  • Home
  • /
  • Woodstock
  • /
  • 7 tequilas holly springs - 5947 Holly Springs Pkwy
A map showing the location of 7 tequilas holly springs 5947 Holly Springs PkwyView gallery

7 tequilas holly springs 5947 Holly Springs Pkwy

review star

No reviews yet

5947 Holly Springs Pkwy

woodstock, GA 30188

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso Dip
STREET TACOS
Caldo De Pollo

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$10.99

6 chicken wings with fries and a side or ranch

Queso Fundido con Chorizo

Queso Fundido con Chorizo

$7.50

melted cheese with chorizo and side of tortillas.

Frijol Dip

$5.00+
Queso Poblano

Queso Poblano

$7.99

Queso dip with poblano peppers and ground beef.

7 Tequilas Dip

7 Tequilas Dip

$10.99

Queso dip with grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp. a side of tortillas and pico de gallo.

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$6.99+
Guacamole

Guacamole

$6.00+
Guacamole Mexicano

Guacamole Mexicano

$10.00

Chiles Toriados

$5.50

Nachos

Queso Nachos

$5.99

Beef Nachos

$7.99

Bean Nachos

$6.99
Shredded Chk Nachos

Shredded Chk Nachos

$7.99

Shredded chicken on a bed of crispy chips, topped with queso dip. Make it a supreme for $2 extra to add lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Grilled Chk Nachos

$10.99

Steak Nachos

$12.99

Ckn Fajita Nachos

$12.99

Stk Fajita Nachos

$14.99

Shrimp Fajita Nachos

$13.99
Texas Fajita Nachos

Texas Fajita Nachos

$15.99

Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp mixed with grilled veggies. on a bed of crispy chips topped with queso dip.

Bean and Beef Nachos

$8.25

Bean and CHK Nachos

$8.25

Salads/Soups

Tossed Salad

$7.99

7 Tequilas Salad

$7.99
Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.99

your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken with lettuce, beans, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. In a bowl or crispy tortilla bowl.

Ckn Fajita Salad

$11.99

Stk Fajita Salad

$13.99

Texas Fajita Salad

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99
Caldo De Pollo

Caldo De Pollo

$9.99

Chicken broth, rice and shredded chicken with crispy tortilla strips.

Caldo De Camaron

$10.99

Sopa De Mariscos

$12.99

Stk 7 Tequilas Salad

$14.99

Shrimp 7 Tequilas Salad

$14.99

Shrimp Fajita Salad

$14.99

Shrimp 7 Tequilas Salad

$14.99

Salmon 7 Tequilas Salad

$16.99

Ckn 7 Tequilas Salad

$12.99

Burritos

Burrito California- STK

Burrito California- STK

$13.99

steak burrito filled with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo topped with queso dip and avacado.

Burrito California- CHK

Burrito California- CHK

$12.99

chicken burrito filled with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo topped with queso dip and avacado.

Burrito Al Carbon- CHK

Burrito Al Carbon- CHK

$11.99

Grilled Chicken burrito topped with queso dip and pico de gallo. With a side of rice and beans.

Burrito Al Carbon-STK

Burrito Al Carbon-STK

$13.99

Grilled Steak burrito topped with queso dip and pico de gallo. With a side of rice and beans.

Seafood Burrito

$12.99

Super 7 Burrito

$9.99

Brisket Burrito

$10.99
Burrito Especial

Burrito Especial

$10.99

Your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef burrito topped with queso dip. Side or rice and beans.

Burrito De Carnitas

$11.99

Burrito Mexicano- STK

$13.99

Burrito Mexicano- CHK

$11.99

Ckn Bto Cali

$8.99

Seafood

Filete Relleno

$14.99

Filete Empanizado

$12.50

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$13.99

Camarones A la Diabla

$13.99

Camarones Chipotle

$13.99

Tostada De Ceviche

$5.99

Tostada De Camaron

$3.99

Coctel De Camaron

$10.99

Seafood Chimichanga

$12.99

Shrimp Chimichanga

$11.99

Shrimp Burrito

$12.99
7 Tequilas Salmon

7 Tequilas Salmon

$16.99

Grilled Salmon on a bed or risotto with a mixed green salad.

Camarones A La Mexicana

Camarones A La Mexicana

$13.99

grilled shrimp mixed with jalapenos, tomatoes, and onions. on a bed of rice with a side of fries and pico salad.

Steak

Garlic Spinach Steak

Garlic Spinach Steak

$23.99

Grilled rib-eye steak served with garlic spinach.

Steak Ranchero

$22.99

Steak A La Mexicana

$20.99
Steak Tampiquena

Steak Tampiquena

$20.99

Grilled skirt steak with two cheese enchiladas and rice.

Carne Asada

$21.99

T-Bone Mexicano

$21.99
Quijote Steak

Quijote Steak

$20.99

New York strip steak with diced seasoned potatoes mixed with chorizo.

Veracruz Steak

$23.99

Tacos

STREET TACO A LA CARTE

$3.99
STREET TACOS

STREET TACOS

$12.99

three tacos of your choice of meat topped with cilantro and onions. side of red tomatillo sauce.

Tacos Al Carbon- STK

$14.99

Tacos Al Carbon- CHK

$13.99

Seafood Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

three shrimp tacos, grilled or fried. topped with cole slaw and chipotle sauce.

Salmon Tacos

$12.99
Mahi Mahi Tacos

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$12.99

Three mahi mahi tacos topped with cole slaw and chipotle sauce.

Mixed Parillas

Cazuelon Especial

Cazuelon Especial

$23.99

A great combo of steak, chicken and sanchichon grilled to perfection in a bed of mixed veggies. side of rice, beans and tortillas.

Parillada Mix

$22.99
El Molcajete

El Molcajete

$25.99

A great combo of steak, chicken and sanchichon. with our ranchero sauce mixed with chorizo, and shrimp. served with grilled queso fresco, nopal and bananas peppers. side of rice, beans and tortillas.

Especialidades

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$10.99

Carnitas

$12.99
Gorditas

Gorditas

$12.99

two homemade corn tortilla filled with your carnitas and beans. topped with lettuce, sour cream and salsa verde. served with a side of rice and charro beans .

Sopes

$11.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$11.99

Enchiladas Supremeo

$9.99

Enchiladas Michuacanas

$12.99

Taquitos Mexicanos

$11.99

Big Flautas

$11.99

Chimichanga De Carnitas

$10.99

Chiles Poblanos

$12.99

Huarache

$9.99

Chimichanga Supreme

$9.99

Chicken

Pollo Fundido

$13.99

Pollo Chipotle

$13.99

Pollo Ranchero

$13.99

Pechuga Rellena

$15.99

Pollo A La Parrilla

$13.99

Pollo loco

$11.99

Stk Loco

$13.99

TX Loco

$16.99

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Steak Quesadilla

$12.99

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$6.99

Beef Quesadilla

$7.00

Chorizo Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$12.99

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$13.99

Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla

$12.99

Texas Fajita Quesadilla

$13.99

Brisket Quesadilla

$6.99

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Fajitas

$10.99

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$7.99

Veggie Combo

$8.50

Burrito Vegetariano

$10.99

Chilaquiles Vegetarianos

$8.99

Spinach Quesadilla

$7.99

Veggie Tacos

$8.99

Veggi Quesadilla

$7.99

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$15.99

Steak Fajitas

$19.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$15.99

Seafood Fajitas

$16.99

Texas Fajitas

$18.99

Fajita Special Wed

$15.99

CYO

Choose 3

$11.99

Choose 2

$10.99

Kid meal

Kids #1

$4.75

KIDS #2

$4.75

Kids #3

$4.75

kids #4

$4.75

Kids #5

$4.75

Kids #6

$4.75

Kids #7

$4.75

kids #8

$4.75

Kids #9

$4.75

Side Orders

Beans

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

sd Cheese Dip

$2.00

SD Guac

$3.50

Sd Lechuga

$1.99

Shredded cheese

$2.50

Sour Cream

$1.25

sd jalapenos

$0.75

sd sour cream

$1.00

Avocado

$4.00

Chiles Toriados

$5.50

Side Taco

$2.50

SD Supreme

$2.25

Faj Sal

$2.99

Fries

$3.99

Jalapenos

$1.50

Pico De Gallo

$2.50

SD Camaron (6)

$7.99

Side Burrito

$5.99

Side Chimichanga

$5.50

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.99

Side Steak

$12.99

Side Tamal

$2.99

Side Tostada

$3.75

extra pico

$0.75

sd tomatillo roja

$2.00

sd tomatillo verde

$2.00

Tortillas- corn

$2.75

Tortillas- Flour

$2.75

Enchilada BEEF

$2.50

Enchilada CHK

$2.50

Enchilada- QUESO

$2.50

SD Cilantro

$0.75

SD Onion- raw

$0.75

SD Onion- COOKED

$1.25

8OZ Red Salsa

$2.99

8oz Roasted Salsa

$3.99

16oz Red Salsa

$4.99

16oz Roasted Salsa

$5.99

32oz Red Salsa

$8.99

32oz Roasted Salsa

$10.00

Chips- EXTRA

$1.50

SD veggies

$5.00

Poblano

$4.50

SD tomate

$0.99

SD frijoles charro

$2.50

SD chorizo (1 link)

$2.50

SD mushrooms

$2.00

Sd Taquito

$2.50

Sd Brisket

$5.99

Lunch Menu

Lunch #1

$6.99

Lunch #2

$6.99

Lunch #3

$6.99

Lunch #4

$6.99

Lunch #5

$6.99

Lunch #6

$7.25

Lunch #7

$7.99

Lunch #8

$9.99

Lunch #9

$7.99

Lunch #10

$8.99

Lunch #11

$8.99

Lunch #12

$7.99

Lunch #14

$6.99

Desserts

Flan

$3.50

3 leaches cake

$4.50

Churros

$3.99

Sopapilla

$2.25

Fried Ice Cream

$3.50

Bevrgs

Agua Frescas

$4.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mr Pibb

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet tea

$2.99

Unsweet tea

$2.99

WATER

MILK

$2.00

Apple Juice

$1.99

Kids Daquiri

$4.99

Club Soda

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

CANTINA

House Shot

$8.00

Silve Shotn

$10.00

Reposado Shot

$15.00

Añejo Shot

$20.00

1942

$25.00

Herradura Ultra

$16.00

1800 Crystalino

$16.00

Don Julio 70

$15.00

Casa Dragones

$15.00

1800 Milenio

$25.00

Clase Azul

$40.00

Don Julio Real

$35.00

House Red

$7.00

Kj Red

$9.00

House Wine

$7.00

Seeglass

$9.00

Avion Crystalino

$35.00

Avion Crystalino

$35.00

Dos Armadillos

$20.00

Outside Bar

16oz House Margarita

$6.99

16oz Texas Margarita

$7.99

Bottle Import

$4.25

Bottle Domestic

$3.25

Titos Vodka

$8.00

Paloma

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5947 Holly Springs Pkwy, woodstock, GA 30188

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs - Holly Springs
orange starNo Reviews
5343 Holly Springs Parkway, Ste 301 Holly Springs, GA 30188
View restaurantnext
OHDF and Spice Wing Woodstock - OHDF/spice wing woodstock
orange starNo Reviews
6234 Holly Springs Parkway Woodstock, GA 30188
View restaurantnext
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant - Holly Springs - 2210 HOLLY SPRINGS PKWY
orange starNo Reviews
2210 HOLLY SPRINGS PKWY HOLLY SPRINGS, GA 30115
View restaurantnext
Pure Taqueria - Woodstock
orange starNo Reviews
405 Chambers St Woodstock, GA 30188
View restaurantnext
The Daily Draft - 8594 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
8594 Main Street Woodstock, GA 30188
View restaurantnext
Prime 120 - 120 Chambers St.
orange starNo Reviews
120 Chambers St. Woodstock, GA 30188
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in woodstock

A&M Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 93
300 Village Center Drive Suite 107 Woodstock, GA 30188
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near woodstock
Kennesaw
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Acworth
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston