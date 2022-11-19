Fremont Food Truck 700 Fremont
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Chef inspired dishes casually served to-go style
Location
700 Fremont, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant