10%
Watermark Pipestone (P)
English porter with a chocolate and coffee nose. 6.6% ABV
Destihl Peanut Butter Porter (T)
Left Hand White Russian Nitro (P)
Untitled Art Caramel Coconut Cookie (Sm. T)
American Bottles & Cans
3 Floyds Brewing Co. ALPHA CLAUSE
450 North Pink Lemon Shake-up
Sour ale conditioned on Pink Lemonade, Lemon, Pineapple & a touch of Banana to add some thickness. ABV 5.3%
Arvon Fort Gratiot
Aslin Master of Karate
Barrel & Beam Star Plum
Black Project CIPHER
Champagne Velvet
City Built 5th Street Hooligans
Double dry hopped with Citra, El Dorado, Sabro, Callista, and Befuddlement hops. ABV 6.5%
City Built Believe in Dinosaurs
DDH NE DIPA with Enigma, Cryo Citra, and Nelson Sauvin hops. Insanely juicy. Pungent hop aromas of white wine, dank, orange juice, and raspberries. ABV 9.5%
Equilibrium Hop Layers
Hop Butcher Double Snorkel Squad
Citra-hopped Double India Pale Ale
Hoppin' Frog Infusion A
Coffee porter with chocolate and peanut butter. ABV 6.2%
Lone Pine Oh-J
New England Double IPA. Fresh, never frozen, not from concentrate. No juice added. ABV 8.1%
Mikkeller Beer Geek Cocoa Shake
Rogue Gumberoo
West Coast IPA. ABV 6.8%
Schilling Alexandr 10
Transient Florida Man
Wax Wings The Pursued
Big and juicy with strong notes of peach with hints of mango and pineapple. Sticky hops remain throughout the finish. ABV 10%
Belgian Bottles
International Bottles & Cans
NA & Gluten-Free Beer
Trappist Bottles
Cellar
3 Fountein Oude Kriek
3 fountein Oude Kriekenlambic
Arclight Soursmith Mango
Arclight Soursmith Red Raspberry
Arclight Soursmith Strawberry
Bells 35th Anni Expedition Stout
Brewer Vivant 2017 Angelina
Brewery Vivant 2015 Paris
Cantillon Rose de Gambrinus
Castle Samichlaus Classic 2014
Deus Brut De Flandres
Fantome Artist #2
Founders 2018 Curmudgeon's Better Half
Founders 2019 KBS
Gigantic Hellboy
Oud Beersel Oude Kriek Vielle
Rochefort 2019 Rochefort 10
Schilling 2018 Doxology
Schilling Erastus
Schilling 2018 Fall Of Babylon
Speciation Golden Valley
Speciation Incipient
The Bruery Tart Of Darkness
Tilquin a L'Ancienne
Tilquin Maquereau Verte
Tilquin Oude Mure
Transient Kamigoye
Transient Obelus
Vodka
Bourbon/Whiskey
Blanton's
Buffalo Trace
DBL Blanton's
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jameson
DBL Weller 107
DBL Weller SR
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Weller 107
Weller Special Reserve
Jim Beam
Old Forester
EH taylor
House Bourbon
Scotch\Tequila
Cocktails
Classic Cosmo
vodka, triple sec, simple syrup, cranberry, with a lemon twist
Dark & Stormy
Meyer's dark rum, simple syrup, lime juice, ginger beer
Horsefeather
Bourbon, bitters & ginger ale
House Old Fashioned
House bourbon, demerara and cherry-infused simple syrup, angostura bitters
Margarita
Reposado tequila, triple sec, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, poured over ice, lime wedge.
Monk 75
Moscow Mule
Vodka, simple syrup, lime juice, ginger beer
Lemon Drop Shot
Lemondrop Martini
Martini
Cinna Bourbon Cider
Strawberry Mule
Sangria
Build A Bloody Mary
Red Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon - Line Shack
Monterey, CA. 2019 ABV 14.9%
Gamay Noir - Chateau Grand Traverse
Dry, fruity red wine with layers of tart cherry, red plum and black pepper. ABV 12.7%
Cotes du Rhone - La Solitude
Red blend, Grenache 50% Syrah 40% and Mourvedre 10% ABV 14.5%
Cabernet Sauvignon - Cycles Gladiator
Santa Rosa, CA 2019 ABV 14.5%
White Wine
Chardonnay - Cline
Sonoma County, CA 2020 ABV 14.5%
Chardonnay - 45 North
Leelanau Peninsula, MI unwooded 2019 ABV 11.4%
Sauvignon Blanc - Wither Hills
Marlborough New Zealand 2021 ABV 14%
Aurora Pinot Grigio
Aurora’s Pinot Grigio is briefly sur-lie aged in order to create a creamy texture on the palate. The fruit flavors are bright and the finish is smooth and elegant. 2019
Champagne
Cider
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
