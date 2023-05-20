Restaurant header imageView gallery

7 Points Chophouse

review star

No reviews yet

685 MO-13

Osceola, MO 64776

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Breakfast

Hearty Breakfasts

Cheeseburger Omelet

$9.75

Your favorite Chophouse burger served crumbled in a 3 egg omelet with cheese, onion, pickles, tomato - don't forget to add the ketchup and mustard

Cowboy Omelet

$12.99

The ultimate breakfast! Open faced 3 egg omelet with cheese, hashbrowns, sausage, bacon, ham, grilled tomatoes, peppers, and onions topped off with sausage gravy

Cowgirl Omelet

$12.99

Spice up your cowboy omelet with jalapenos

Your Way Omelet

$8.99

Choose any 4 ingredients - ham, green peppers, onion, tomato, cheese, sausage, bacon, chopped burger, or pickles to load up your 3 egg omelet

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.25

Choice of meat, cheese, and style of one egg served on choice of golden biscuit, texas toast, sour dough, or regular toast

Veggie Omelet

$9.50

Hold the meat! Served with cheese, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and jalapenos wrapped in 3 eggs

Eggs Your Way

Western Omelet

$8.75

Diced ham, green peppers, tomato, onion, and cheese all wrapped up in a 3 egg omelet

Cheese Omelet

$7.50

Choice of cheese melted and tucked inside a 3 egg omelet

2 Eggs

$7.99

Cooked your way to start your day

Homestyle Favorites

Flap Jacks

$7.50

Fluffy pancakes, butter, and hot syrup served with 2 sides

One Biscuit and Gravy

$2.75

Just like Grandma's golden biscuits smothered with creamy sausage gravy

Two Biscuits and Gravy

$5.50

Three Biscuits and Gravy

$8.25

Sides / a la Carte

Bacon

$1.75

2 Pieces

Sausage

$1.50+

2 Pieces

1 Egg

$0.99

Cooked to order

Breakfast Gravy

$1.75

On the side

Hashbrowns

$2.99

On the side

1 Slice of Toast

$0.55

White, wheat, or sourdough

Pancake

$2.25

No sides

Biscuit

$1.75

one plain biscuit

Desserts

Home-made Pie

$4.50

Fruit and cream pies mad and served by the Meredith family for over 43 years.

Ice Cream

$2.50

Chocolate, Vanilla, or Twist

Drinks

Iced Tea

$1.00

Made the old fashioned way

Coffee

$1.00

Milk

$1.75

Orange Juice

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75

Soda

$1.75

Lunch/Dinner

Sandwiches

Single Chophouse Burger

$7.49

1, 2, or 3 1/4 lb patties with choice of cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle

Double Chophouse Burger

$10.49

Triple Chophouse Burger

$13.49

Hot Roast Beef

$9.49

Everyone's favorite served open on white bread with mashed potatoes and brown gravy

Half Hot Roast Beef

$7.49

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$9.99

Freshly hand-breaded tenderloin with lettuce, tomato, mayo on the side

Half Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$7.99

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$7.49

Ham and choice of cheese served hot or cold with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on the side with hoice of bread

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

Freshly hand-breaded yard bird with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on the side

The Phoenix

$9.49

It will burn you up, but you'll rise from the ashes! Hand-breaded yard bird on texas toast with pepper jack cheese and buffalo sauce

The Mocking Bird

$9.49

It just thinks it's hot! Hand-breaded yard bird on texas toast with pepper jack cheese and sweet asian chili sauce.

The Humming Bird

$9.49

Nothing says Mid-West like honey barbeque! Same bird, different sauce and swiss cheese.

BLT

$8.49

Crispy bacon, lettuce, and tomato on choice of toast with mayo on the side

Turkey Club

$9.49

Turkey, bacon, tomato, and swiss cheese on sourdough toast with mayo on the side

Dinners

Pork Tenderloin Dinner

$12.99

Hand-breaded tenderloin fried golden brown and smothered in brown gravy.

Chophouse Burger Steak

$11.99

8 oz Chophouse Burger smothered with grilled onions and mushrooms

Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner

$11.99

Hand-breaded yard bird fried golden brown and smothered in cream gravy.

Chicken Strip Dinner

$11.49

3 large strips, hand-breaded and fried golden brown

Salads

Chicken Salad

$9.25

Choice of grilled or breaded chicken, tomatoes, onions, cheese, boiled egg

1/2 Chicken Salad

$7.25

Choice of grilled or breaded chicken, tomatoes, onions, cheese, boiled egg

Chef Salad

$8.95

Topped with roast beef, ham, cheese, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and boiled egg

1/2 Chef Salad

$6.95

Topped with roast beef, ham, cheese, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and boiled egg

Bakers

Loaded Baked Potato

$11.95

Piled high with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon, onions, and crumbled Chophouse Burger

Baked Potato

$5.49

Served with butter and sour cream

Sides

French Fries

$2.75

Crinkle cut fries

Tator Tots

$2.75

Mashed Potatoes

$2.75

Choice of brown or white gravy

Vegetable of the Day

$2.05

Side Salad

$1.95

Green Beans

$1.95

Cottage Cheese

$1.95

Peaches

$1.25

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.99

2 oz Chophouse burger with American Cheese on a bun.

Kid's Hot Dog

$4.99

Every kiddo's favorite! Hot dog on a bun.

Kid's Chicken Strips

$5.99

2 golden fried chicken strips with choice of dipping sauce

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.99

The old standby. Grilled cheese on choice of bread

Desserts

Home-made Pie

$4.50

Fruit and cream pies mad and served by the Meredith family for over 43 years.

Ice Cream

$2.50

Chocolate, Vanilla, or Twist

Drinks

Iced Tea

$1.00

Made the old fashioned way

Coffee

$1.00

Milk

$1.75

Orange Juice

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75

Soda

$1.75

Specials

Lunch Sandwich Specials

Beef Philly

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Philly

$9.99Out of stock

Reuben Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Rib Tips

$8.99Out of stock

The Shredder

$9.99

Reuben

$9.99

Lunch "Dinner" Specials

Smothered Steak

$8.99Out of stock

Meatloaf

$8.99

Pork Chop

$10.99Out of stock

Liver and Onions

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken Fried Steak

$10.99Out of stock

Pork Medallions

$10.99Out of stock

Smothered Tenderloin

$8.99Out of stock

Ham Steak

$10.99Out of stock

Loaded Fries

Shaved Ribeye

$9.99

Shredded Pork

$9.99Out of stock

Steaks

Ribeye Steak

$17.99

KC Strip

$17.99Out of stock

Prime Rib

$18.99

Top Sirloin Steak

$11.99

Petite Filet

$18.99

8 oz Filet

$21.99Out of stock

Sirloin Tips

$11.99Out of stock

Seafood

Salmon

$15.99

Grilled Shrimp

$15.99

Bang Bang Shrimp

$15.99

Lobster Tail

$29.50

Pork

Pork Medallions

$11.99Out of stock

Pork Chop

$11.99Out of stock

Chicken

Huli Huli Chicken

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan

$11.99Out of stock

Add Ons

Add Grilled Shrimp

$9.99

Add Bang Bang Shrimp

$9.99

Add Lobster Tail

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Quality homestyle food at great prices where even strangers are family.

Location

685 MO-13, Osceola, MO 64776

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Harbor
orange starNo Reviews
23140 Quarry Point Rd Hermitage, MO 65668
View restaurantnext
Moore Daddy BBQ LLC
orange starNo Reviews
220 n main st El Dorado Spring, MO 64744
View restaurantnext
Long Shoal Marina - Ship Store
orange starNo Reviews
12878 Steamboat Rd Warsaw, MO 65355
View restaurantnext
Stockton Family Fun Center
orange starNo Reviews
15015 S. 1453 Road Stockton, MO 65785
View restaurantnext
Orleans Trail Restaurant - 15828 S 1525 Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
15828 S 1525 Rd. Stockton, MO 65785
View restaurantnext
Bucksaw Resort & Marina
orange starNo Reviews
670 SE 803rd Rd Clinton, MO 64735
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Osceola
Warrensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Sedalia
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)
Lees Summit
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Blue Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston