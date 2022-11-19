Fremont Food Truck 700 Fremont

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Taco Plate (3 tacos + Chips & Salsa)
Chili Cheese Dog w/ Fries
Veggie Slice

La Güera Loca

Taco Plate (3 tacos + Chips & Salsa)

Taco Plate (3 tacos + Chips & Salsa)

$13.00

3 Street Tacos + Hand Cut Chips & Salsa

Fire Roasted Chicken (1)

Fire Roasted Chicken (1)

$4.00

Chicken, Chopped Cilantro, Pickled Red Onion, Cotija, Crema, Corn Tortilla

Carne Asada Taco (1)

Carne Asada Taco (1)

$4.50

Carne Asada, Chopped Cilantro, Pickled Red Onion, Cotija, Crema, Corn Tortilla

Birria (Beef) (1)

$4.50Out of stock
Barbacoa Taco (1)

Barbacoa Taco (1)

$4.25Out of stock

Barbacoa, Chopped Cilantro, Red Onion, Cotija, Crema, Corn Tortilla

Street Corn Shrimp Taco (1)

Street Corn Shrimp Taco (1)

$4.50

Street Corn Shrimp, Chopped Cilantro, Pickled Red Onion, Cotija, Crema, Corn Tortilla

Potato Chorizo Taco (1)

Potato Chorizo Taco (1)

$4.00Out of stock

Potato, Chorizo, Chopped Cilantro, Pickled Red Onion, Cotija, Crema, Corn Tortilla

Potato SoyRizo Taco (1)

Potato SoyRizo Taco (1)

$4.50

Potato, Chorizo, Chopped Cilantro, Pickled Red Onion, Cotija, Crema, Corn Tortilla

Pulled Oats & Mushroom Taco (1)

Pulled Oats & Mushroom Taco (1)

$4.25

Forrest Mushrooms, Marinated Crispy Pulled Oats, Chopped Cilantro, Red Onion, Cotija, Crema, Corn Tortilla

Mexi Fries

$15.00

Choice of Meat, French Fries, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Jalapeños, Crema, Cotija

Fiesta Nachos

$13.25

Choice of Meat, Tortilla Chips, Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Jalapeño, Crema, Cheese

Loca Street Corn

Loca Street Corn

$8.50

Roasted Corn, Mayonaise, Crema, Cotija, Tajin, Lime Zest, Cilantro

Chips & House Made Salsa

$2.50

Fried Corn Tortillas, Tajin, Salt

Taco Salad

$14.00

Choice of Protein, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Onions, Guacamole, Chipotle Lime Crema

Cinnamon Sugar Churros

$4.50

Cinnamon and Sugar

Side Guacamole

$3.25

Avocado, Tomatoes, Jalapeno, Onion, Cilantro, Lime, Spices

Side Green Salsa

Tomatillo, Onion, Jalapeno, Serrano

Side Red Salsa

Tomato, Onion, Jalapeno, Chili

Side Pico De Gallo

Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Jalapeno

Bazooka Burgers

Bazooka Burger w/ Fries

Bazooka Burger w/ Fries

$15.00

Angus Beef Patty, American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Bazooka Sauce

Western Burger w/ Fries

Western Burger w/ Fries

$16.00

Angus Beef Patty, American Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Onion Ring, Bacon, House Made BBQ Sauce

Chorizo Burger w/ Fries

Chorizo Burger w/ Fries

$16.00

Chorizo/Angus Beef Patty, Guacamole, Cotija Cheese, Sautéed Jalapeño

Philly Cheeseburger w/ Fries

Philly Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$16.00

Angus Beef Patty, Chopped Steak, Peppers, Grilled Onions, Beer Cheese, Bazooka Sauce

Earth Burger w/ Fries

Earth Burger w/ Fries

$16.00Out of stock

Plant Based Patty, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Bazooka Sauce, Tomato, Lettuce, Caramelized Onion, Pretzel Bun

Porky's Backyard Burger w/ Fries

Porky's Backyard Burger w/ Fries

$16.00

Angus Beef Patty, House Made BBQ Pulled Pork, Fried Mac N Cheese, Dill Pickles

Fried Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries

$14.00

Fried Chicken, Beer Cheese, Dill Pickles

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries

$14.00

Nashville Fried Chicken, House Slaw, Dill Pickles

Fry Basket

$7.00

From Frites Street

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Fries, House Chili, Jalapeño, Onions, Beer Cheese.

Corney's Dogs

The Big Daddy w/ Fries

The Big Daddy w/ Fries

$15.00Out of stock

1 Foot Nathan's All Beef Dog, House Made Batter

The Baby Daddy w/ Fries

The Baby Daddy w/ Fries

$11.00

Nathan's All Beef Dog, House Made Batter

Street Dog w/ Fries

Street Dog w/ Fries

$13.00

Bacon Wrapped Nathan's All Beef Dog, Jalapeño, Grilled Onions, Ketchup, Mayo

Vegan Steven Corn Dog w/ Fries

$14.00Out of stock

Vegan Sausage, Dairy Free Batter

Chili Cheese Dog w/ Fries

Chili Cheese Dog w/ Fries

$13.00

Nathan's All Beef Dog, House Chili, Onions, Pickles, Beer Cheese

Mexi-Cali Dog w/ Fries

Mexi-Cali Dog w/ Fries

$14.00

Nathan's All Beef Dog, Bacon, Jalapeño, Cotija, Lime, Roasted Corn, Crema

Fry Basket

$7.00

From Frites Street

Corney Fries

$10.00

Fries, House Made BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Beer Cheese, Ranch

Benny's Dog

$14.00

Bacon Wrapped Nathan's All Beef Dog, Carne Asada, Fries, Grilled Onions, Peppers, Beer Cheese

Royal Pie

Cheese Slice

Cheese Slice

$7.50

Royal Tomato Sauce, Romano, Mozzarella. 14 INCH MEGA SLICE!

Pepperoni Slice

Pepperoni Slice

$8.00

Royal Tomato Sauce, Cup & Char Pepperonis, Romano, Mozzarella

Veggie Slice

$9.00

Royal Tomato Sauce, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Olives, Romano, Mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$9.00

Buffalo/House Ranch Sauce, Fire Roasted Chicken, Cilantro, Red Onions, Romano, Mozzarella

Drew's Slice

Drew's Slice

$9.00

Royal Tomato Sauce, Cilantro Ranch Crema, Fire Roasted Corn, Jalapeño, Red Onion, Romano, Mozzarella

Meatball Ricotta Slice

Meatball Ricotta Slice

$10.00

Royal Tomato Sauce, House Made Meatball, Ricotta Cheese, Basil, Romano, Mozzarella

Carnivore Slice

Carnivore Slice

$10.00

Royal Tomato Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Meatball, Romano, Mozzarella

Garlic Bread Balls

Garlic Bread Balls

$7.00

Served With Marinara

Noble Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives, Pepperoncinis, (Choice of Pesto Vinaigrette or Ranch)

Kings Wings (1lb Wings w/ Fries)

Kings Wings (1lb Wings w/ Fries)

$20.00

1 LB. Bone In Wings, French Fries (Choice of Sauce)

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00Out of stock

Fanta

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$3.00

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Chef inspired dishes casually served to-go style

