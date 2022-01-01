American Townhouse imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

American Townhouse 1012 North Rampart St

301 Reviews

$

1012 North Rampart St

New Orleans, LA 70116

*Snacks

*Boudin and Cream Cheese Eggrolls

$12.00Out of stock

*Black Garlic Truffle Potato Chips

$12.00Out of stock

*Pork Rinds

$12.00

*Duck and Bacon Wontons

$13.00Out of stock

*Salads / Bowls

*Kale Caesar Salad

$16.00Out of stock

*Taco Salad

$17.00Out of stock

*Asian Chicken Salad

$19.00Out of stock

*Bar Faves

*Nachos

$14.00

*Classic Chicken Fingers

$15.00

*Loaded Waffle Fries

$15.00

*Sweet Heat Chicken Fingers

$16.00

*Chicken and Waffles

$17.00

*Southern Fried Fish and Chips

$17.00

*Dips / Sauces*

*3 Dip Trio

$17.00

*Elote

$11.00

*Queso Blanco

$11.00

*Guacamole

$11.00

*Salsa

$9.00

*Extra Sauces / Dressings

*Sandwiches

*BBQ Pulled Pork

$17.00Out of stock

*Catfish Sandwich

$17.00

*A.T. Burger

$17.00

*Death By Waffle

$17.00Out of stock

*Classic Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

*Sweet Heat Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

*Honey Island Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

*Impossible Burger

$18.00Out of stock

*Peanut Butter Bacon Burger

$18.00

*Road House Burger

$18.00

*Tacos & Ques & Tostada

*Street Tacos

$13.00

*Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

*Quesadillas

$14.00

*Sides

*House Potato Chips (Small)

$6.00

*House Potato Chips (Large)

$10.00

*Onion Rings (Small)

$7.00

*Onion Rings (Large)

$12.00

*Waffle Fries (Small)

$7.00

*Waffle Fries (Large)

$12.00

*Side Kale Caesar Salad

$8.00Out of stock

*Side Hot Honey and Pecan Brussel Sprouts

$8.00Out of stock

*Crawfish Mac N Cheese (Small)

$8.00Out of stock

*Crawfish Mac N Cheese (Large)

$12.00Out of stock
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markSeating
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markFast Service
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1012 North Rampart St, New Orleans, LA 70116

Directions

American Townhouse image

