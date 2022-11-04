7 Tequilas Johns Creek imageView gallery

7 Tequilas Johns Creek 10945 State Bridge Rd

review star

No reviews yet

10945 State Bridge Rd

Johns Creek, GA 30022

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

STREET TACOS (3)
Queso Dip
Taco Salad

Appitizers.

Chicken Wings

$10.99

Queso Fundido con Chorizo

$7.50

Frijol Dip

$5.00+

Queso Poblano

$7.99

7 Tequilas Dip

$10.99

Queso Dip

$6.99+

Guacamole

$6.00+

Guacamole Mexicano

$10.00

Chiles Toreados

$4.99

Nachos.

Queso Nachos

$5.99

Beef Nachos

$7.99

Bean Nachos

$6.99

Shredded Chk Nachos

$7.99

Grilled Chk Nachos

$10.99

Steak Nachos

$12.99

Fajita CHK Nachos

$12.99

Fajitas STK Nachos

$14.99

Fajita Shrimp Nachos

$13.99

Fajita TX Nachos

$15.99

Bean and Beef Nachos

$8.25

Bean and CHK Nachos

$8.25

Salads/Soups.

Tossed Salad

$7.99

7 Tequilas Salad

$7.99

Taco Salad

$9.99

Fajita CHK Salad

$11.99

Texas Fajita Salad

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Sm Caldo De Pollo

$5.50

Caldo De Camaron

$10.99

Sopa De Mariscos

$12.99

CALDO DE POLLO

$9.99

STEAK FAJITA SALAD

$13.99

7TEQUILASA SALAD STK

$14.99

7TEQUILAS SALAD CHKN

$12.99

7TEQUILAS SALAD SHRIMP

$14.99

7TEQUILAS SALAD SALMON

$16.99

Burritos.

Burrito California- STK

$13.99

Burrito California- CHK

$12.99

Burrito Al Carbon- CHK

$11.99

Burrito Al Carbon-STK

$13.99

Seafood Burrito

$12.99

Super 7 Burrito

$9.99

Brisket Burrito

$9.99

Burrito Especial

$10.99

Burrito De Carnitas

$11.99

Burrito Mexicano- STK

$12.99

Burrito Mexicano- CHK

$10.99

Seafood.

Filete Relleno

$14.99

Filete Empanizado

$12.50

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$13.99

Camarones A la Diabla

$13.99

Camarones Chipotle

$13.99

Tostada De Ceviche

$5.99

Tostada De Camaron

$3.99

Coctel De Camaron

$10.99

Seafood Chimichanga

$12.99

Shrimp Chimichanga

$11.99

Shrimp Burrito

$12.99

7 Tequilas Salmon

$16.99

Camarones A La Mexicana

$13.99

Steak.

Garlic Spinach Steak

$23.99

Steak Ranchero

$22.99

Steak A La Mexicana

$20.99

Steak Tampiquena

$20.99

Carne Asada

$21.99

T-Bone Mexicano

$19.99

Quijote Steak

$20.99

Veracruz Steak

$23.99

Valentine's Special

$69.99

Tacos.

Street Taco Solo (1)

$3.99

STREET TACOS (3)

$12.99

Tacos Al Carbon- STK

$14.99

Tacos Al Carbon- CHK

$13.99

Birria Tacos

$12.99

Ribeye Tacos

$24.99

Ribeye Tacos

$24.99

Seafood Tacos.

Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Salmon Tacos

$12.99

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$12.99

Mixed Parillas.

Cazuelon Especial

$25.99

Parillada Mix

$22.99

El Molcajete

$27.99

Especialidades.

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$10.99

Carnitas

$12.99

Gorditas

$12.99

Sopes

$11.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$11.99

Enchiladas Supremeo

$9.99

Enchiladas Michuacanas

$12.99

Taquitos Mexicanos

$11.99

Big Flautas

$11.99

Chimichanga De Carnitas

$10.99

Chiles Poblanos

$12.99

Huarache

$11.00

Chimichanga Supreme

$9.99

STEAK HUARACHE

$13.00

Chicken.

Pollo Fundido

$13.99

Pollo Chipotle

$13.99

Pollo Ranchero

$13.99

Pechuga Rellena

$15.99

Pollo A La Parrilla

$13.99

Pollo loco

$11.99

Stk Loco

$13.99

TX Loco

$13.99

Quesadilla.

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Steak Quesadilla

$10.99

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Beef Quesadilla

$7.00

Chorizo Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$12.99

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$14.99

Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla

$12.99

Texas Fajita Quesadilla

$14.99

Brisket Quesadilla

$9.00

Vegetarian.

Vegetarian Fajitas

$10.99

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$7.99

Veggie Combo

$9.99

Burrito Vegetariano

$9.50

Chilaquiles Vegetarianos

$8.99

Spinach Quesadilla

$7.99

Veggie Tacos

$8.99

Veggi Quesadilla

$7.99

Fajitas.

Chicken Fajitas

$15.99

Steak Fajitas

$19.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$15.99

Seafood Fajitas

$16.99

Texas Fajitas

$20.99

Chkn Fajitata X2

$28.99

Stk Fajitas X2

$35.99

Txs Fajitas X2

$38.99

Shrimp Fajitas X2

$38.99

Seafood Fajitas X2

$38.99

Txs Fajitas X2

$38.99

Choose Your Own Fajitas

$18.99

CYO.

Choose 3

$11.99

Choose 2

$10.99

Kid meal.

Kids #1

$4.75

KIDS #2

$4.75

Kids #3

$4.75

kids #4

$4.75

Kids #5

$4.75

Kids #6

$4.75

Kids #7

$4.75

kids #8

$4.75

Kids #9

$4.75

Side Orders.

8OZ Red Salsa

$3.99

16oz Red Salsa

$5.99

32oz Red Salsa

$8.99

8oz Roasted Salsa

$4.99

16oz Roasted Salsa

$6.99

32oz Roasted Salsa

$10.00

Rice

$2.99

Beans

$2.99

Chips- EXTRA

$1.50

Enchilada BEEF

$2.50

Enchilada CHK

$2.50

Enchilada- QUESO

$2.50

Orden Aguacate

$3.50

Avocado

$4.00

SD Guac

$1.99

Pico De Gallo

$2.50

extra pico

$0.75

Faj Sal

$4.99

SD Supreme

$2.25

Fries

$3.99

Jalapenos

$1.50

sd jalapenos

$0.75

Poblano

$5.50

sd Cheese Dip

$2.00

SD Cilantro

$0.75

SD Onion- COOKED

$1.25

SD Onion- raw

$0.75

SD SOUR CREAM

$1.25

SD TOMATILLO ROJA

$2.00

sd tomatillo verde

$2.00

SD veggies

$5.00

Shredded cheese

$2.50

Side Burrito

$5.99

Side Chimichanga

$5.50

SIDE CHORIZO

$2.00

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.99

Side Steak

$12.99

Side Taco

$2.50

Side Tamal

$2.99

Side Tostada

$3.75

Sour Cream

$1.25

Tortillas- corn

$2.75

Tortillas- Flour

$2.75

Toreados

$4.99

Lunch Menu.

Lunch #1

$6.99

Lunch #2

$6.99

Lunch #3

$6.99

Lunch #4

$6.99

Lunch #5

$6.99

Lunch #6

$7.25

Lunch #7

$7.99

Lunch #8

$10.99

Lunch #9

$7.99

Lunch #10

$8.99

Lunch #11

$8.99

Lunch #12

$7.99

Lunch #14

$6.99

Mex Steak And Eggs

$12.99

Desserts.

Flan

$3.50

3 leaches cake

$5.50

Churros

$3.99

Sopapilla

$2.25

Fried Ice Cream

$3.50

Bevrgs

Agua Frescas

$5.00

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mr Pibb

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet tea

$2.99

Unsweet tea

$2.99

WATER

Kids Daiquiri

$5.50

MILK

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Soda Water

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10945 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Directions

Gallery
7 Tequilas Johns Creek image

Similar restaurants in your area

Café Landmark - 10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131
orange starNo Reviews
10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131 Johns Creek, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Cafe Landmark
orange starNo Reviews
10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131 Johns Creek, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Madras Chettinaad
orange starNo Reviews
4305 State Bridge Road Alpharetta, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Le'Moine's
orange starNo Reviews
11950 Jones Bridge Rd Johns creek, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 1,024
3665 Old Milton Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Flavor Juicery & Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
4620 Kimball Bridge Rd, 2 Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Johns Creek

Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
orange star4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vinny's on Windward
orange star4.4 • 3,119
5355 Windward Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Café - Alpharetta
orange star4.6 • 2,682
5966 North Point Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vincenza Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,782
765 McFarland Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Alpharetta, GA
orange star4.6 • 1,080
270 Rucker Rd Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 1,024
3665 Old Milton Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Johns Creek
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston