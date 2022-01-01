Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

701 Eateries 701 N. University

review star

No reviews yet

701 N. University

Fargo, ND 58102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Happy Campers Menu

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Pickle Dip & Chips

$7.00

Extra Chips

$3.00

Crinkle Cut Fries

$5.00

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Nachos

$12.00

House Fried Corn Chips | Cheddar | Black Beans | Red Onion | Tomato | Pickled Jalapenos | Cilantro Crema

Goat Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Hunters Snack Platter

$17.00

Big A$$ Pretzel

$6.00

Lone Tree Burger

$13.00

Crazy Bob's Corn Dog

$9.00

Hot Dog OTM

$9.00

Pulled Pork Special

$12.00Out of stock

Sweets

Bar of the Moment

$4.00

Our version (actually aunt Serena's version) of a Scotcheroo Bar - made with pudding!

Ice Cream Sandwhich

$9.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie with Salted Caramel Ice Cream (It is amazing!)

Sides & Xtra Dip Sauces

Queso

$2.00

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Ketchup

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Big Papa Menu

BP Brisket Nachos (Sub PP)

$14.95Out of stock

BP Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$14.95

BP PP Egg Rolls

$14.95

BP Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

BP Grilled Cheese

$9.95

BP Baby Back Ribs

$24.99

BP Beef Brisket (Sub PP)

$19.95Out of stock

BP Mac

$8.95

BP Side Cornbread

$3.50

BP Side Coleslaw

$3.50

BP Side Apple Baked Beans

$3.50

BP Side Collard Greens

$3.50

Halloween Specials

Candy Corn Dog

$9.00

Spooky Slaw

$5.00

Dirt Worm Desert

$6.00

DRESSING

RANCH

$0.75

BLEU CHEESE

$0.75

RED WINE VIN

$0.75

DIJON VIN

$0.75

CAESAR

$0.75

EXTRAS

BURGER SAUCE

$1.00

FIG SAUCE

$3.00

PEPPERCORN SAUCE

$3.00

CREAMY HORSERADISH

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We will meet you in the kitchen, where all the good parties and storytelling happen! Whether it’s singing 90s rap at the top of our lungs after some cocktails with wooden spoons for microphones (because that’s what we do EVERY holiday) or eating lefse, hot dishes, a great steak straight from the farm or making traditional Romegrott, we will share our traditions of growing up in the midwest and we hope you share yours. 701 is all about midwest nostalgia. . . help us tell the stories of our heritages.

Location

701 N. University, Fargo, ND 58102

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Boiler Room
orange starNo Reviews
210 Broadway Suite 90 Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Herd & Horns
orange starNo Reviews
1414 12th Ave N Ste F Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Front Street Taproom
orange star4.8 • 490
614 Main Ave Fargo Fargo, ND 58103
View restaurantnext
Luna Fargo
orange star4.7 • 406
1545 University Drive S Fargo, ND 58103
View restaurantnext
Sol Ave. Kitchen
orange star4.9 • 123
1408 1st Ave N Ste 2 Moorhead, MN 56560
View restaurantnext
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon - Fargo
orange starNo Reviews
1776 45th St S Fargo, ND 58103
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fargo

Mezzaluna
orange star4.7 • 941
309 Roberts St. N. Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Blackbird Woodfire
orange star4.6 • 803
206 Broadway N Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Front Street Taproom
orange star4.8 • 490
614 Main Ave Fargo Fargo, ND 58103
View restaurantnext
The Shack on Broadway
orange star4.7 • 447
3215 Broadway N Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Luna Fargo
orange star4.7 • 406
1545 University Drive S Fargo, ND 58103
View restaurantnext
DCR Brewing Company
orange star4.8 • 123
630 1st Ave. N, Suite 6 Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fargo
Moorhead
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Battle Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
East Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
No reviews yet
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Bismarck
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Elk River
review star
No reviews yet
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston