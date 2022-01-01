Main picView gallery

7 Monks Taproom - TC

No reviews yet

128 S Union St

Traverse City, MI 49684

Order Again

Soups/Salads

Beet Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens tossed in a maple-mustard vinaigrette topped with goat cheese, roasted yellow and red beets, candied spiced almonds

Tomato Bisque

$6.50+

Apple Quinoa Salad

$13.00

White Chicken Chili

$6.00+

Appetizers

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$11.50

Toasted almonds, shaved pecorino, balsamic drizzle

Pretzel Bites

$12.50

Butter-brushed Bay Bread Co. pretzel bites, shaved pecorino, house-made jalapeño mustard & 7 Monks beer cheese.

Shoestring Fries

$7.00

Seasoned shoestring fries, garlic aioli

Side Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Waffle sweet potatoes, curry aioli

Fried Pickle Wontons

$8.50

(2) Pickle spears & Mozzarella in a wonton wrapper, served with ranch.

Chicken Wings

$15.00

(8) jumbo wings, tossed with sriracha-maple sauce or BBQ, housemade gorgonzola dipping sauce, celery garnish. (5) wings per order during happy hour.

Sandwiches/Entrees

Adult Chicken Tenders

$13.50

Southern-style tenders, house-made porter BBQ sauce, fries.

Bacon Jam Burger

$17.00

Burrit's Fresh Market blended beef, applewood-smoked bacon jam, romaine, red onion, pepper jack, chipotle aioli, brioche bun, fries, garlic aioli.

European Grilled Cheese

$15.00

French Double Crème Brie, Mozzarella, Parmesan on local Bay Bread Co. parmesan-black pepper sourdough, served with fries, and tomato bisque soup.

Greasy Spoon Double Smash Burger

$14.50

Two smashed beef patties, pickle chips, red onion, american cheese, romaine, 7 Monks secret sauce, fries.

Monk 'N Cheese

$15.00

Garlic-thyme monterey jack cream, cavatappi pasta, garnished with seasoned bread crumbs and green onion.

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, southern hot honey, pickles, toasted brioche bun, served with fries.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$15.50

Features

Poutine

$12.00

PB & J Burger

$10.00

Kid's Menu

Corn Dogs

$7.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$8.50

PBJ

$7.00

Applesauce

$1.00

American Ales & Lagers

3 Floyds gumballhead (P)

$6.50+

Beards Hop Up North (G)

$7.00+

Lost Coast Great White (P)

$7.00+

P.B.R. (jar)

$3.50+

Red, white & blue. ABV 5%

Alaskan Amber (Pint)

$5.50+

German style Alt beer, nutty and malty. ABV 5.3

Belgian/Belgian-styles

Brewery Vivant Fall Saison (T)

$6.50+

Delirium Tremens (goblet)

$12.00Out of stock

Old Nation Pret Wit (T)

$5.50+

Pret Wit has a strong backbone of wheat and oat malts, which give body and fullness to the light citrus notes of coriander and bitter orange peel. ABV 5.5%

Stillwater Extra Dry Saison (T)

$6.00+

A saison brewed with sake rice and dry hopped with Citra, Hallertau Blanc, and Sterling. ABV 4.2%

Ommegang Witte (T)

$6.50+

Belgian Witte Beer ABV 5.2%

International Ales & Lagers/ Styles

Citybuilt Prague Underground (Pils)

$6.50+

Fairstate Vienna Lager (Pils)

$6.00+

pale amber in color, medium bodied, ever so slightly toasty from Munich and Vienna malts, complimented by a grassy noble hop nose. ABV 5.3%

Schilling Konstantin (P)

$7.50+

Rich, light-ruby colored seasonal lager. ABV 5%

Grand River 313 Polish Lager (P)

$5.50+

Light, crisp and ridiculously refreshing Detroit inspired lager ABV 4.6%

Silver Spruce German Pils (Mug)

$4.00+

Ascension Munich Dunkel (Pils)

$6.00+

Earthen Hoppy Kolsch (Z)

$5.50+

Brew Detroit Cerveza Delray Oscura (Pils)

$5.00+

Mexican-style dark lager. 4.9%

IPA/Pale Ales

3 Floyds Alpha King (P)

$7.00+

Bell's Hopslam (g)

$7.00+

Bell's Two Hearted (pint)

$6.50+

Gold Standard IPA. 7%

Mast Landing Seven Day Weekend (Tku)

$9.00+

Oddside Double Dank Juice (Tku)

$7.50+

A very smooth and juicy Imperial version of oddside's Dirty Dank Juice. ABV 9.5%

Short's Huma Lupa (P)

$6.00+

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale (P)

$6.00+

Generous quantities of premium Cascade hops give the SN Pale Ale its fragrant bouquet and spicy flavor. ABV 5.6%

Stone Enjoy By 10/31/22 (Tku)

$7.00

Stone Enjoy By 10.31.22 Hazy IPA is here to haunt your beer fridge with a hazy look and a heavy helping of Citra, Mosaic, Amarillo and Nelson Sauvin hops. ABV 9.4%

Upper Hand Peninsula Point (T)

$6.50+

Arvon Double Down Mosaic (G)

$8.00+

Blackrocks MYKISS (P)

$5.50+

Ascension 5th Stop Pale Ale (T)

$7.00+

Sours Ales/Wild Ales

Prairie Seasick Crocodile (G)

$6.00+

Anderson Valley Peach Gose (G)

$8.50+

Brewery Vivant Tart Tangerine (T)

$8.00+

Farmhouse ale with Tangerine. 5.5%

Stouts/Porters

Boulevard Whiskey Barrel Stout (Sm. T)

$8.00

Robust flavors of vanilla, espresso, whiskey, chocolate and roasted grain are balanced by hints of date and plum, with just enough hops to round it all out. ABV 11.8%

Oddside BA Baltic Porter (Sm. T)

$10.00+

Roasty malt aroma paired with a robust mouth-feel and smooth finish. ABV 10%

Watermark Pipestone (P)

$7.00+

English porter with a chocolate and coffee nose. 6.6% ABV

Destihl Peanut Butter Porter (T)

$8.50+

Left Hand White Russian Nitro (P)

$7.50

Untitled Art Caramel Coconut Cookie (Sm. T)

$9.50+

American Bottles & Cans

3 Floyds Brewing Co. ALPHA CLAUSE

$6.00

450 North Pink Lemon Shake-up

$7.00

Sour ale conditioned on Pink Lemonade, Lemon, Pineapple & a touch of Banana to add some thickness. ABV 5.3%

Arvon Fort Gratiot

$8.50

Aslin Master of Karate

$9.50

Barrel & Beam Star Plum

$14.00

Black Project CIPHER

$8.00

Champagne Velvet

$5.00

City Built 5th Street Hooligans

$8.00

Double dry hopped with Citra, El Dorado, Sabro, Callista, and Befuddlement hops. ABV 6.5%

City Built Believe in Dinosaurs

$8.50

DDH NE DIPA with Enigma, Cryo Citra, and Nelson Sauvin hops. Insanely juicy. Pungent hop aromas of white wine, dank, orange juice, and raspberries. ABV 9.5%

Equilibrium Hop Layers

$8.00

Hop Butcher Double Snorkel Squad

$8.50

Citra-hopped Double India Pale Ale

Hoppin' Frog Infusion A

$7.50

Coffee porter with chocolate and peanut butter. ABV 6.2%

Lone Pine Oh-J

$7.00

New England Double IPA. Fresh, never frozen, not from concentrate. No juice added. ABV 8.1%

Mikkeller Beer Geek Cocoa Shake

$5.50

Rogue Gumberoo

$5.00

West Coast IPA. ABV 6.8%

Schilling Alexandr 10

$6.00

Transient Florida Man

$8.00

Wax Wings The Pursued

$9.50

Big and juicy with strong notes of peach with hints of mango and pineapple. Sticky hops remain throughout the finish. ABV 10%

Belgian Bottles

3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze

$25.00

Barrel & Beam ACADIAN CONNECTION

$11.00

Barrel & Beam Blanc Du Nord

$8.50

Barrel & Beam LIME WIT

$13.00

Lindemans Cuvee Rene

$12.00

Oude Geuze Lambic Ale ABV 5.5%

Schieve Saison

$13.00

Unibroue La Fin du Monde

$6.00

Barrel + Beam Blanc du Nord (CAN)

$5.00

International Bottles & Cans

Pinkus Hefeweizen

$8.00

German Hefeweizen ABV 5.1%

Pinkus UR Pils

$8.00

Lion Coffee Stout

$4.50

Schneider Aventinus Doppelbock

$8.00

Rothaus Pils (Mini Keg)

$50.00

NA & Gluten-Free Beer

Casamara Club

$4.50

Untitled Arts NA Beers

$5.00

Southern Grist NA Beacon

$6.50

Trappist Bottles

Achel 8 Blond

$12.00Out of stock

Chimay Grand Reserve Blue (small)

$13.00

Chimay Grand Reserve Blue (large)

$25.00

Chimay Premiere Red

$12.00

Chimay Cinq Cents White

$11.50

Rochefort 10

$12.00

Westmalle Dubbel

$11.00

Rochefort 8

$12.00

Westmalle Tripel

$11.00

Cellar

3 Fountein Oude Kriek

$25.00

3 fountein Oude Kriekenlambic

$30.00

Arclight Soursmith Mango

$30.00Out of stock

Arclight Soursmith Red Raspberry

$30.00Out of stock

Arclight Soursmith Strawberry

$30.00Out of stock

Bells 35th Anni Expedition Stout

$12.00

Brewer Vivant 2017 Angelina

$20.00Out of stock

Brewery Vivant 2015 Paris

$18.00Out of stock

Cantillon Rose de Gambrinus

$30.00

Castle Samichlaus Classic 2014

$7.50Out of stock

Deus Brut De Flandres

$30.00

Fantome Artist #2

$25.00

Founders 2018 Curmudgeon's Better Half

$8.00Out of stock

Founders 2019 KBS

$12.50

Gigantic Hellboy

$15.00

Oud Beersel Oude Kriek Vielle

$25.00

Rochefort 2019 Rochefort 10

$13.00

Schilling 2018 Doxology

$25.00

Schilling Erastus

$30.00

Schilling 2018 Fall Of Babylon

$30.00

Speciation Golden Valley

$30.00Out of stock

Speciation Incipient

$40.00

The Bruery Tart Of Darkness

$30.00

Tilquin a L'Ancienne

$25.00

Tilquin Maquereau Verte

$25.00

Tilquin Oude Mure

$25.00

Transient Kamigoye

$27.00

Transient Obelus

$25.00

Vodka

Wheatley Vodka

$6.50

DBL Wheatley Vodka

$8.50

Tito's

$7.00

DBL Tito's

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

DBL Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$9.00

DBL Ketel One

$11.00

Thatcher's Vodka

$8.00

DBL Thatcher's Vodka

$8.50

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$10.50

Rum

El Dorado

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$8.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Blanton's

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00Out of stock

DBL Blanton's

$19.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$14.50Out of stock

DBL Jack Daniels

$9.50

DBL Jameson

$9.50

DBL Weller 107

$19.00

DBL Weller SR

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Weller 107

$15.00

Weller Special Reserve

$12.00

Jim Beam

$7.00Out of stock

Old Forester

$7.00

EH taylor

$12.00

House Bourbon

$7.00

Scotch\Tequila

Altos

$9.00

Astral Tequila

$9.00

Cocktails

Classic Cosmo

$10.50

vodka, triple sec, simple syrup, cranberry, with a lemon twist

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Meyer's dark rum, simple syrup, lime juice, ginger beer

Horsefeather

$9.00

Bourbon, bitters & ginger ale

House Old Fashioned

$11.00

House bourbon, demerara and cherry-infused simple syrup, angostura bitters

Margarita

$9.50

Reposado tequila, triple sec, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, poured over ice, lime wedge.

Monk 75

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Vodka, simple syrup, lime juice, ginger beer

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00Out of stock

Lemondrop Martini

$9.00Out of stock

Martini

$9.00

Cinna Bourbon Cider

$12.00

Strawberry Mule

$10.50

Sangria

$9.50

Build A Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bloody Mary Food Additions

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon - Line Shack

$11.00

Monterey, CA. 2019 ABV 14.9%

Gamay Noir - Chateau Grand Traverse

$11.00

Dry, fruity red wine with layers of tart cherry, red plum and black pepper. ABV 12.7%

Cotes du Rhone - La Solitude

$12.00

Red blend, Grenache 50% Syrah 40% and Mourvedre 10% ABV 14.5%

Cabernet Sauvignon - Cycles Gladiator

$9.00

Santa Rosa, CA 2019 ABV 14.5%

White Wine

Chardonnay - Cline

$10.00

Sonoma County, CA 2020 ABV 14.5%

Chardonnay - 45 North

$9.00Out of stock

Leelanau Peninsula, MI unwooded 2019 ABV 11.4%

Sauvignon Blanc - Wither Hills

$10.00

Marlborough New Zealand 2021 ABV 14%

Aurora Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Aurora’s Pinot Grigio is briefly sur-lie aged in order to create a creamy texture on the palate. The fruit flavors are bright and the finish is smooth and elegant. 2019

Rose

Rosé - Ventoux 3 Messes

$9.00

France, 2021

Champagne

M. Lawrence Sex (flute)

$10.00

Bottled Soda

Faygo Orange

$4.00

Faygo Root Beer

$4.00

Fountain Soda

Fountain Lemonade

$3.50

Fountain Iced Tea

$3.50

Fountain Coke

$3.50

Fountain Diet Coke

$3.50

Fountain Sprite

$3.50

Fountain Ginger Ale

$3.50

Fountain Power Aid (Blue)

$3.50

Kids Beverages

Milk

$3.50Out of stock

Juice

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Cider

Artifact Long Way Back (Pils)

$6.50+

Left Foot Charley Cinnamon Girl (Z)

$6.00+

Sweet apple cider with cinnamon ABV 5.2%

Tandem Smackintosh (Z)

$6.00+

This crowd pleaser is sweet and tart with full apple flavor ABV 4.5%

Blom Meadworks Pear Ginger (CAN)

$6.00Out of stock

Seltzers

UA FL Seltzers

$6.00

Smooj Seltzers

$8.00

Ore Dock Breakwater

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

128 S Union St, Traverse City, MI 49684

Directions

Main pic

