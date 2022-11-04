Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

7 Tequilas Cumming 5063 Post Rd

594 Reviews

$$

5063 Post Rd

Cumming, GA 30040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso Dip
STREET TACOS
Taco Salad

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$10.99

Queso Fundido con Chorizo

$7.50

Frijol Dip

$5.99+

Queso Poblano

$7.99
7 Tequilas Dip

7 Tequilas Dip

$10.99

Queso Dip

$5.50+

Guacamole

$7.00+

Guacamole Mexicano

$10.00

Chiles Toreados

$3.99

Queso Con Chorizo

$7.50

Queso Con Chorizo LARGE

$10.00

Nachos

Queso Nachos

$5.99

Beef Nachos

$7.99

Bean Nachos

$6.99

Shredded Chk Nachos

$7.99

Grilled Chk Nachos

$10.99

Steak Nachos

$12.99

Fajita CHK Nachos

$12.99

Fajitas STK Nachos

$14.99

Fajita Shrimp Nachos

$13.99

Fajita TX Nachos

$15.99

Bean and Beef Nachos

$8.99

Bean and CHK Nachos

$8.99

Salads/Soups

Tossed Salad

$7.99

7 Tequilas Salad

$7.99

Taco Salad

$9.99

Fajita CHK Salad

$11.99

Fajita STK salad

$13.99

Texas Fajita Salad

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Caldo De Pollo

$9.99

Caldo De Camaron

$10.99

Sopa De Mariscos

$12.99

Burritos

Burrito California- STK

$13.99

Burrito California- CHK

$11.99

Burrito Al Carbon- CHK

$11.99

Burrito Al Carbon-STK

$13.99

Seafood Burrito

$12.99

Super 7 Burrito

$9.99

Brisket Burrito

$10.99

Burrito Especial

$9.99

Burrito De Carnitas

$11.99

Burrito Mexicano- STK

$13.99

Burrito Mexicano- CHK

$11.99

Seafood

Filete Relleno

$14.99

Filete Empanizado

$12.50

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$13.99

Camarones A la Diabla

$13.99

Camarones Chipotle

$13.99

Tostada De Ceviche

$5.99

Tostada De Camaron

$3.99

Coctel De Camaron

$10.99

Seafood Chimichanga

$12.99

Shrimp Chimichanga

$11.99

Shrimp Burrito

$12.99

7 Tequilas Salmon

$16.99

Camarones A La Mexicana

$13.99

Steak

Garlic Spinach Steak

$23.99

Steak Ranchero

$22.99

Steak A La Mexicana

$20.99

Steak Tampiquena

$20.99

Carne Asada

$21.99

T-Bone Mexicano

$19.99

Quijote Steak

$20.99

Veracruz Steak

$23.99

Tacos

STREET TACO A LA CARTE

$3.99

STREET TACOS

$12.99

Tacos Al Carbon- STK

$14.99

Tacos Al Carbon- CHK

$13.99

Seafood Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Salmon Tacos

$12.99

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$12.99

Mixed Parillas

Cazuelon Especial

$25.99

Parillada Mix

$22.99

El Molcajete

$27.99

Especialidades

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$10.99

Carnitas

$12.99

Gorditas

$12.99

Sopes

$11.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$11.99

Enchiladas Supremo

$9.99

Enchiladas Michoacanas

$12.99

Taquitos Mexicanos

$11.99

Big Flautas

$11.99

Chimichanga De Carnitas

$10.99

Chiles Poblanos

$12.99

Huarache

$11.00

Chimichanga Supreme

$9.99

Chicken

Pollo Fundido

$13.99

Pollo Chipotle

$13.99

Pollo Ranchero

$13.99

Pechuga Rellena

$15.99

Pollo A La Parrilla

$13.99

Pollo loco

$11.99

Steak Loco

$13.99

Texas Loco

$13.99

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Steak Quesadilla

$12.99

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Beef Quesadilla

$7.00

Chorizo Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$12.99

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$14.99

Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla

$12.99

Texas Fajita Quesadilla

$14.99

Brisket Quesadilla

$9.00

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Fajitas

$10.99

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$7.99

Veggie Combo

$8.50

Burrito Vegetariano

$9.50

Chilaquiles Vegetarianos

$8.99

Spinach Quesadilla

$7.99

Veggie Tacos

$8.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$7.00

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$15.99

Steak Fajitas

$19.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$15.99

Seafood Fajitas

$16.99

Texas Fajitas

$20.99

Chicken Faj X2

$28.99

Steak Faj X2

$38.99

Shrimp Faj X2

$38.99

Texas Faj X2

$42.99

CYO

Choose 3

$11.99

Choose 2

$10.99

Kid meal

Kid #1 (Taco)

$4.75

Kid#2 (Enchilada)

$4.75

Kid#3 (Quesadilla)

$4.75

kid #4 (Fingers)

$4.75

Kid #5 (Burger)

$4.75

Kid #6 (Burrito)

$4.75

Kid #7 (Fish)

$4.75

kid #8 (Chicken Quesadilla)

$4.75

Kid #9 (Nachos)

$4.75

Side Orders

Avocado

$4.00

Beans

$2.99

Fajita Salad

$2.99

Fries

$3.99

Jalapenos

$1.50

Pico De Gallo

$2.50

Rice

$2.99

sd Cheese Dip

$2.00

Shredded cheese

$2.50

Side Burrito

$5.99

Side Chimichanga

$5.50

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.99

Side Steak

$12.99

Side Taco

$2.50

Side Tamal

$2.99

Side Tostada

$3.75

Sour Cream

$1.25

sd tomatillo roja

$2.00

sd tomatillo verde

$2.00

Tortillas- corn

$2.75

Tortillas- Flour

$2.75

Enchilada BEEF

$2.75

Enchilada CHK

$2.75

Enchilada- QUESO

$2.75

SD Guacamole

$3.50

SD Cilantro

$0.75

SD Onion- raw

$0.75

SD Onion- COOKED

$1.25

8OZ Red Salsa

$2.99

8oz Roasted Salsa

$3.99

16oz Red Salsa

$4.99

16oz Roasted Salsa

$5.99

32oz Red Salsa

$8.99

32oz Roasted Salsa

$10.00

Chips- EXTRA

$1.50

SD veggies

$2.99

SD Supreme

$2.00

Poblano

$4.50

SD Camaron (6)

$7.99

SD tomate

$0.99

SD frijoles charro

$2.99

SD chorizo (1 link)

$2.50

SD mushrooms

$2.99

Side Lettuce

$1.25

Ground Beef (7)

$6.00

Ground Beef (9)

$12.50

Side Salmon

$7.99

Side Carnitas

$6.99

Lunch Menu

Lunch #1

$6.99

Lunch #2

$6.99

Lunch #3

$6.99

Lunch #4

$6.99

Lunch #5

$6.99

Lunch #6

$7.75

Lunch #7

$7.99

Lunch #8

$8.99

Lunch #9

$7.99

Lunch #10

$9.99

Lunch #11

$10.99

Lunch #12

$7.99

Lunch #14

$6.99

@Desserts

Flan

$3.50

3 leches cake

$4.50

Churros

$3.99

Sopapilla

$2.25

Fried Ice Cream

$3.50

(1) Ice Cream

$1.50

Bevrgs

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mr Pibb

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet tea

$2.50

Unsweet tea

$2.50

WATER

Kids Daiquiri

$4.99

MILK

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Agua Fresca

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Squirt

$2.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5063 Post Rd, Cumming, GA 30040

Directions

Gallery
7 Tequilas Cumming image
7 Tequilas Cumming image
7 Tequilas Cumming image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tacos & Tequilas - Cumming
orange star4.5 • 789
2155 Market Place Blvd Cumming, GA 30041
View restaurantnext
7 Acre BarNGrill
orange starNo Reviews
850 Hickory Flat Road Milton, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Catrina's Mexican Grill
orange star4.4 • 104
5354 McGinnis Ferry Rd Suite 208 Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Carson Kitchen Alpharetta
orange star4.5 • 939
4 South Main Street Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext
MF Bar - 7135 Avalon Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
7135 Avalon Blvd Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext
Laredo's Mexican Bar and Grill - 770-886-6767 - http://laredosmexicanrestaurant.com
orange star4.2 • 587
3480 Keith Bridge Rd Cumming, GA 30041
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cumming

Tacos & Tequilas - Cumming
orange star4.5 • 789
2155 Market Place Blvd Cumming, GA 30041
View restaurantnext
Laredo's Mexican Bar and Grill - 770-886-6767 - http://laredosmexicanrestaurant.com
orange star4.2 • 587
3480 Keith Bridge Rd Cumming, GA 30041
View restaurantnext
SmokeyQ
orange star4.7 • 54
1850 Bald Ridge Marina Rd Cumming, GA 30041
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cumming
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Flowery Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston